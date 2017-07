Trump Proposes Joint 'Cyber Security Unit' With Russia, Then Quickly Backs Away From It

In a series of tweets yesterday, President Trump proposed "an impenetrable Cyber Security unit " with Putin "so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded and safe." The news came as a shock to just about everyone who got word of it, including congressional members of his own GOP party. Less than 24 hours later, Trump decided against it, tweeting : "The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn't mean I think it can happen. It can't-but a ceasefire can,& did!" Ars Technica reports: