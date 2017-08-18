Trump Adviser Steve Bannon is Leaving White House Post (nytimes.com) 32
President Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon left his position on Friday (alternative source) as the newly minted chief of staff John Kelly sought to bring order to a White House riven by infighting and power struggles, more than a dozen news outlets report. Maggie Haberman, reporting for The New York Times: The president and senior White House officials were debating when and how to dismiss Mr. Bannon. The two administration officials cautioned that Mr. Trump is known to be averse to confrontation within his inner circle, and could decide to keep on Mr. Bannon for some time. As of Friday morning, the two men were still discussing Mr. Bannon's future, the officials said. A person close to Mr. Bannon insisted the parting of ways was his idea, and that he had submitted his resignation to the president on Aug. 7, to be announced at the start of this week, but the move was delayed after the racial unrest in Charlottesville, Va.
That can't be true! (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Hurray! (Score:4, Insightful)
One Nazi gone, one to go.
With the term 'Nazi' being thrown around so casually these days I can only think of Inigo Montoya saying "You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means."
Re: (Score:1)
Nazi means "National Socialism" and Bannon projects a lot of parallels to Nazis in is writings/publications and with the recent protests and terrible ways Bannon tried to shrug them off it's only fitting he gets called what he is...
The real irony is that there is a top selling book trying to convince the world that its "leftists" who are the real nazis..
/shrug
Re: (Score:2)
Well, okay - but (Score:3)
... as the newly minted chief of staff John Kelly sought to bring order to a White House riven by infighting and power struggles
...
As we saw on Tuesday - there's only so much discipline and order General Kelly can impose because the biggest problem in that regard is actually Trump being Trump.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Given Trump's successes thus far, can his behavior truly be said to be a problem? Mind you, I ask this question as a neutral party; I have an equally low opinion of all politicians and, in general, public leaders.
Hell, he wasn't even wrong in his comments about who was contributing to the violence. It was tone deaf, perhaps, but not wrong. He's not even wrong about the statues and their relationship to history. If anyone were to ask my opinion of his tactics, instead of calling his behavior crazy, I wou
Re: (Score:2)
Given Trump's successes thus far,
What successes are you referring to?
Re: (Score:2)
Say what now?
Which is it? (Score:3)
The CNBC article says both that Bannon resigned and that Trump fired him.
Re:Which is it? (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
The CNBC article says both that Bannon resigned and that Trump fired him.
Both, people at that level are very rarely fired, typically they are asked to submit a resignation. The idea is to preserve optics by making the departure seem as amicable as possible.
Re: (Score:2)
I can see that: "You can't resign, you work for me. You're fired."
Trump's base (Score:3)
Looks like Time's puppet master attack worked.
Bannon represented Trump's base far better than any other person in his inner circle. Without Bannon Trump will have a far harder time keeping in sync with the people responsible for putting him in office. It wasn't the globalists like McMaster that got him elected, it was people like Bannon who helped him connect with people from the lay person to the disenfranchised (both Dem and Rep).
Re: Trump's base (Score:1)
And that matters why? He already won.
I guess it could matter in 3.5 years but by then Trump will be desperate for his old lifestyle.
Just a reminder (Score:3)
That is, he may have fired a snake but he did it on account of one of the snake's few redeeming qualities.
By the end of his term it will be clear that Trump is the biggest mistake America has ever made.
Re: Just a reminder (Score:1)
Bigger than slavery, trail of tears, etc. Wow.
Re: (Score:2)
He was fired because Trump's conflict-avoiding personality has lead to a psychotic monomania by which he fires anyone with whom he has conflict rather than simply shrinking back into passive-aggressive disquiet.
Re: (Score:3)
He was fired because Trump's conflict-avoiding personality has lead to a psychotic monomania by which he fires anyone with whom he has conflict rather than simply shrinking back into passive-aggressive disquiet.
Trump's... conflict-avoiding... personality... Were you by any chance in a coma during his campaign leading up to his presidency?
Hey! Why'd you say that about me?! (Score:2)
Side Effect (Score:1)
I think this is the best comment on the situation:
https://www.arcamax.com/thefun... [arcamax.com]
oblig. Python quote (Score:2)
And there was much rejoicing.
Cost/Benefit analysis, politics-style (Score:2)
I've been very lucky boss-wise, and only worked for one manager/group of managers in my career that bothered me enough to quit. However, I have many co-workers who have "escaped" from toxic environments run by terrible bosses. Some weren't exactly low-paying jobs either -- think investment banks, elite law firms, and consulting companies. Almost every one has told me that leaving and taking a pay cut was better than dreading going to work every day and dealing with their bosses screaming at them, throwing t