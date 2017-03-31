'Verified' Is Now a Derogatory Term on Twitter (theoutline.com) 55
From an article on The Outline: Since 2009, Twitter has added a blue checkmark symbol to certain accounts that have been deemed "verified," which means "that an account of public interest is authentic," according to Twitter. For some, the verified distinction is coveted. For others, it's become a dirty word. "Verifieds" or "blue checks" are the elite, the establishment. Since many members of the media are verified, they have also become associated, for some, with the perceived liberal bias of the fourth estate. Conservatives, alt-righters, and Donald Trump fans have noticed that when Trump tweets, there is invariably a flood of "blue check liberals" responding in a negative way. There is also the perception that Twitter, a California company, is biased toward liberals. Also, according to Twitter, there are now about 250,000 people who're verified on the site, some of which are for unknown reasons.
It's just another variation on Virtue Signaling.
Verified means the PC Gods at Twitter have blessed you and have authorized you to dispense superior moral judgements.
So what you're saying is that alt-nazi trumpanzees consider it derogatory? Talk about a misleading headline. Nobody cares what those guys think.
Trump does.
So why remove the check-mark?
Because whether the check-mark is meant to be seen as an endorsement, people do anyway.
Bend over, here comes the Nazi moderation squad to hide the facts.
So does reality. And sanity.
A sane world is a free one. Because only in a free world you will get to hear ALL opinions, even the ones you do not want to hear. Ideas that go against your religion, your groupthink, your echo chamber and your peer group approval. They will not be filtered and they will reach you.
Reality on the other hand simply is. No matter how much you wish it away. Saying it ain't simply isn't going to serve you well, for reality is a cruel mistress who will remind you that she's in charge. No matter your wishes, no matter your doctrine or your conviction.
And yes, that works for the alt-right as much as for the alt-left (or whatever the term is for the regressive left is today, I fail to keep track and quite honestly, I couldn't care less what attribute they want to be associated with today). Sanity as well as reality is found in the middle ground. Not the extremes.
The so-called "regressive left" is excessively, stupidly tolerant — but that's still not regressive. It's simply not a proper defense against forces which are regressive, because acceptance of abuse is not tolerance. It's just being abused. And calling them the alt-left is bullshit, because they're the opposite of trying to force people to believe what they believe. They're trying to force people not to force people to believe what they believe (those other people), however misguided that might be.
My
Biased towards liberals? (Score:1)
The only people twitter is biased towards are the Trolls which form the main stay of it's business
Seems about right. (Score:4, Interesting)
The biases of Twitter can be quite easily seen by looking at the "Safety Council", tasked with keeping Twitter free of undesireables.
( https://about.twitter.com/safe... [twitter.com] )
Furthermore, it is quite telling that Twitter punished notorious troll and agitator Milo Yiannopoulos by removing his verified tag. Why would they do that if the tag was only there to assert that the account was in fact verified as belonging to the real Milo Yiannopoulos?
There's a reason why the Milos of the world keep losing the culture war, and that's not going to change.
It's easy for it to look that way. (Score:3)
It does look elitist. I'm not so sure that it's a nefarious scheme so much as a by-product of a sorting algorithm. It would be nice to be able to easily sort those responses. When showing replies to a Tweet, Twitter prioritizes the verified accounts, as they are typically more visible (more followers see and like their replies). We see them first, even if we have no clue who the person is. For high profile accounts, like the president, there is bound to be thousands of responses. If even a small percentage of those are "blue checks", they tend to drown out the other responses. Their voice gets a priority. It can be pretty tiring, especially when the first few people responding have multiple replies. They appear to be "hogging" the comments.
Sure, it looks elitist if you're a brownshirted alt-nazi who is seeing the masses rise up and tell you that you're an asshole. From the point of view of rational people who don't worship racist ignorance, it looks like rationality and sanity are defeating racism and intolerance.
It can be pretty tiring, especially when the first few people responding have multiple replies. They appear to be "hogging" the comments.
If this were a problem, then people would be leaving twitter in droves. But only white supremacists are facing an avalanche of those big mean unfair blue check marks in their faces. I call it the "Checks for Cucks" program.
Except those same biases can favor corporate propagandists over actual journalists.
Point to it happening, or stop spreading FUD.
Quit assuming that twitter is an inherently democratic system that gives roughly equal audience to all voices.
Quit assuming that I'm making such assumptions. I don't think that Twitter does that, that they should do that, or that they should be forced to do that. See, we have this thing called freedom of speech. They don't have to give dumbshits a soapbox.
Thanks for your contribution, it really added a lot to the conversation! You might want to try & add a few more ad-homs next time though.
Silly person - they won't ban Trump because the press NEEDS Trump on Twitter.
Without his tweets, how would they know what to complain about?
Sure (Score:2)
@realDonaldTrump is a blue check. What more do you need?
So what this means... (Score:2)
So what you're saying, is that conservatives who come from other social media sites to post on twitter, they're....
undocumented immigrants to twitter?
Interesting...
Next up... (Score:2)
... low numbers on Slashdot are not to be trusted.
Does anyone still use Twitter? (Score:2)
It's Not (Score:2)
Stop participating in confused people's erroneous perceptions. This one embodies a string of fallacies and rational people have no obligation but to pity their confusion. Amplifying their misperceptions is a disservice to everybody involved.
Blue checks for nobody! (Score:2)
I wish those same right wing idiots would carry over their contempt for "experts" into every aspect of their lives...
Going to fly on an airplane? Forget a licensde pilot. Find the guy who agrees with you ideologically. What could go wrong?
Need a medical procedure done? Don't use one of those "liberal" doctors with a degree. Ask Joe the Plumber to do it for you. He knows more than those stupid doctors anyway!
The sooner Twitter Inc. goes south the better. (Score:1)
I said everything in the Subject. Thank for your attention.
Very misleading headline (Score:2)
Being "verified" is only derogatory from the perspective of users who believe in alternative facts. They are far from a majority, even if they are exceptionally loud.
Also, how is this newsworthy? People have unconventional opinions, and for every norm there is a small population that opposes it.
Wake me up if these people ever do anything interesting with this attitude. Something interesting means "more than dismissive or disprespectful attitudes"---those are a dime a dozen on the internet.
Twitters "liberal bias" is hardly a perception (Score:2)
They drank the social justice kool-aid a while back. And that group of "the left" has managed to steal the "liberal" label somehow.
And no, I'm not an alt-right nutter. No, I didn't vote for Trump. No, I don't think Brexit is great. No, I don't think Obama was evil incarnate. My introduction to SJWs was when they destroyed what was a reasonably functioning atheist community with their religion.
