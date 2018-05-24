Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Government United States Politics

Trump Cancels Singapore Summit With North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un (cnbc.com) 176

Posted by msmash from the breaking-news dept.
President Donald Trump has cancelled his much anticipated meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that was scheduled to take place in Singapore on June 12, he announced moments ago. In a letter to Kim, the president said; "I was very much looking forward to being there with you. Sadly, based on the tremendous anger an open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time to have this long-planned meeting. Therefore, please let this letter to serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place." He added, "You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used."

  • Just as scott adams predicted: (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 24, 2018 @10:12AM (#56665290)

    It's in trumps style of negotiation. He's always going to go for the BEST deal that he can get, and this is not at all out of the ordinary for Trump.

    Back when it was first announced, Scott adams almost immediately said "expect one of them, probably trump, to walk away at least once before any actual negotiations take place".

    Fun to see these types of negotiating dynamics playing out on the world stage.

    • He described this tactic plainly in his book The Art of The Deal. This is just negotiation and Trump holds all the cards. When NK comes crawling back to the negotiating table with even more concessions those criticizing this will look like fools (again).

      Oh, and why is this on Slashdot again? Trump Derangement Syndrome is a real thing and it's going to guarantee he gets reelected.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by haruchai ( 17472 )

        Trump Derangement Syndrome is a real thing and it's going to guarantee he gets reelected.

        Did Barack win re-election handily because of Obama Derangement Syndrome? It was epidemic throughout the Right & Reich wing of America for 8 years.

        • That lunacy is exactly what I mean. The comparison of Obama's opposition to that against Trump is mind-boggling. The Left was even calling Mitt Romney the next Hitler. Right after George W. Bush was Hitler. That you can't even see the damage that you've done to your own causes is astounding.

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by nmb3000 ( 741169 )

            Romney was an up-tight and out-of-touch sellout to the rich (pretty much the same as most Republican nominees), but "the Left" never called him the next Hitler. I dare you to find any kind of meaningful consensus that shows otherwise.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        What else exactly does Trump think he's going to get? The North Koreans already offered unilateral nuclear disarmament and negotiations on reunification with South Korea. That's basically everything that matters.

        Spin this as him being smart all you want, but in reality it's him throwing away the best chance at peace on the Korean peninsula in history because his ego is so big that he couldn't deal with the North Koreans legitimately pointing out that telling them Kim Jong Un would end up dead like Gaddaffi

        • We are all going to learn that international diplomacy is nothing like business dealings. Using the same tactics for both will end in failure and shows a real lack of maturity as a president.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by king neckbeard ( 1801738 )
      Trump is just saying this to save face because he fucked up putting a hell of a feather in his cap. He screwed the pooch on his demands, especially since we're showing a clear pattern of overthrowing any leader who appeases us.

      • Pride is certainly at the core of it. However, this also might serve to expose any fissures that might exist between Un and the rest of the leadership he ostensibly controls. It also reveals the level of autonomy that exists within the N.Korean regime. Pulling the stunt the Trump did serves to answer those questions; all based on N.Korean responses.

        Basically, the question is if Un is playing the world as fools, or if Un really has lost partial, if not total, control over the regime? If he so wanted, he coul

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by gtall ( 79522 )

          If Un gets overthrown, in my opinion it won't be because he screwed up negotiations with the U.S. His military is just as demented and believing in fictions as he (so I guess Trump and Kim are even on that score). I think if Un gets overthrown it will be because his military decide they have more fear of him sawing off their heads than they have of the U.S. attacking. They know they have S. Korea as hostage, and regardless of any negotiations that happen or fail to happen, they won't be giving that up for s

    • It's in trumps style of negotiation. He's always going to go for the BEST deal that he can get, and this is not at all out of the ordinary for Trump.

      Back when it was first announced, Scott adams almost immediately said "expect one of them, probably trump, to walk away at least once before any actual negotiations take place".

      Fun to see these types of negotiating dynamics playing out on the world stage.

      Did Adams also predict that Trump's newly chosen underling would "accidentally" scuttle the negotiations [washingtonpost.com]? (Causing Trump a loss of face in the process)

      Trump isn't the one calling the shots here, the South Koreans arranged the summit they had zero expectation of succeeding because they didn't want Trump to start a war instead, and North Korea agreed to the summit because they wanted the photo op with the US President and all the flowery praise that Trump has been giving them the past few weeks (plus sanction

    • Had the meeting gone as scheduled, he would have said it was brilliant and just as Trump had planned. Adams worships the ground that Trump walks upon and has convinced himself that all democrats are demon scum. Trump is incapable of doing any wrong in Adams' eyes.

      Coincidentally, remember when Dilbert was last funny? It was a fair bit before the 2016 elections. Now it's just Mallard Fillmore in an office; often forgetting the punch lines as well.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Childish, but that seems to be the level politics is made at today.

  • All he had to do is keep his mouth shut and let South Korea do the heavy lifting... But noooooo....

