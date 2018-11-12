The Real Reason Palmer Luckey Was Fired From Facebook (zdnet.com) 128
ZDNet's Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols argues that the founder of Oculus, Palmer Luckey, wasn't fired because of his political views, as a recently-published Wall Street Journal article suggests, but because the virtual-reality company lost a $500 million intellectual property theft case to game maker ZeniMax. An anonymous reader shares the report: According to The Wall Street Journal, Palmer Luckey, the founder of Oculus, a virtual reality company, was fired by Facebook because "he donated $10,000 to an anti-Hillary Clinton group" during the 2016 U.S. Presidential campaign. But the article fails to mention a simple little fact: On Feb. 1, 2017, Oculus lost an intellectual property (IP) theft case against game maker ZeniMax, to the tune of $500 million. So, if one of your employees just cost your company a cool half-billion bucks for doing wrong what would you do? Well, Facebook isn't saying, even now, but on March 30, 2017, it let Luckey go.
Yes, Luckey also lied about his political moves, which went well beyond donating to an anti-Hillary billboard campaign. But let's look at the record. Everyone knew he'd lied by Feb. 22, 2016. Was he fired then? No. Was he fired after being found guilty of stealing ZeniMax's trade secrets? Yes. Officially, Facebook stated: "All details associated with specific personnel matters are kept strictly confidential. This is our policy for all employees, no matter their seniority. But we can say unequivocally that Palmer's departure was not due to his political views." Let me spell it out for you: He made some political waves. Nothing happened. He cost Facebook $500 million. He was fired. Can anyone here seriously not draw the lines between the dots?
TRASH Article (Score:5, Insightful)
John Carmack still works for Facebook, who was a party in the ZeniMax case. Palmer Luckey wasn't even a party in the case. Utter bullshit story trying to deflect.
Re: (Score:1)
The cognitive dissonance enters the situation here: Nobody wants to believe that the company Carmack worked for knowingly skuttled the modern VR gaming movement by selling to Facebook, who they knew ahead of time would just gobble up all the patents and then one way or another bury them forever.
Re: (Score:1)
You're apparently a moron. Palmer was the CEO of the company when it infringed, FB then bought that company and inherited that fight. Yes, he was a party.
Re:TRASH Article (Score:5, Insightful)
Also, as any freshman business major can tell you, sunk costs should be ignored. You don't fire people because they lost money in the past, you fire them because you think they are going to lose money in the future.
My experience is that the most common reason people are fired is incompetence. The 2nd most common is being on the losing end of internal office politics. As you move up the hierarchy from janitor to CEO the first reason diminishes and the 2nd increases.
Re:TRASH Article (Score:4, Insightful)
Costing the company half a billion dollars might be seen as incompetence in some circles.
Re: TRASH Article (Score:2)
Its hard to say if $500M is a lot of money or not to the likes of FB. Their net worth fluxuates a lot more than that on a daily basis. It sure sounds like a lot of money to me, but ive never had anything even close to a million dollars. My gut says it wasnt about the money. Perhaps the lawsuit, but not the $500M itself.
Here is a guy that caused a rift because he was an outlier for his political position. Then the lawsuit concluded and was found guilty of infringing. My first question as a FB exec is,
Re: (Score:1, Interesting)
"Oculus is liable for $300 million in the verdict ($50 million for trademark infringement, $50 million for copyright infringement, and $200 million for breaking the NDA), while Luckey owes $50 million and former Oculus CEO Brendan Iribe owes $150 million (both for false designation). Oculus CTO John Carmack, who previously worked for ZeniMax and was accused of stealing code a
Re:TRASH Article (Score:5, Insightful)
Also, as any freshman business major can tell you, sunk costs should be ignored. You don't fire people because they lost money in the past, you fire them because you think they are going to lose money in the future.
As anyone who's older than freshmen will tell you that never happens in practice. Businesses do not operate in some sort of platonic drive for profit free from emotion. They're made of people and people get really pissed off if you loose a cool half billion.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
NO!! ORANGE MAN BAD!!!!!
Re: Only "hateful" when you idolise a fucking twat (Score:2)
I dont think thats a one side problem. Winning at any cost seems to be an epidemic. HRC is clearly evidence of that, otherwise sheâ(TM)d never make it on a ballot. But she can blackmail a lot of groups into obscene amounts of fundraising and donations, so it makes it ok in the end.
