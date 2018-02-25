Russian Spies Hacked the Olympics and Tried To Make it Look Like North Korea Did it, US Officials Say (washingtonpost.com) 13
Ellen Nakashima, reporting for the Washington Post: Russian military spies hacked several hundred computers used by authorities at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea [Editor's note: the link may be paywalled; alternative source], according to U.S. intelligence. They did so while trying to make it appear as though the intrusion was conducted by North Korea, what is known as a "false-flag" operation, said two U.S. officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter. Officials in PyeongChang acknowledged that the Games were hit by a cyberattack during the Feb. 9 Opening Ceremonies but had refused to confirm whether Russia was responsible. That evening there were disruptions to the Internet, broadcast systems and the Olympics website. Many attendees were unable to print their tickets for the ceremony, resulting in empty seats.
Official White House response: (Score:2)
There was no collusion. NO COLLUSION!
I even believe him this time.
;)
Why? (Score:2)
What would be a reason for the Russians to do this? Do they really have anything to gain? Do they expect some kind of advantage from instability between the two Korea's?
I'm not buying it.
Re: (Score:2)
What would be a reason for the Russians to do this?
If you bothered to even read part of TFA:
Analysts surmise the disruption was retaliation against the International Olympic Committee for banning the Russian team from the Winter Games due to doping violations. No officials from Russia’s Olympic federation were allowed to attend, and while some athletes were permitted to compete under the designation “Olympic Athletes from Russia,” they were unable to display the Russian flag on their uniforms and, if they won medals, their country’s anthem was not played.
I'm not buying it.
Yeah, there are a lot of things that people refuse to believe because it makes them uncomfortable but hey, you keep on believing the Earth is flat and the moon landing was faked.