After 48 Years, Democrats Endorse Nuclear Energy In Platform (forbes.com) 308

Posted by BeauHD from the five-decades-later dept.
It took five decades, but the Democratic Party has finally changed its stance on nuclear energy. In its recently released party platform, the Democrats say they favor a "technology-neutral" approach that includes "all zero-carbon technologies, including hydroelectric power, geothermal, existing and advanced nuclear, and carbon capture and storage." Robert Bryce writes via Forbes: That statement marks the first time since 1972 that the Democratic Party has said anything positive in its platform about nuclear energy. The change in policy is good -- and long overdue -- news for the American nuclear-energy sector and for everyone concerned about climate change. The Democrats' new position means that for the first time since Richard Nixon was in the White House, both the Republican and Democratic parties are officially on record in support of nuclear energy. That's the good news.

About a decade ago, a high-ranking official at the Department of Energy told me that a big problem with nuclear energy is that it needs bipartisan support in Congress. That wasn't happening, he said, because "Democrats are pro-government and anti-nuclear. Republicans are pro-nuclear and anti-government." That partisan divide is apparent in the polling data. A 2019 Gallup poll found that 65 percent of Republicans strongly favored nuclear energy but only 42 percent of Democrats did so. The last time the Democratic Party's platform contained a positive statement about nuclear energy was in 1972, when the party said it supported "greater research and development" into "unconventional energy sources" including solar, geothermal, and "a variety of nuclear power possibilities to design clean breeder fission and fusion techniques."

Since then, the Democratic Party has either ignored or professed outright opposition to nuclear energy. In 2016, the party's platform said climate change "poses a real and urgent threat to our economy, our national security, and our children's health and futures." The platform contained 31 uses of the word "nuclear" including "nuclear proliferation," "nuclear weapon," and "nuclear annihilation." It did not contain a single mention of "nuclear energy." That stance reflected the orthodoxy of the climate activists and environmental groups who have dominated the Democratic Party's discussion on energy for decades. What changed the Democrats' stance on nuclear? I cannot claim any special knowledge about the drafting of the platform, but it appears that science and basic math finally won out. While vying for their party's nomination, two prominent Democratic presidential hopefuls -- Cory Booker and Andrew Yang -- both endorsed nuclear energy. In addition, Joe Biden's energy plan included a shout-out to nuclear.

After 48 Years, Democrats Endorse Nuclear Energy In Platform

  • About damn time (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DavenH ( 1065780 ) on Tuesday August 25, 2020 @09:55PM (#60440945)
    What a breath of fresh air - an embrace of pragmatism rather than saving face. An all-electric car and trucking economy is going to vastly increase demand for power, which is marginally supplied by coal in many places. In developed economies, all the hydro dams that can be exploited are built. There aren't other massive scale carbon-neutral sources for baseload power with load-following until we have fusion, which is 30 years away(tm).

    I hope the rest of the West can copy the French model; settle on a design and replicate it with the same experienced construction crews across the country until we've got a zero carbon grid.

    Usually greenies (of whom I am one) have no perspective on high-grade nuclear waste and how much tonnage it actually is, and what would be required to safely store it. The only real roadblock to executing the plan for its long-term storage is misguided nimbyism.

    • Here's to the first nuclear-powered scooter startup!

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        Better nuclear power is possible. The problem with initial designs, bloody engineers, they can not help themselves, it's their nature, they tried to extra as much power as possible as fast as possible and hence running the system on the edge of catastrophic failure.

        Instead they should have been focused on how to extract energy from the reaction, as slow as is reasonable for an extended period of time with the same fuel load. The design function should be that the nuclear engine should fail (wear at, before

    • Thank you, I agree 100%. The French model is the only way to make widescale nuclear work in the country. Combine that with big research projects on storage, superconductors and Gen VI reactor prototypes and breeder reactors and we could really have a grid for the future.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Ichijo ( 607641 )

      There aren't other massive scale carbon-neutral sources for baseload power...

