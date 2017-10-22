Silicon Valley 'Divided Society and Made Everyone Raging Mad', Argues Newsweek (newsweek.com) 40
"Anyone who is pissed off can now automatically find other people that are similarly pissed off," argues author Jamie Bartlett, in a new essay shared by Slashdot reader schwit1 which calls the internet "a bottomless well of available grievance." Here's an excerpt from Newsweek: Silicon Valley's utopians genuinely but mistakenly believe that more information and connection makes us more analytical and informed. But when faced with quinzigabytes of data, the human tendency is to simplify things. Information overload forces us to rely on simple algorithms to make sense of the overwhelming noise. This is why, just like the advertising industry that increasingly drives it, the internet is fundamentally an emotional medium that plays to our base instinct to reduce problems and take sides, whether like or don't like, my guy/not my guy, or simply good versus evil. It is no longer enough to disagree with someone, they must also be evil or stupid...
Nothing holds a tribe together like a dangerous enemy. That is the essence of identity politics gone bad: a universe of unbridgeable opinion between opposing tribes, whose differences are always highlighted, exaggerated, retweeted and shared. In the end, this leads us to ever more distinct and fragmented identities, all of us armed with solid data, righteous anger, a gutful of anger and a digital network of likeminded people. This is not total connectivity; it is total division.
not or.
How is the summary incorrect? Our divisions are growing wider and it is easier to find like minded people.
I seriously think that if impeachment starts Trump will go nuclear, possibly with nuclear weapons to distract or such, but more likely by ramping up the us vs them stuff to infinity and beyond until there is blood in the streets. He used the divisions and furthered them for his own end, but the divisions were there. Make America Great Again is just a polite way to blame everyone that isn't like them.
Yeah, I thought that was an incredibly insightful paragraph from that book. It's said that civil wars are the bloodiest because the people are very similar and speak the same language.
https://youtu.be/ey0wvGiAH9g?t... [youtu.be]
still that guys fault? (Score:3)
Sadly, the alt-left has many of the same techniques and the same goal: power over others.
As Mr. Adams so eloquently states, "People are a problem".
Right, because it was Trump supporters who called Trump "literally Hitler" and have been in an Olympics with themselves to fabricate more and more outrageous statements ever since.
It’s the news media's fault.
Nyet, tovarishch.
It's just about degree. The costs of Globalism are largely born by the blue collar workers. Outsourcing IT is nothing compared to just moving multiple industries at the same time.
They just need to adjust an exchange rate (or three) a few tens of points for the next decade.
The real problem with 'managed anger' (kept just below boil), is that all governments do it, many with multiple groups. Eventually all the governments can't manage all the groups and ugly shit happens.
Right now, the good path is all
The future shock/shockwave rider effect writ large.
I love how this effect was predicted in the late 60's
(D)ARPA developed the Internet without the help of Silicon Valley, which didn't exist (was named, for the pedantic) then.
So, it's really a plot of the Military-Industrial Complex, who bought off universities to do the actual work!
The internet doesn't force anyone to be a nitwit. (Score:5, Interesting)
However it rewards them if they try.
Specifically social media, which is a massively distributed operant conditioning [wikipedia.org] machine which rewards people to conformity. Conformity to what? Here's the novel wrinkle: anything. The owners of social media don't really care where the bandwagon you jump on is going, as long as a lot of people jump on; people whom they will be able to sell.
It's not access to information. It's the intrusion of information designed to trigger montetizable responses that's the problem.
And the internet is no different: It accelerates and amplifies. People who couldn't find information in a library can't find information on the internet. People who believe biased newspaper articles believe biased blog entries. To people who use and value information, the internet is a great resource. Some of the stress that the internet causes is just seeing the stupid that would normally be filtered out by more restrictive media.
Great summary of the issue.
But it also enables great talents that we'd never know without it: Organized media brought us Payola [wikipedia.org] and heavy rotation [wikipedia.org].
Yep, follow the stupid, er, follow the money!
"There's a sucker born every minute", and they have a spare buck that they're willing to toss on the stage.
The internet is a bottomless well of available grievance.
SERENITY NOW! [wikipedia.org]
Behold, the Greater Internet Fuckwad Theory [penny-arcade.com].