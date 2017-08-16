After Losing Support, Trump's Business and Manufacturing Councils Are Shutting Down (theverge.com) 195
Over a dozen anonymous readers share a similar report: Two White House advisory councils that once included tech leaders like Elon Musk and Travis Kalanick have dissolved, after several members resigned over President Donald Trump's weak condemnation of white supremacists. A member of the Strategic and Policy Forum told CNBC that it wanted to make a "more significant impact" by disbanding the entire group: "It makes a central point that it's not going to go forward. It's done." Soon after, Trump took credit for shutting down both that group and a separate Manufacturing Council, "rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople." The councils' members came from a range of industries, including several major Silicon Valley companies. Besides Musk and Kalanick, executives from Intel, IBM, and Dell had joined. It's been controversial from the start -- Musk and Kalanick both left months ago -- but a major exodus started this week, after Trump issued a vague statement blaming "many sides" for violence at a white supremacist rally that left one woman dead. Intel CEO Brian Krzanich resigned on Monday, saying that politics had "sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America's manufacturing base." Axios has more details.
Fewer.
So if you were reading some code out loud to someone and you reached the following line making a comparison between two integers:
if (intA intB)
You would read that as "if int A is fewer than int B"?
Arg, silly me, expecting slashdot to behave like a sane site and perform entity encoding.
if (intA < intB)
just as trump predicted
;)
For all these fucking cowards of CEO, next time we have mass immigration, we will house them in their neighborhoods. Lets see how inclusive they are! Let see how tolerant they are. No, all they see is money and big donation. They don't give two-fucks about what's best for the nation. All they care about is if they smell blood, and go on a feeding frenzy to get more.
Wait till Antifa and BLM goes on a rampage. Will they, or rather, have the EVER denounced them? FUCK NO!!! And they never will.
Yeah, 'cuz racists and neo-Nazis are REALLY good for this country
BLM members are racists, and Obama invited them and said the protests were a good thing. Were was the MSM outrage there? Yeah, you know the answer to that.
since the black community is underrepresented in the countries police forces.
Going to have to call bullshit on that, and yes, I did bring a citation.
Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS): Local Police Departments, 2013: Personnel, Policies, and Practices [bjs.gov]
Click on the PDF link [bjs.gov], and go to Page 5, Figure 5. Black officers are right around the 12% mark. Nationwide, blacks are about 13% of the US population. You couldn't ask for a more representative sample.
Except the facts do not bear out that police forces are institutionally racist. Not even kind of.
What IS a fact is blacks kill more blacks than any police force.
https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-t... [fbi.gov]
vs
https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
And bear in mind the police number isn't only a list of deaths, regardless of justification. So the number is REALLY small. (Sorry the dates don't jive, best I could do - but the point is there)
Which is a worse issue?
What IS a fact is that blacks have the highest proportion of ch
Eh, no better or worse than violent communist vigilantes, really. Or racists that chant, "Dead cops now", and "Pigs in a blanket, fry 'em like bacon" or variants thereof, and shoot cops dead. Sorry, that last part WAS due to some BLM members and their denial of that is BS.
Every group has an internal spectrum but the worst of them are about the same.
Re:Opportunistic (Score:5, Insightful)
There are violent BLM members. No denying it. But BLM itself doesn't stand for violence, nor is that its goal.
White supremacists, on the other hand, do stand for violence, do stand for racism. You can criticize BLM for perhaps showing some tolerance for hooliganism, but groups like Vanguard America are, to the every last one of them, violent extremists who, like their spiritual forebears, use political conservatism and the First Amendment as cover for their evil ideology.
So no, it ain't the same, and I wonder why you are trying so hard to defend the white nationalists, white supremacists and Neo=Nazis, and trying so hard to make BLM and Antifa into some sort left wing version of them? Is it a silly attempt at equanimity, or perhaps do you sympathize with people who hate blacks, Jews, and believe white people are the master race? Go on, explain yourself.
Who's defended them? When both BLM and Antifa have caused actual real physical violence, destruction of property, and general lawlessness, we don't hear much of anything, let alone its prosecution.
Re: (Score:1)
I suppose it depends on your point of view. They SAY BLM doesn't stand for violence, but they do nothing to stop it nor condemn it when their protests turn violent...which happens pretty regularly.
So whatever.
Antifa is an organization that openly embraces violence. So they are very much like the Nazis.
Re: (Score:1)
Are you seriously faulting people for not denouncing a rampage that hasn't happened?
all they see is money and big donation. They don't give two-fucks about what's best for the nation.
