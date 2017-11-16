Report Claims That 18 Nation's Elections Were Impacted By Social Engineering Last Year (bbc.com) 44
sqorbit writes: Independent watchdog group Freedom House released a report that claims that 18 nation's elections were "hacked." Of the 65 countries that Freedom House monitors, 30 appear to be using social media in order to affect elections by attempting to control online discussions. The report covers fake news posts, paid online opinion writers and trolling tactics. Other items in the report speak to online censorship and VPN blocking that blocks information within countries to interfere with elections. The report says net freedom could be aided by: large-scale programs that showed people how to spot fake news; putting tight controls on political adverts; and making social media giants do more to remove bots and tune algorithms to be more objective.
It doesnâ(TM)t matter. We arenâ(TM)t allowed to question why someone votes a particular way, and free speech allows everyone to say whatever they want. It sucks that some use this to subvert some people's vote, but thats the price we pay for both free speech and open and free elections.
"We arent allowed to question why someone votes a particular way" - Yes, we are. That doesn't touch the question of allowing known-and-provably-fraudulent news stories from propaganda sources.
"It sucks that some use this to subvert some people's vote" = You are now apologizing for that directly. I reject that we have to allow fraudulent activity because "My interpretation of freedum sez"
Grow up, liberals (Score:2, Insightful)
You lost because people are sick and tired of your excessive political correctness. Stop whining and quit trying to force your unwanted social programs down everyone's throats. You lost because you are out of touch with what the people want and need. Grow up, liberals, and get over yourself.
Or we could simply cut the military to a reasonable size and tax upper income earners at rates in line with what the rest of the world do. Then we'd be asking how we are going to spend oir massive surplus.
No. We would be asking what the hell to do with all of these unemployed former military service people.
It is not a pretty picture.
Only 18? (Score:4, Insightful)
Only 18? I thought that ALL elections were subject to "Social Engineering".
That's part of the point.
Elections aren't about being fair. They're about preventing civil war.
They do this by predicting how a civil war to reverse their decision would come out - believably enough to convince the losers of the election that they'd also lose the war to reverse their results.
Propaganda and other "fake news", to recruit and radicalize cannon-fodder for the civil ware are integral to the process. The election process SHOULD include them - or it becomes less believable and thus less stabilizing.
Yeah, I am amazed when these articles pop up sounding surprised that propaganda using current generation media avenues was used. Everyone treats new stuff like it's different than old stuff. 40 years ago they made pamphlets and distributed them. Good ol technology has made it easier to talk to everyone around the world in teal time, so now they use that - I'm aghast!
What a depressing take on it all.
This is the kind of thinking somehow distorts, fraud, dishonesty, immorality and turns it into virtues defined by a single word "winner".
It honestly turns my stomach.
We've got about 50-100 years to come up with something better than law of the jungle, if we can't evolve socially we're just going to wipe ourselves out along with most of the other species on this planet.
I'm going to have to agree with Gary Johnson on this... While foreign governments involvement in the social engineering of elections is interesting, I am far more concerned with the government's abuse of 4th amendment rights. Illegal snooping on citizens is far more dangerous than some agency posting stories that feed people false information trying to keep them in their little bubbles.
That's easy (Score:1)
...large-scale programs that showed people how to spot fake news...
Fortunately, our president is on the job. Just watch his Twitter, he'll identify all the Fake News! for you.
He so crazy! Luckily here in America we keep him honest with our totally impartial and honest Free Press, who, despite 95% of them donating to the Democrat Party, are totally objective and unbiased.
social engineering (Score:4, Insightful)
Seriously, the only reason Trump is president is because he was better at social engineering than Clinton. And I have to hand it to Obama, he pushed that "Hope and Change" meme better than anyone before him ever has. It's all been done before, though [youtube.com].
Wait... (Score:4, Insightful)
Look at Canada's Trudeau winning the election on a 10 billions deficit and featuring a 30 billions one in his first budget ? Or is it just "social engineering" when the "wrong side" wins ?
This won't last long (Score:1)
Social media providers will be taking this very seriously as it undermines their systems credibility as genuine platforms for social interaction. If they don't take credible actions to reduce the flow of spam on their systems, people will eventually catch on that their whole system is a waste of time and move on.
fake news posts, paid online opinion writers (Score:1)
And that's just the Washington Post!
And worse! (Score:4, Insightful)
Nations', not nation's.
They're only calling it social engineering... (Score:2)
...because the politicians aren't behind it. The rest of the time its just called a campaign.
No it's not called campaigning, if it were Robert Mueller and his team wouldn't be investigating Trump for links to this activity.
Fraud, subversion and collusion with foreign governments may have been part of many elections in the past but not on this scale and in the past when candidates conducting these sorts of activities have been exposed it's meant the end of their campaign.
Before the election (Score:1)
Obama, Clinton and the Democrats were saying the election would not be influenced and that Trump was full of it.
After the election, they changed their tune. So logically this so called article is just butt covering for the fact that leftists lost elections.
