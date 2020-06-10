Some States Have Embraced Online Voting. It's a Huge Risk. (politico.com) 308
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Politico: On Sunday, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Michigan revealed numerous security flaws in the product that West Virginia and Delaware are using, saying it "represents a severe risk to election security and could allow attackers to alter election results without detection." In fact, it may be a decade or more before the U.S. can safely entrust the internet with the selection of its lawmakers and presidents, according to some experts. Still, a handful of states are pushing ahead, with the encouragement of one politically connected tech entrepreneur -- and the tempting logic of the question, "If we can bank online, why can't we vote the same way?" These are the problems with that logic:
1) Elections are different. Lots of people bank, shop and socialize online -- putting their money and personal details at potential risk of theft or other exploitation. But elections are unique for two reasons: They are anonymous and irreversible. Aside from party caucuses and conventions, virtually all U.S. elections use secret ballots and polling places designed for privacy. That protects people from being blackmailed or bribed to vote a certain way -- but it also means that, barring an advance in the technology, voters have no way to verify that their ballots were correctly counted or challenge the results. That's far different from a consumer's ability to contest a fraudulent credit card purchase, which depends on their financial institution linking their activity to their identity.
2) The internet is a dangerous place. Even if it were possible to require electronic ballots to travel through servers only in the U.S., no method exists to ensure security at every server along the way. It would be like trusting FedEx to deliver a package that had to pass through warehouses with unlocked doors, open windows and no security cameras. The most effective way to protect data along these digital paths is "end-to-end" encryption [...] Researchers have not figured out how to use end-to-end encryption in internet voting.
3) People's devices may already be compromised. It's hard enough to protect a ballot as it transits the internet, but what really keeps experts up at night is the thought of average Americans using their computers or phones to cast that ballot in the first place. Internet-connected devices are riddled with malware, nefarious code that can silently manipulate its host machine for myriad purposes. [...] Importantly, election officials cannot peer into their voters' devices and definitively sweep them for malware. And without a secure device, end-to-end encryption is useless, because malware could just subvert the encryption process.
4) Hackers have lots of potential targets. What could an attacker do? "There are literally hundreds of different threats," said Joe Kiniry, chief scientist of the election tech firm Free & Fair. Among the options: Attacking the ballot; Attacking the election website; Tampering with ballots in transit; Bogging down the election with bad data; and/or The insider threat involving a "bad" employee tampering with an election from the inside.
5) Audits have faulted the major internet voting vendors' security. Virtually every audit of an internet voting system has revealed serious, widespread security vulnerabilities, although the ease with which a hacker could exploit them varies.
6) Internet voting advocates disagree. Election officials who embrace internet voting deny the risks are as serious as the experts say.
7) What it would take to make internet voting secure. Secure internet voting depends on two major advances: technology that allows voters' computers and phones to demonstrate that they are malware-free, and end-to-end encryption to protect ballots in transit. [...] Solving these problems would require expensive, long-term collaboration between virtually every big-name hardware- and software-maker, Kiniry said. Note: Each point listed above has been abbreviated for brevity. You can read the full article here.
https://xkcd.com/2030/ [xkcd.com]
He's not wrong.
Like the entire mechanism for secure voting already exists, it's used inside bitcoin. That's the entire "blockchain" mechanism.
Where things get complicated is cost. You can not have both an anonymous and secure system. That's impossible. To vote digitally is to be able to cast any vote, for anyone, at anytime, and the blockchain will only go back to the ip address of the voter, not the voter themselves. For that to be solved, requires pushing the votes from the other end of the chain.
Every ve
You guys take voting too seriously. It's not a choice between good and evil like some kind of comic book story, you are choosing between several (usually just 2 for the US) groups of people who are fundamentally trying to do their best for you. It doesn't make all that much difference fundamentally which one of them wins really.
Gerrymandering isn't so much voter fraud as much as an attempt to control the outcome of elections by determining geographical boundaries for certain types of political support and moving those boundaries around for voter districts so as to try and ensure that some particular outcome is more likely on a larger scale.
