US Intelligence Community Has Lost Credibility Due To Leaks (bloomberg.com) 76
Two anonymous readers and Mi share an article: U.K. police investigating the Manchester terror attack say they have stopped sharing information with the U.S. after a series of leaks that have so angered the British government that Prime Minister Therese May wants to discuss them with President Donald Trump during a North Atlantic Treaty Organization meeting in Brussels. What can Trump tell her, though? The leaks drive him nuts, too. Since the beginning of this century, the U.S. intelligence services and their clients have acted as if they wanted the world to know they couldn't guarantee the confidentiality of any information that falls into their hands. At this point, the culture of leaks is not just a menace to intelligence-sharing allies. It's a threat to the intelligence community's credibility. [...] If this history has taught the U.S. intelligence community anything, it's that leaking classified information isn't particularly dangerous and those who do it largely enjoy impunity. Manning spent seven years in prison (though she'd been sentenced to 35), but Snowden, Assange, Petraeus, the unknown Chinese mole, the people who stole the hacking tools and the army of recent anonymous leakers, many of whom probably still work for U.S. intelligence agencies, have escaped any kind of meaningful punishment. President Donald Trump has just now announced that the administration would "get to the bottom" of leaks. In a statement, he said: "The alleged leaks coming out of government agencies are deeply troubling. These leaks have been going on for a long time and my Administration will get to the bottom of this. The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security. I am asking the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to launch a complete review of this matter, and if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. There is no relationship we cherish more than the Special Relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.
Good (Score:2, Insightful)
If there's one thing we can all look forward to under the Trump administration it is the strangling and dismantlement of our intelligence community.
Re:Good (Score:4, Insightful)
"Meet the new boss, same as the old boss"
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Well, Obama promised more government transparency. These leaks delivered quite a bit of that, though I doubt it was what he had in mind...
Re: (Score:2)
I doubt very much the three letter agencies were behind this leak. I think most of the leaking of late is coming from the White House itself. It's basically an Amateur Hour Administration.
Re: (Score:2)
"I get good intelligence photos - great photos. They're the best intelligence photos in the world. I just saw some last night of the bomb remnants from Manchester... here, they're on my phone, I'll send them to you."
Re: (Score:2)
They've outed the leaker in chief [macleans.ca]. "This was unconfirmed officially until Trump himself seemingly let it slip [theguardian.com] while speaking in Israel on Monday, ironically while attempting to defend himself on the issue to the media."
Israel’s moves to restrict intelligence could be the shape of things to come in other corners of the globe. On the issue of intelligence-sharing, the Trump administration has proven erratic and unreliable [thinkprogress.org]—something that is increasingly alarming for U.S. allies.
Re: (Score:2)
they were corrupt and lawless under Obama, and they are corrupt and lawless under Trump, i doubt much has changed
"Meet the new boss, same as the old boss"
They have been corrupt and lawless since way before Obama and Trump, to use a meaningless buzz-word, it's in their DNA...
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
The intelligence services were politicized under Obama. Their ranks are filled with Partisan Hacks who operate by the credo, The Ends justifies the Means.
Just look at all the domestic spying that has been uncovered, admitted to, and simply resumed without anything being done about it.
Re: (Score:2)
You mean the domestic spying which got its real start when Bush forced telecom companies to install equipment which allowed the government to listen in on every phone call without a warrant? That he admitted to signing the executive orders [cnn.com] and which were subsequently found to be illegal [nytimes.com]? Who then went and expanded the program [nytimes.com]?
You mean those hacks who kept saying over
Re: (Score:1)
Re:Good (Score:5, Interesting)
However this is like throwing out the baby with the bathwater.
We need good intelligence, and some of it needs to be kept secret. However the trend is to classify stuff that shouldn't need to be classified, just because it is easier to classify then have it public.
With the leaks, what bothers me more isn't the stuff that got leaked out, most of it is fairly common knowledge, it just confirms what we already know. The real problem is why is such mundane stuff classified?
The answers are obvious. (Score:1)
The leadership of the intelligence community has been using their authorized secrecy to do terrible, evil things, and cover it all up.
The low-level functionaries that must facilitate this evil are mostly ordinary people with something of a moral backbone. They aren't paid nearly enough to sell their souls, and feel an obligation to protect the people whom they purportedly serve from all the evil that their bosses are perpetuating.
So, the culture of evil leadership has created the culture of perfidious empl
What has the intelligence ever done for us? (Score:2)
I know, right? What has breaking of Enigma ever done for us?
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
'Escaped any meaningful punishment' (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
You know, apart from exile or being confined to a single building for multiple years on end. I mean apart from that nothing too serious.
There was a time when execution was a very real possibility for treason. I believe that Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were the last people to be put to death (officially at least) in 1953. I would guess that Julian Assange gets much better food, treatment, visitation and access to communications compared to what he would in a federal prison. Snowden as well.
Does anyone remember post 2000 when NSA stood for No Such Agency? It was actually before that. But it seems like they've almost become a bad joke since a
Re: (Score:3)
Does this include Agent Orange... (Score:1, Insightful)
Keeping his mouth shut when entertaining the Russians in the Oval Office?
Re: (Score:1)
Privately to an adversary. In front of a TASS PHOTOGRAPHER FFS.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
The President does have the right to reveal classified information yes, but through proper channels and with oversight. He does not have the legal right to spout it out off in a random conversation.
Re: (Score:2)
The president may very well have the right to declassify secret information and reveal it to anyone he wants, but that doesn't mean he should do that. It might be like the fact that people in the US, with some exceptions, have the right to own guns but their use is not unlimited - you can't use them in any way you want to without getting into big trouble with law enforcement.
