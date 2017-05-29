Is China Outsmarting America in AI? (nytimes.com) 17
An anonymous reader shares an NYTimes article: Beijing is backing its artificial intelligence push with vast sums of money. Having already spent billions on research programs, China is readying a new multibillion-dollar initiative to fund moonshot projects, start-ups and academic research, all with the aim of growing China's A.I. capabilities, according to two professors who consulted with the government on the plan. China's private companies are pushing deeply into the field as well, though the line between government and private in China sometimes blurs. Baidu -- often called the Google of China and a pioneer in artificial-intelligence-related fields, like speech recognition -- this year opened a joint company-government laboratory partly run by academics who once worked on research into Chinese military robots. China is spending more just as the United States cuts back. This past week, the Trump administration released a proposed budget that would slash funding for a variety of government agencies that have traditionally backed artificial intelligence research.
How much money is Google putting into AI research? Amazon? Apple? IBM? Others? How successful are they compared to the Chinese government's efforts?
How many products or services do people use which rely on U.S. company's AI efforts and how many which rely on Chinese created efforts?
The idea that the only comparison is between Chinese government funding and U.S. government funding is ridiculous. The private companies in the U.S. working on AI are the ones actually accomplishing things nowadays and announcing
The problem with the USA is that it now eats too much of its own dog food.
https://www.theguardian.com/ne... [theguardian.com]
The USA is 14th for Reading
The USA is 25th for Maths
The USA is 17th for Science.
And the US fares little better for Health, welfare, life expectancy, democracy, corruption, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, equality, social mobility, etc etc etc etc.
You are number 1 for Prisoners (per 100,000)
Every year we keep stupidly claiming that AI is just around the corner. Every year we are disappointed.
The truth is we have tricked ourselves. The rapid pace of Moore's law (computing power keeps doubling) has created incredible simulations. But paintings and statues do NOT spontaneously come alive, no matter how accurately they simulate a person. Neither do computer chips.
There is a fundamental difference between real AI and what computer chips can do. The ability of computer chips to parse written,
The tech giants -- Microsoft, Amazon, Google, etc. -- did not depend on an infusion of cash from governments to become leaders. Although there are likely exceptions, governments tend to do poorly when picking winners and losers. My guess is that China's major gains in A.I. will occur from spycraft, in other words, stealing the intellectual property from companies in the West.
Well, how good are their AIs at Go?