It would be impossible to do if people simply did not discuss who they were intending to vote for with anyone, not even for polling purposes.
As for the other kinds of voter fraud you mentioned, it bears noting that the total amount of voter fraud for US presidential elections that has ever been detected in the entire history of the united states combined is still multiple orders of magnitude smaller than the single smallest margin of victory by a president *ever*. That's not to say that we should somehow be expected to tolerate such tiny amounts of voter fraud as much as it to say that there is not any historically valid basis to think that voter fraud is ever even remotely likely to actually affect the outcome of a presidential election as long as vigilance is maintained (technically as long as it continues to be believed that vigilance is being maintained, but of course the best way to ensure that people continue to believe it is to actually just continue to do it).
Gerrymandering isn't so much voter fraud as much as an attempt to control the outcome of elections by determining geographical boundaries for certain types of political support and moving those boundaries around for voter districts so as to try and ensure that some particular outcome is more likely on a larger scale.
To me that falls under voter fraud as well.
It smacks of impropriety, but is solidly considered a valid power of the states, and the Supreme Court is loathe to suddenly invent a constitutional argument that the judicial branch should direct it rather than the political (elected) branches. The courts are already fought over in presidential elections as crypto legislatures to control as it is. Nominating judges is the second most important power of the president, after the veto, as far as treating winning the presidency goes for the rest of the parties.
You DO realize that any convex boundary is a concave boundary for the district across the boundary, right?
A better solution would be to require that all districts be rectangular, and as close to square as is possible. Still has problems, but it'll work better than most solutions.
Is voter suppression something "being done by voters"?
The OP's point was clear even if he should have used "electoral fraud" instead. Why not engage in the substance of the post rather than nitpick over terminology, especially when our president abuses the term "voter fraud" constantly.
Why is it that every time a discussion of voting fraud comes up everyone always focuses on presidential elections? Sure if one district in Pennsylvania dumps 100,000 extra votes because they compromised the system in some manner.
Presidential elections are not the only elections that count. Flipping a seat in the House of Representatives requires much smaller amounts of tampering where by a few thousand deceased voters could actually have an impact. Repeat that a few times in a few districts across a few states and yes, it might not impact a presidential election, but it can cause havoc for local elections and district based federal ones. Any amount of fraud should be curtailed. I find the acceptance of proven fraud as cost of doing business disturbing. That simply paves the way for incremental increases in the amount of fraud we tolerate.
We have ZERO TOLERANCE policies for all kinds of shit in the country. A 5yo was suspended for chewing a poptart into the shape of a gun and saying BANG for gods sake. Why, with voting being as important as it allegedly is, do we not have a ZERO TOLERANCE policy for voting fraud?! Zero Tolerance should imply some pretty severe consequences when caught. Such as those that got caught voting 6 - 8 times in the 2016 election. Sure 8 votes from this ONE person is not going to shift the results enough to sway the outcome, but handing down a 30 year prison sentence and a lifetime ban from voting again would send a very clear zero tolerance message; that the risk vastly outweighs the reward.
A few years ago, in the contest for State senate, my district came down to a literal tie. The make up was 51(R) - 49(D). Flipping one single vote could have caused it to be 50(R) - 50(D) with a (D) governor who votes in the case of a tie.
Changing the control of the Senate in a semi-major state.
Of course, the district lines were redrawn (gerrymandered) for the following election, and the D won easily.
The point of tfa is:
1. God knows what zero day hacks giant state-sponsored agencies are holding in reserve in their golf bags.
2. With no tracking and post-facto reverification with voters, you will never know, or even detect it.
I have similar concerns with the electronic voting machines now. Just because the code is clean when audited does not mean that the machine I happen to walk up to is free of anything sinister when I cast my vote. Flipping a bit on a hard drive and writing data is not a task directly tied to the buttons I press on the voting machine. Its flipped because the running kernel interpreted the button press and instructed the processor to write that data to the hard drive. Which essentially means any program can in
I find the acceptance of proven fraud as cost of doing business disturbing. That simply paves the way for incremental increases in the amount of fraud we tolerate.
