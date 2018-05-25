US Reaches Deal To Keep Chinese Telecom ZTE in Business (reuters.com) 7
The Trump administration told lawmakers the U.S. government has reached a deal to put Chinese telecommunications company ZTE Corp back in business, a senior congressional aide said on Friday. From a report: The deal, communicated to officials on Capitol Hill by the Commerce Department, requires ZTE to pay a substantial fine, place U.S. compliance officers at the company and change its management team, the aide said. The Commerce Department would then lift an order preventing ZTE from buying U.S. products.
ZTE was banned in April from buying U.S. technology components for seven years for breaking an agreement reached after it violated U.S. sanctions against Iran and North Korea. The Commerce Department decision would allow it to resume business with U.S. companies, including chipmaker Qualcomm Inc.
I'm as racist as necessary but I want to sarcastically say:
Yeah I'm sure a bunch of Chinese former ZTE workers would be such a loss for US of America.
Oh noz. The engineers are coming! STOP IT!
Make America Great Again. That President Trump sure goes out of his way for the forgotten people of America.
What do you think going to happen to US agricultural sector when China inevitably retaliates for US torpedoing ZTE?
Meanwhile employes of Harley Davidson (Score:2)
Seriously, the amount of open corruption and violations of the emoluments clause on display here is insane. And at the rate this guy is going he's on track to get reelected when the Dems run Hilary Bot 2.0 in 2020...