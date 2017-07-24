Democrats Propose New Competition Laws That Would 'Break Up Big Companies If They're Hurting Consumers' (arstechnica.com) 69
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Senate and House Democratic leaders today proposed new antitrust laws that could prevent many of the biggest mergers and break up monopolies in broadband and other industries. "Right now our antitrust laws are designed to allow huge corporations to merge, padding the pockets of investors but sending costs skyrocketing for everything from cable bills and airline tickets to food and health care," US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) wrote in a New York Times opinion piece. "We are going to fight to allow regulators to break up big companies if they're hurting consumers and to make it harder for companies to merge if it reduces competition." The "Better Deal" unveiled by Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was described in several documents that can be found in an Axios story. The plan for "cracking down on corporate monopolies" lists five industries that Democrats say are in particular need of change, specifically airlines, cable and telecom, the beer industry, food, and eyeglasses. The Democrats' plan for lowering the cost of prescription drugs is detailed in a separate document. The Democrats didn't single out any internet providers that they want broken up, but they did say they want to stop AT&T's proposed $85.4 billion purchase of Time Warner: "Consolidation in the telecommunications is not just between cable or phone providers; increasingly, large firms are trying to buy up content providers. Currently, AT&T is trying to buy Time Warner. If AT&T succeeds in this deal, it will have more power to restrict the content access of its 135 million wireless and 25.5 million pay-TV subscribers. This will only enable the resulting behemoths to promote their own programming, unfairly discriminate against other distributors and their ability to offer highly desired content, and further restrict small businesses from successfully competing in the market."
The primary point of anti-trust laws is not to break up companies, but seek remedies against companies when they violate the laws. If a company is deemed a monopoly, that could possibly be one of the remedies, but it's not the goal of anti-trust laws to break up companies because people "feel like" they are too big.
I don't like AT&T. I don't like Comcast, either. But lately Comcast has been pushing HBO, trying to get subscribers to pony up for the premium channel, citing shows like the new season of Game of Thrones. HBO is a Time Warner property. They have also spent quite a bit promoting that you can watch Netflix on their X1 platform. Apparently, despite how much I dislike Comcast, they are not forcing their own (NBC Universal) content on me.
Point being that large companies are actually capable of not violating anti-trust laws, and there's nothing inherently wrong with being enormous conglomerates until they actually start violating the law. I agree they simply need to be enforced, and like any effective deterrent, they need to be enforced swiftly and with commensurate punishments.
> there's nothing inherently wrong with being enormous conglomerates until they actually start violating the law.
That's a philosophical determination, not a factual claim. When talking about "the good", it's important to set a standard so that it might be measured and some sort of determination can be made. The common good in terms of retaining or growing economic power for the average individual of a population? or what? In practice, the concentration of wealth has shown to have a negative impact on all
The primary point of anti-trust laws is not to break up companies, but seek remedies against companies when they violate the laws....
Well, that's one way to describe anti-trust law goals. A better one would be "to promote fair competition for the benefit of consumers." [wikipedia.org] I hope everyone will admit that these mega-corps could really benefit from more competition [salon.com].
The democrats are searching for a reason, any reason, no matter how crazy or ill-advised that will hopefully get people to the polls to vote for them. This is but a trial balloon to test the political winds aloft.
They already know that the Anti-Trust laws exist, they don't care. They NEED a cause (other than bashing Trump or keeping Obamacare which is for their base) to recapture the middle. This is a good as any I suppose..
I figure this trial won't gain much traction..
They do this already. Then the claims of Transparency and protecting your rights disappear once the vote is cast. Because there is no accountability or recourse.
There's a difference between crass bribery and sound public policy presented in a rational fashion.
That said, this kind of thing should focus on "too big to fail" rather than harm to consumers. The former seems much easier to quantify versus some notion of harm.
We already have an anti-trust act that's largely ignored. The existence of "too big to fail" or "abusive oligopolies" are simply are result of the failure to enforce what laws we have already.