Its an product of polarization, which the media DID fan the flames of since the 2000 election. Polarization sells views which brings in ad revenue. Theyre the whores and we are the Johns. This isnt Football. When the game is
Re: (Score:2)
This is not "Score:2, Insightful." This is "Score:-1, Troll."
Re:I don't know why he was fired (Score:5, Informative)
The kind of folks who run Facebook couldn't care less which side won.
Oh really [dailycaller.com]?
"Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg told Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta in June 2015 that she wants Clinton to "win badly" and that she is there to "help" as best she can, a leaked email reveals.
"Thank you -- means a lot to me that you reached out. And I like that you are praying for Dave. I have to believe in heaven now. And I still want HRC to win badly. I am still here to help as I can. She came over and was magical with my kids," Sandberg sent to Podesta in response to an email of his wishing condolences following the death of her husband.
In another email contained in the WikiLeaks release, this one from August, Sandberg asks Podesta if he'd be willing to meet with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
She wrote that Zuckerberg "is particularly interested in meeting people who could help him understand how to move the needle on the specific public policy issues he cares most about. He wants to meet folks who can inform his understanding about effective political operations to advance public policy goals on social oriented objectives (like immigration, education or basic scientific research)."
Sandberg has donated tens of thousands to Democrats. In 2016 alone, the Facebook executive donated $270,800 alone to Democratic candidates and party committee, that includes $2,700 to Clinton."
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
What about Peter Thiel? He's on the Facebook board and gave far more money to Trump than Lucky did.
Re: (Score:1)
What about Peter Thiel? He's on the Facebook board and gave far more money to Trump than Lucky did.
Yes, and? Just how much sway do you think a single board member has in the operations of Facebook? It is also non-trivial to fire a board member. And how does that change what I was refuting?
"The kind of folks who run Facebook couldn't care less which side won."
Re: (Score:3)
Well his presence rather undermines the notion that people get fired for for the political views or that Facebook itself has some kind of corporate level political agenda.
Re: (Score:1, Troll)
Daily caller is not a legitimate news source. They're a propaganda outfit designed to fool the uneducated into a life long outrage using fearmongering and making anyone that isn't part of the daily caller/daily stormer/stormfront circle the "others"
Re: (Score:3)
Daily caller is not a legitimate news source.
Yes they are. And the article I quoted refers to public record information from Wikileak emails. Since you can't dispute the facts, you smear instead. Disgusting.
They're a propaganda outfit
Then it should be easy for you to demonstrate. But since you're doing nothing but smearing, we know you won't.
making anyone that isn't part of the daily caller/daily stormer/stormfront circle the "others"
And here you expose yourself as the propagandist you claim Daily Caller to be, by trying to align them with neo-Nazi sites. Pathetically transparent.
Re: I don't know why he was fired (Score:1)
Indeed. Let's stamp out all dissent immediately that does not fit our one-party view of the world. Let us ensure all news outlets that do not conform to the Democrat party standard be associated with extreme Nazi fascism, crushed out of existence, their people imprisoned and their property confiscated.
Long live the party of Clinton and Podesta!
Re: I don't know why he was fired (Score:2)
blue collar bullshit, and other white supremacy dog whistles
Folks, I think we found the only white-collar socialist... [youtube.com]
Re: I don't know why he was fired (Score:2)
I didnt think he gave a shit about abortion? Both are definitely obsessed with title and position. His more so on public opinion (ie how many people attended inauguration) and hers is about holding a title of first woman president. Neither case puts country above politics.
Re: (Score:3)
John Carmack still works for Facebook, who was a party in the ZeniMax case.
This argument also doesn't work, because Carmack has very obvious ongoing value while Luckey had already made his major contribution.
Re:TRASH Article (Score:5, Insightful)
Carmack is an important software developer who knows how the system works. Luckey isn't. He's an entrepreneur, not an engineer.
Additionally Facebook has pro-Trump people on its board, including Peter Thiel, who gave far more to the Trump campaign than Luckey, so the argument that Facebook fired anyone for supporting Trump is plain ludicrous on the face of it.
Re:TRASH Article (Score:4, Informative)
According to the court case decision [wikipedia.org] Carmack wasn't head liable for any wrongdoing.
The jury trial completed on February 2, 2017, with the jury finding that Luckey had violated the NDA he had with ZeniMax, and awarding $500 million to ZeniMax.[15][16] However, the jury found that Oculus, Facebook, Luckey, Iribe, and Carmack did not misappropriate or steal trade secrets,[15][16][17] though ZeniMax continued to publicly assert otherwise
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah and contrary to Palmer Luckey, Carmack didn't cost Facebook $500 million in patent infringment costs.
