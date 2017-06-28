FBI Interviews Employees of Russia-Linked Cyber Security Firm Kaspersky Lab (nbcnews.com) 12
FBI agents on Tuesday paid visits to at least a dozen employees of Kaspersky Lab, a Russia-based cyber-security company, asking questions about that company's operations as part of a counter-intelligence inquiry, multiple sources familiar with the matter told NBC News. From a report: In a classic FBI investigative tactic, agents visited the homes of the employees at the end of the work day at multiple locations on both the east and west coasts, the sources said. There is no indication at this time that the inquiry is part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling and possible collusion. Kaspersky has long been of interest to the U.S. government. Its cyber-security software is widely used in the United States, and its billionaire owner, Eugene Kaspersky, has close ties to some Russian intelligence figures, according to U.S. officials.
And? (Score:2)
This is rather inefficient in comparison to taking family members hostage 'till you give us that damn google play ssl certificate', as Russians did to Google's chief SRE fie Europe
Nope (Score:2)
The fact that it is just
So
Damn
easy
To screw with people's computers, is so tempting, and is so undermining - no one would ever ever do such a thing.
the smoke around here is getting rather thick, yes no?
Popcorn and tequila for all!
Re: Nope (Score:1)
Translation (Score:5, Insightful)
FBI agents told employees they were not in trouble, and that the bureau was merely gathering facts [...]
Translation: They did not have valid warrants.
How incompetent! (Score:2)
"In a classic FBI investigative tactic, agents visited the homes of the employees at the end of the work day..."
Unfortunately they weren't home but in a Vodka-Bar doing 'overtime' so they had to drink Russian tea with their wives.