It's your classic "let's create another worthless scrap of
Shouldn't all politicians seek to find policies which resonate with their constituents?
No. Politicians should have principles, and stick to them. They should stand up for things they believe in, and try to convince voters that they are right. What they should NOT do is find out what a plurality of voters want, and then just bend their principles to give it to them.
The thing is that Democrats allowed these mergers they are decrying. Obama allowed not just one but two of the biggest mergers in media history and left office with a third one pretty much approved.
The main reason this is happening is because Dems are finally noticing that they created this media mess that got Trump elected and most likely reelected. Now that it's no longer working in their favor must it be abolished. It's just a repeat of the Nixon administration and the Bell breakup.
It's all just politics
Democrats allowed these mergers they are decrying. Obama allowed not just one but two of the biggest mergers in media history and left office with a third one pretty much approved.
Somehow Democrats and Obama did this while Republicans controlled both houses of Congress.[1]
Republicans controlled the House for the last six of Obama's eight years in office, and the Senate for the last two.
Perhaps if the Republicans hadn't wasted so much time trying to repeal the ACA they might have had time to do something else.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
The Dems know this (Score:4, Interesting)
They're searching for an issue they can use to differentiate themselves from the Repubs. They can't do Medicare for All, College for All, End the Wars, real infrastructure bills (aka the "New New Deal") or even really end the war on drugs since their donors don't want any of that. So we get crap like this. Meanwhile they keep losing seats because what the hell's the point of voting for Republican Lite?
The Bernie Democrats (a wing of which is calling themselves "Justice Democrats") is trying to kick 'em out of the party. If you want to see the country move to the left you need to join 'em and get voting in your primary.
You mean it might be a bad idea to give politicians the power to break up companies over potentially vague, ill defined precepts like "hurting customers"? Shocking, shocking I tell you.
Where were the anti-trust regulators when Comcast bought NBC?
"We won't enforce the rules already on the books, but you should totally give us more regulatory power to use at our complete discretion. Also, just ignore the billions of dollars spent by lobbyists, we're totally immune from outside influence and have the litt
Citizen's United (Score:2)
Regulations that were effective in the past is no longer so. Much of what used to protect the American people has been torn away over the last 40 years. And now we have the ruling Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, which neither the Democrats or Republicans wish to address. The status quo is profitable for the current oligarchy, and DNC posturing that they'll break up the "big bad corporation" lacks teeth because multinational corporations can reorganize so quickly under the same set of shareho
But don't be too hard on the Republicans. The Democrats are now playing the same game. They're going to fix broadband, and education, and Obamacare, an
Rather pointless.... (Score:3)
I get that they want to put on a good show, but it's not like they actually have the votes to accomplish a damned thing without help from the other side of the aisle. I don't see Republicans actually supporting this idea. It just seems rather unlikely.
Well, for now its just a show - will be interesting if they actually attempt this when they're in power, since the 2 parties do keep on alternating at the reins quite often.
Hopefully Comcast gets split into 3 or more parts that compete in the same markets, and don't insist on TV connections to get deals that are better than standalone internet plans.
Re:Rather pointless.... (Score:4, Interesting)
Comcast doesn't have to be split up.
0) Permit local municipalities to form utility-style ISPs.
1) Permit companies such as Google to light up dark fiber.
2) Watch as T-Mobile turns up 600Mhz wireless broadband.
3) Figure out how to prevent ISPs with competing businesses diminishing various streaming services.
Ok, what did I miss here?
Watch NBC or Universal content that gets bundled into your Comcast service for "free", and doesn't count against your data cap.
Then those on AT&T DSL (or suddenlink, verizon FIOS, google fiber), get to pay $15/mo for the same. It's a double threat because not only does it hurt any competing ISP offer, but it also tries to lock in comcast customers from other competing video on demand services (Netflix). Of course, they will license the same content to Netflix for $30/mo/user if they want it.
...will be interesting if they actually attempt this when they're in power...