"Rebuilding the nation's manufacturing base" won't create more jobs than it destroys, nor will it bring America wealth. It will only bring slower economic growth and an increase in poverty among the working-class American. Thing is, nobody understands economics on that level--it takes a couple pages of analysis to work out the net impact for moving manufacture, and who really has time to spend an hour or two working out every little detail of everything they encounter?--so it's easy to sell an isolated s
Re: (Score:1)
Fuck off Suiggy! I'm as American as it gets. I'm anti-statism in all its forms; be it spear-headed from from a communist or fascist movement, or institutionalized in government. I support calling out the Neo-Nazi movement for what they are, a hate group. No, what I'm truly angry about is the opportunistic nation of the MSM and K-Street to divide and conquered. Fuck them, and full all those that support this Orwellian oppression.
Fascists like yourself are on the wrong side of history. Your hate and bigotry have no place in this world. You'll be stamped out.
Look in the mirror, you anti-american fuckwad! I have nothing to do with any of that bullshit. But to insinuate my leanings for calling out the double-standard is bullshit, and i"m call you out on it.
Re: (Score:3)
You mean like Trump and Sessions wanting the logs from an anti-Trump website? Or a bunch of African-American protestors who'd like the odds of "death by cop" to come down a few points?
Re: (Score:3)
If they wish to enforce Sharia Law against law abiding American citizens, yes, it's and act of war, and should be handled accordingly. Islam is fascism. It's the embodiment of the subjugation of women and children. It's written in that fucking little "holy book" of theirs. The holy war never ended, you just choose to ignore it, as did the rest of Europe. Islam an organization of hate!
Because moderate conservatives should stand hand in hand with their white supremacist brethren, is that it?
Re: (Score:1)
I've identified the Neo-nazi! You can always tell a Neo-nazi, they always find a Jew to blame.
Green Day needs to re-release American Idiot (Score:2)
Trumpagedon style https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
SO MUCH WINNING (Score:4, Insightful)
Half a year in and Trump has fucked up on every single endeavor.
Trump is working under the worst conditions a president has ever had. The media is all out against him from the get go, biased to hell. The left refuses to even acknowledged he won and is an impediment to progress at every turn.
Biggest bunch of babies ever. Please go to your safe space and never come back.
Ummm.....no. This is the media brainwashing you and the left trying to defy Trump no matter what and to spread false news to delegitimize him!
Says the coward.. please, do inform us what he's accomplished?
2. Won by the most electoral votes evar!
3. Brought us to the brink of nuclear war!
But I'll give you a bonus accomplishment . .
4. Got more republicans than ever to realize that maybe Obamacare isn't so bad -- and that ACA and Obamacare are the same thing, contrary to the Fox News narrative.
Lock him up (Score:2)
The funniest thing is that the Nazi-in-chief declares that _he_ disbanded them, before being fled by all of them.
That moron is really the limbo champion of the world, nobody can go lower than him.
Losing face. (Score:2)
This NY Times [nytimes.com] article, quotes Trump's tweet:
Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) Aug. 16, 2017
But I'm more inclined to believe that Trump is disbanding the councils to avoid being embarrassed by the publicity of the people on those councils quitting. On the other hand, they don't seem to be really doing anything productive anyway:
Moreover, the panels have not been seen to be particularly effective. After a few high profile events for the groups early in the Mr. Trump’s presidency, there have been few meetings since, and none more are planned.
“So far they haven’t done much,” Ms. Admati said. “They had a few meetings with a bunch of fanfare, but it was more symbolic than anything else.”
Perhaps their intended purpose was simply to make Trump look good and the councils haven't achieved that. Certainly people quitting them en-mass doesn't help that effort either.
So what? (Score:2)
s/dividing/divided
.. USA has been divided for years and it's not something that started all of a sudden when Trump took office. America is undergoing the tyranny of SJW's and has been for years. Trump simply exposes it for the hysteria that it is. He's very clumsy in doing so, but at least he isn't walking away from the over-inflated snowflake issues and all that comes from it. He may be a big bad bully but that doesn't make him wrong on all accounts.
Oh, and for the record, I'm not a US citizen, I'm lookin
Re: (Score:2)
s/dividing/divided
.. USA has been divided for years and it's not something that started all of a sudden when Trump took office. America is undergoing the tyranny of SJW's and has been for years. Trump simply exposes it for the hysteria that it is. He's very clumsy in doing so, but at least he isn't walking away from the over-inflated snowflake issues and all that comes from it. He may be a big bad bully but that doesn't make him wrong on all accounts.
Oh, and for the record, I'm not a US citizen, I'm looking at this from the other side of the ocean, wondering WTF got into you people.
The fact that you believe this drivel is astounding.
As another non-US citizen, Trump is a complete dumpster fire in every way.
He isn't exposing things or confronting issues.. he's making issues worse with his horrible understanding and statements about them..
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Has Slashdot been sold? (Score:4, Insightful)
Do you really think this is a left vs. right issue?
Apparently it is because you aren't allowed to condemn the Left.