Likewise, I find the acceptance of proven suppression as cost of doing business disturbing. That simply paves the way for incremental increases in the amount of suppression we tolerate.
suppression is so rampant on so many levels I could not even begin to count the ways it exist. Thats not to excuse it, but OMG have you even given it a thought? Just think about yourself and how your interactions can indirectly lead to low turnouts, or flat out intimidation. IT might not even be a conscious thought, but just talking to people when in a group and your opinion happens to be a very minority one, is in itself, a suppression. There is as much work to be done weeding out supression as there is we
The Fed cut rates when we had the best economy ever.
The reallocation of money for the wall.
The executive orders (too many to enumerate) many bordering on how dictatorships act(both parties).
And you think there would have been FEWER deaths if we would have had President Joe Biden, who claimed that Trump was manufacturing a hoax to distract from the Democrats fake impeachment?
The interesting thing about gerrymandering is that it would be trivially easy to eliminate it from presidential elections
...
Presidential elections are not where gerrymandering is occurring. Congressional districts are what is gerrymandered.
You're saying that it's trivially easy to solve a problem that isn't the problem that needs solving.
It is true that first-past-the-post by state elections do mean that the popular vote is not the presidential selection, and that this is due to the way that the voters happen to be distributed across the states... but this is not due to gerrymandering, since state boundaries were set more than a
Considering that the election system is already under attack by various kinds of voter fraud including gerrymandering, lack of voter ID, double-voting and dead people voting it's not going to be worse with internet voting.
All of those leave clear traces. Gerrymandering you can see the boundaries and can measure the level that they have been fixed for advantage of the incumbents. Voter ID - you can remember the newspaper articles and see who is demanding voter ID without ensuring that it's issued automatically for free to all voters. Double voting / dead people voting - someone has to carry the vote to the vote to the election place so, on the rare occasions that they do this at a scale that matters it's easy to show that they have been doing this (which is why all democratic election systems allow representatives from all candidates at voting stations).
Internet voting, in the end, just comes down to flipping bits from some remote location. Possibly that's by standing over someone as they vote on their computer. Possibly that's by sending in the votes for dead people, but remotely. Double voting can be multiplied by people who have access to the computers sending in a vote for everyone else who doesn't vote. Possibly that's by making it so that the ID verification programs don't work as well for Women / older dudes / black people / with glasses / etc. whichever demographic you want to target.
One of the most important things in voting is making sure that nobody else can see the vote just before it's cast. That's possible in a voting booth. It's impossible with both postal and electronic voting. With postal votes that can be ar solved by allowing people to override their postal vote on the
Worst of all, most experts who actually know about voting systems are able to say that the current paper based voting systems in the US are pretty reliable. There's a simple thing you can do, if you don't believe this, which is volunteer to help in polling stations so that you see the work that goes into making sure things are fair. If internet voting comes in then the experts are pretty much agreed it isn't safe and normal people can't volunteer and see how it works. This will destroy the credibility of the voting system.
Overall internet voting will magnify most existing problems and introduce a load of new ones too. It's a strongly bad idea.
"With postal votes that can be ar solved by allowing people to override their postal vote on the
Please finish your sentence!
If you didn't have coronavirus before, you've probably been exposed to it by now or you're likely to come into close contact with someone who has been for the a
Meanwhile Epidemiologists say COVID-19 is here to stay until at least mid 2021.
To get to the point of herd immunity, you need to have about 70%+ of the population infected, at least if we don't continue to have other measures such as social distancing in place. To be more precise, the fraction needed is 1 - 1/R0 (R0 is the average number of new infections caused by each case). R0 for COVID seems to be about 3.5 or so without any measures in place.
R0 is not a constant for a disease. It is dependent upon how people behave. If people wear masks, R0 goes down, etc.
