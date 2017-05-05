FCC Considers Fining Stephen Colbert Over Controversial Trump Joke (rollingstone.com) 62
FCC chairman Ajit Pai said on Friday his agency will be looking into complaints made against Late Show host Stephen Colbert for what some labeled a homophobic joke about President Donald Trump. From a report: On Monday's Late Show, Colbert quipped that "the only thing [Trump's] mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin's c**k holster." The joke drew accusations of homophobia, a viral #FireColbert campaign and FCC complaints against Colbert. In an interview Friday, FCC chairman Ajit Pai told a Philadelphia radio station, "I have had a chance to see the clip now and so, as we get complaints -- and we've gotten a number of them -- we are going to take the facts that we find and we are going to apply the law as it's been set out by the Supreme Court and other courts and we'll take the appropriate action." Pai added, "Traditionally, the agency has to decide, if it does find a violation, what the appropriate remedy should be. A fine, of some sort, is typically what we do."
Re: (Score:1)
It is odd that the joke is being labeled "homophobic." Nothing in it implies that homosexuality is wrong. If Colbert had said the same thing about Hilary Clinton, it would have made just as much sense, had the same meaning, but could not be described as "homophobic."
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
I think you're wrong about this. He wasn't suggesting Trump would give or has given a blowjob to Putin. He was drawing a word picture of Putin pissing in Trump's mouth, which is a) not a common sexual act and b) something that is in keeping with what we know about Trump.
Re: (Score:1)
You're projecting a bit, he never suggested it was a vile act. You can only see it as a homophobic insult if somehow a blow job is a bad thing, which is what that argument hinges on. The joke works because it implies a consensual servitude on the part of Trump towards Putin, as well as the fact that Trump is pretty terrible at talking. Talk of homophobia is a diversion.
Re:Haha (Score:4, Insightful)
I disagree. He was looking for a way to depict Trump as sexual partner for Putin -- a way to paint him as literally "in bed together" with the Russians. If either Putin or Trump had been female, it could have been any other sexual act... or possibly one with a strap on or other phallus.
Just because it was a homo or bi sexual act doesn't place the negative on the act -- the negative is on the improper relationship -- especially Trump's desire to please Putin.
Re: (Score:2)
Or he means to imply that Trump and Putin really, really like each other. The terms like 'being in bed with' have existed for a long time to describe ties like the one Trump is accused of having with Russia (e.g. Senator Johnson opposes Bill X because he is in bed with Big Oil!). To me this simply seems like a more crass variant.
That said, even if it was homophobic, a fine for a joke is absolute bullshit. What is this, Germany? Besides that, since when has the Trump administration given a shit about hom
Re: Haha (Score:1)
Of course not. It's the conservatives that are hypocrites. Trump is a vile sexist and racist thing. You don't care about homophobia except when it's to defend your champion.
Re: (Score:2)
Ajit Pai was appointed FCC chairman by Trump. The main "liberal vs conservative" issue that the FCC deals with is network neutrality, where Pai is firmly on the conservative side (anti-NN and pro free-market-for-monopolists).
Re: (Score:3)
The Libs are eating their own now
Not really, Liberals understand that the joke was inappropriate, but not really homophobic.
The joke was inferring a relationship between two heterosexual men where the weaker one sexually submits to the stronger one for protection, basically a "prison bitch".
All the complaints are just political theatre, Conservatives don't actually care that if it's homophobic or not, they just know it sounds homophobic and that's enough to trigger the faux-outrage.
Ajit Pai is just playing the part of the establishment Rep
Nice spin (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Not over the joke, over the words he used in it.
A cock is just another word for a rooster.
I have seen the word used in children's books.
Say hello to my little friend "context" (Score:2)
A cock is just another word for a rooster.
And cock is just another word for penis.
When you say one man is using another as a cock holster, and you know neither personally owns livestock, then the meaning is pretty clear.
Re: (Score:2)
The meaning is only clear from the context. If it is about the context, that it is not about "the word".
Disclaimer: I have four hens, but no cock.
