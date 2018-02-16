Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


US Charges Russian Social Media Trolls Over Election Tampering (cnet.com) 395

Posted by msmash from the closing-in dept.
The US Justice Department has filed charges against 13 Russian nationals and three Russian groups for interfering with the 2016 presidential election. From a report: In an indictment [PDF] released on Friday, the Justice Department called out the Internet Research Agency, a notorious group behind the Russian propaganda effort across social media. Employees for the agency created troll accounts and used bots to prop up arguments and sow political chaos during the 2016 presidential campaign. Facebook, Twitter and Google have struggled to deal with fake news, trolling campaigns and bots on their platforms, facing the scorn of Capitol Hill over their mishandlings. The indictment lists 13 Russian nationals tied to the effort.

  • $100k (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, 2018 @01:46PM (#56136298)

    So these are the guys who spent less than 7 figures on propaganda and supposedly bought the most powerful government in the world?

    • If 7 figures can beat Hillary's ten-figure campaign budget, then all future campaigns will spend seven figures and pocket the rest!

    • It's weird how all the AC flame bait comments like this one were so quickly upvoted. . .

  • No Americans involved who knew (Score:3, Informative)

    by bobbied ( 2522392 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @01:52PM (#56136344)

    I heard the presser for this.. "No Americans involved who knew what was going on or that Russians where involved" is the key thing I took away from it.

    Just pointing this important fact out.

    Also, they are alleging that these Russians organized rallies for both sides. In one case, they organized two opposing rallies (one pro Trump, one pro Clinton) on the SAME day in the SAME city... Foreign nationals are not supposed to do that kind of thing, at least within our borders where our laws apply.

    • To let the world know what they COULD do, without actually having a clear agenda this time. But if you are nasty to us when you are in office, your reelection is going to be... difficult. A wonderful example of plausible deniability!

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      The rallies were after the election. If you read the actual document they state that most of the activity was against the Clinton campaign.

    • > "No Americans involved who knew what was going on or that Russians where involved" is the key thing I took away from it.

      If you were on the Titanic and heard of the iceberg, I think you would be saying:

      "No boats have sunk so far" is the key thing I took away from it.

    • It's nice to hear that you carefully went over all the evidence.

      1) They were specifically referring to the Russians who were being indicted. The Americans those Russians contacted were not aware they were speaking to Russians. That doesn't mean that someone like Carter Page or Paul Manafort weren't in contact with other Russians (if they were, they would probably be higher on the food chain).

      2) The rallies were to sow discord after the election. That doesn't imply that they didn't get the man they wanted in

  • I want this to be investigated as much as anyone, but the feigned shock and surprise from some Americans feels naive. Considering all the meddling (or outright coup d'etats and invasions) our country has been involved in over the last 100 years, this almost feels a little like a sliver of long overdue karmic payback.

    More importantly, I don't think those who want this investigation to go on and on (for whatever reason) understand just how pious and insulting it sounds to those who chose Trump. I mean, dark m

  • Better article at WaPo (Score:5, Informative)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @02:16PM (#56136534)

    The Washington Post has a better article on this. [washingtonpost.com]

    One bit of info missing from CNET is that these indictments are the direct result of Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III's investigation.

  • Russian shills abound... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by frank_adrian314159 ( 469671 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @02:16PM (#56136536) Homepage

    At this point, I just figure that anyone who posts idiocy about the Russians not hacking the US is either a Russian shill or one of their dupes. Either that, or they're so soaked in conspiracy theories that their brains are addled. It's really no use listening to them. Once you decide that false information is as good as real facts, your mind might as well be gone.

    And for the idiots referenced above who say that all this Russsia stuff is "fake", I'll take the CIA, FBI, and NSA's word about spying before any of you conspiracy-spouting morons in the peanut gallery - I do value professionalism, if nothing else.

    • or if nothing else to raise our voices and try to drown the shills out. Slashdot is a site full of older engineers and tech people (it's a site from the 90s after all). It's bound to be a prime target since older, well-to-do STEM professionals are going to prone to the right wing (since the right wing's co-opted conservatism and, well, like my history teacher used to say when you've got something to lose you get real conservative real fast). Our little community needs more voices of sanity to keep us away f

    • At this point, I just figure that anyone who posts idiocy about the Russians not hacking the US is either a Russian shill or one of their dupes.

      Really? You have already seen the proof that Russians hacked the DNC server, or that they leaked the DNC emails? I haven't seen any. Nothing but allegations. The DNC did not even allow FBI to investigate the break in.

      I'll take the CIA, FBI, and NSA's word

      Is this the same CIA that was telling us about Saddam's WMD, and the same CIA that was telling us it was not tort

  • Call housekeeping, Vlad (Score:4, Insightful)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @02:48PM (#56136808) Journal

    Putin can't have witnesses. I'm betting we're about to see some dead Russians.

    If you were one of the 13 indicted Russians, would you be more afraid of the US Department of Justice or Vladimir Putin?

    • I doubt Putin will even care about any of this penny-ante crap. If he wanted to own a candidate, he would have just donated 0.1% of his personal wealth to the Clinton Foundation.

  • ... that everyone is going to prison. The President, his Cabinet, 100 Senators, 435 Representatives, you, me, really just everyone.

    Are Federal prisons privately run [bop.gov] yet, and are they publicly traded? Because I have some great investment ideas that involve 100% incarceration rates.

  • What Rosenstein says: "There is no allegation in this indictment that any American had any knowledge."

    What Rosenstein thinks: "Please don't fire me, please don't fire me, please don't fire me ..."

  • If the US had any balls whatsoever... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by argStyopa ( 232550 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @04:24PM (#56137768) Journal

    ...we could simply say "OK thanks Russia. You want to play 'media domination game"?"

    The US is already the most staggeringly dominant culture ever seen on earth, without really deliberately trying (not unlikely that's partly why).

    If we were a country with any sense of itself, any sense of unity of purpose, and not a fractious bunch of self-hating bitches, with Hollywood's expertise we could without batting an eye SWAMP Russian media, internet, and airwaves with a chaos of propaganda, infowar, fake news, with production values so sophisticated there would be NO WAY any Russian national could tell if that video was real or not, or that email was real or not, or that video of Vladimir Putin having a quiet, gay moment with a young Russian male model followed by an overwhelming wave of irrefutable evidence of that young male model being found murdered brutally and only the faintest traces of official security service involvement.

    They spent what, a few $hundred thousand influencing social media? We could drop a few $hundred MILLION and drive their society into outright civil war.

    There is no media culture as dominant or efficacious as the American culture in 2018. None.
    But we are our own worst enemy, and Russia can do this sort of thing knowing that Americans will cheerfully attack EACH OTHER over it long before they have the cojones to set aside their partisan bitching in favor of their own country's well being.