Note: in the worst-hit a
Daycares are romping and a few hundred feet away several hundred people were playing volley ball in my affluent community today. The lockdown is over. It lost the popular vote.
There's as many R hackers as D hackers, that way they balance each other out.
Does that mean the the L hackers are the ethical ones?
Tom Scott video explaining where we are in online voting and why it's still a very, very bad idea. [youtube.com]
But is it worse than voting in person when you have Republicans suppressing the vote?
If online voting results in say 1000 cases of fraud but allows 100,000 people who would have had their votes suppressed to participate in democracy then it's a worthwhile trade-off.
Of course the best solution is to stop suppressing votes but that doesn't seem very likely to happen.
turning a blind eye to all form of voter fraud will eventually lead to someone like putin taking power yes. Voter ID is not fraud.. well I should say being required to prove whom you claim you are is not fraud. Being required to show a trusted source of photo ID to prove whom you are is a countermeasure to some forms of fraud, like someone else pretending to be you. Its not unreasonable to ask people to show proof that they are whom they claim if the potential exists to prevent someone else from voting. All
Just have a federal right to vote by mail in addition to whatever exists now.
That would require amending the constitution.
Probability of that happening: 0%.
Technically, if the constitution doesn't forbid it, then we already have that right! Huzzah!
Technically, if the constitution doesn't forbid it, then we already have that right! Huzzah!
The Constitution doesn't forbid states from implementing universal vote-by-mail. Several states, including Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah, have already done this.
But the Constitution does not permit the federal government to require vote-by-mail.
Some states make VBM universal.
Some states make VBM optional and available to anyone who requests it.
Some states deny VBM to any voter without a valid reason for an absentee ballot.
Just have a federal right to vote by mail in addition to whatever exists now.
That is more complicated than is let on at first blush. First some background, Article I Section 4 Clause 1 of the US Constitution.
The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of choosing Senators.
This indicates the exclusive nature of voting by the States. And courts have upheld that States get the vast majority of sway when it comes to how elections go down.
However one of the more famous times recently this "regulation" power has been invoked is with the "Motor Voter" law that went into effect in 1995, which forced states to offer the ability to sign up to vote when you go to renew your driver's license. The only exemption to this is if the State does not require voter registration or the State offers Election Day Registration (EDR). As it stand North Dakota is the only state that is exempted by not requiring any form of voter registration and Idaho, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, and Wyoming are exempt since they offer EDR.
Congress has full authority to pass law regulating Federal elections. Now what Congress cannot do is change when voting happens in a state, where the voting will happen, and how the voting will proceed.
That last part is the highlight question to something like what you ask. Congress can say, "Women can vote", "You do not need a title to land to vote", and "you must offer the chance to register at the DMV." This all deals with how someone is recognized as a voter, not the method they will use to vote. Now Congress has indicated [congress.gov] that they want to strip all conditions to vote by mail. Which they can do, but a State still has the right to offer it or not. Additionally, some States redefine mail-in voting as proxy voting which, without getting too detailed, can still have restrictions on even if HR138 passed and became law. Now those restrictions would trigger lawsuits and it would be hazy on where the Courts would go on that. So, it's not as clear as "just do A then B" as it would seem. There is a lot of detail being skipped over here, so don't take my account as covering every single point here. But I did want to convey that changing elections in the US at the Federal level, is really, really difficult.
1) Elections are different. Lots of people bank, shop and socialize online -- putting their money and personal details at potential risk of theft or other exploitation. But elections are unique for two reasons: They are anonymous and irreversible. Aside from party caucuses and conventions, virtually all U.S. elections use secret ballots and polling places designed for privacy. That protects people from being blackmailed or bribed to vote a certain way -- but it also means that, barring an advance in the technology, voters have no way to verify that their ballots were correctly counted or challenge the results. That's far different from a consumer's ability to contest a fraudulent credit card purchase, which depends on their financial institution linking their activity to their identity.
This demonstrates lack of imagination. These issues have been tackled and solved.