      But how much baseload is actually needed? In other words, how much electrical demand is perfectly price-inelastic?

    • But how will even the Democrats bring Hollywood on board? Perhaps this will happen only when the Thwaites Glacier lets go and a rapid three-meter jump in sea levels makes their beachfront homes worthless.

      Meanwhile, Trump's lack of technological awareness has done nothing to move nuclear off dead center. He could have opened Yucca Mountain, not as a 'dump' but as the input buffer for a planned waste recycling facility. Perhaps the Democrats sense an opportunity here.

  • SMRs! (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Tuesday August 25, 2020 @09:55PM (#60440947)

    Small Modular Reactors radically reduce the cost of nuclear power and can be used as drop-in replacements for boilers. The fact that they only generate enough power for a large city is also a bonus because you can drop your reliance on an interstate power grid which isolates the city and increases security. The SMR undergoing review is designed so that it cannot meltdown without deliberate sabotage.

    SMRs can be mass produced and shipped around the country on trucks, the only thing holding us back are fools who are scared of technology.

    • Sprinkling small reactors in highly populated areas all over the country is idiotic. The main thing that you achieve is a drastic increase in the attack surface for terrorists and saboteurs.

  • We'll need this as part of our last-ditch efforts to save ourselves from what we've done to global climate. Also to put the final nails in the coffin of petroleum.

    • Also to put the final nails in the coffin of petroleum.

      NO! No it will not. Good God dear Lord, why do people say stupid shit like "end of petroleum"? Do you not know that our agriculture is quite literally fueled by natural gas to make nitrogen fertilizer. Have you not heard of the Green Revolution in which advancements in creating such fertilizers have saved over 1 BILLION from starvation? Now, you can make the Malthusian argument that the planet shouldn't sustain that many people at the expense of throwin

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Goonie ( 8651 )
        You don't NEED methane to make fertilizer. You can use hydrogen derived from electrolysis - but to make that cost-competitive you need really, really cheap electricity. Guess what you can get from wind and solar power in 2020 and beyond?
  • It's too expensive and takes too long to build vs solar, wind and energy storage, all of which are improving much faster than any nuclear technology. On top of that nuclear is hard to export making it a fairly useless as a global solution to high CO2 problems. In addition long term nuclear logistics have not been handle and that means long term nuclear costs are not actually rolled up into the cost per kilowatt in any fair or honest way. Solar, wind and energy storage are all MUCH easier to recycle and are

    • TLDR: No idea. It was too long, I didn't read it.

    • California just had power outages because a record heat wave (extreme air conditioner use) coincided with widespread clouds that limited solar power production and a lack of wind for wind power. Some nuclear is necessary to prevent such events.

  • I just don't know about this. Until there is a proper plan for nuclear waste disposal (and no, a federal plan that will never be accepted by a state is not a "proper plan") I think this is bullshit "kicking the problem down the road" crap. And yeah,sure , you can point to reactor designs that use waste or are otherwise better than the currently used designs but generally speaking these options have been around for decades now and still haven't been used.

    In other words, I'd like to see some sort of practical

    • So we can point to better designs and solutions to the problems that further advancement of technology presents, but because they have been opposed by political grandstanding and thus not used, they are invalid?

      You do know that this article is about a major change in a large political party's views on nuclear power, and thus means they may be getting the fuck out of they way, right?

    • Leave the waste on site. Throw it out the window of an airplane. Sell pieces to collectors. Eat it. Any option will kill astronomically fewer people than coal.

  • Science for the Win (Score:4, Interesting)

    by atomicalgebra ( 4566883 ) on Tuesday August 25, 2020 @10:55PM (#60441099)
    The scientific community is overwhelmingly Democrat and overwhelmingly pro nuclear energy. Biden listened to us and became the Democratic candidate.

    • The scientific community is overwhelmingly Democrat and overwhelmingly pro nuclear energy. Biden listened to us and became the Democratic candidate.

