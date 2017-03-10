U.S. Jobs, Pay Show Solid Gains in Trump's First Full Month (bloomberg.com) 58
Two anonymous reader share a Bloomberg report: U.S. employers added jobs at an above-average pace for a second month on outsized gains in construction and manufacturing while wage growth picked up, as the labor market continued its steady improvement in the new year. The 235,000 increase followed a 238,000 rise in January that was more than previously estimated, the best back-to-back rise since July, a Labor Department report showed Friday in Washington. The unemployment rate fell to 4.7 percent, and wages grew 2.8 percent from February 2016. While unseasonably warm weather may have boosted the payrolls count, the data represent President Donald Trump's first full month in office and coincide with a surge in economic optimism following his election victory.
Well most businessmen are republicans. So with the republicans back in power they will be more likely to invest more in their businesses when they feel optimistic. The economy isn't about policies but with people ability to take risks.
You assert "Well most businessmen are republicans." First, I'm curious where that statistic comes from...and I would discount the Republican party as a valid source.
More importantly, I believe you can more validly say, "Well most business men are greedy, and the larger the business, the greedier they are, and in pursuit of their greed, they grease the palms of the Republicans in office."
Apparently we need to find a sustainable way to have solid Democratic economic policies while keeping the business community under the misimpression that we actually have Republican economic policies.
So, you think that "employment" is an instantaneous measure of political prowess? Here'n all, I was under the mistaken premise of large-economy economics that it takes lots of work to create a sustainable grows in jobs, like more than the first two months. Gee, I wonder why it took Obama so-o-o long to reverse the downward spiral in jobs he inherited from Bush...probably not very good at his job, I suppose.
Hell yeah! We will completely ignore that monthly job gains were even higher in the last month of Obama's presidency, as reported in the summary, and even higher still in February 2016 [bls.gov], which preceded the election. But wait, also the same thing in 2015, which
These numbers were precipitated by Obama over his last 8 years but to be honest he never inspired this level of confidence.
This isn't confidence, it's exuberance. When fools start tossing money at Wall Street, it's time to run in the opposite direction.
I love the dumb fucks who think people who have been screwed are voting against their best interests if they don't vote Democrat.
Ample evidence of that will be soon forthcoming with the health care bill. It'll be interesting to see how the Republicans try to blame what they have wrought on Democrats, unless they plan to intentionally throw the 2018 elections.
The forecast destruction of the American economy from one technological advance or another has been accurately forecast future economic strength exactly ZERO times, since the founding of the United States of America. Most economic reversals have come from financiers and banks (e.g., 1929, 2008, et. al.) lining their own pockets through variations on the Ponzi scheme.
Fortunately, you're so insecure about your premise you had to post that as AC!
So sad!
Hey! It's the Republican Way!!!
And, this story is just another example of how the contemporary media simply no longer CARES to do a good job of citing the underying facts. Alt-news is the new "white." (All implications you can draw from that sentence are valid.)
This has more to do with Republican-ism that Trump-ism. The people who own businesses are primarily Republican. Many of them had very bad attitudes when Obama-care was launched and they refused to hire full-time because they thought Obama was picking their pocket. Now that Obama is gone the mood of business has changed drastically. They feel like their is relief, whether real or imagined. In any case, business owners are in a better mood with Trump as president and are hiring again. I don't think this
Not Even the Pretense of a Technical Angle? (Score:3)
Massive government infrastructure spending would be good (temporarily) for the construction business and wars would be good for the defense sector. So either would instill exuberance... there are lots of business who don't care how much debt the government is in if they can make a quick buck and then leave the country.
Since both congress and Trump are firmly in the "give consumers decisions they cannot possibly afford the time to make competently so we can bilk them and call it 'free market competition'" b
Anemic growth is not normal (Score:1, Troll)
Not scaring the holy hell out of investors is a good thing. The previous admin operated with a one-two punch of literally a policy of being unconcerned with how much a regulation cost for the tiniest of gains, combined with unconstrined spending coupled with "They must pay their fair share" rhetoric showing the need (spending, borrowing) and willingness to increase taxes at some point.
If you are an investor, to hell with it. A few percent decline and there goes your growth.
combined with unconstrined spending
You are aware, right, that it's not the president that does the spending, it's Congress?
Little known fact.. the Reps won that too.
More well known fact: they already had it in the first place. Which I think was the GP's point.
Investors must have been absolutely *terrified* for the past 8 years, running the stock market up to record levels.
"first full month" means NOTHING (Score:2)
First Month of Trump's Presidency? (Score:4, Insightful)
So what exactly did the US Government do in that first month to create all those jobs? After all, if you can implement policy on day one and see that translate into an economic boost within a month, that is some good policy that governments would want to imitate all over the world.
Trump has been negotiating with these companies to bring forward any plans they had for expansion.
He has been doing that since November.
Just an anecdote. But I have been looking for a job for 8 months. Lots of cold calls lots of resumes sent out. 0 traction. 3 interviews and 100 resumes sent out. Suddenly in the past week all hell broke loose. I now have 4 interviews lined up for the next week or so. 5-10 emails a day with job descriptions. The mood is most certainly different.
So what exactly did the US Government do in that first month to create all those jobs? After all, if you can implement policy on day one and see that translate into an economic boost within a month, that is some good policy that governments would want to imitate all over the world.
It's actually quite simple - you have a leader who says he wants to put his country first and that makes investors and business people feel good enough to expand existing businesses and start new ones. That's why the stock market rallied after Trump's election - it's not based on an actual policy but a feeling.
Obama's "you didn't build that" bullshit cost more people more jobs that you can imagine.
new politics (Score:2)
Good thing we won't see the new inflation rate for a several more months, and pollution's latency has always been a classic.
Maybe this is good idea for a political platform: don't worry about conservative/liberal principles; just look for fast indicators that you can increase at the expense of slow ones. Right and left will become obsolete labels, and debates will be between short-termers and long-termers.
Distinct lack of critical thinking. (Score:2)
Post hoc, ergo propter hoc. What's the lag between deciding to hire someone or increase their pay and it actually happening? Someone who doesn't realise who much one needs to demonstrate a causal warrant.
Fun times... (Score:2)
It's just the uncertainty factor being removed (Score:1)
It seems to me like most businesses are pretty unhappy when things are uncertain. Now that the election's settled, and it doesn't look like he's going away for a while, businesses are just relaxing the controls a little bit. Most business owners are Republicans, so I assume they feel they're going to get more of what they want for at least the next 2 years.
I work a lot with small business owners who rail on and on about "regulations" and the big evil government impeding their ability to do business. I just
Small business owners have it pretty good as well. Just about anything qualifies as a business expense. It didn't take them long to charge everything they buy for personal use as a business expense, thus lowering their income taxes.
Wait a minute (Score:2)
