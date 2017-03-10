Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


U.S. Jobs, Pay Show Solid Gains in Trump's First Full Month

Two anonymous reader share a Bloomberg report: U.S. employers added jobs at an above-average pace for a second month on outsized gains in construction and manufacturing while wage growth picked up, as the labor market continued its steady improvement in the new year. The 235,000 increase followed a 238,000 rise in January that was more than previously estimated, the best back-to-back rise since July, a Labor Department report showed Friday in Washington. The unemployment rate fell to 4.7 percent, and wages grew 2.8 percent from February 2016. While unseasonably warm weather may have boosted the payrolls count, the data represent President Donald Trump's first full month in office and coincide with a surge in economic optimism following his election victory.

U.S. Jobs, Pay Show Solid Gains in Trump's First Full Month

  • Not Even the Pretense of a Technical Angle? (Score:3)

    by RobotRunAmok ( 595286 ) on Friday March 10, 2017 @12:23PM (#54013333)
    Still, it's "Trump!" and that'll be good for several hundred posts... I guess that's the whole point, ennit?

  • Not scaring the holy hell out of investors is a good thing. The previous admin operated with a one-two punch of literally a policy of being unconcerned with how much a regulation cost for the tiniest of gains, combined with unconstrined spending coupled with "They must pay their fair share" rhetoric showing the need (spending, borrowing) and willingness to increase taxes at some point.

    If you are an investor, to hell with it. A few percent decline and there goes your growth.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Yunzil ( 181064 )

      combined with unconstrined spending

      You are aware, right, that it's not the president that does the spending, it's Congress?

    • Investors must have been absolutely *terrified* for the past 8 years, running the stock market up to record levels.

  • None of that has a single thing to do with Trump. Hell, there's things that Obama did in his first term that we'll just start seeing the effects of now. It's always been that way, the wheels turn slowly enough that it takes years for effects to become evident.

  • First Month of Trump's Presidency? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by i_ate_god ( 899684 ) on Friday March 10, 2017 @12:34PM (#54013431) Homepage

    So what exactly did the US Government do in that first month to create all those jobs? After all, if you can implement policy on day one and see that translate into an economic boost within a month, that is some good policy that governments would want to imitate all over the world.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Trump has been negotiating with these companies to bring forward any plans they had for expansion.

      He has been doing that since November.

      Just an anecdote. But I have been looking for a job for 8 months. Lots of cold calls lots of resumes sent out. 0 traction. 3 interviews and 100 resumes sent out. Suddenly in the past week all hell broke loose. I now have 4 interviews lined up for the next week or so. 5-10 emails a day with job descriptions. The mood is most certainly different.

    • So what exactly did the US Government do in that first month to create all those jobs? After all, if you can implement policy on day one and see that translate into an economic boost within a month, that is some good policy that governments would want to imitate all over the world.

      It's actually quite simple - you have a leader who says he wants to put his country first and that makes investors and business people feel good enough to expand existing businesses and start new ones. That's why the stock market rallied after Trump's election - it's not based on an actual policy but a feeling.

      Obama's "you didn't build that" bullshit cost more people more jobs that you can imagine.

  • Good thing we won't see the new inflation rate for a several more months, and pollution's latency has always been a classic.

    Maybe this is good idea for a political platform: don't worry about conservative/liberal principles; just look for fast indicators that you can increase at the expense of slow ones. Right and left will become obsolete labels, and debates will be between short-termers and long-termers.

  • U.S. Jobs, Pay Show Solid Gains in Trump's First Full Month (bloomberg.com)

    Post hoc, ergo propter hoc. What's the lag between deciding to hire someone or increase their pay and it actually happening? Someone who doesn't realise who much one needs to demonstrate a causal warrant.

  • The Republicans will soon regret that Trump accidentally won the White House. The economy is long overdue for a recession after the Great Recession ended eight years ago this week, being the second longest expansion on record. Instead of a Hillary Recession, it will be a Trump Recession (TM).
    • Jobs are up. Stock market is up. Consumer confidence is up. Precious metals are down. If you really think the economy is about to hit the fan, then you can make a fortune by betting against the experts.
    • Put your money where your mouth is and start shorting the market if you think it's so over-bought.

  • It seems to me like most businesses are pretty unhappy when things are uncertain. Now that the election's settled, and it doesn't look like he's going away for a while, businesses are just relaxing the controls a little bit. Most business owners are Republicans, so I assume they feel they're going to get more of what they want for at least the next 2 years.

    I work a lot with small business owners who rail on and on about "regulations" and the big evil government impeding their ability to do business. I just

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gtall ( 79522 )

      Small business owners have it pretty good as well. Just about anything qualifies as a business expense. It didn't take them long to charge everything they buy for personal use as a business expense, thus lowering their income taxes.

  • Now I haven't followed a damn thing he did but I don't recall hearing anything about specific job improvement strategies. Plus it's been ONE month. So is it safe to say this is just something that sort of happened?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Dunbal ( 464142 ) *
      A lot can happen in a month. Like the DJIA going from 18000 (Obama) to 21000.(Trump). You might think it only means something to Wall St. until you realize that the American worker's 401(k) is plugged directly into that. While no specific policy has had any market moving effect, simply the attitude and confidence of traders pushed the market up. Now the big boys can cash out to all the late-comers and momentum traders (you can't sell if there are no buyers) and will have liquidity for new projects. You can