      The one outspokenly pro-science candidate in the party's primary clown car was Yang, who did not receive much support from either the Democrat rank-and-file or the party's cultural power centers like academia and Hollywood. Biden is at least aware that we need to pay more attention to science.

  • The irrational fear of the word nuclear is finally starting to be realized for what it has been for decades - irrational. Nuclear energy has been the greenest form of energy we have had since its inception. Until we get pragmatic fusion energy it will remain the greenest form of energy on the planet. No industry on the planet has suffered the sheer amount or regulatory overburden that nuclear has. It simply isn't possible to have carbon free energy without nuclear to provide baseline power. The technology s

    • Remember that the flat-earth lobby was always just as contemptuous of fusion as it has been of fission. It's just that fusion was comfortably far away from implementation, so they considered it a more distant threat to the caveman ethic.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Uecker ( 1842596 )

      It is not too difficult to look at actual numbers and see that nuclear was *no*t replaced with coal in Germany:

      TWh production per year 2010 - 2019
      lignite 145,9 150,1 160,7 160,9 155,8 154,5 149,5 148,4 145,6 113,9
      coal 117,0 112,4 116,4 127,3 118,6 117,7 112,2 92,9 82,6 5
      nuclear 140,6 108,0 99,5 97,3 97,1 91,8 84,6 76,3 76,0 7
      gas 89,3 86,1 76,4 67,5 61,1 62,0 81,3 86,7 82,5 91,0
      renewables 105,2 124,0 143,0 152,3 162,5 188,8 189,7 216,3 224,8 244,3

      Source: https://www.ag-energiebilanzen... [ag-energiebilanzen.de]

  • Why not repeal the SLoT? (Score:5, Funny)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Tuesday August 25, 2020 @11:17PM (#60441147) Journal
    Why neither party is talking about repealing the second law of thermodynamics? It has never been voted on either House, never signed by any President and it is not a treaty that is ratified. It is an unconstitutional law.

    Repealing the law will bring enormous benefits including super unity efficiency, that is more than 100% energy efficiency, and provide for the reversal of atmospheric carbon accumulation.

    Despite all the known benefits, an anti American cabal of scientists, none of them elected by the way, self appointed, affirmed by a mutual admiration society called peer-reviewed journals, has convinced both parties not to broach this subject...

  • It's an irrelevance (Score:5, Informative)

    by Goonie ( 8651 ) <robert,merkel&benambra,org> on Tuesday August 25, 2020 @11:27PM (#60441169) Homepage
    Nobody in the world is going to build nuclear power for economic reasons at the moment, for the same reasons nobody is going to build coal power or even combined-cycle gas power plants.

    New wind and solar, backed by gas peakers and hydro, are WAY WAY WAY CHEAPER THAN THE ALTERNATIVE NEW-BUILD OPTIONS. Coal plants are shutting down because they can't compete with new-build renewables. Don't believe me - read this, in that radical lefty rag Forbes [forbes.com].

    It's not completely beyond the realms of possibility that these costs may change at some point, but the nuclear industry has had several decades to get its collective act together and has failed.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Cyberax ( 705495 )

      Coal plants are shutting down because they can't compete with new-build renewables.

      That's not true. Coal plants are shutting down because they can't compete with natural gas. Renewables mainly displace natgas during the day, but they can't provide reliable power. California has a nifty monitoring tool for it: http://www.caiso.com/TodaysOut... [caiso.com]

      • Re:It's an irrelevance (Score:4, Informative)

        by orzetto ( 545509 ) on Wednesday August 26, 2020 @02:58AM (#60441583)

        Renewables mainly displace natgas during the day, but they can't provide reliable power.

        You do not understand the graph you are linking. The reason nuclear stay constant while renewables and gas vary, is that nuclear (and coal) are baseloads that cannot be modulated; they need to provide a constant power. Nuclear especially has a bunch of problems with changing operating point, including xenon poisoning, slower neutron sensors at low load and so on.

