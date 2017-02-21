The Only Thing, Historically, That's Curbed Inequality: Catastrophe (theatlantic.com) 27
ColdWetDog writes: The Atlantic has an interesting article on how societies have decreased economic equality. From the report: "Calls to make America great again hark back to a time when income inequality receded even as the economy boomed and the middle class expanded. Yet it is all too easy to forget just how deeply this newfound equality was rooted in the cataclysm of the world wars. The pressures of total war became a uniquely powerful catalyst of equalizing reform, spurring unionization, extensions of voting rights, and the creation of the welfare state. During and after wartime, aggressive government intervention in the private sector and disruptions to capital holdings wiped out upper-class wealth and funneled resources to workers; even in countries that escaped physical devastation and crippling inflation, marginal tax rates surged upward. Concentrated for the most part between 1914 and 1945, this 'Great Compression' (as economists call it) of inequality took several more decades to fully run its course across the developed world until the 1970s and 1980s, when it stalled and began to go into reverse. This equalizing was a rare outcome in modern times but by no means unique over the long run of history. Inequality has been written into the DNA of civilization ever since humans first settled down to farm the land. Throughout history, only massive, violent shocks that upended the established order proved powerful enough to flatten disparities in income and wealth. They appeared in four different guises: mass-mobilization warfare, violent and transformative revolutions, state collapse, and catastrophic epidemics. Hundreds of millions perished in their wake, and by the time these crises had passed, the gap between rich and poor had shrunk."
Slashdot reader ColdWetDog notes: "Yep, the intro is a bit of a swipe at Trump. But this should get the preppers and paranoids in the group all wound up. Grab your foil! Run for the hills!"
Rose tinted glasses (Score:2)
Seriously this article makes it sound like life just after a devastating conflict is better than economic prosperity because most people are equally poor.
That's pretty fucked up, and I'm calling BS.
Re: (Score:1)
I imagine you might think that if you didn't read the article.
Re: (Score:2)
You know what else we had coming out of the world wars? Incredible advancements in technology. Yes, technology levels the playing field. That's the
/. nerd slant.
Re: (Score:2)
So you're telling me that we were all more equal before the civil rights era? Before gay marriage was a thing? Because that's what the article is saying.
Yup (Score:2)
False equivalency. The push for equality is enshrined in the Declaration of Independence. Conflicts after the Civil war are just as likely to have quelled movements toward equality as well as helped them.
Re: (Score:2)
Please define "enshrined", because the declaration of independence isn't a legally binding document within the scope of US law. Also see my post below.
Re: (Score:1)
Equality under law and equality in earning potential are only equivalent if you are lying to yourself and/or others around you.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh and to add to that: The postwar era was also the pre-civil rights era, and now we're less equal?
Furthermore, the rise of big businesses has more or less enforced civil equality, and overall good citizen conduct way more than any laws have. While the government was still debating gay marriage, big corporations were already pushing their health insurance (and other benefit providers) to recognize domestic partnerships as an enticement for them to work there. HR departments in all big companies often over-r
Re: (Score:2)
What changes? Change for change's sake is rarely beneficial. Which political actions? Who requires them? Who really benefits? Education that makes people learn and 'internalize' ideas? Which ideas would that be? Internalize is the key word there, isn't it? Sounds more like propaganda to me. Propagandizing is not education of any kind.
I really hope your post is just a really good trolling.
How Not To Start A Conversation (Score:2)
If you want to have constructive conversation, you don't try to get people "wound up" and you don't start it with insulting them, either. I'm sure it wasn't intentional, but it does come off as the kind of smug crap that I see everywhere these days.
Is it really a swipe? (Score:1)
What I take away from this summary (didn't RTFA) is that people thinking that they could solve the serious, endemic problem of growing inequality without any chaos in the whitehouse and elsewhere are delusional. A career politician who knows how to talk the talk and walk the walk was never going to make any difference.
OTOH, do we really want a catastrophe just to fix the growing inequality? That depends on the observer i suppose; and there seem to be enough really unhappy people in America who say "Yes".
wars destroy wealth (Score:1)
Right, so what we have shown here is that wars and collectivism is the way to destroy wealth. Destroying wealth should not be the goal though if you want a wealthy society. Inequality is not the issue, it never was and never will be the real issue. The real issue is destruction of individual freedoms.
Whew! (Score:2)
Income inequality is an indirect, at best, and irrelevant at worst, measurement.
One cares about the average health, wealth, and longevity of a population. That continues to skyrocket as much of the third world becomes modernized due to economic freedom, the one measurement directly proportional to such measurements.
This continues to improve in the west, too. Their health is stalling, but due to too much cheap food and a lack of needing to physically labor.
Both of these are historically novel "problems", w