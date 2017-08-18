Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
United States Politics

Trump Adviser Steve Bannon is Leaving White House Post (nytimes.com) 32

Posted by msmash from the plot-twist dept.
President Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon left his position on Friday (alternative source) as the newly minted chief of staff John Kelly sought to bring order to a White House riven by infighting and power struggles, more than a dozen news outlets report. Maggie Haberman, reporting for The New York Times: The president and senior White House officials were debating when and how to dismiss Mr. Bannon. The two administration officials cautioned that Mr. Trump is known to be averse to confrontation within his inner circle, and could decide to keep on Mr. Bannon for some time. As of Friday morning, the two men were still discussing Mr. Bannon's future, the officials said. A person close to Mr. Bannon insisted the parting of ways was his idea, and that he had submitted his resignation to the president on Aug. 7, to be announced at the start of this week, but the move was delayed after the racial unrest in Charlottesville, Va.

Trump Adviser Steve Bannon is Leaving White House Post More | Reply

Trump Adviser Steve Bannon is Leaving White House Post

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Promptness is its own reward, if one lives by the clock instead of the sword.

Close