I'm going to guess not, as when the Democrats have the whip hand, they will be a better target for all those campaign contributions the telcos seem to offer.
The basic problem here is that the US Government sells itself off every year, it's just the buyers and the sellers that change.
As far as I can tell, that's a fallacy. I am only buying internet from Comcast, and they'll sell me cable for just $5 more but not less. Except of course, between added local channel fees, sports, fees, equipment rental fees, etc... it's actually $45 more. So fuck 'em.
The Democratic Party: Because We Want To Appear To Care More...
So long as large companies can buy their own senators it is useless to put laws in place that will get passed with semi-truck sized loop holes and with key provisions watered down to homeopathic levels. Unfortunately it is also futile to try to pass campaign finance reform while big corporations and billionaires control congress, as those laws will have loopholes and be toothless as well.
I fear that basically we have lost control of our own governance at this point. We'll get to pick the color of the pain
It amazes me that a country the size of the US has only 2 serious political parties.
Even the UK (which has first past the post electorates as well) managed to elect 9 different parties in the 2017 election.
I understand the argument that the two US parties are "Big Tent" parties, I'm just not buying it.
I get that they want to put on a good show,
What makes you so sure that it's only a show?
but it's not like they actually have the votes to accomplish a damned thing without help from the other side of the aisle. I don't see Republicans actually supporting this idea.
Here's the thing, people may change their vote at the next election based on what their representative won't support. Then they may get the power to actually pass the law.
That's OK, just get them on the record as being opposed to it. Build a case. Republicans in Congress currently have a 20% approval rating (28% among Republican voters and 12% among Democratic voters). In January, they had a 50% approval rating among Republican voters. Tomorrow, after they vote (again) on a health care bill that no Republican member of Congresshas even seen yet, I expect that rating will go down again if the bill doesn't pass and do
Re: (Score:2)
Posting conspiracy theories that can be disproven with a single click doesn't make you look good.
Nobody modded the AC down. You're logged in, so you can click score in the title of the post. if it's been modded up or down, you'll see the initial posting score and a summary of the mods applied. As I post this, it was posted at zero and there's no history to show..
Perhaps we could just stop funding them [washingtonexaminer.com] on the backs of consumers?
Oh, wait. Done that.
Leftists like the Koch Family Foundation[1][2]? And the Donald J. Trump Foundation[3]
Twitler needs someone to buy some more paintings of himself and pay for his attorney fees related to his crooked business dealings.
Yep, please do break them up.
[1] http://kochfamilyfoundations.o... [kochfamily...ations.org]
[2] http://www.huffingtonpost.com/... [huffingtonpost.com]
[3] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
I completely agree. We can start with the Heartland Institute...
I feel like that definition solely depends on much those big companies donate to Democrats.
EXACTLY THIS!
Salaries stagnant since the 70s and the growing wealth gap is clear evidence that companies are finding it too easy to put pressure on common employees. About time someone is looking at increasing competition to obtain good workers.
Force Facebook users to Google+ and MySpace (Score:2)
Cable, Banks, Wifi, Phone - TRUST BUST (Score:1)
We need to trust bust not just cable and wifi providers - and get rid of non-compete agreements and municipal-exclusion provisions - but also trust bust banks and phone companies.
All of them.
With zero payouts to the top execs on the dissolution of their anti-capitalist combines.
Bust them up, or regulate their business practices. Profit margins at telecoms and cable companies are way too high. One option is to put into place a profit cap, or regulate the prices of standardized service packages.
And so the UniParty is exposed.
Big Mistake (Score:2)
What will Pelosi's corporate masters think? They might break up the DNC in retaliation.
I'm OK with this (Score:2)
Alternately if we're gonna let 1% of the population claim ownership of everything we should tax the hell out of them and redistribute. We've got to do something or it's abject poverty for us all (except that
funny (Score:3)
In other words, we'll make life difficult for the companies which haven't paid us off, but will leave you alone if you are a big Democratic donors.