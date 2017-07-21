Sean Spicer Resigns as White House Press Secretary After Objecting To Scaramucci Hire (cnbc.com) 131
CNBC reports: White House press secretary Sean Spicer abruptly resigned Friday after opposing President Donald Trump's appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as communications director. The president asked Spicer to stay in his role, but Spicer said appointing Scaramucci was a major mistake, The New York Times, citing a person with direct knowledge of the conversation. NBC News confirmed the resignation with two people familiar with the matter. Spicer tweeted later that he will continue to serve through August. White House chief of staff Reince Priebus was said to have advocated naming Spicer as press secretary. The two worked at the Republican National Committee before joining the administration. Following Spicer's resignation, Priebus said he supports Scaramucci "100 percent," according to news reports.
I got the impression that it was a matter of when, not if. I'm assuming Priebus won't be far behind. At this point, and with the way Trump is treating Sessions, I can't imagine many people will want to even work for the Administration.
I can't imagine many people will want to even work for the Administration.
The Administration can't even fill 500+ top-level positions because job candidates are automatically disqualified if they have ever said anything negative about Trump.
He's not going to like what Scaramucci said about him in 2015
https://twitter.com/BraddJaffy... [twitter.com]
Don't worry more than half that number will still available when Trump is voted out of office. Who want's to work for such a dickhead?
Automatically disqualified? Some of these people seem to think that if it ever got out that they had been even so much as considered for a position by the Trump administration it would be damaging to their careers so they are calling in and preemptively asking to be removed from all lists of people under consideration by the Trump admin.
Re:Checked... (Score:5, Insightful)
Oh come on, what qualified individual wouldn't jump at the chance to work for someone who is impossible to please and will blame you (in public, shouting to basically the entire English-speaking world and reaching well beyond that) for failing to do the impossible?
Re:Checked... (Score:5, Insightful)
Not just that, but to fail to illegally stomp out an investigation. He's angry as Sessions for not stopping the Russia investigation. He wants to reorganize the FBI and put them under direct control of the president so he can politicize law enforcement.
Just remember Trump supporters. The same things you let Trump do will be available to the next Democratic president.
Oh come on, what qualified individual wouldn't jump at the chance to work for someone who is impossible to please
It's more than impossible to please. Apparently Sessions should either have been clairvoyant or used a time machine to predict that he would have to recuse himself prior to the actions that caused the need for that recusal.
That's some wacky Trump level BS in just that.
Re: (Score:3)
Does anyone actually believe he runs his companies? He's the brand name, the wrapper on the chocolate bar.
At this point, and with the way Trump is treating Sessions,
I'm not convinced that's a real thing. Sessions is part of Trump's core appeal to people who still think law and order are on the brink of breaking down, with drug-addled black lives matters activists plotting to murder us all.
The part of the right wing that hasn't completely abandoned reality recognizes crime is at a 50 year low. [nationalreview.com], but there's a big contingent that doesn't believe evidence is important when dealing with crime.
Without Sessions focusing the right wing's fear onto the usual target of bla
You would think it would be fake with what Scaramucci has said about Trump in the past. Someone must not have shown Trump videos of what he's said about him. Trump isn't usually one to let go of past insults.
Scaramucci has called Trump a "big mouth", "anti-American", and a "hack." "You’re an inherited money dude from Queens County." That Trump should be "president of" "the Queens County Bullies Association." He said Trump should "cut it out now and stop all this crazy rhetoric spinning everybody
SNL... (Score:5, Funny)
I think it's a little silly to think that Rather knew the Killian documents were fakes-- believing that the documents were real killed all respect for him in his chosen profession. and made the capstone to his long career in television the fact that he was a dupe. The exposure of fake documents very plausibly led to George W. Bush's election, so if he ran with the story because he "hated George W. Bush", he did exactly the opposite of what was intended.
A more real interpretation, however, is that since the
Nobody can prove anything about _when_ he knew they were fakes.
But it's clear, he didn't _care_ if they were fake, so long as he had plausible deniability.
He thought his staff were competent enough to do a decent job faking, he was wrong. His staff forger was _blithering_ incompetent. She had one job, type a fake document, she used word.
The 'plausible' part became a bad joke, his job was over and more eyes were opened. If you ever mentioned 'proportional type selectrics', _know_ that your eyes were p
I know that the "lie is true" even though there's no evidence for it, 'cause I'm psychic!
Perhaps he can recover some dignity... (Score:4, Insightful)
Now that he doesn't have to spin (which is a really, really generous way to put it since it was more like bald-faced lying) to cover the outburst of five minutes ago knowing he'll be undermined by the ill-considered revelation of five minutes hence.
I also find it difficult to believe Spicer will find a less respectful, less loyal boss wherever he goes next, given how often he got thrown under the bus.
"Perhaps he can recovery some dignity..."
... but he'll never recover his integrity.
Why anyone reported on what he said baffles me; he has to rank up there with Baghdad Bob.
Integrity in communications is defined as reliably covering your boss or client's ass with 'spin'.
There are people out there who will respect Spicer for essentially shredding his own credibility and being willing to look like a fool in service to Trump.
