"Mike Bloomberg Is Plowing Millions of Dollars Into a Secretive Tech Firm Called Hawkfish"

As a way to help his 2020 presidential bid, presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is pouring tens of millions of dollars into an unknown digital business called Hawkfish -- which Bloomberg himself founded during the spring. CNBC reports:Hawkfish's leadership ranks include longtime Facebook Chief Marketing Officer Gary Briggs, and Jeff Glueck, former CEO of location-tracking firm Foursquare.Glueck hinted that other former Silicon Valley players were with the company, but didn't name names. "The Bloomberg campaign is posting Hawkfish jobs on its website , including graphic designer, copywriter, video editor and senior software engineer," adds CNBC.