    • It wasn't Trump, it was Pence and Pompeo who threatened North Korea with a Libyan outcome.

      These people are neophytes on the world stage and it shows.

      • It wasn't Trump, it was Pence and Pompeo who threatened North Korea with a Libyan outcome.

        A distinction without a difference. Trump wants to play emperor then he gets to take responsibility for what happens on his watch too. Not just the bits he likes.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by haruchai ( 17472 )

          "Trump wants to play emperor then he gets to take responsibility for what happens on his watch too. Not just the bits he likes"

            "The buck stops here" sign has a quite different meaning when it's on Trump's desk
            #TrumpIsNotTruman

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Thud457 ( 234763 )
          Don't forget this week's National Security advisor John Bolton prattling on about the "Libya model".
          "Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action"

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by kenh ( 9056 )

        It wasn't Trump, it was Pence and Pompeo who threatened North Korea with a Libyan outcome.

        Threatened? No, predicted.

        Speaking in May 21 interview on Fox News, Pence said the reclusive regime could end up like the North African country "if Kim Jong Un doesn't make a deal."

        Source [cnbc.com]

        • I guess I meant Bolton. Who can keep up with the revolving door at the white house these days anyways.

          > Separately, new US National Security Advisor John Bolton told Fox News that an agreement with Libya on eliminating its weapons of mass destruction programme could serve as a model for a North Korea deal.

          That is an implicit threat.

        • Please, look up the word implication

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by chill ( 34294 )

        You forgot John Bolton.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ( 4475953 )

        Don't forget that John Bolton is there now, too. The White House is full of dangerous, hypocritical lunatics. It's worse than under George W. Bush, and he had mighty bad advisers.

    • All he had to do is keep his mouth shut and let South Korea do the heavy lifting... But noooooo....

      Right because if there is one thing Trump is good at it's keeping his mouth shut.

    • All he had to do is keep his mouth shut and let South Korea do the heavy lifting... But noooooo....

      South Korea doing the heavy lifting? Please...

      The guy in charge down south is so bent on peace at any price that he's almost just giving Kim everything, including control of South Korea. The leader of South Korea just ran a campaign on this issue and has HUGE political pressure to show results, any kind of results. They are in no mood to lift anything, heavy or not over there.

      Kim is really the one who's responsible for this. Kim has been ratcheting up the rhetoric. He's been saying stupid stuff about

      • Kim is really the one who's responsible for this. Kim has been ratcheting up the rhetoric. He's been saying stupid stuff about Trump, Pompano and Pence even. I personally think that Kim is afraid of a revolt if he is out of the country for too long with any advance warning

        There are people in North Korea who don't want to end the war. These are the people who have believed the propaganda (that N Korea is powerful enough to fight against the US and win, that N Koreans are 'pure', etc. If those are your beliefs, then negotiating is illogical).

        Kim has to balance all the various factions in his government. To me, he seems to want peace. He's been outside the country, he knows how it is. He knows things can be a lot better, but not everyone in North Korea agrees. In the past vi

    • I am confused by your statement. Kim had bellicose language for the annual military drills that were explicitly stated would continue until a deal was reached just as the sanctions would stay in place. There was some concessions by removing the B-52 bombers (nuclear capable) from the exercise but the language continued. Kim started insulting South Korea as weak. And your response is "let South Korea do the heavy lifting" after Kim called them weak and ineffective? Do you really think any kind of peace can b

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Rolgar ( 556636 )

      Why did Moon Jae-in say that Trump is the one to credit with getting Kim to agree to talks in the first place?

      https://www.reuters.com/articl... [reuters.com]

    • There's the people who think it's Trump's genius double secret negotiating prowess. There's the people who think Trump (and maybe moreso his people) royally fucked up an historic opportunity.

      Am I the only one who has been convinced the whole time there's nothing to fuck up in the first place? There has never been a reason for them to denuclearize under terms we'd accept. We barely did anything to cause this massive shift in Kim's stance—it was inexplicable. This has all the hallmarks of a feint

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ( 4475953 )

        That's not what's going on.

        Kim and his advisers came to the conclusion that Trump and his advisers were looking for an occasion for a limited war - some bombing campaign - somewhere in the world. Ideally, the campaign would take place before the mid term elections. The US military was tasked to look into either bombing some nuclear facilities in NK or bombing some nuclear facilities in Iran. Kim and his advisers came to this conclusion and quickly contacted SK to prevent this from happening, because they kn

  • I hope the world survives this madman . . . (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Idou ( 572394 ) on Thursday May 24, 2018 @10:15AM (#56665328) Journal
    and then there is Kim Jong Un to worry about . . .

    • From a game theory point of view, a madman is the best player vs. Un, if you want to reach a productive agreement. A player that the other side does not trust to be rational, is one that can force the other side's hand.