Re:Say hello to my little friend "context" (Score:4, Funny)
Colbert: "“The only thing [Trump’s] mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s cock holster,”
FCC: Hey, you can't say that on TV. Retract it!
Colbert: "Last night I said that the only thing Trump's mouth was good for is being Vladimir Putin's cock holster. I was wrong. Trump's mouth isn't good enough to be Vladimir Putin's cock holster."
Re:Nice spin (Score:4, Insightful)
Explicit profanity (Score:2, Insightful)
Not over the joke, over the words he used in it.
That's a good description of the issue.
We don't really care that much when people insult the president, and we can think badly of such people or goodly of them. That part doesn't matter.
But Colbert's phrase was particularly rude, it's pretty-much covered in Carlin's seven dirty words [wikipedia.org], and it wasn't a sly, under-the-radar slip or emotional outburst as part of a dramatic scene, for example. It was explicit profanity.
People aren't going after him for the rest of his monologue, which was also very insulting, an
Re: (Score:2)
It's the explicit profanity, and Colbert knows better.
It was bleeped, and it was within the Safe Harbor period (10 PM to 6 AM). The FCC knows better.
Re: (Score:2)
LOL you think it's millennial democrats filling these reports?!
Head over to 4chan/pol. They are organising a mass complaint campaign and trying to get him fired. 4chan's pol is far right, by the way. Deeply anti-Semitic and racist, but Trump is their guy.
Re: (Score:1)
Aaaaand you fail basic reading comprehension.
He said he had no sympathy, BECAUSE the snowflakes have been filing FCC complaints about all sorts of conservative stuff for years, on grounds much weaker than this.
Re: (Score:3)
The difference is that the FCC is a government agency.
The truth hurts (Score:1)
The only thing Donald Trump's mouth is good for is a cock holster for Vladimir Putin.
It's true.
It's poetic.
Go fuck yourself, fascists.
Colbert is free to speak as he sees fit (Score:1)
A fine is, er, fine, if his language is determined to be inappropriate, and as long as dissenting opinions are not offenses punishable by arrest, the republic stands.
Re: (Score:2)
If he doesn't pay the fine, he could be subject to arrest. A fine is not really morally different than arrest.
Re: (Score:2)
If he doesn't pay the fine, he could be subject to arrest. A fine is not really morally different than arrest.
Yessir, indeed, but on the order of a traffic ticket a poor person (maybe) cannot pay due to the cost of baby formula, oxycontin, or rent.
These fines can typically be sat out in exchange for some form of per diem allowance by the gracious County. Unfortunate and even inconvenient, but not on the order of an impromptu removal after dark from one's bed, with no idea who to call to make bail.
There's a good bet the fine for Colbert probably won't eeven cover the publicity value of his unfortunate choice of wo
Re: (Score:2)
It is guaranteed that those consequences won't include sanction from the government.
Where is the homophobia? (Score:4, Insightful)
When this story broke out, I searched for the clip to see what the fuss was about. When I did find it I realised that I had seen it before, and while I did think at the time that it was an unusual type of joke for one of those monologues, I didn't see how it could be labelled homophobic. The joke doesn't say that homosexuality is bad, nor did it say anything about anyone who is gay. It merely suggested a closer relationship than has been admitted and a power dynamic that Trump is Putin's bitch. It's strong stuff, but nothing different that calling Hillary Clinton a witch ("jail the witch").
The funny thing is, a lot of the people who are complaining about this would also say that gay marriage should not be allowed. I think that if gays and lesbians had a choice they would rather be able to live their lives as they want to and put up with the odd joke or two than not be allowed to marry the person they love and be told that they are going to hell.
Re: (Score:2)
Fine him into the ground, but don't ... (Score:2)
Gay jokes aren't offensive (Score:2)
It's not always homophobic to mockingly refer to someone as a homo, or even a submissive bottom homo. Not every pejorative homosexual joke is homophobic or offensive. Sometime it's just boys being boys.
CowboyNeal enjoys ruggedized USB sticks up his bunghole. See, it's all good.
Minus one brazillion, Offtopic (Score:2)
In what universe is this story news for nerds?