Facebook Removes Trump Post Falsely Saying Flu is More Lethal Than Covid (cnn.com) 404

Posted by msmash from the breaking-news dept.
Facebook on Tuesday removed a post from President Trump in which he falsely claimed that Covid-19 is less deadly than the seasonal flu. From a report: Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone confirmed the company removed the post for breaking its rules on Covid-19 misinformation. President Trump has, by his own admission, played down the threat of Covid-19. Now, while battling his own bout of the disease, he has continued to dishonestly downplay the severity of the virus. His post on Tuesday falsely equated Covid-19 to the seasonal flu. Twitter has shielded the post with a label and is preventing users from retweeting the post.

  • Doctors HATES him! (Score:5, Funny)

    by ruddk ( 5153113 ) on Tuesday October 06, 2020 @11:33AM (#60577482)

    How to beat corona virus with one simple trick.

    • Re:Doctors HATES him! (Score:4, Informative)

      by Rei ( 128717 ) on Tuesday October 06, 2020 @11:55AM (#60577548) Homepage

      To be fair, his statement is correct.. ..if the audience consists entirely of preteens. COVID-19 overtakes influenza in mortality rates in the early teens, and the difference grows with increasing age

    • Getting air lifted to a custom hospital (Score:5, Informative)

      by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Tuesday October 06, 2020 @11:58AM (#60577568)
      set up only for you when you're undergoing mild symptoms and then getting multiple experimental treatments administered carefully and with intense scrutiny is one simple trick!

      My other forums are full of folks saying things along the theme of "My Gran had to go to the ER 3 times before they'd get admitted to a hospital, f*** this guy".

      Even before Trump's diagnosis the difficulty of getting admitted when you're not actively dying has been a common complaint. And he goes on TV to laud the care he's gotten that is completely out of reach for most Americans.

      Chris Christie's the same way. He checks himself into a hospital "just in case". If I tried that they'd tell me to go f*** myself.

      • Re:Getting air lifted to a custom hospital (Score:5, Insightful)

        by sjames ( 1099 ) on Tuesday October 06, 2020 @01:33PM (#60578054) Homepage Journal

        And top top it off, he's still trying to kill what little chance of actual healthcare many Americans might have.

        Adding insult to injury, HE got the benefits of socialized medicine, no bill for him.

        And the cherry on top, he apparently learned NOTHING from this, in spite of having hosted a super-spreader event.

      • Re:Getting air lifted to a custom hospital (Score:4, Interesting)

        by Darinbob ( 1142669 ) on Tuesday October 06, 2020 @01:56PM (#60578158)

        Trump isn't out of it yet though. Remember that Boris Johnson tested positive, he stated that he only experienced mild symptoms and was self isolating, then a week later reported he had a mild temperature so was still isolating, then 2 days later was hospitalized, then one day later was in intensive care.

        Now on the other hand, Trump could be right. We might all be perfectly fine if we all get experimental drugs and Walter Reed Hospital adds a million more beds so we all get the same quality of care. He can tell us to stop fearing covid all he wants, but that doesn't bring anyone back from the dead.

      • set up only for you when you're undergoing mild symptoms and then getting multiple experimental treatments administered carefully and with intense scrutiny is one simple trick!

        You're assuming he had only mild symptoms. They took him to hospital on Friday because they couldn't be sure he could walk to the chopper on Saturday.

        And I severely doubt he went from his first positive test Thursday night to needing oxygen Friday. He only "tested positive" when he got bad enough that they knew it would go public. I'd put even money on it eventually coming out that he tested positive (or people at least suspected he was sick) before the debate.

    • "maybe I'm immune."

  • compare and contrast (Score:5, Funny)

    by algaeman ( 600564 ) on Tuesday October 06, 2020 @11:41AM (#60577502)
    He should probably get the seasonal flu so that he can properly explain the differences to the American public in 140 characters.

  • End Game? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by lazarus ( 2879 ) on Tuesday October 06, 2020 @11:41AM (#60577504) Homepage Journal

    Can someone please explain to me (someone outside of the USA) what the point of downplaying this is? We know from statistics that it is more deadly than the seasonal flu. I mean just about every other world leader took the path of "better safe than sorry" right from the start (the Chinese were literally welding people into their homes). I'm sure I'm not the only world citizen who doesn't understand what is to gain by downplaying it. Is there some kind of nuanced American political agenda that we don't understand going on here?

    Isn't it more politically expedient to over-react and be able to tell people you were just looking out for their best interests if you are wrong, rather than brush it off and then live every day propping up a narrative that is more and more out of sync with reality? I'm seriously interested in understanding what specifically it is about American politics that would make the second option a better or even a tempting choice?