Let me give you an example: In WA State, ballots are mailed in using 2 envelopes: the inner envelope contains your anonymous ballot. The outer envelope has your name and address, and a place for your signature.
When signed ballots are received, the name and address (and signature if necessary) are checked against the list of registered voters. Your name is checked off as having voted, and the inner envelope is then put in the pile to be counted.
So whether you voted is recorded, but not how. The number of names recorded as having voted is checked against the number of votes actually counted.
You can go online later to see whether your vote has been counted.
There is a paper trail; there are paper ballots showing the actual votes and they are saved.
Anyone who is involved in the election can send observers to where the votes are marked off and tallied.
Using that system, it would take a rather large and involved conspiracy to cheat by a large amount.
I'm not claiming all places that have wanted to implement mail-in voting lately have such a system. I'm just saying that it does exist, and it is approximately as secure as in-person voting.
Reread what you quoted and then see if any of what you said in any way refutes anything that you quoted.
>> That protects people from being blackmailed or bribed to vote a certain way -- but it also means that, barring an advance in the technology, voters have no way to verify that their ballots were correctly counted or challenge the results.
> So whether you voted is recorded, but not how.
So the system you described does not allow the voter to verify that their vote was correctly counted or challenge an error.
It in no way protects from a person forcing or "strongly encouraging" someone else to vote a certain way. This was a real problem before secret ballots - employers would have have employees vote as directed.
Just this past week someone here on Slashdot said he always fills out a mail-in ballot in his wife's name, so his vote is counted twice.
I've been writing security-related software for over twenty years. Designing and building secure internet systems is what I do and what I've done pretty much my whole adult life. There's no way I'm touching online voting. Aside from the obvious issues that systems routinely have major security holes, that they don't function as designed, it's actually provably impossible to design any web-based system with some of the security guarantees that In-person voting has. Even if the system were implemented perfectly.
For example, in-person, you go to the voting booth by yourself. Nobody else can see your vote, so they can't buy your vote or bully you to vote a certain way. Any web-based system allows somebody to stand there and watch the homeless folks vote as directed for $2/vote. It allows whomever to order you to vote a certain way, and watch to be sure you do so.
Re: (Score:3)
> It's well within the purvue of research-level computer scientists (not webbies) to produce a formally verified remote voting protocol and a formally verified, zero-dependency open source implementation of it to provide all of the guarantees of paper voting in its formal specification.
Only if it's in the purvue of said scientist to come to each house and watch the person vote, to ensure their spouse / parent / guy who paid them with a pack of cigarettes isn't watching the screen, among other things.
So whether you voted is recorded, but not how. The number of names recorded as having voted is checked against the number of votes actually counted.
And yet that process relies on human oversight over humans. It is not an anonymous process. I dare say the enemy of perfect is good enough applies in this situation, but even this process here is in many ways *less* anonymous and more open to problems than in person voting.
I bet there are more than a thousand engineers within 20 miles of me who could design and implement an online voting system that was 1) secure, 2) audit-able, 3) universally accessible, 4) inexpensive compared to what we have now, and 5) anonymous.
Almost everything this article has to say about the risks of online voting is wrong.
Obsessing over possible hacks and individual system failures is pointless and counter-productive. Assume a hack can happen. Your design goal is to make the hack meaningless.
Online systems today are unconscionably fragile and prone to vulnerabilities.
They are too complex. And the tools used and components from which they are built are often not sufficiently audited for security.
Here is an example: one of the most popular software libraries used today for encrypted logins, called "bcrypt", went for years without being thoroughly audited by cryptographers.
In fact, the authors stated that "we hope" the additional key-generation rounds they implemented in order to slow down its operation did not introduce new vulnerabilities.
And it was reasonable to think so, considering the way it was built. But hope and thinking so just don't cut it when it comes to cryptography.
In fact I'm still not sure whether bcrypt has, in fact, been thoroughly cryptographically audited.
Trouble is, those qualified engineers won't be building such a system. Instead some fly by night corporation will do it by winning the lowest bid and outsourcing the work to China. Sadly, this is not a joke.
