Justice Department Charging Russian Spies and Criminal Hackers in Yahoo Intrusion (washingtonpost.com) 13
The Justice Department is set to announce Wednesday, reports the Washington Post, the indictments of two Russian spies and two criminal hackers in connection with the heist of 500 million Yahoo user accounts in 2014, marking the first U.S. criminal cyber charges ever against Russian government officials. From the report: The indictments target two members of the Russian intelligence agency FSB, and two hackers hired by the Russians. The charges include hacking, wire fraud, trade secret theft and economic espionage, according to officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the charges have not yet been announced. The indictments are part of the largest hacking case brought by the United States.
Re: (Score:1)
Well, the Yahoo hack happened in 2014, and they're just now getting around to charging these Russian spies. So, you know, investigations such as this take a while to run.
Now, the Trump administration is almost certainly doing everything they can to slow-walk any investigation into the election, but that's not the same thing as no investigation happening.
Re: (Score:2)
Sadly, it appears that Dear Leader Trump will suppress any investigation and attempt to find the truth about the election.
Were you expecting to read a daily status report about investigations into an attempted CIA coup d'etat in the free copy of USA Today in your hotel room? Because that's not how it works.
Re: (Score:1)
Right wing idiots and Russian collaborators may think it's a 'coup' for the CIA to record Russian spies who collaborated with the Trump campaign to hack our election, but that's not what a coup is. A coup is collaborating with a foreign government's spies in their hacks of your opponent, granting them policy changes as a reward. Examples: Ukraine policy reversal in RNC platform, and gutting of the State Department.
I'm sorry that your boy Donald Trump was committing treason with Russian spies, but the CIA's
But but but... (Score:5, Interesting)
https://yro.slashdot.org/story/17/03/15/0521225/hacking-victim-cant-sue-foreign-government-for-hacking-him-on-us-soil-says-court
Re: (Score:2)
I think there's a bit of difference between "can't sue a foreign government" and "charging foreign spies". Now, if some of the users on Yahoo who were affected by this tried to sue the Russian government over this, that precedent could apply.
Re: (Score:1)
Spies are subject to the death penalty, governments do not.
Re: (Score:2)
Spies are subject to the death penalty, governments do not.
Of course they are. It's called revolution.
Re: (Score:1)
When you are ready to subject your mother, father, brothers, sisters, and your children to death get back at me. Oh, and if you have none of those then fuck off, because you have nothing to lose.
Re: (Score:1)
I seriously doubt anyone is going to put to death over hacking Yahoo.
Can they now convict the U.S.? (Score:2, Insightful)
Since the U.S. hacks 1,000s of computers (both foreign governments and individuals), does this mean any other country can now pass laws against hacking and immediately convict the U.S. for criminal behavior?
Re: (Score:2)
I couldn't agree more, the US and all their TLA organizations are running around hacking everything in sight, they should get sued shitless. But it's OK for the US to do it, just no one else is allowed. I would point out the double standards here, but that's pretty much standard operating procedure for the US.