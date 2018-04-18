Iran Bans State Bodies From Using Telegram App, Khamenei Shuts Account (reuters.com) 15
Iran banned government bodies on Wednesday from using the popular Telegram instant messaging app as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office said his account would shut down to protect national security, Iranian media reported. From a report: ISNA news agency did not give a reason for the government ban on the service which lets people send encrypted messages and has an estimated 40 million users in the Islamic Republic. The order came days after Russia -- Iran's ally in the Syrian war -- started blocking the app in its territory following the company's repeated refusal to give Russian state security services access to users' secret messages. Iran's government banned "all state bodies from using the foreign messaging app," according to ISNA.
Glad all these countries are banning it (Score:2)
Well, duh... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Wikipedia tells me that Telegram doesn't have prophet in mind. Iranians must have been offended by that.
Probably not very many Iranians.
Just the utter fucking medieval nutcases in charge.
I’m Impressed (Score:5, Interesting)
I’ve never been interested in the various “chat apps” like Twitter, Snapchat, etc. for privacy reasons but if Telegram has been kicked out of Russia and banned by the Iranians I think that I might have to give it a look.
I can’t think of a better recommendation.
Best endorsement ever (Score:2)
Telegram couldn't have asked for better publicity than this. Not saying I would use their service myself (I trust Moxie Marlinspike's Signal more) but a headline like "neither Putin nor Khamenei have managed to break us" is pretty badass.