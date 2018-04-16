Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Communications Encryption Politics Technology

France is Building Its Own Encrypted Messaging Service To Ease Fears That Foreign Entities Could Spy on Private Conversations (reuters.com) 30

Posted by msmash from the taking-matter-on-their-own-hands dept.
The French government is building its own encrypted messenger service to ease fears that foreign entities could spy on private conversations between top officials, the digital ministry said on Monday. From a report: None of the world's major encrypted messaging apps, including Facebook's WhatsApp and Telegram -- a favorite of President Emmanuel Macron -- are based in France, raising the risk of data breaches at servers outside the country.

About 20 officials and top civil servants are testing the new app which a state-employed developer has designed, a ministry spokeswoman said, with the aim that its use will become mandatory for the whole government by the summer. "We need to find a way to have an encrypted messaging service that is not encrypted by the United States or Russia," the spokeswoman said. "You start thinking about the potential breaches that could happen, as we saw with Facebook, so we should take the lead."

France is Building Its Own Encrypted Messaging Service To Ease Fears That Foreign Entities Could Spy on Private Conversations More | Reply

France is Building Its Own Encrypted Messaging Service To Ease Fears That Foreign Entities Could Spy on Private Conversations

Comments Filter:

  • Why not just audit https://xmpp.org/ [xmpp.org] and call it good?

    • Per TFA, that sounds like what they may have done:

      The French government’s encrypted app has been developed on the basis of free-to-use code found on the Internet and could be eventually made available to all citizens, the spokeswoman said. She declined to give the names of either the codes or the messaging service.

      • Yeah, that's the great thing about FOSS, is you don't need to reinvent the wheel. Just take the wheel someone else invented, and make the changes you want.

        Still, when they talk about setting up a service, I'm guessing they're not just talking about the software. You can't just audit the code and "call it good". You have to figure out how to deploy it, e.g. what servers are going to run it, and how are you going to make sure the service is resilient and secure.

  • Color me surprised. I supposed that, at least developed countries, would have specialised services for their important personnel to comunicate through.
  • Minitel [wikipedia.org] goes secure huh...

  • Anybody - a government, a group, an individual - who wants secure encrypted communications they trust can get them.

    If you're just careful, you can download code from trusted sources, spin it up, and run your own servers.

    If you're paranoid and have more resources, you can audit the code before using it.

    if you're REALLY paranoid, you can go to the theory papers and write your own code.

    Governments and law enforcement agencies have to stop dreaming about systems that are secure against everyone except them - th

Slashdot Top Deals

Nothing is easier than to denounce the evildoer; nothing is more difficult than to understand him. - Fyodor Dostoevski

Close