        In terms of cost, gas is usually more expensive than coal [wikipedia.org], though NG prices vary with region and year (currently low in the US). However, it is very practical as gas turbines can be spun up within minutes when demand picks up (if you click the "Demand" [caiso.com] tab in the graph you linked, you'll see it varies a lot).

        Fact is that nuclear is expensive and inflexible, and solves no problems except that of politicians who want financing for gigantic construction projects that will never be concluded during their careers (á la Olkiluoto-3). There is a reason why no one believed for a second Iran was developing nuclear for peaceful purposes.

        Don't take my word for it: see this recent US EIA report [eia.gov] (Feb 2020), page 7, table 1b, column "Total system LCOE": the cheapest options are onshore wind, solar and geothermal (also NG combined cycle), while nuclear is about double their cost. The only things more expensive than nuclear are niche technologies like biomass or developing ones like offshore wind.

        • Re:It's an irrelevance (Score:4, Informative)

          by vakuona ( 788200 ) on Wednesday August 26, 2020 @06:45AM (#60441893)

          I think it is more accurate to say a combination of natural gas and renewables have been replacing coal. When you pair them together, you can get something that can approximate baseload power (i.e. natural gas spinning up and down quickly as renewables naturally go up and down). Even better when you have a big battery to cover the gaps between renewables falling and gas spinning up. Natural gas also has the added benefit of being able to scale up quickly to match increases in demand which neither coal nor nuclear (in its current state) can do.

          However, nuclear can be designed to be load following - the French ones certainly do that to an extent. And they can also be paired with batteries or other short term storage options to provide that ability as well. Given that they have predictable output, designing a system to store the excess energy will be fairly straightforward. Basically, every system that can be built to support renewables can be used with nuclear at a much smaller scale to provide dispatchability for nuclear.

          Also, LCOE is know to have one significant flaw which is that it does not value certain attributes such as dispatchability at all. This is obviously not true in practice, and renewables, for better or worse, have that variability, which is a negative. It is not a coincidence that NG use has been growing in some places together with renewables. NG provides the dispatchability / storage that renewables lack.

          Therefore, all other things equal, dispatchable > constant non-dispatchable > variable non-dispatchable.

          In practice, you have a fairly predictable energy demand, with spikes or lulls in demand that can be driven by environmental factors e.g. a cold snap resulting in heating demand shooting up.

          With dispatchable (e.g. NG) you don't need storage. You just produce more when needed, and less when needed and this match the spikes and lulls in demand.

          With constant non-dispatchable, and fairly predictable consumption, you have a fairly predictable excess of energy that can be stored on most days, and you could then have a reserve to take care of predictable shortfalls in output (relative to demand) as well as an additional reserve to deal with unpredictable demand fluctuations.

    • but the nuclear industry has had several decades to get its collective act together and has failed.

      When did blaming the victim become a thing? The nuclear industry has been shit on by politicians and NIMBY-ism for decades. Why would any engineer submit themselves to that level of career abuse is beyond me.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Goonie ( 8651 )
        That is at least partly true, but it doesn't matter. Even if you put Rand Paul in charge of the NRC, you ain't going to turn the ship around in any relevant timescale. It's over, renewables, backed by gas at least in the short term, won. Existing coal and new nuclear lost.

    • The article you linked includes a disclaimer stating that its central claim, that wind and solar are less expensive than coal, is invalid because it does not include reliability in power pricing.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Goonie ( 8651 )
        The question about reliability is not one that can easily be answered in a sound bite but the short version is that fossil fuel proponents have screamed that grids were about to collapse when renewables made up a fraction of the grid just a little bit bigger than what they currently are. They have been wrong every single time, and will continue to be.

  • Biden/Harris + nuclear power... (Score:3, Funny)

    by zkiwi34 ( 974563 ) on Tuesday August 25, 2020 @11:55PM (#60441263)

    I am more and more convinced that the Democrats have zero interest in the presidency.

