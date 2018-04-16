France is Building Its Own Encrypted Messaging Service To Ease Fears That Foreign Entities Could Spy on Private Conversations (reuters.com) 30
The French government is building its own encrypted messenger service to ease fears that foreign entities could spy on private conversations between top officials, the digital ministry said on Monday. From a report: None of the world's major encrypted messaging apps, including Facebook's WhatsApp and Telegram -- a favorite of President Emmanuel Macron -- are based in France, raising the risk of data breaches at servers outside the country.
About 20 officials and top civil servants are testing the new app which a state-employed developer has designed, a ministry spokeswoman said, with the aim that its use will become mandatory for the whole government by the summer. "We need to find a way to have an encrypted messaging service that is not encrypted by the United States or Russia," the spokeswoman said. "You start thinking about the potential breaches that could happen, as we saw with Facebook, so we should take the lead."
Why not just audit https://xmpp.org/ [xmpp.org] and call it good?
The French government’s encrypted app has been developed on the basis of free-to-use code found on the Internet and could be eventually made available to all citizens, the spokeswoman said. She declined to give the names of either the codes or the messaging service.
Yeah, that's the great thing about FOSS, is you don't need to reinvent the wheel. Just take the wheel someone else invented, and make the changes you want.
Still, when they talk about setting up a service, I'm guessing they're not just talking about the software. You can't just audit the code and "call it good". You have to figure out how to deploy it, e.g. what servers are going to run it, and how are you going to make sure the service is resilient and secure.
What's stopping the french government to eavesdrop on the communications used on this app?
Same thing that would stop other governments from eavesdropping - essentially nothing. The encryption will be cracked.
On the other hand, if a government creates a F/OSS app that has been vetted, isn't this a boon for pretty much anyone in the world? The German government is why GNU's Privacy Guard is still being updated, and France already funds VeraCrypt.
LOL no they're going to hold the encryption keys, which just keeps everyone except the French government eavesdropping on the communications. Until the keys are leaked that is.
They seemed to build their end of the Channel Tunnel in the same length of time as it took the British to do their half. In the mean time you can't get a f---ing tunnel everyone knows needs building that goes 1/20th of the distance in the US because of politics, and it'll cost 10x as much if it ever gets built. So I'd say the French are fine actually with their 30 hour weeks - it seems fewer hours = more productive. Who knew?
I don't know about 30hours vs 40hour workweeks- but there have been studies that show increasing work hours per week does have diminishing returns up until a point where adding more hours does actually result in lower overall productivity.
There have also been studies that show that taking a lot of vacation actually increases productivity over the year than forcing people to go to work 50 weeks a year and only have 2 weeks vacation. America's stingy vacation policy actually negatively impacts productivity.
Chunnel goes under water. No rich people there to say "NIMBY".
Meanwhile, Los Angeles really Really REALLY needs a rail tunnel under the Santa Monica Mountains from the San Fernando Valley to the Westside, but that would go under all the rich people's houses.
So I'd say the French are fine actually with their 30 hour weeks - it seems fewer hours = more productive. Who knew?
Except the French are less productive [wikipedia.org]
Anybody - a government, a group, an individual - who wants secure encrypted communications they trust can get them.
If you're just careful, you can download code from trusted sources, spin it up, and run your own servers.
If you're paranoid and have more resources, you can audit the code before using it.
if you're REALLY paranoid, you can go to the theory papers and write your own code.
Governments and law enforcement agencies have to stop dreaming about systems that are secure against everyone except them - th