Unfortunately you are right about that.
Instead some fly by night corporation will do it by winning the lowest bid and outsourcing the work to China. Sadly, this is not a joke.
"And in other news, we're happy to announce that President-elect Xi Jinping will be occupying the White House in January 2021. His first declared act will be to make Chinese New Year a new National holiday..."
I bet there are more than a thousand engineers within 20 miles of me who could design and implement an online voting system that was 1) secure, 2) audit-able, 3) universally accessible, 4) inexpensive compared to what we have now, and 5) anonymous.
If you live in Silicon Valley, there aren't a thousand engineers who can do that. SV is oriented towards rapid development, not security.
Wit
I bet there are more than a thousand engineers within 20 miles of me who could design and implement an online voting system that was 1) secure, 2) audit-able, 3) universally accessible, 4) inexpensive compared to what we have now, and 5) anonymous.
Regarding points 1 and 5 - I'm curious to see how they'll get around preventing someone from watching how you vote on a computer at the library or at an internet cafe, and paying you accordingly.
Clearly, you have not worked in computer security.
If you did, you could find 5 flaws in what you are saying very quickly, and given an hour, come up with at least 30.
Here's my 5 quickies:
1. monitoring software observes what you are doing, and reports it
2. software is hacked, performs a particular vote, regardless of what you say, and then reports back to you that you voted the way you did, in convenient audit
3. network stack is hacked; with access to local private keys, is able to intercept and modify your
It seems to me that the act of casting the ballot thoughtfully is time-consuming and demanding of equipment. Doing that off-site with researched guides offering solid pro-and-con would allow a more informed choice to the public.
Yet, only a paper trail is secure. Might we not cast our ballots in different ways, but opt to show up in person to certify a paper ballot printed with our selections? This would speed things along, and could be done with the integrity of paper ballots which most other democracies still use.
The issue is voter suppression. The Republicans have done so much to repress voters that people are looking for ways to bypass their restrictions, including postal voting and internet voting.
If you want to stop the windmills, focus on the birds it will kill. If you want to stop the scooter, focus on the fact that they litter the streets. If you want to stop the expansion of learning to online platform, focus on the the few that do not have a smart phone or data plan.
There is no do
If there is any FUD here, it is the comment I am replying to. Well, it is more "fuD", with focus on the D. You are sowing doubt where none is warranted.
Paper ballots work. There is a paper trail, in case of uncertainty, count the votes once more. It is hard to rig the system, at least on a large enough scale to influence election results. Corrupted nations or states can do it, but you have to ban election observers etc, which basically tells anyone the election is rigged - so you do have to give the game aw
For the time being we need to be able to vote using physical ballots and ensure th
Nobody is making money on classic voting, so nobody to lobby to keep it that way. If you look to other industries, like poker for example, states will fight you tooth and nail against you playing online, while they have no problem you doing it at local card rooms or casinos. WA state went so far to criminalize online poker in order to protect brick and mortar businesses, and even duding COVID-19 lockdown, if you want to play, violating the lockdown rules to setup a home game is less of an offence than tryin
it's that you can setup shop near a mcdonalds and pay people a bigmac in exchange for their vote. thats the main reason for a closed ballot vote in the first place and not for a system where you just go and put your vote in a book (which is 100% secure and tamper proof but also so transparent that your employer knows if you voted for him).
just that you have an _option_ to show other people what you voted for compromises the whole idea.
some people don't mind that though - but it actually does matter. especia
You lost something you never had to begin with.
I love the smell of confusion in the morning!
Remember folks, this is not a democracy of any kind, and as the riots have been proving lately, you only have the rights you "demand". I tell you what... you give me all the power and I will be happy to tell you what you want... sound good? Oh wait... that does not change anything for you, but it does change me into having a lot more power than I do now.
Just remember that when you go to the poll and vote R or D, you are voting for just more corruption and whatever changes that crazy mess brings us.