"Let me spell it out for you" (Score:5, Insightful)
The author of the article seems very intent on the readers taking his speculation as truth. I wonder why he cares so much.
Palmer Luckey is a proven thief. (Score:2, Insightful)
On Feb. 1, 2017, Oculus lost an intellectual property (IP) theft case against game maker ZeniMax, to the tune of $500 million.
So a civil court (not a criminal court) found him guilty of theft.
How can your boss, your company (the group of people you work with), or your Company (Facebook Inc) ever trust you not to steal from them?
He's lucky not to be leaving in handcuffs.
Re: (Score:2)
The civil court found him liable for hiring John Carmack, who in turn brought IP with him. Which is probably true, as ZeniMax paid a bundle to buy id software a few years prior and as John Carmack's inventions no doubt were hugely valuable.
Doubtful (Score:5, Interesting)
Re:Doubtful (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Can the "goodwill" be sold to a new buyer without the other assets?... as an investor I always discount goodwill to zero whenever I'm examining a balance sheet.
Yes, it can be 'sold': Think franchises, brand and name licensing deals, and so on, that encourage future sales, by a different company, based on past perception of the original company. The increase in revenue (between two identical products, only one of which has widespread name recognition) is derived, literally, from the goodwill of the customers.
It is probably fair to say that much goodwill is overvalued on corporate balance sheets, but it, again probably, shouldn't be discounted entirely. The value ca
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No Shit (Score:2)
Anyone paying a modicum of attention to the case figured that out long ago. That said, on appeal the judgement against Luckey/Iribe was eliminated, [roadtovr.com] leaving a $250M judgement against Oculus.
Uh huh. Sure. (Score:1, Insightful)
There were other people involved in that case that still work for Facebook.
They fired him because the political views were a huge embarrassment for their pro left management and you have NO IDEA how much of a career killer it is to come out as pro-right in Silicon Valley. They will literally want to hang you by the neck from a tree till dead.
Re: (Score:1)
Spot on. This is why the internet is fragmenting. People dumping left wing sites like Google and Facebook for sites like Gab.
Re: (Score:3)
Carmack isn't a leftist and yet wasn't fired. Oops there go your whole conspiracy.
But... victimhood! (Score:1)
I hope he was fired over his political views (Score:2)
I hope he was fired over his political views and then proceeds to sue the crap out of FB because of it.
Re: (Score:1)
According to Cnet the WSJ reported "Amid corporate displeasure with Luckey's donation, he was pressured by executives to publicly voice support for libertarian candidate Gary Johnson, according to the Journal. Luckey later hired an employment lawyer who argued that Facebook illegally punished an employee for political activity and negotiated a payout for Luckey of at least $100 million, the newspaper reported."
Re: (Score:2)
Wouldn't he have already sued by now? The shitstain was fired more than a ywar and a half ago.
Re: (Score:2)
Luckey landed on his feet however (Score:1)
It's 100% clear he was fired to placate the internal SJW mob. Luckey landed on his feet however. His new company seems pretty kickass. Border security, military, all those cool things FB won't do for fear of liberal retaliation.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What have you achieved? Oh, I see, you've posted a bullshit message on Slashdot. Yay, you!
Re: Shhhh stop making sense! (Score:2)
Are you body-shaming people? How disgusting of you.
Re: Shhhh stop making sense! (Score:1)
Have you ever seen a picture of Luckey without cheetos dust on his fingers? Of course he was desperate to make VR a thing, he's a shut in! If it wasn't for virtual reality he wouldn't have any reality.
Fake news... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Religion, you have a case. Political? Not so much. Republicans are not a protected group.
Re: (Score:2)
IANAL but many states include political beliefs in their anti-discrimination laws, and I think CA is one.
Re: (Score:2)
What's it like, being a delusional twat?
Re: (Score:2)
Luckey did take them to court and facebook payed out another 100 million.
So now Zenimax posts articles on Slashdot (Score:1)
Zenimax is run by an actual banking/investment crook. As bad as EA and Actision are, they look like saints compared to Zenimax.
Now as I type, Zenimax has warehouses of paid trolls- PR reputation services in media speak- boost their godawful loot box riddled POS Fallout 76. Zenimax is literally spending millions on Youtube influencers to sell the game every Elder Scrolls and Fallout fan never asked for. It is no surprise that the PR firm suggested to Zenimax that they could 'widen' their pro-Zenimax efforts
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)