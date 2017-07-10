Trump Proposes Joint 'Cyber Security Unit' With Russia, Then Quickly Backs Away From It (arstechnica.com) 31
In a series of tweets yesterday, President Trump proposed "an impenetrable Cyber Security unit" with Putin "so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded and safe." The news came as a shock to just about everyone who got word of it, including congressional members of his own GOP party. Less than 24 hours later, Trump decided against it, tweeting: "The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn't mean I think it can happen. It can't-but a ceasefire can,& did!" Ars Technica reports: "It's not the dumbest idea I have ever heard, but it's pretty close," Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican of South Carolina, said of the plan. Senate Republican Marco Rubio of Florida tweeted that "partnering with Putin on a 'Cyber Security Unit' is akin to partnering with [Syrian President Bashar] Assad on a 'Chemical Weapons Unit."' Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that Trump and the Russian president decided at a meeting during a Group of 20 nations summit in Hamburg, Germany, to embark on a joint "cyber unit to make sure that there was absolutely no interference whatsoever, that they would work on cyber security together." But on Sunday, after it was clear that the plan was going nowhere, Trump took to Twitter and said no deal. That didn't stop Rep. Don Beyer, a Democrat from Virginia, from introducing on Monday an amendment to the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act that would bar a US-Russian cyber accord. He said: "Donald Trump's proposal to form a 'cyber security unit' with Putin is a terrible idea that would immediately jeopardize American cybersecurity... Trump must acknowledge that Russia interfered in the 2016 election and take strong, meaningful action to prevent it from happening again in future elections."
That was an even bigger flip flop than when went from, "There was no collusion" to " Collusion isn't even illegal anyway, what me worry".
Our president tweets every half baked idea he has and then the rest of the government has to scramble to make sense of or defuse the tweet. It's all fuckin funny
Why is this a dumb idea really?? (Score:2, Funny)
I know "Russia" is now a trigger word for the left (despite the long Russian support of the American left, what ungrateful curs!).
But why is this a bad idea? In certain respects the interests of Russia and the U.S. as world super-powers are aligned, and cyber-security is one of those areas. Why would it not be a good idea for both countries to share information as to potential ongoing attacks, and even have a similar kind of hotline akin to the Red Phone to have a dedicated 24x7 contact to ask if one coun
"despite the long Russian support of the American left, what ungrateful curs!"
Were they ever more than merely "useful idiots"?
But why is this a bad idea?
.
Would you form a joint intelligence sharing with them? Because this is sort of like forming a joint intelligence unit. If you've every dealt with operational security, you'd know why this isn't likely to work well. At best, it's reaching your unprotected arm into a snake pit every 15 minutes to count the snakes. While we may be able to get some small benefit, it would come at too high a cost in intelligence assets. For one thing, it would let them know how we conduct security, f
Come On (Score:2)
Would you form a joint intelligence sharing with them?
Yes, as stated.
Because this is sort of like forming a joint intelligence unit. If you've every dealt with operational security, you'd know why this isn't likely to work well.
I've been on corporate computer security teams for large companies, so I know why it would work, unlike you who can't seem to imagine how...
It's not like you'd have a pipeline into the darkest NSA secrets (which they already have already anyway but never mind that)...
Such an arran
Invite Jeffrey Dahmer to join neighborhood watch.. (Score:2)
This is like inviting Jeffrey Dahmer to join your neighborhood watch after he kills your neighbors.
I know that the right wing has bought into Trump's treasonous collusion with Russia, but this is ridiculous.
This is a tech website. Do you actually mean to tell me you would willingly put a hacker that maliciously attacked your country on our cyber security team?
Under a competent administration, it likely would not be a terrible idea. Under this administration, and under these circumstances, however, it's nothing more than a distraction.
And thus the "right" shows that King comes before country and George Washington can go fuck himself in their eyes.
You know why it's a bad idea, you are just pretending that it isn't because you want to continue to follow Dear Leader.