Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Government Network Privacy Security The Internet United States Politics

Critical US Election Systems Have Been Left Exposed Online (vice.com) 123

Posted by BeauHD from the heads-up dept.
Jason Koebler shares a report from Motherboard: For years, U.S. election officials and voting machine vendors have insisted that critical election systems are never connected to the internet and therefore can't be hacked. But a group of election security experts have found what they believe to be nearly three dozen backend election systems in 10 states connected to the internet over the last year, including some in critical swing states. These include systems in nine Wisconsin counties, in four Michigan counties, and in seven Florida counties -- all states that are perennial battlegrounds in presidential elections. Some of the systems have been online for a year and possibly longer. Some of them disappeared from the internet after the researchers notified an information-sharing group for election officials last year. But at least 19 of the systems, including one in Florida's Miami-Dade County, were still connected to the internet this week, the researchers told Motherboard. "We ... discovered that at least some jurisdictions were not aware that their systems were online," said Kevin Skoglund, an independent security consultant who conducted the research with nine others, all of them long-time security professionals and academics with expertise in election security. "In some cases, [the vendor was] in charge [of installing the systems] and there was no oversight. Election officials were publicly saying that their systems were never connected to the internet because they didn't know differently."

Critical US Election Systems Have Been Left Exposed Online More | Reply

Critical US Election Systems Have Been Left Exposed Online

Comments Filter:

  • Stayed online .... (Score:3, Interesting)

    by whoever57 ( 658626 ) on Thursday August 08, 2019 @07:30PM (#59065654) Journal

    The fact that some stayed online after notification shows that this isn't simply incompetence.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by ls671 ( 1122017 )

      Business as usual I guess. Next, I wouldn't be surprised to read that the thermonuclear warhead intercontinental ballistic missiles launch codes were left publicly readable in an open amazon bucket or something.

    • Right, because It is INCONCEIVABLE an incompetent state worker could have left the system on-line after being told of the problem.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Rural counties are sometimes so anti Federal Gov't that they'll do the opposite of any recommendations they get out of spite.

    • This is simply incompetence. The people who want to rig the election either already have access, or they don't control having the machines plugged into the public internet.

    • The fact that some stayed online after notification shows that this isn't simply incompetence.

      You have no idea of just how much incompetence is capable of in this world.

  • So... shouldn't they be prosecuted for fraud and vote tampering? Being safe from attacks from the Internet was one of most basic requirements.

  • At this point we know this is on purpose (Score:5, Informative)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Thursday August 08, 2019 @07:36PM (#59065696)
    it's why Moscow Mitch [boingboing.net] is taking off. No, McConnell & the GOP aren't traitors who sold us out to the Ruskies, but they are happily looking the other way because the lax election security directly benefits them.

    This is why the Dems and the left have such a hard time. They go low, we go high... and lose. They are very much "ends justify the means". It's like that line from Spaceballs [youtube.com]

    If anybody wants to put a stop to this now is the time. The left can still win elections if they win by 5-10 points. We haven't gone full North Korea yet where elections are really just a census to prevent the slaves from fleeing the country. The Democrats have a primary yet, and they've got at least one uncorruptible [berniesanders.com] and one other [elizabethwarren.com] that probably is along with a whole [youtube.com] host [medium.com] of others [youtube.com] who are completely corrupt.

    Now is the time to decide what matters to you.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      it's why Moscow Mitch [boingboing.net] is taking off. No, McConnell & the GOP aren't traitors who sold us out to the Ruskies,

      No, they sold us out to Trump, and Trump is their ticket to power. Traitors are defined as the ones lending aid and comfort to the enemies of the United States, and Mitch et al are not serving some third-party enemies of the United States, they are the enemies of the United States, working to abolish its foundations and principles in order to serve themselves. The Russians are just a convenient asset while selling out the U.S., not some party they are particularly interested in serving.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      > This is why the Dems and the left have such a hard time.

      They don't have a hard time for some elections. Presidential elections aren't an issue. Obama won and Bill before that just fine. No matter how confident you may be, there's a risk that a candidate will seem to act against the interests they spoke for, during an election. The voting public chooses on particular issues (some topical) and presentation. This includes how loud and how often the public encounters messages, but it has a fair amount to d

    • Yeah, I'm sure all those Democrat run districts are staying online to make sure Trump wins in 2020.

  • ... in the negative 1980s sense of the word when you can look at our election system and make a big deal out of this instead of all of the countless even bigger holes.