  • Brighter than a thousand sons of Trump! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by catmistake ( 814204 ) on Wednesday August 26, 2020 @01:09AM (#60441415) Journal
    Now all nuclear energy needs is suckers... I mean investors. /s Nothing has changed. Dems changing their stance isn't suddenly going to make uranium any cheaper, or lower the cost of power plant construction, or somehow make spent fuel and waste storage remotely affordable, nor conjure up endless salaries and pensions for security personnel. The economics must change, nuclear power must become competitive and profitable, and unless uranium, construction, storage and security all become dirt cheap, that is unlikely. But maybe they'll get a few more conservative votes, further embarrassing and disenfranchising the Republican Party. Feints within feints! Nice play, Dems!

  • Happy for nuclear to compete on it's own merits (Score:3)

    by adfraggs ( 4718383 ) on Wednesday August 26, 2020 @01:24AM (#60441453)

    There are no long term waste storage facilities in the US right now, so that seems like a bit of an issue. Trump's last effort to get Yucca Mountain back up and running included an ask for $150 million. Ongoing costs will hit the taxpayer too. That part needs to stop and it needs to be 100% funded by a tax on the energy generated. So if generators can provide all of the required security and waste management including long term storage and do all of that without taxpayer ponying up great wads of cash then sure. Let them try and compete with other power sources and see what happens [not being sarcastic].

  • environmental groups who have dominated the Democratic Party's discussion on energy for decades

    Is that why there are MASSIVE subsidies for oil?

  • Not too sciency (Score:4, Interesting)

    by CustomSolvers2 ( 4118921 ) on Wednesday August 26, 2020 @03:15AM (#60441615) Homepage
    After reading through quite a few of the comments in this thread, I see 2 big groups of people here:
    - Those showing some (or even a lot of) knowledge, giving proper arguments and trying to trigger some kind of sensible discussion.
    - A bunch of let's call them pro-science wannabes, who systematically rely on science-is-good kind of statements and attack anyone contradicting them via name calling (anti-whatever, troglodyte or any other random insult), by ironically showing behaviours pretty much against what science is supposed to be (or engineering in this case, I guess). They seem to have no knowledge about the given issue or, at least, they are showing none. They don't want to understand/reason with others. They don't give any kind of arguments. They blindly trust in absolute authorities (science, my party, my group). They repeat short statements similarly to what people in churches or sport fans do. Go science! Science rules! My science is better than yours! Shut up, anti-science bitch! Science, our lord and saviour, be praised! Repeat with me: science is the best thing! Nothing of that sounds too sciency, right?

    I have been seeing an important rise in the popularity of this last group of people ("popularity" is a concept closely related to them, BTW) lately and mainly online. Perhaps, it is just me that I am minding those deviations-of-what-I-consider-acceptable more than before. In any case, I still think that a fission-energy discussion is kind of an extreme case scenario. Getting involved in a discussion about the pros/cons of nuclear power by mostly relying on statements on the lines of "you are with/against me", "everyone knows that...", "this is good/scientific vs. bad/caveman", etc.? I might be a bit too naive, but that doesn't seem to make any sense. And I do get that this is a politics-related thread which is likely to attract certain kind of people and attitudes. But I still have serious difficulties to understand how posts showing reasonable knowledge and triggering-a-proper-discussion intentions can actually regress into those kindergarten-level interactions.

    I have no close relationship with the Democratic Party, the USA or even with politics, but I have always been a left-leaning guy who expects left-wing people to be more on the argument/proper-understanding side. I don't have anything against politics, religion, sports, etc. I am just criticising what I consider a mix-up of pretty different realities. You can be the best scientist/follower/fan/acolyte (and not necessarily just one), but only if you do what is required rather than just merely claiming that this is what you are.

  • Absolutely nobody in his right mind has anything against nuclear power per se. Nuclear Fission however has proven itself to be a considerable risk with often times bad management of that risk. That's the reason Germany is moving out of it. Once traveling wave, contained micro reactors, fusion or something else is hot again I assume us back in the nuclear game.

    The US should head for solar big time. That would be a good move. Staying in nuclear fission is a very stupid and dangerous idea.

