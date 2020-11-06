Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Facebook United States Politics

Facebook Will Announce Presidential Election Result in Facebook and Instagram Notifications (theverge.com) 177

Posted by msmash from the up-next dept.
Facebook plans to put the name of the winner of the US presidential election at the top of Facebook and Instagram once it's been projected by a majority of media outlets, the company says. From a report: The company also will label presidential candidates' posts with a link to its voting information center, according to Facebook spokesperson Tom Reynolds. The company plans to "show the candidate's name in notifications at the top of Facebook and Instagram that say 'A Presidential Winner Has Been Projected -- is the projected winner of the 2020 US Presidential Election,'" Reynolds explained in an email to The Verge. Facebook will rely on "a majority opinion from Reuters as well as independent decision desks at major media outlets, including ABC News, CBS News, Fox News, NBC News, CNN, and The Associated Press to determine when a presidential winner is projected," Reynolds says.

Facebook Will Announce Presidential Election Result in Facebook and Instagram Notifications More | Reply

Facebook Will Announce Presidential Election Result in Facebook and Instagram Notifications

Comments Filter:
  • What I am curious to see is who is President in say 6 months.

    • You think there will be a president? I predict there will be people slowly walking either towards Mother Abigail's house or Randall Flagg's compound.

      • You think there will be a president? I predict there will be people slowly walking either towards Mother Abigail's house or Randall Flagg's compound.

        M O O N that spells Election.

      • You think there will be a president? I predict there will be people slowly walking either towards Mother Abigail's house or Randall Flagg's compound.

        Is that you Trashcan man?

    • The right seem to be scared to death of Kamala but can never say why. If they do say anything its mumblings about her radical left ideas. If you press on further they still can't come up with anything.

  • Media outlets? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by zdzichu ( 100333 ) on Friday November 06, 2020 @03:30PM (#60692594) Homepage Journal

    As an European, I'm struck by depending on media outlets announcements. Here we have official government committee, which gathers official results from all districts, sums the results and proclaims winner.
    Does USA have official, federal bureau for election results?

    • Re:Media outlets? (Score:4, Informative)

      by fafaforza ( 248976 ) on Friday November 06, 2020 @03:40PM (#60692652)

      No, we aren't listening to Facebook or Twitter as some authorities. They're simply trying to establish themselves as such, trying to interject into the national conversation to drive more eyeballs to their garbage service.

      Do not draw broad generalizations from what private corporations do.

      • Yeah, this is an attempt by Facebook to increase their power.

        The election will be called as it always has, by a vote of the electors (except in the case of Rutherford B Hayes [wikipedia.org] ).

      • No, we aren't listening to Facebook or Twitter as some authorities.

        No that's the job of the ABC right... What you do is irrelevant. The GP was pointing out that there's no official singular count of the election and thus you need to rely on news associations to collate the data.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        They were trying to prevent fake news by posting their own messages when the result is known. Some people have been lying about it already, haven't your heard?

    • Re:Media outlets? (Score:5, Informative)

      by Darinbob ( 1142669 ) on Friday November 06, 2020 @03:45PM (#60692672)

      No, we don't. Because we started as a loose sort of semi-independent states with the idea that there would not be a strong central government. However that all changed with the civil war, however the south managed to insist that states be allowed to conduct their own elections (to ensure that only the correct shade of skin was allowed to vote). It's a seriously touchy issue, even today. So no uniform rules or central authority. There is a federal election commission, but it has little power and mostly worries about campaign finance and fraud.

      Normally, you just assume apriori that the individual states are run by competent people, and the local election commissions in the states and counties have competent people with more loyalty to the country than to their parties. This had a big hiccup in 2000, when Florida officials were clearly biased and/or incompetent. Now twenty years later, the president has essentially declared that every single democratic state is cheating along with any republican state that didn't declare him as winner immediately (thus he thinks Georgia is stealing the election depite having a Republican governor, legislature, and election chief). But they all seem to be doing the right thing so far, making sure all votes are counted (and not the "illegal" ones). When it's time for recounts though then we'll see if the locals engage in shenanigans.

      Anyone who thinks the fraud is happening now though is pretty much deluded. Ballots mysteriously showing up overnight! OMG, probably trucked over from where all the mailed in ballots were stored... Sharpies being used, even though those are perfectly legal... A small mixup not allowing in a couple of election "monitors" which was cleared up an hour later and people start demanding that the whole election be tossed out and Trump declared king by fiat...

      My guess is that the Trump fans, the hard core ones that went to all his rallies, like hippies following the Grateful Dead bus, were so completely convinced that Trump would be a runaway winner with 90% of the vote are the ones who assume it MUST be fraud if their lord and savior was not elected. (and yes, I have already seen the facebook posts hinting that Satan is at work in this election even though it was clearly God's will that Trump be elected in the first place; the hypocrisy and double standard in that evangelical crowd is amazing)

      • We've known sinceTrump won in 2016 that the 2020 election would be contested. In part, because Trump won by swinging some states by margins of error that repeating that statistical fluke was going to be an uphill battle. But the Republicans' definition of an "irregularity" seems to be "It was a vote for Biden". Privately most of them know that Trump has lost, and probably many of them probably secretly wanted him to lose. I'm sure right now most of the members of the Administration are jockeying for gigs on

        • Remember also in 2016 that Trump said he would totally accept the election results, "if I win!" And then the crowd cheered.

      • Anyone who thinks the fraud is happening now though is pretty much deluded.