    • In 2000, after losing the presidential election Democrats demanded we too electronic voting systems.

      In 2008 Obama won, so he system worked.

      In 2016 Democrats agan, and nowthey demand papr ballots.

      When Democrats lose in 2020, Willa all be forced to vote in-person on National Election Holiday and dip our finger in idelible ink to appease Democrats?

  • DON'T PANIC! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Critical US Election Systems Have Been Left Exposed Online

    As long as this election interference is just the Russians supporting the Republican Party there is nothing to worry about, just lean back, enjoy and watch sanctioned Russian oligarchs build aluminium plants in your constituency [newsweek.com]. However if the Chinese show up and start to interfere on behalf of the Democrats, ... Patriots! Reach for your guns!

    Hmmm.... Yup! that pretty much sums it up.

  • ... you know, in case you find it useful.
    https://xkcd.com/2030/ [xkcd.com]

  • Aren't these... (Score:3)

    by Chris Katko ( 2923353 ) on Thursday August 08, 2019 @07:59PM (#59065772)

    Aren't these... the same twats that wrote things like "OMG why isn't internet voting here today because people are too stupid/poor/lazy to vote"?

    • Aren't these... the same twats that wrote things like "OMG why isn't internet voting here today because people are too stupid/poor/lazy to vote"?

      No.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Proper internet voting would actually be a lot more secure than these machines.

      • I can't vote twice on a slashdot poll. Tie it to your ssn or a unique voting #. You can't tell me the US government cannot afford a few measly servers and some programmers to maintain accuracy. If they can afford a war in the middle east, they can protect elections.

  • He isn't an asset (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Ryzilynt ( 3492885 ) on Thursday August 08, 2019 @08:28PM (#59065902)

    What does Putin want?

    Does he want the united States and it's allies to control the power dynamic of the entire globe?

    I submit that he does not.

    We have an American president and campaign that has had numerous interactions with Russian operatives.

    Over the course of the last two years we have seen systematic destruction of institutions , regulations , and agreements that where meticulously devised to keep the United States in power.

    We have seen an American president that has snubbed, insulted, and alienated our long standing allies. All while praising and meeting with dictators and human rights violators. During this period there have been several completely undocumented meeting and phone calls with Putin directly.

    Does it take a genius to connect the dots here?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      Does it take a genius to connect the dots here?

      Maybe not. But it does require something else that not everyone has. At least not all the time.

      The philosopher Harry Frankfurt, in his book "On Bullshit", claims that people today use sincerity as a substitute for correctness. They judge a statement by whether it is spoken with conviction, not whether it corresponds to some external set of objective facts.

      Judging a statement by its sincerity is really easy. Does it sound genuine to you? Then most people would treat it as *true*. Very few would check it ag

      • Does it take a genius to connect the dots here?

        Maybe not. But it does require something else that not everyone has. At least not all the time.

        The philosopher Harry Frankfurt, in his book "On Bullshit", claims that people today use sincerity as a substitute for correctness. They judge a statement by whether it is spoken with conviction, not whether it corresponds to some external set of objective facts.

        Judging a statement by its sincerity is really easy. Does it sound genuine to you? Then most people would treat it as *true*. Very few would check it against facts. Even when connecting the dots is extremely easy, it can't possibly be easier than simply knowing what you feel to be true.

        Ethos, Logos, and Pathos.

        The three options to persuade.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        people today use sincerity as a substitute for correctness

        That's not quite right. Ending with "it's true, believe me!" tends to subtract a large amount of credibility from the preceding statement, yet Trump does it all the time and people act as if what he said is true and correct.

        We are way beyond correct, way beyond truth now.

    • What "institutions, regulations and agreements" have been systematically destroyed?

      Were you unaware that all Presidents have "numerous interactions with Russian operatives"? That it is in fact, part of the job? That campaigns meet with foreign officials all the time in order to start building relationships in case they win? That both campaigns did?

      Did you think that handling foreign affairs in a manner you don't care for was the same as working against our interests?

      It would take a schizophrenic or

      • What "institutions, regulations and agreements" have been systematically destroyed?

        Were you unaware that all Presidents have "numerous interactions with Russian operatives"? That it is in fact, part of the job? That campaigns meet with foreign officials all the time in order to start building relationships in case they win? That both campaigns did?

        Did you think that handling foreign affairs in a manner you don't care for was the same as working against our interests?

        It would take a schizophrenic or someone already determined to draw a specific picture to "connect the dots" in the manner you suggest.