"The president may very well have the right to declassify secret information and reveal it to anyone he wants"
You're kind of contradicting yourself then. That sounds pretty much like carte blanche.
Besides that whole issue reeking of the Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy theory for which there is still no evidence.
Quick look away (Score:1)
Distraction news that doesn't matter.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Also lets tell apart whistle blowers and traitors. Shedding light on unlawful practices of government agencies isn't treason. The unlawful practices themselves are the crime.
Re: (Score:2)
It may very well be, and indeed was in the case of Snowden.
That may be true, but is irrelevant.
Re: (Score:3)
I'm inclined to cut Snowden some slack for two reasons. First, he took pains to release the information in as responsible a way as possible. Second, what he exposed was a pile of crimes against the American people (whether technically legal or not). It has been a long time since I studied the Manning incident, but my recollection is that he was trying to hurt America by casting wartime battlefield events as if they should be held to peaceful homeland standards.
If I were President, I'd offer Snowden a dea
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, I too am willing to cut him slack — no capital punishment. 10-20 years in federal prison.
This is simply evidence, he was well aware of the harm his releases will do to his country. And did it anyway. He may well have been sincere, but so were the Rosenbergs [smithsonianmag.com]. It is still treason.
Re: (Score:2)
Ya, and what did el Presidente Tweetie do it for? Yucks? Payoff the Russians for services rendered? Stupidity?
Intelligence agencies have lost credibility (Score:5, Insightful)
Let's be honest though: there has never been a time in history when the CIA or FBI were particularly competent.
Re: (Score:2)
there has never been a time in history when the CIA or FBI were particularly competent
Sure they're competent. They stop and catch terrorists from burning this country to the ground every single day! It's barbarians at the gates out there! They won't prove that to you and there's no evidence of it beyond the use of the phrase "credible threat", but as long as we keep shoveling tax dollars (and our rights and freedoms) in their direction, they'll stay vigilant keeping us safe. Why, this very post is being cat
Re: (Score:2)
Let's be honest though: there has never been a time in history when the CIA or FBI were particularly competent.
Competent compared to whom? Only their failures make headlines.
Morality and Patriotism of some Employees (Score:2)
The organizations have ZERO ability to self correct and probably less ability to institutionalize ALL their employees (increased privatization greatly undermines this as well as lowering morale.)
Their poor actual credibility is why their employees are forced to the extreme of leaking their evil deeds or even to the point of creating disgruntled employees who just dump out their secret tools because Snowden proved that even responsible leaking has changed nothing (other than more lies about the tiny reforms
Re: (Score:2)
Let's be honest though: there has never been a time in history when the CIA or FBI were particularly competent.
So, repeal the Espionage Act of 1917 and be done with this colossal waste of money, both directly and in terms of blowback.
The US survived without it for 128 years, it can survive without it again. But it probably can't be Team America without it.
also at the top (Score:5, Insightful)
With Trump blurting out "I'm not saying we got our intelligence from Israel, but: Israel" and "Oh and we got some nuke subs over there, look how tough I am", there are leaks at the top as well.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Leaks? Like what the Russian hookers were doing to him in a hotel room?
We are suck (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You can belittle my analogy between nation-states and dog society all you like, but it is nonetheless an apt analogy.
Re: (Score:2)
The whole "red in tooth and claw" crowd never really understood that Spencer himself to some extent misunderstood how nature works. Nature certainly has its share of violence and bloodshed, but it also has a considerable amount of cooperation. Canids, like Hominoids, are social creatures where competition is balanced by an extraordinary amount of cooperation and coordination.
Attention of the Public Being Misdirected (Score:2)
U.S. citizens should be far more concerned about what was leaked than the fact that there were leaks. The leaks clearly show our government is out of control, spying on us citizens without cause.
No, this spying did not start with either Trump or Obama. It might have started with one of the Bushes, or it might have started even earlier. Whenever it started, it should stop.
However, Trump want this spying to continue. That is the real reason for his focus on ending the leaks.
Re: (Score:2)
The ship of state (Score:2)
Is the only ship that leaks from the top.
It's all BS (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
To some extent that's true, but generally the US intelligence does its best to keep the secrets that it gains from its allies under wraps. The free exchange of intelligence between Britain and the US has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic Alliance since WWII, and Britain has every right to be furious that classified information it exchanged with partnering agencies in the US ended up on the front page of newspapers on both sides of the Atlantic.
This wasn't strategic leaking of information. This wasn't some
Now they've lost credibility (Score:2)
So, if I have this right, when they were leaking information about the executive branch on a daily basis to the press, that was cool... but now that they're leaking information to the press about terrorism, that's bad.
Howabout we call it all bad. That's not how bureaucrats should pay back the government they work for.
Also, how is it that the federal government can monitor its citizenry ala The Patriot Act, but it can't even figure out who's leaking classified information to the press?
US and UK are members of same intel alliance (Score:1)
The Five Eyes [wikipedia.org] intelligence alliance is a group of Anglophone countries which operate under a treaty for joint cooperation in signals intelligence. Effectively neutralizing leaks, which are a thing of the past, since both the United States and United Kingdom are both members of the Five Eyes alliance.
Every admin in living memory leaked like a seive; (Score:2)
... and yet leaking is almost never punished, much less prosecuted.
If you want to see why, look at one of the few cases of leaking that *was* prosecuted: Scooter Libby's leaking of the fact Valerie Plame was an active CIA agent. Note that his sentence was commuted by the president he served.
That's because despite leaking being characterized as disloyal, often it's the exact opposite. I'm not just talking about planted information, I'm talking about leaks that arise out of internal differences in strategy