The third item could be resolved by spinning up a unique container in a cloud provider and putting a html 5 interface in front of it which connects internally over vnc. Then present the user with a series of questions to verify their identity and after passing them, allow them to cast a vote. After which the container will be burned and it doesn't matter what is on their personal devices.
One way to falsify that result is to interfere with, or corrupt, the voting process. This can be done at any step along the way - no matter what the actual process of casting that vote is. However, an equally effective way to produce a bad election result is for one or more candidates to off
Like the news about some universities stop using standardized test scores as admission criteria, the way for the move to online voting make sense is that making fraud possible is exactly the intention of this change.
You think anyone sane, after hearing about so many various govt/companies getting hacked, or numerous data leaks, would still think that it is possible to secure online voting? People are already so worried that many are against contact tracing apps! I.e. people won't trust technology even if
Similar ideas are applicable to many other countries within the EU and outside it. I am not even implying that Spain is precisely a trend-setter or is doing something extraordinary. This is pretty much the standard everywhere. Perhaps not everyone is fully aware about it, not even those working on software development. I wasn't too aware about it until relatively recently and I got that knowledge for somehow exceptional reasons. But this has been the standard for some years already and will continue like that for the foreseeable future, at least, within the EU.
So, we have a proper infrastructure and ID system in place. We aren't even talking about online banking or other private services, but about official, governmental systems dealing with all the information about citizens which are safe, reliable and accessible online. That covers most of the summary concerns, including "3) People's devices may already be compromised.". Having an online-based system doesn't mean that you have to necessarily use your own computer. Actually, the aforementioned electronic-by-default requirements in my country are also accounting for the fact that some people lack the required technical knowledge. Citizens can also request civil servants to perform the corresponding actions on government computers. In other words: any proper online voting system will also have to support the eventuality of people with no knowledge or equipment or willingness (e.g., why would I have to be the one paying for the electricity to issue my vote?). There could be publicly available machines and/or civil servants helping anyone needing it.
Regarding the anonymity part, what about a system formed by the following 3 main parts?
- An ID subsystem whose only purpose is to determine whether the given person meets the basic requirements to vote or not. It will communicate with the aforementioned government/Administration ID system to determine age and suitability to vote. This subsystem will not store any information and will return a simple boolean value ("yes"/"no").
- The voting subsystem will offer the available options and store the selection. This information will not be related to the given person at all, not even to the exact moment when the vote was issued. It could include as many levels of confirmation as required to make sure that only valid information will be stored and to trigger an alert for almost any reason. But no relevant logging will be required. After performing as many checks as needed, simple counters will be updated.
- The interface for the citizens will be a simple intermediary, a broker. It will store no information about either identification or vote. It will simply call the other two subsystems. So, firstly, the ID subsystem is called and, only in case of returning "yes", the vote subsystem will be triggered.
The Estonian internet voting system is mostly working as you describe it. The government-issued digital identity does the identification part, encryption does the secrecy part, distributed systems and procedures ensure role separation. Everything is audited, the procedures are public, the cryptographic protocol is public, the source code of the system is public. Risk analysis & management, security management, auditing and oversight are all part of the system.
This has worked since 2007. We got a statew
On the bright side, at least no matter how the presidential election goes, we already know the outcome is very likely to be disputed afterwords, so there should be a lot of fireworks and drama. (Are you still paying for entertainment?) Hopefully the winner's margin is larger than the total number of voters in West Virginia and Delaware combined.
You could say we have already been dealing with absentee ballots for a century or two, which come with the same theoretical risks despite it not really being the same, thanks to its more oldschool physical, formal and regulated interface. We never let the fact that overseas soldiers are allowed to vote, make us question an election, did we?
But if peoples' malware-infested PCs and phones are now being thrown into this, then Republicans' shrill screeching about the integrity of the mailman becomes obsolete. While everyone laughs at Republicans, their phantasmal demon mailman cackles along
... and his backup cavalry arrives: THE INTERNET joining up with the older, greyer horsemen of the questionably-secret ballot (the domestic abusing spouse or the tyrannical employer). Suddenly that's some credible election FUD.