Re: (Score:2)
Why would i condemn the left when Trump shuts down his business advisory councils?
Do you really think this is a left vs. right issue?
Everything has to be portrayed as a left or right issue to keep people distracted and fighting among themselves instead of working together to solve the actual problems.
Based on the idiotic posts in this thread, that plan is working out really well.
Re:Has Slashdot been sold? (Score:5, Interesting)
I come to slashdot for the politics of open source vs. proprietary closed source code.
I come to slashdot for the articles regarding politicians attempt to compromise our communication networks in the guise of 'safety' or 'fighting terrorism/pedophiles'
I come to slashdot for articles about new tech breakthroughs that could effect our lives in the near-futu
Re:Has Slashdot been sold? (Score:4, Insightful)
Don't blame Slashdot because the President of the United States is a loudmouthed idiot.
Feel free to leave. No one will miss you.
It's a right wing cesspit, what are you even talking about?
Re: Has Slashdot been sold? (Score:5, Interesting)
no, YOU'RE grandstanding! (Score:2, Insightful)
God that guy is pathetic.
No - we didn't.
I support Trump.
I still support Trump.
I find this, so called, anti fascist crap disgusting and its intimidation and violent anctics downright frightening.
I WILL fight for this country and I'm not alone.
To fight for this country, shoot the bastards who did bring deliberate and premeditated violence.
Anything else is fighting for Putin.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
You could could pay people to walk down the street carrying anything you want shouting 'Heil Musk', that will not make Musk a Nazi sympathizer.
First time people are paid to scream 'Heil Trump' Everyone starts calling him Hitler, and the dumbest ones believe it.
Antifa is a terrorist organization and the 'left' is pathetically obvious in their tactics.
I am sick of the division the media ( entertainment industry ) are fostering, and we as American's are tolerating.
Everyone grow the fuck up and knock it off alr
Re: (Score:2)
Well I thought it came with Oompa Loompas...
I want my money back.
~
I *still* don't regret my vote for Johnson, particularly since I'm in CA.
Many sides are to blame for the dissolution of the Councils. Noone is saying it, so I'll say it, where are Hilary's missing emails? JOBS! What about that infrastructure bill, huh? I prefer John McCains who don't vote against my healthcare bill. THE MOOCH! JOBS!
For better or worse he's going to be President of the United States for the next three years and a couple months. Everyone, those dozens of CEOs of "American" companies included, would do well to remember that.
These corporate shills won't do anything to help the country unless we force them to.
I hope Intel likes it when the US government becomes AMD's number one customer to improve the competitive market in semiconductors.
I hope Apple likes it when we tariff their products. That's if they're lucky. They have no right to our market and could be completely excluded if I had my way.
I hope they all like it when we pass a hypocrisy tax for complaining about US society/government, then doing business with some of the
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
1. No she lost. Vote total is irrelevant. It's SUPPOSED to be that way. We are NOT a democracy. Why you libs insist on ignoring this is beyond me (well we do know). Also, you would campaign WAY different if you were going for total votes for electorates. Regardless, it simply is meaningless. Always has been. Always will. There were a set of rules. You don't get to say 'really, we won, because we are going to ignore the rules'. Well you can say it all you want. The rest of us will just giggl
Re: (Score:2)
The Electoral College operates the exact same way the Congress does. It prevents the bigger states from being big bullies and pushing everyone around. Otherwise, the smaller states would have no interest in being part of the Union.
If you are butt hurt about the Electoral College then you should be equally butt hurt about the Congress. They are both designed the same way for the same reason.
The cited sources MAY be news, but Slashdot has no investigators and never claimed to have any.
A couple of years ago I would be offended. Now I see this as just another snowflake comment, melting away. By all standards that SJW's are trying to set, I'm a bigot, a racist, a nazi, alt-right extremist and an islamofobe. Can't care less anymore. By my own standards I'm just an average working-class guy with a job and a family wondering what the hell is happening to the world.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
If you don't want to be called a Nazi, perhaps don't act like a fascist, and don't defend those who do by providing shade for them to hide in.
Re: (Score:3)
Plenty? How many? Provide a number, along with full citation and reference to the polls and/or studies used to derive the data. Go on, you've made a claim, now actually back it up.
I believe he is referring to the excellent and well researched Youtube videos:
FEMINISTS BUSTED11!! - by unpcgamer82 [youtube.com]
Sarkeesian - EXPOSED! - by CARLOFSWINDON772 [youtube.com]
SJWS REVEALED!!! - by nogirlsallowed81 [youtube.com]
Also this is covered extensively in the book "SJWs and Feminists? Am I right? Right?" by Milo "Account suspended" Yiannocannohavotwitto. He comments extensively on the subject here [twitter.com].
* - citation needed
Re: (Score:2)
Do you realize your fantasy is ridiculous and will never come to pass? The revolution will not be homogenized.
