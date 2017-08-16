Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


After Losing Support, Trump's Business and Manufacturing Councils Are Shutting Down

Posted by msmash from the end-of-road dept.
Over a dozen anonymous readers share a similar report: Two White House advisory councils that once included tech leaders like Elon Musk and Travis Kalanick have dissolved, after several members resigned over President Donald Trump's weak condemnation of white supremacists. A member of the Strategic and Policy Forum told CNBC that it wanted to make a "more significant impact" by disbanding the entire group: "It makes a central point that it's not going to go forward. It's done." Soon after, Trump took credit for shutting down both that group and a separate Manufacturing Council, "rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople." The councils' members came from a range of industries, including several major Silicon Valley companies. Besides Musk and Kalanick, executives from Intel, IBM, and Dell had joined. It's been controversial from the start -- Musk and Kalanick both left months ago -- but a major exodus started this week, after Trump issued a vague statement blaming "many sides" for violence at a white supremacist rally that left one woman dead. Intel CEO Brian Krzanich resigned on Monday, saying that politics had "sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America's manufacturing base." Axios has more details.

  • Opportunistic (Score:1, Insightful)

    by DigiShaman ( 671371 )

    For all these fucking cowards of CEO, next time we have mass immigration, we will house them in their neighborhoods. Lets see how inclusive they are! Let see how tolerant they are. No, all they see is money and big donation. They don't give two-fucks about what's best for the nation. All they care about is if they smell blood, and go on a feeding frenzy to get more.

    Wait till Antifa and BLM goes on a rampage. Will they, or rather, have the EVER denounced them? FUCK NO!!! And they never will.

    • Yeah, 'cuz racists and neo-Nazis are REALLY good for this country

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by DigiShaman ( 671371 )

        BLM members are racists, and Obama invited them and said the protests were a good thing. Were was the MSM outrage there? Yeah, you know the answer to that.

        • Re: (Score:1, Troll)

          by x0ra ( 1249540 )
          BLM can't be racist, left-wing "racism" can only be "white against black", not "black against humanity"
        • BLM protests the brutal tactics used by Police departments in impoverished black neighborhoods and especially the killing of unarmed black people by police authorities. Some of these incidents have been committed by black police officers and some of these departments are headed by black captains. The movement is not directed at any particular race even thou it may seem that way since the black community is underrepresented in the countries police forces. Now I am sure you can find some BLM supporter that ma

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by Anonymous Coward

            since the black community is underrepresented in the countries police forces.

            Going to have to call bullshit on that, and yes, I did bring a citation.

            Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS): Local Police Departments, 2013: Personnel, Policies, and Practices [bjs.gov]

            Click on the PDF link [bjs.gov], and go to Page 5, Figure 5. Black officers are right around the 12% mark. Nationwide, blacks are about 13% of the US population. You couldn't ask for a more representative sample.

          • Except the facts do not bear out that police forces are institutionally racist. Not even kind of.

            What IS a fact is blacks kill more blacks than any police force.
            https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-t... [fbi.gov]
            vs
            https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
            And bear in mind the police number isn't only a list of deaths, regardless of justification. So the number is REALLY small. (Sorry the dates don't jive, best I could do - but the point is there)

            Which is a worse issue?

            What IS a fact is that blacks have the highest proportion of ch

      • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

        by cyberchondriac ( 456626 )

        Eh, no better or worse than violent communist vigilantes, really. Or racists that chant, "Dead cops now", and "Pigs in a blanket, fry 'em like bacon" or variants thereof, and shoot cops dead. Sorry, that last part WAS due to some BLM members and their denial of that is BS.
        Every group has an internal spectrum but the worst of them are about the same.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Are you seriously faulting people for not denouncing a rampage that hasn't happened?

    • all they see is money and big donation. They don't give two-fucks about what's best for the nation.

      "Rebuilding the nation's manufacturing base" won't create more jobs than it destroys, nor will it bring America wealth. It will only bring slower economic growth and an increase in poverty among the working-class American. Thing is, nobody understands economics on that level--it takes a couple pages of analysis to work out the net impact for moving manufacture, and who really has time to spend an hour or two working out every little detail of everything they encounter?--so it's easy to sell an isolated s

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by sheph ( 955019 )
      I can't think why they should. It would still be the same obvious leftist tripe it was the last time around.

  • SO MUCH WINNING (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @03:40PM (#55028263)

    Half a year in and Trump has fucked up on every single endeavor.

    • Trump is working under the worst conditions a president has ever had. The media is all out against him from the get go, biased to hell. The left refuses to even acknowledged he won and is an impediment to progress at every turn.

      Biggest bunch of babies ever. Please go to your safe space and never come back.

  • The funniest thing is that the Nazi-in-chief declares that _he_ disbanded them, before being fled by all of them.
    That moron is really the limbo champion of the world, nobody can go lower than him.

  • This NY Times [nytimes.com] article, quotes Trump's tweet:

    Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) Aug. 16, 2017

    But I'm more inclined to believe that Trump is disbanding the councils to avoid being embarrassed by the publicity of the people on those councils quitting. On the other hand, they don't seem to be really doing anything productive anyway:

    Moreover, the panels have not been seen to be particularly effective. After a few high profile events for the groups early in the Mr. Trump’s presidency, there have been few meetings since, and none more are planned.

    “So far they haven’t done much,” Ms. Admati said. “They had a few meetings with a bunch of fanfare, but it was more symbolic than anything else.”

    Perhaps their intended purpose was simply to make Trump look good and the councils haven't achieved that. Certainly people quitting them en-mass doesn't help that effort either.

  • Other than hanging out with the POTUS, did these "boards" actually accomplish anything? Was there any legislation drafted that came from this? Obama had something similar called "President's Council on Jobs and Competitiveness" which also seemed to amount to nothing; it was abandoned "due to a lack of engagement from council members".

