FCC Considers Fining Stephen Colbert Over Controversial Trump Joke (rollingstone.com) 62

FCC chairman Ajit Pai said on Friday his agency will be looking into complaints made against Late Show host Stephen Colbert for what some labeled a homophobic joke about President Donald Trump. From a report: On Monday's Late Show, Colbert quipped that "the only thing [Trump's] mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin's c**k holster." The joke drew accusations of homophobia, a viral #FireColbert campaign and FCC complaints against Colbert. In an interview Friday, FCC chairman Ajit Pai told a Philadelphia radio station, "I have had a chance to see the clip now and so, as we get complaints -- and we've gotten a number of them -- we are going to take the facts that we find and we are going to apply the law as it's been set out by the Supreme Court and other courts and we'll take the appropriate action." Pai added, "Traditionally, the agency has to decide, if it does find a violation, what the appropriate remedy should be. A fine, of some sort, is typically what we do."

FCC Considers Fining Stephen Colbert Over Controversial Trump Joke

  • Not over the joke, over the words he used in it.

  • The truth hurts (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The only thing Donald Trump's mouth is good for is a cock holster for Vladimir Putin.

    It's true.

    It's poetic.

    Go fuck yourself, fascists.

  • Free speech, like many other freedoms, is not guaranteed to be without consequence.

    A fine is, er, fine, if his language is determined to be inappropriate, and as long as dissenting opinions are not offenses punishable by arrest, the republic stands.

    • A fine is, er, fine, if his language is determined to be inappropriate, and as long as dissenting opinions are not offenses punishable by arrest, the republic stands.

      If he doesn't pay the fine, he could be subject to arrest. A fine is not really morally different than arrest.

      • A fine is, er, fine, if his language is determined to be inappropriate, and as long as dissenting opinions are not offenses punishable by arrest, the republic stands.

        If he doesn't pay the fine, he could be subject to arrest. A fine is not really morally different than arrest.

        Yessir, indeed, but on the order of a traffic ticket a poor person (maybe) cannot pay due to the cost of baby formula, oxycontin, or rent.

        These fines can typically be sat out in exchange for some form of per diem allowance by the gracious County. Unfortunate and even inconvenient, but not on the order of an impromptu removal after dark from one's bed, with no idea who to call to make bail.

        There's a good bet the fine for Colbert probably won't eeven cover the publicity value of his unfortunate choice of wo

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sjames ( 1099 )

      It is guaranteed that those consequences won't include sanction from the government.

  • Where is the homophobia? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Gadget_Guy ( 627405 ) on Friday May 05, 2017 @11:28PM (#54365665)

    When this story broke out, I searched for the clip to see what the fuss was about. When I did find it I realised that I had seen it before, and while I did think at the time that it was an unusual type of joke for one of those monologues, I didn't see how it could be labelled homophobic. The joke doesn't say that homosexuality is bad, nor did it say anything about anyone who is gay. It merely suggested a closer relationship than has been admitted and a power dynamic that Trump is Putin's bitch. It's strong stuff, but nothing different that calling Hillary Clinton a witch ("jail the witch").

    The funny thing is, a lot of the people who are complaining about this would also say that gay marriage should not be allowed. I think that if gays and lesbians had a choice they would rather be able to live their lives as they want to and put up with the odd joke or two than not be allowed to marry the person they love and be told that they are going to hell.

  • Fine him into the ground, but don't get him fired. The PUSA bragged about sexual assault (grabbin' PUSSY) and got elected. Colbert joked about something and gets fired? Give me a break. I agree his remarks might have been homo-offensive or even homophobic, but that's protected under free speech laws. Hate speech attacks individuals or orientations; homophobic speech is merely offensive. I'm a staunch advocate of free speech and I defend both Trump's "locker room talk" and Colbert's "homophobic remarks"

  • It's not always homophobic to mockingly refer to someone as a homo, or even a submissive bottom homo. Not every pejorative homosexual joke is homophobic or offensive. Sometime it's just boys being boys.

    CowboyNeal enjoys ruggedized USB sticks up his bunghole. See, it's all good.