    • Re:End Game? (Score:5, Informative)

      by Petrini ( 49261 ) on Tuesday October 06, 2020 @11:52AM (#60577536)

      Can someone please explain to me (someone outside of the USA) what the point of downplaying this is? ... I'm seriously interested in understanding what specifically it is about American politics that would make the second option a better or even a tempting choice?

      The president is trying to get re-elected. His handling of the pandemic in the USA is a central topic of the election on Nov. 3. By trying to convince his population that the virus is trivial, he can push for more re-opening of business, increased hiring, a better economy more generally. He thinks this will improve his chances of winning a second term. He considers expendable anyone who would become sick and die from greater infections of covid in furtherance of this plan.

      That's my best read on it.

      • Re:End Game? (Score:5, Funny)

        by Rumagent ( 86695 ) on Tuesday October 06, 2020 @12:07PM (#60577644)

        I agree with you analysis.

        If Mr. Trump is so worried about his image, he should lose some weight, get a haircut, pay his taxes and stop spraying himself orange.

        • Re:End Game? (Score:5, Funny)

          by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Tuesday October 06, 2020 @01:15PM (#60577954)

          I agree with you analysis.

          If Mr. Trump is so worried about his image, he should lose some weight, get a haircut, pay his taxes and stop spraying himself orange.

          But that would alienate the orange, fat, tax-evading, comb-overs in his base. #hair-club-for-men-Garfields

          [ Disclaimer: I don't know if they love lasagna and/or hate Mondays. ]

        • Or he could try being a good leader by listening to the experts and developing cohesive guidance for the states based on the experts' advice. It would be around eight months late but when lives are at risk, late is better than never.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by mark-t ( 151149 )

        It doesn't actually improve the economy if the death rates keep climbing.

        Open economy or not, people are afraid for their lives of this disease, and that will be reflected by what they are willing to do and where they are willing to go.

        As long as that remains, it is simply not economically feasible to force businesses to stay open that will not even be able to recover their daily operating costs because people are staying away from crowds. This is what is forcing the economy to close down as much as i

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by sjames ( 1099 )

          He doesn't actually care if the economy is in the toilet with businesses failing left and right, he just wants to create the illusion of a recovery long enough to sucker people into voting him a second term. Then the country can go to hell while he crows the typical "I got mine, FUCK YOU!" that we have come to expect from his kind.

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by mark-t ( 151149 )

            He doesn't actually care if the economy is in the toilet with businesses failing left and right, he just wants to create the illusion of a recovery...

            Except he can't. People are *afraid* to be in public right now, and nothing the president could possibly ever say or do can change that.

            He can try and paint this however he wants, but you can't hide the fact that people are dying in numbers that are worrying to the general public. The only thing that is going to make a difference is when this is over, an

      • The part you're missing is he could just address (Score:4, Insightful)

        by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Tuesday October 06, 2020 @12:38PM (#60577810)
        the pandemic. Other countries have been able to control the pandemic and spare a good chunk of their economies with mask wearing, extended unemployment benefits and direct stimulus payments to individual.

        Trump & his party have refused to do that. Even in an election year. And after watching them instantly flip flop on Supreme Court nominees less than 60 days out from an election we can't pretend they stand on principle.

        We should start questioning why they're so reluctant to help people during an election year...

    • Re:End Game? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by FritzTheCat1030 ( 758024 ) on Tuesday October 06, 2020 @11:56AM (#60577554)
      Because the man has such a colossal ego that he can never, ever admit he was wrong about anything, EVER. He started off at the beginning downplaying the virus at every opportunity and he will literally go to his grave spouting the same nonsense. Anyone who dares contradict him...no matter their qualifications, no matter how factual their statements may be...must immediately be attacked, ridiculed, and (if they work for the government) be replaced by someone who will unquestioningly agree with him. This is how King Donnie operates.
      • Exactly. Same logic applies when he said to Ghislaine Maxwell "I wish her well". I'm certain he didn't really know who she was, and after saying that and being told exactly what she did and was involved with, he stuck to his guns. Dude is too proud to admit when he's wrong, and a large portion of the American population believe it. It's amazing, really.

    • Re:End Game? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Java Pimp ( 98454 ) on Tuesday October 06, 2020 @11:59AM (#60577582) Homepage

      Can someone please explain to me (someone outside of the USA) what the point of downplaying this is?

      To own the Libs. He thinks by opposing the Libs it will energize his base and get him reelected.

      There is not a single position by the Libs that he will publicly acknowledge or agree with. Any bipartisan cooperation was deliberately tossed out the window 4 years ago and its now an "us vs them".

      • Given how consistently he does the opposite of what liberals want, I'm disappointed that the liberals didn't use reverse psychology to push him toward their goals.

    • It's about controlling our government (Score:4, Interesting)

      by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Tuesday October 06, 2020 @12:02PM (#60577600)
      so a long term strategy of our Republican party has been to convince people that government cannot be helpful, that it can only do harm. This started under form president Reagan. It's exemplified by the phrase "Government is not the solution, Government is the problem".