Exactly right. I don't think Paul Ryan is a Nazi. I don't think Mitch McConnell is a Nazi. I don't think Ted Cruz is a Nazi.
Let's be pretty clear here, the majority of Republicans are not Nazis. But then again, those marching in Charlottesville with their white nationalist and white supremacist flags and sheilds are not your average Republicans. They are, well, yes, that's right, they're Nazis, and their so repugnant and evil that just about goddamned Republican out there is running from them as fast as pos
Dafuq? "Liberals called me mean names and now that means I have to be an extremist murderer!"
Calm down already, you little snowflake.
What happened to all the personal responsibility the righties are supposed to have and value?
Do you realize that if you keep antagonizing moderate on your right by calling them nazi, they might actually become such [and run over leftist cuckholds without shame] ?
If a little bit of antagonism leads them to murder, they are human garbage and belong in jail.
Likewise, if you cannot control your violent or homicidal tendencies, you belong in jail.
Seriously... sticks and stones, and all that. Grow up.
Do you realize that if you keep antagonizing moderate on your right by calling them nazi, they might actually become such [and run over leftist cuckholds without shame] ?
Not by 2.86 million votes.
Re: (Score:3)
Remember when Republicans called Democrats "commies" for 30-40 years, so all the Democrats nominated and elected President a watered down Stalin?
Me neither.
Must be a Republican thing, if you call them something they become it out of spite. Those sick, bed wetting, gun breaking, running-around-on-gravel-with-no-shoes-on, punching themselves in their own testicles if they're male, Democrat-voting, Republicans.
Nobody calls moderates Nazis or anything else - we call Nazis Nazis - and we will run them into the ground.
Two weeks ago, William Shatner was compared to a Nazi and called "alt-right".
http://paleofuture.gizmodo.com/william-shatner-attacks-snowflakes-social-justice-warr-1797386393 [gizmodo.com]
And recall that last year, the former president of Mexico compared Donald Trump to Hitler.
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/nationworld/ct-donald-trump-felipe-calderon-mexico-wall-20160228-story.html [chicagotribune.com]
Neither William Shatner nor Donald Trump are Nazis.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
I agree, that userid is not one that has been around 15 years. Mine, yes, that one, no. Guess she could have got an ID after being an AC for years....
Per
/. being a platform for conservative nerds that is a good one. I literally had to walk away from /. for about 5 years because it had become so leftist infested that I literally couldn't say a word without being modded straight down. On practically anything I said as a Conservative.
So, while the ratio of conservatives to liberals on
/. now seems about 5
Why are there conservatives and liberals? Why can't we have a reality-based community like HN?
I agree, that userid is not one that has been around 15 years. Mine, yes, that one, no. Guess she could have got an ID after being an AC for years....
Um? You're talking about user scsirob (246572), while you are OYAHHH (322809). Last I looked, 236,572 is less than 322,809 (commas added for clarity). And I, Pfhorrest (545131), was definitely here in 2002, 15 years ago, so both of you, with UIDs lower than mine, were here at least 15 years ago too.
So you're the oldest (Score:2)
Anonymous Coward account.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Getting it right? By re-framing it through the morals of the day... That is not getting it right. Why not put another statute up next to it to show future generations what we think?
They were a product of their time and to judge them against our morals is wrong. You miss the lessons learned. You miss the motivations. You are ignoring history.
How far does your offense go in destroying history? Robert E. Lee isn't the monster the left make him out to be. He held a position that persisted for hundreds of years.
Nope but losers in elections get to keep saying 'If the rules were different, we'd have won'. 'I refuse to accept the results of the election'. 'I think I'll start a riot'.
I find that entire argument pretty ridiculous. So, history is getting rewritten because statues are being removed? Do you teach from them?
There's a reason Germany doesn't have Hitler statues, you know, and it is not because they're willing to forget.
Re: (Score:3)
And I bet you really outraged when all those Lithuanians, Estonians and Latvians toppled statues of Lenin! Truly a crime against humanity.
The fact that you can still have statues of the likes of Robert E Lee and Jefferson Davis a century and a half after the Confederacy was beaten into the ground astonishes me. It's one thing to remember one's past, but to actually honor the leaders of the Confederacy with statues and memorials, no thanks, that's not remembering a bitter chapter from the past, that's celebr
ISIS isn't history. They are modern.
I don't see anyone arguing to destroy the Al-Azhar Mosque [wikipedia.org] because ISIS or in this case Muslim Brotherhood.
I don't see anyone arguing the destruction of cathedrals because of the Inquisition.
What are you willing to burn to feel morally superior?
You're seriously trying to sell it as a win?
Trump setup those councils when he took office. Everybody on the council left, and now he's disbanding them.
That's not a win. That's the loser kid sitting in a corner by himself because he smells like cat piss.