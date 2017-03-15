Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Government Security Yahoo! Politics

Justice Department Charging Russian Spies and Criminal Hackers in Yahoo Intrusion (washingtonpost.com) 13

Posted by msmash from the growing-tension dept.
The Justice Department is set to announce Wednesday, reports the Washington Post, the indictments of two Russian spies and two criminal hackers in connection with the heist of 500 million Yahoo user accounts in 2014, marking the first U.S. criminal cyber charges ever against Russian government officials. From the report: The indictments target two members of the Russian intelligence agency FSB, and two hackers hired by the Russians. The charges include hacking, wire fraud, trade secret theft and economic espionage, according to officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the charges have not yet been announced. The indictments are part of the largest hacking case brought by the United States.

Justice Department Charging Russian Spies and Criminal Hackers in Yahoo Intrusion More | Reply

Justice Department Charging Russian Spies and Criminal Hackers in Yahoo Intrusion

Comments Filter:

  • But but but... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 15, 2017 @10:44AM (#54043419)

    https://yro.slashdot.org/story/17/03/15/0521225/hacking-victim-cant-sue-foreign-government-for-hacking-him-on-us-soil-says-court

    • I think there's a bit of difference between "can't sue a foreign government" and "charging foreign spies". Now, if some of the users on Yahoo who were affected by this tried to sue the Russian government over this, that precedent could apply.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by EzInKy ( 115248 )

        Spies are subject to the death penalty, governments do not.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

          Spies are subject to the death penalty, governments do not.

          Of course they are. It's called revolution.

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by EzInKy ( 115248 )

            When you are ready to subject your mother, father, brothers, sisters, and your children to death get back at me. Oh, and if you have none of those then fuck off, because you have nothing to lose.

        • I seriously doubt anyone is going to put to death over hacking Yahoo.

  • Can they now convict the U.S.? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Since the U.S. hacks 1,000s of computers (both foreign governments and individuals), does this mean any other country can now pass laws against hacking and immediately convict the U.S. for criminal behavior?

    • Someone mod the above comment up.

      I couldn't agree more, the US and all their TLA organizations are running around hacking everything in sight, they should get sued shitless. But it's OK for the US to do it, just no one else is allowed. I would point out the double standards here, but that's pretty much standard operating procedure for the US.

Slashdot Top Deals

"Hey Ivan, check your six." -- Sidewinder missile jacket patch, showing a Sidewinder driving up the tail of a Russian Su-27

Close