      The goal here is to discourage people from taking part in government, that way the Republicans can exercise control of it themselves. This puts the Republican party in a bind, because the only way to respond to a 100 year global pandemic is with large scale government action, and doing so let's the cat out of the bag on just how helpful proper Government is. It undermines their entire narrative.

      All the downplaying and attacking mask wearing is necessary to force the economy to be functional while the government does nothing to help. We need people to go back to normal or the economy will completely collapse, and the Republicans will be removed from power.

      It's a very dangerous game they're playing, and most experts agree it's killed around 170,000 people minimum. But nothing is more important than power & wealth.
    • Narcissism. Just like how he made the BLM movement all about him, even though it he could have rallied behind the movement and swayed many liberal voters to his side.

      • Yup. He could have done several things that would have put him in a very strong position in the election.

        He could have denounced the racism at Charlottesville forcefully and unambiguously, it was a moment designed for a great speech and he had plenty of people on his staff willing to write such a speech, but Trump is a one man band and fumbles through everything on his own. Sure, he *has* denouned racist groups over and over, and his supporters do keep pointing this out and I do agree that it happens. Bu

      • Narcissism. Just like how he made the BLM movement all about him, even though it he could have rallied behind the movement and swayed many liberal voters to his side.

        President Trump is undoubtedly NPD, that much is clear, and I would guess probably Type III. But I also think his behavioral traits go well beyond narcissism, especially the incompetence and irresponsibility, neither attributable to narcissism, but telltale symptoms of sociopathy.

    • Re:End Game? (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Dan East ( 318230 ) on Tuesday October 06, 2020 @12:06PM (#60577636) Journal

      It hurts the economy tremendously. Thus if your focus is economical and financial, you would prefer for people to get back to their normal lives. There are studies showing that people are dying of other non-COVID causes, due to the measures attempting to prevent COVID deaths. Depression in the USA is up threefold due to the anti-covid measures (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2770146):

      These findings suggest that prevalence of depression symptoms in the US was more than 3-fold higher during COVID-19 compared with before the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals with lower social resources, lower economic resources, and greater exposure to stressors (eg, job loss) reported a greater burden of depression symptoms. Post–COVID-19 plans should account for the probable increase in mental illness to come, particularly among at-risk populations.

      A significant number of people did not seek out medical help for their pre-existing chronic diseases due to COVID quarantine, and there is an unknown number of deaths that occurred because of this.

      My wife runs the mammogram department at a local small hospital. On average they detect one cancerous tumor per month in their relatively small sampling of patients (maybe a couple hundred per month). Since that non-critical department was shut down for several months, it is statistically sound to state that the detection of cancer in at least a few women was delayed by *months*. Extrapolate that across the entire country. There will be more deaths from breast cancer, and ALL cancers, in the upcoming months and years due to this.

      There is evidence already, and numerous epidemiologists have stated, that COVID immunity will not be long-lasting, nor will a vaccine be 100% effective. It is expected to have flu-like seasonal flare ups for the indefinite future.

      For all the above reasons, it can be argued that the "cure" could be potentially worse than the disease, when talking about government response to COVID and the various mandates in force by federal and state government. It is also a sound scientific fact that humankind will adjust to COVID naturally and develop immunity without societal, governmental or epidemiological intervention. I'm not trying to make the case that we should not combat COVID. However, only time will tell if government actions caused more problems than they solved (IE lives saved).

      • Re:End Game? (Score:5, Informative)

        by MobyDisk ( 75490 ) on Tuesday October 06, 2020 @12:32PM (#60577788) Homepage

        That argument makes complete sense. But America chose yet a different road than what either of you are saying:

        America's problem is that a half-assed Covid response is worse economically than a full shut down, and than no shutdown at all, because Covid never comes under control, so businesses stay closed longer, and the government must provide economic relief packages for longer. Trump's middling approach to masks means that half of American citizens are not wearing masks so the infection rate remains high. It's like he found the worst possible approach that maximizes the disadvantage of both options.

        Side-note: they are letting non-violent offenders out of jail to avoid spreading Covid in the jail system. So it isn't just businesses that are hurt, law enforcement is too.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      Can someone please explain to me (someone outside of the USA) what the point of downplaying this is?

      To counter the false hype and panic in the news media. Mass panic based on false hype is bad.

      And various levels of government seem to be predisposed toward totalitarian control of every breath everyone takes. Totalitarian control is bad. Forcing people out of work because others are afraid is bad. Government trying to be everyone’s mom and sending armed police to force them to do what they're told is bad.