        I got two ballots myself, and I know other people who did too.

        We live in California so it won't affect this election, but if there is fraud it wouldn't be the first time.

    • The official counts will be done in about a month. The media has projections and calls elections in a legally nonbinding fashion. For the position of President, it doesn't happen 'for real' until the Electoral College votes, anyhow.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by caseih ( 160668 )

      No they do not. This is one of the good things about the US system. There's no central organization to hack into or otherwise manipulate. Each state runs their own election process. Takes a lot longer to get results, but it's also much harder for foreign actors to influence it.

      But no one has to depend on the news media to estimate the winner. The states each officially declare their results. But also we know for sure the result when the electoral college meets and votes. Of course the validity of the el

    • When advertising dollars are at stake, the media will gladly start shouting who they think wins before the official word comes out from the Federal Elections Committee.

      • When advertising dollars are at stake, the media will gladly start shouting who they think wins before the official word comes out from the Federal Elections Committee.

        Ouch - i double checked my work - this is what i get for shooting off the hip. Should have ended the statement with "FEC and Electoral College."

    • Re:Media outlets? (Score:5, Informative)

      by CWCheese ( 729272 ) on Friday November 06, 2020 @03:59PM (#60692778)
      The USA elections are distributed among the state governments, so that the results are dependent on each individual state to properly run the elections. The federal Constitution provides a general framework requiring elections to be held but gives the execution of those elections to be handled by the states governments. There are federal election commissions to gather the results from the states, but it is the sovereign states' responsibility to manage the voting and counting.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ljw1004 ( 764174 )

      Media outlets? Does USA have official, federal bureau for election results?

      It's because Americans are stuck up by a stupid word "call".

      I CALL HEADS. "calling" just means placing money on something.

      THE FORECAST CALLS FOR RAIN. "calling" means you place your money, or your bet of likelihood, on the outcome you have reason to believe is most likely.

      THE UMPIRE CALLS IT AN 'OUT'. "calling" means that someone in authority has made an official decision.

      The problem is that the media and the American public confuse the second and third senses of the word. A media outlet will predict an out

    • Yes it does but the government institutions concerned generally take much longer to make the official announcement than is strictly necessary.

      Basically the President isn't elected until the electoral college meets. So officially there's no President until then. However the decisions that define what answer the electoral college will come up with are determined within a few days of the election. Why a few days? Because Americans like their governments crap and dysfunctional, as it helps convince them that

    • The press are getting the results from state officials. Those results are announced by electoral officials, and the press, being the press, then puts those results up on websites.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Arethan ( 223197 )

      Yes and no. Elections in the USA are operated independently by each state in accordance to their own state laws. The federal government doesn't get involved until states finally report their individual certified results (via the office of the state governor) directly to congress, which happens several weeks after the vote during even a "normal" presidential election year. The fed level has zero to do with operating or certifying a presidential election, other than to receive the results and then accept them

    • Yes the USA has an official process for determining the president. The thing you're missing is that this election happens on January the 6th, when the electoral college casts their ballot.

      What is happening right now is that 50 states are asking their constituents to tell them how the electoral college should vote. This is 100% a state issue. Hell technically a state could also say "hahhahah heck no" and ignore how their people voted and cast the electoral votes however they feel, but you can outright expect

    • In the US, elections, even ones for federal office, are run by the state governments. These would be who announces official results, not the federal government, but nobody wants to wait for official results. We've got to know who won now, now, now.

    • Does USA have official, federal bureau for election results?

      Not really! We have a federal answer (obviously), but that isn't done until January. Those results are mailed in early December (time delay because horses from back in the day), but they're known when they are mailed. And what is written down in December was decided on November 3rd (but the measurement is still . being taken). In between there may be lawsuits, and there is another period for horses to go to the state capital.

      However, there's n

  • I'm sure otherwise I wouldn't have been notified the result, since no one is talking about the presidential election.

  • Making that announcement of such a declaration from sources they have selected and filtered ( i.e. editorial control ) pretty much decides the question if they are merely a platform or a publisher under Section 230(c). Whether it is an 'opinion' from their corporate organization, or some sort of aggregation of of other media outlets makes no difference. The only vaguely neutral content they could propagate is links to the various agencies responsible for certifying the results. https://crsreports.congress.g [congress.gov]

    • Making that announcement of such a declaration from sources they have selected and filtered ( i.e. editorial control ) pretty much decides the question if they are merely a platform or a publisher under Section 230(c).

      *sigh* this tired shit again. No. Having an opinion doesn't not make you a publisher. Publishing an opinion does not turn your platform into a publication either. And it may utterly blow you little mind that even newspapers have things like comment sections covered by Section 230(c).

  • Get rid of 'projections' (Score:4, Insightful)

    by SuiteSisterMary ( 123932 ) <slebrun AT gmail DOT com> on Friday November 06, 2020 @04:17PM (#60692856) Journal
    Hey America: y'all need to get rid of 'projections' and 'calling it for...' and just wait for the actual results.
    • This is an attempt by Facebook to increase their own power.
    • Official results won't be available for weeks. There isn't a single state which has all of its ballots counted yet, and then there will be recounts. And we're already seeing a slew of lawsuits. (Haven't seen a single one of these which hasn't been dismissed so far... that's just pathetic.)

Slashdot Top Deals

IF I HAD A MINE SHAFT, I don't think I would just abandon it. There's got to be a better way. -- Jack Handley, The New Mexican, 1988.

Close