It'd take a mix of balls and stupidity to put him in front of a camera again, but I can see him getting any number of good offers for work 'behind the curtain'.
Basically, ideal fit for finance, oil and gas, telecommunications, social media, airlines sectors.
Re:Perhaps he can recover some dignity... (Score:4, Informative)
Traditionally, the White House Press Secretary doesn't want to know the truth. So nothing he or she says can technically be called a lie.
Worst informed person in any whitehouse.
Re: (Score:2)
Finally.
Seriously... Biggest crowd ever on day one? "It's not a travel ban" when Trump was calling it just that on Twitter? “Not even Hitler” employed the use of chemical weapons? Has there ever been a US press secretary so ill informed and/or prone to lying?
I don't respect him for lying - he should have resigned as soon as given orders about the mall crowd crap - but you can't lay the ultimate blame for the lies themselves at his feet.
Well, probably for the Hitler one, that sounds like a really, really stupid ad lib.
Of all the things Spicer said, that's the one where I really don't hold it against him. He was trying to be clever, and said something stupid. People say stupid things all the time, so really, if that were the extent of insanity of this administration, I'd give him a pass.
Re: (Score:3)
Press secretaries generally don't say stupid things all the time. They are chosen because they're eloquent, intelligent, well informed, and thoughtful. I.E. not the way Trump's are.
Press secretaries generally don't say stupid things all the time. They are chosen because they're eloquent, intelligent, well informed, and thoughtful. I.E. not the way Trump's are.
Spicer was between a rock and a hard place, though. The official message coming out of the White House was very often up against hard facts directly disputing the official line. In the face of clear contradictory evidence, the only option he had was to keep pounding out the line. They have to know most of the statements they make are pure bullshit, but it's their job. It's how Trump operates and how he expects his administration to operate. Look at Kelly Ann Conway for another example.
Personally, I t
I absolutely agree that he was fucked in his job. Press Secretaries are supposed to help drive the president's agenda, and when yours doesn't have one, that is really hard. Press Secretaries are supposed to work with the president to stay on message, and when the President can't do that, how can he? Super tough job, for sure. But Spicer wasn't anywhere near good enough to even make a half-assed attempt at it.
But just because you're between a rock and a hard place doesn't mean you have to stay stupi
>I'd love to see Spicer get a job as a commentator on CNN so he can say what he really thinks of Trump.
His job was to cover for Trump, and he can't undermine his past work or nobody will ever trust him. Unless there's a massive change in the wind and the entire US population turns on Trump, he's got to keep his mouth shut unless compelled to testify under oath.
Has there ever been a US press secretary so ill informed and/or prone to lying?
Not yet. I'm guessing whomever they get to replace Spinny Spice will make him seem wise and reputable by comparison.
Now that random political stories are all the rage, how about this: Democrats are so tone-deaf that their newly invented "grassroots" slogan is immediately recognized as being a ripoff of Papa John's commercials.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.... [washingtonexaminer.com]
Because that's the most serious thing happening in US politics going on right now.
If you don't like these kinds of stories, why do you bother to open them and comment? I think the answer is obvious; you do care, it makes you angry, and you feel compelled to open such stories, comment on how they don't matter and yet still try to throw out some red herring about the other team.
There have been political stories on
/. since I was started posting here (circa 2003). In other words, if you don't like the story in question, then don't open it up. It's really simple, and doesn't make you sound like an arse.
Try to stop being butthurt that this is news that makes Dems happy instead of news that makes Republicans happy. Maybe if you hadn't elected Trump the news would go your way more frequently.
Anyway, continuing to stand solidly behind Trump as he constantly shows himself to be inept and corrupt is just going to hurt your party in the next election cycle. At some point, you're going to have to admit you were wrong.
Which, by the way, doesn't mean you're turning into a Democrat, or that you're calling for the
He was the villain in a James Bond movie.
Re: (Score:2)
Everybody has two rows of vestigial nipples. The first one looks like a tiny mole, the lower ones look like freckles.
The conspiracy is even deeper than you think, and yet it is there for all to see, when you know where to look.
If you take all the vowels out of his name, "Reince Priebus" becomes "RNC PR BS".
Why not answer the real question? (Score:3, Funny)
Can Scaramucci do the fandango???
--ROFL, I brought this up and nobody got the reference... +1!
"...citing a person with direct knowledge of the conversation."
Scratching head here (Score:2)
Objecting To Scaramucci Hire (Score:2)
Well, of course; he was demoted to Aku's number three assassin, after all.
Damn... Not funny anymore... (Score:2)
(As seen from Bucharest) At least with Sean Spicer the Trump presidency was humorous. Dark humor, but humor nevertheless. Now it's just plain sad.
Who signed off on this ... (Score:2)
So, anyway, Trump says he's for jobs and then shortens SNL's Melissa McCarthy's set list.
This will mess up the pussy grabber's cred with women [youtube.com].
A little too far (Score:2)
I was pretty happy when Trump was elected, because finally the press would be paying attention to things the president did...
However they have dialed it WAY TOO FAR towards over-coverage when on my technical news site I am getting stories about a press secretary resigning.
At this point any real news is going to get lost in the seas of mundanity, which rather defeats the point of covering actions.