      Government that intentionally hurts people in order to optimize numbers on spreadsheets is bad

    • The election is the key here. He's been accused of mismanaging the covid crisis, so if he can make some people believe that he's done a good job he could win the election. Part of that plan is to convince people that covid is not a big deal, that it's just a world wide liberal plot to get him out of office.

      However, Trump is all over the board on this. He thinks it is serious, then he claims it isn't, and back and forth. This may be him just pandering to the right people at the right time, or he really d

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by ceoyoyo ( 59147 )

      Sure. In most of the world a bustling economy is good, but only one factor in prosperity. People don't have quite as much money as in the US on average, but it's more evenly spread, certain important systems, like health care, are much more efficient, and factors other than income are often quite a bit better. I would definitely prefer to live in most of the OECD (and do) rather than the US.

      The US has spent the last seventy years or so optimizing GDP. By pretty much any other metric of prosperity the US is

    • Can someone please explain to me (someone outside of the USA) what the point of downplaying this is? We know from statistics that it is more deadly than the seasonal flu. I mean just about every other world leader took the path of "better safe than sorry" right from the start (the Chinese were literally welding people into their homes). I'm sure I'm not the only world citizen who doesn't understand what is to gain by downplaying it. Is there some kind of nuanced American political agenda that we don't understand going on here?

      Isn't it more politically expedient to over-react and be able to tell people you were just looking out for their best interests if you are wrong, rather than brush it off and then live every day propping up a narrative that is more and more out of sync with reality? I'm seriously interested in understanding what specifically it is about American politics that would make the second option a better or even a tempting choice?

      Remember the "marshmallow test"? [wikipedia.org]

      Well Trump would certainly fail.

      He reacts to whatever the current stimulus is and doesn't think much beyond that. It makes great TV, but it doesn't work well when you're leading a country.

      From the moment COVID became a story Trump has been thinking "how can I make it a smaller story today" and "how can I improve my poll numbers today", not "how can I improve my poll numbers when people actually go out to vote".

      A Chinese style "screw civil liberties" style lockdown would have

  • Still accessible (Score:5, Insightful)

    by excelsior_gr ( 969383 ) on Tuesday October 06, 2020 @12:12PM (#60577672)

    You can still read the tweet. Otherwise the line between revisionism and managing misinformation would get quite blurry... Here's the text:
    "Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!"
    Let's fact check it:
    1. "Flu season is coming up!". Check.
    2. "Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu". In the US? The world? And within which timeframe should we look for "sometimes"? If we suppose he means the US and "sometimes" is about once per decade, then the statement is FALSE. According to CDC data that go back to 2010, the US hasn't seen 100k flu deaths within a flu season.
    3. "Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it". You learned to live with a disease for which ther *is* a vaccine, albeight not compulsory. So there's that. Any discussion about the lethality of each disease is moot since we won't be comparing equals. The flu deaths are kept in check.
    4. "in most populations far less lethal!!!". Probably true, but misleading. With the flu, if you're in a critical demographic group you get your vaccine and hope for the best, but you can at least do something. With Covid-19 hoping for the best is the only thing you can do right now.

    Also, Streisand Effect much? After this the post will get much more visibility. I just hope it will also get more scrutiny.

    • Re:Still accessible (Score:4, Informative)

      by SmaryJerry ( 2759091 ) on Tuesday October 06, 2020 @12:55PM (#60577902)
      2. 100,000 is a slight exaggeration but not by much,, the flu season is actually much shorter time period of over a few months, while COVIDs measurements are over nearly 7 months now, rate of death is actually similar or less but the problem being more people are infected than normally are from a flu season because no one has immunity at all. Plus we just don’t test for flu after people die unless it was specifically due to flu symptoms. COVID on the other hand has seen tons of testing. 4. It depends what populations you are talking about. If you look at Africa and Asia they have had few issues. If you are talking about populations of susceptible people, in other words obese people as a group, then yes obese populations do seem to die more frequently. The post is so vague that it is hard not to be true. Words like “most” and no specificity of location or time period. It is begging for the facts to be used to support the statements which if chosen correctly would make this entirely true. The problem is twitter censors vague statements.. For example, if I said most people aren’t white, Twitter would probably fact check me and say false for some reason, but I didn’t specify globally or in the US. Because globally most people aren’t while locally in the US they are.

      • Re:Still accessible (Score:5, Insightful)

        by WoodstockJeff ( 568111 ) on Tuesday October 06, 2020 @01:30PM (#60578036) Homepage

        Plus we just don't test for flu after people die unless it was specifically due to flu symptoms.

        Very true! Even living people who have flu- or cold-like symptoms are far less likely to go to their doctor to get a swab test to find out exactly what kind of flu or cold virus they have than to simply go to the nearest drugstore and pick up some OTC drugs to deal with the symptoms.

        We've "come to live with" these other flu variants, which may have the exact same level of mortality, but with less specific testing to verify.