      • In The Matrix, one of the techniques Neo learns that flies by on the screen is "Drunken Boxing". Morpheus briefly demonstrates it in their fight, where he pretends to be shaking with rage. The goal is to make a skilled opponent think, "This guy is an out of control fighter who is making mistakes I can take advantage of."

        Then the "drunken boxer" watches for those kinds of strikes and counter-takes advantage of it.

        Trump is playing the Drunken Boxer strategy on NK. By bitching about how out of control Trump

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Kim is playing him like a fiddle. Now Trump looks like the bad guy, unwilling to make concessions or pull back from his brinkmanship.

      Give it a while and Kim will keep talking to the south, making progress and setting himself up as the good guy for the post-dictatorship period he knows is coming.

    • If we survive (and I think we have a decent chance), we might actually look on this as a positive turning point.

      Europeans have, for various historical reasons, been unwilling to stand up the United States for the past 70 years. Sometimes they've tut-tutted loudly, but in general they've let the US get away with whatever they wanted. Now it's become abundantly clear that you can't give anybody a free pass that way.

      During the Bush II years there was already rumbling, mostly centered around Iraq. Then Obama

  • Imagine what this is going to do to CPU performance.... wait.

    • Well, considering that nuclear weapon detonations are usually accompanied by electromagnetic pulses, it could drastically impact your CPU and GPU performance.
  • Played like a cheap violin.
  • in much the same I cancel dates with hot girls I met on the street.

  • BINGO! I win my Donald Trump bingo.

    Pulls out of Paris. Messes up with Iran. Get's his ass handed to him by Russians in Syria. NK summit fails... that completes my line across the middle.

  • This must be part of Trumps 4D chess move to win a Nobel Peace prize.

    • It is. Trump now has the upper hand. Kim needs the US a lot more than the US needs him.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Jeremi ( 14640 )

        It is. Trump now has the upper hand. Kim needs the US a lot more than the US needs him.

        Really? What does Kim need the US for?

    • This must be part of Trumps 4D chess move to win a Nobel Peace prize.

      Maybe Kim gets the peace prize because he demolished his test site and pushed for talks... the other side dropped them.

      Kim for peace prize?

  • So who wrote what? (Score:3)

    by houghi ( 78078 ) on Thursday May 24, 2018 @10:31AM (#56665442)

    "I was very much looking forward to being there with you. Sadly, based on the tremendous anger an open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time to have this long-planned meeting. Therefore, please let this letter to serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place."
    This part was written in a calm but stern manner.
    What we get then is
    "You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used."
    This is written with how we know he writes. So I think that he indeed added this as he did not understand that the first part already said the same thing, but in a much more diplomatic wording.

    • So I think that he indeed added this as he did not understand that the first part already said the same thing,

      I don't think so. The first phrase, as you say, is stern, calm and diplomatic. It's the 'why'. The second is not only a warning but tells Kim how we view ourselves: We fear our own power. I am not sure if Kim fears nuclear weapons the same as we do but regardless it opens the door for hope because in that fear we will work for peace. It also gives Kim a different understanding of "bigger button that works". Can he comprehend a nuclear capability to be actually afraid of using it?

  • Like anyone believed the DPRK was sincere in their desire for a summit. If you're shocked by this you're naive. If you're touting this as a failure of President Trump's you're a political shill and haven't been paying attention of the last 20 years. Both Republicans and Democrats having been punting this football so it's outside of their court hoping the next administration will have to deal with the problem that is the DPRK.

    Personally I think it's about time someone gave the DRPK the middle finger and cut

  • It's typical Trump to make this announcement now.
    Presently there is a whole slew of foreigners in North Korea to witness the demolition of the old and useless nuclear test site.
    Trump should have waited till most of them were in safety, Kim is crazy enough to keep (some of) them hostage.

  • This is yet another negotiation tactic, because NK was starting to believe they could get a lot of concessions form the U.S.- Trump here is just letting NK in no way will they be able to keep nuclear weapons.

    NK will fold soon ad the talks will be back on.

  • Not sure why we're even bringing a topic like that here. That's the stuff you can read on any news site. I'm fairly sure we come here for the stuff we can't find everywhere else. Just saying.

    • Slashdot is desperate for clicks. This article will end up with more comments that every other article posted today combined.

  • IIRC North Korea does have a lot of rare earth element deposits inside it's territory that could be used in consumer electronics. But as long as there is no peace and sanctions remain in place those deposits will never be tapped.

    And let's not forget the potential damage to major consumer electronics manufacturers and software/video game industries if war breaks out in the region and damages facilities in South Korea or Japan (even if neither were attacked directly nuclear fallout could be a huge disaster

  • I think I've finally figured out why we're getting more and more stories like this on Slashdot. Politicizing the site is a sure way to generate more and more traffic as even long-time members get sucked into pointless, lengthy political debates. The process has been aided and abetted by commenters who seem to have come out of nowhere with multiple accounts and a willingness to abuse the "Anonymous Coward" feature.

    This kind of story is money in the bank, because it is certain to foster pointless debate ove

