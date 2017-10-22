Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Social Networks The Internet Politics

Silicon Valley 'Divided Society and Made Everyone Raging Mad', Argues Newsweek

Posted by EditorDavid from the demonizing-data dept.
"Anyone who is pissed off can now automatically find other people that are similarly pissed off," argues author Jamie Bartlett, in a new essay shared by Slashdot reader schwit1 which calls the internet "a bottomless well of available grievance." Here's an excerpt from Newsweek: Silicon Valley's utopians genuinely but mistakenly believe that more information and connection makes us more analytical and informed. But when faced with quinzigabytes of data, the human tendency is to simplify things. Information overload forces us to rely on simple algorithms to make sense of the overwhelming noise. This is why, just like the advertising industry that increasingly drives it, the internet is fundamentally an emotional medium that plays to our base instinct to reduce problems and take sides, whether like or don't like, my guy/not my guy, or simply good versus evil. It is no longer enough to disagree with someone, they must also be evil or stupid...

Nothing holds a tribe together like a dangerous enemy. That is the essence of identity politics gone bad: a universe of unbridgeable opinion between opposing tribes, whose differences are always highlighted, exaggerated, retweeted and shared. In the end, this leads us to ever more distinct and fragmented identities, all of us armed with solid data, righteous anger, a gutful of anger and a digital network of likeminded people. This is not total connectivity; it is total division.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      not or.

      How is the summary incorrect? Our divisions are growing wider and it is easier to find like minded people.

      I seriously think that if impeachment starts Trump will go nuclear, possibly with nuclear weapons to distract or such, but more likely by ramping up the us vs them stuff to infinity and beyond until there is blood in the streets. He used the divisions and furthered them for his own end, but the divisions were there. Make America Great Again is just a polite way to blame everyone that isn't like them.

  • The Hitchhiker's Guide on the Babelfish (Score:5, Insightful)

    by locater16 ( 2326718 ) on Sunday October 22, 2017 @05:55PM (#55414423)
    "Meanwhile, the poor Babel fish, by effectively removing all barriers to communication between different races and cultures, has caused more and bloodier wars than anything else in the history of creation."

  • still that guys fault? (Score:3)

    by AndyKron ( 937105 ) on Sunday October 22, 2017 @06:00PM (#55414437)
    Well I'm glad that's all figured out. It's Obama's fault, right?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      It’s the news media's fault.

  • It's the economy stupid (Score:4, Interesting)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Sunday October 22, 2017 @06:01PM (#55414445)
    The crazy shit going on is all due to a weak economy for the working class. The pro corporate folks have their knickers in a twist because they didn't expect Trump or Brexit and they're not sure how that's all going to play out. News flash, you can't have the cake and eat it too. Keep shitting on the working class and eventually they'll do something dumb. Probably another World War or they'll pick a minority for genocide.

    • It's just about degree. The costs of Globalism are largely born by the blue collar workers. Outsourcing IT is nothing compared to just moving multiple industries at the same time.

      They just need to adjust an exchange rate (or three) a few tens of points for the next decade.

      The real problem with 'managed anger' (kept just below boil), is that all governments do it, many with multiple groups. Eventually all the governments can't manage all the groups and ugly shit happens.

      Right now, the good path is all

    • That's only a small piece of the puzzle, and this is nothing new. American politics has always been divided to some degree because the first past the post system essentially guarantees that there be two big parties opposed to each other. The biggest change is that the internet has made it easier for people who would have never been able to organize previously to get together and build their own little digital enclaves. People can form communities more easily now than at and point in history and physical pre

  • The future shock/shockwave rider effect writ large.

    I love how this effect was predicted in the late 60's

  • (D)ARPA developed the Internet without the help of Silicon Valley, which didn't exist (was named, for the pedantic) then.

    So, it's really a plot of the Military-Industrial Complex, who bought off universities to do the actual work!

  • The internet doesn't force anyone to be a nitwit. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by hey! ( 33014 ) on Sunday October 22, 2017 @06:09PM (#55414489) Homepage Journal

    However it rewards them if they try.

    Specifically social media, which is a massively distributed operant conditioning [wikipedia.org] machine which rewards people to conformity. Conformity to what? Here's the novel wrinkle: anything. The owners of social media don't really care where the bandwagon you jump on is going, as long as a lot of people jump on; people whom they will be able to sell.

    It's not access to information. It's the intrusion of information designed to trigger montetizable responses that's the problem.

  • The internet is a bottomless well of available grievance.

    SERENITY NOW! [wikipedia.org]