        There literally isn't enough time in the day to explain the full breadth of this problem to you , especially considering you have obviously been drinking the kool-aid.

        I'll give you a couple:

        1) You are familiar with the united nations yes? the U.N.? The organization formed by the United states and its allies after world war II. The president wanted to send a fox news anchor to represent the United States. Heather Nauert. Are you fucking kidding me? Your brain will not allow you to process that information

  • Rebublicans are conspiring with Russia (Score:5, Informative)

    by Required Snark ( 1702878 ) on Thursday August 08, 2019 @08:31PM (#59065912)
    This is an extension of what happened in 2016. Republicans are knowingly helping Russian interferance in the 2020 election. It worked to get (fake) President Trump into office in the first place and they are doubling down on election tampering to keep him in office.

    Trump is a Russian asset. McConnell is a Russian asset. They have committed treason. Blocking legislation to insure election integrity is aiding and abetting a hostile power.

    Congressional Republicans are all conspirators after the fact. They took an oath of office to defend the Constitution. Doing nothing while the Administration sells out the election to Russia is an act of treason. Their silence makes them a crucial part of the ongoing conspiracy. Their oath means they have a positive duty to defend the country so inaction means they are breaking the law.

    Trump and McConnell should be tried for treason. It's traditional for traitors to die by firing squad. The rest of the elected Republican traitors should serve life sentences in a Federal maximum security prison and die in jail.

    • And yet you didn't complain when Obama and Clinton won two terms. Somehow the Russians were not doing anything, and everything is fine. Christ, you guys are so stupid.

      • Halloween must've come early this year, because I see all the strawmen are out defending insecure elections.

        Illegals are going to vote!
        The Democrats didn't whine about this back in the day!
        It's not the Fed's problem!
        There are no Russians!

        It's time to drop the bullshit. If you're winning fair and square, election security is a good thing. The fact that this is even a partisan issue speaks volumes about how brainwashed people have become to supporting their favorite "team" and completely disregarding any ne

    • Except none of that happened. It was all a hoax. Mueller stood in front of the nation and said flat-out that no American knowingly helped Russia. But if you need to cling to some political conspiracy theory in order to get out of bed in the morning, fine.

    • It worked to get (fake) President Trump into office in the first place

      Keep believing that and your side (whatever side that is) will keep losing elections. Everyday people are tired of the bullshit and they elected Trump as a huge Fuck You to the entire political scene.

      Did the Russians engineer that? Maybe, but it was local politicians who created the environment for that crime to occur in. The Democrats fucked themselves hard and are now doubling down on their stupidity. Yell about treason all you want, it won't make people vote Democrat. Democrats are a toxic cesspool of co

  • The US is old news (Score:4, Insightful)

    by k2r ( 255754 ) on Thursday August 08, 2019 @08:57PM (#59066018)

    With Trump, Moscow Mitch, Republicans groping Jesus, daily shootings, good people on both sides“ and internet connected computers deciding who won the election the citizens of the US will be busy hating itself and ripping apart their country for the next decade(s).

    The US is gone, what we currently see is just the deadly wounded animal jumping around in panic, injuring everyone coming too close.

    Frightening.

    • No, Democrats are jumping around in a panic. Everyone else is just annoyed at them for losing their damn minds.
  • Get rid of all these computerized voting machines and go back to the old analog "pull" voting machines of yesteryear.
    • Democracy works because the people believe that if you have sufficient support to overthrow the government you have sufficient support to win an election, so why take the risk. This only works if people believe the election is fair. They have to be able to understand the election sytem to have that belief. Go back to paper and pencil, you can't afford to have Americans wondering if pulling a lever or pushing a button actually gives them a vote of their choice.

  • The people in charge of these things must be fumbling idiots.

    • The people in charge of these things must be fumbling idiots.

      Yeah pretty much. Someone correct me if i am wrong but i think a lot of time they are retired volunteers. Peoples grandparents getting out of the house. apparently they safeguard the security of our elections.

      I hear some of them might be republicans too, to make things worse.

  • If you believe that the Cold War was and is a thing, then we have a traitor in public office. Do something.

    • Nothing substantial was done by Russian hackers. Nothing substantial came of any facebook posts, that's not how people decide to vote. Climb down from the ceiling, your Red Scare paranoia is silly

Slashdot Top Deals

HOST SYSTEM NOT RESPONDING, PROBABLY DOWN. DO YOU WANT TO WAIT? (Y/N)

Close