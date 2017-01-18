CIA Releases 13M Pages of Declassified Documents Online (bbc.com) 10
About 13 million pages of declassified documents from the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) have been released online. The records include UFO sightings and psychic experiments from the Stargate programme, which has long been of interest to conspiracy theorists. From a report on BBC: The move came after lengthy efforts from freedom of information advocates and a lawsuit against the CIA. The full archive is made up of almost 800,000 files. They had previously only been accessible at the National Archives in Maryland. The trove includes the papers of Henry Kissinger, who served as secretary of state under presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, as well as several hundred thousand pages of intelligence analysis and science research and development.
Now That's What I Call... (Score:3)
This oughta be FUN!!!
Stargate programme?? (Score:2)
I knew it!
Re: (Score:2)
These released documents were indeed wasted time and money... which is obviously why they were releasable in the first place. We can only speculate on the value of documents which are still deemed to be classified.
Learn to copy-edit (Score:2)