When someone says "I'm not sure I believe these numbers," you won't even be able to say they're wrong, no matter how crazy they are, because nobody should believe those numbers. And even if West Virginia and Delaware's votes don't matter in the presidential election because the other states do a landslide, these votes-we-can't-trust states will still send newly-elected reps to Congress.
I for one just hope we get a senile old grandpa than an oversized manbaby running the country next. I mean either way we're screwed for the next 3 years as well, but one is slightly less screwed than the other.
I mean seriously 370milllion people in the country and the choice boils down to someone who acts like a 2 year old and someone who was alive when Lincon was shot?
Not having privacy will certainly hurt democracy, as some groups will simply force a specific vote that is verified by the leaders of the group, tampering with the voting application can be done invisibly making it a very desirable point of attack, and without a paper ballot there is no possibility of a recount in case of doubt, but end to end encryption is a solved problem. It's not enough to guarantee online voting, but that is not what makes it impossible.
When your computer talks to your bank, the server
On a separate note we should embrace ranked choice voting for candidates. It reduces the likelihood of extreme candidates from winning and gives third parties a real shot at participating in elections without spoiling
This way we can jump start the trickle down economics by giving the poor a good incentive to vote for lower taxes for the rich and a lower minimum wage.
How many of these also apply to vote by mail
Fraud can happen in any election. But the number of co-conspirators needed to effectively cheat in a vote-by-mail election is vastly higher than in an online election.
With vote-by-mail, you would need to modify thousands of ballots by hand. I do mine in ink.
The cheaters would also need to be in the right place, such as employees at the post office.
To cheat online only takes one person and it can be done from anywhere.
If not cheat, simply flood the system with so much FUD that trying to sort through valid versus invalid that they have to abandon the process entirely. Lets say your precinct distributed 8000 ballots (keep in mind city counsel positions make ballots unique for every precinct), but received 18,000 ballots back. Even with unique watermarks who has voluntary based time to verify this? Remember Dade County Florida in the 2000 presidential election and those damn punchcards?? If it wasnt so close of. Presidentia
Fraud can happen in any election. But the number of co-conspirators needed to effectively cheat in a vote-by-mail election is vastly higher than in an online election.
Mail-in votes enables vote-buying. If someone can watch you vote, they can be sure of who you voted for. This is a historically common form of voter fraud, and it happens in some countries still today.
And yet years ago the DNC backed the Unions elimination of the secret ballot... hmmmmm. Curious as to your thoughts on why standing over someone and intimidating them as to whether to Unionize is OK given your recent statement.
A century+ ago, free drinks and money for a vote (Score:2)
But the number of co-conspirators needed to effectively cheat in a vote-by-mail election is vastly higher than in an online election.
No. Its exactly the same. Spouse, boss, etc watches you vote. Over a century ago you could get free drinks and money for coming in and voting for the sponsored candidate. There is a reason our voting became private at a gov't controlled facility, it was due to wide spread abuse when it was not.
I live in California and I vote by mail.
My ballot comes with a unique numerical ID and a barcode.
I can go online and verify that my ballot was received.
Does the system also allow you to confirm that what they received for your numerical ID is what you sent?
Can't you go to the post office to hand in your ballot? Unless they recognize you and know where you stand beforehand it's not going to be an issue.
Of course - there's not anything that says that there's someone at the postal office that do ballot stuffing, but that can happen at any point in the chain up to the counting regardless.
The driving force behind this entire topic is social distancing. Turning a post office into a voting precinct is no different than just staffing a precinct in the first place. Actually there are fewer post offices than precincts so it might actually be worse.
---
What if I am paranoid that this unique ID was cross-referenced with my drivers license, name, and address when I applied for a ballot? How does that meet the states construction that necessitates anonymous voting??
It might be a felony, but if the perpetrator is located outside the jurisdiction - or has left the country - then it might be hard to follow up.
voter fraud is quite common
No, it isn't. It 's quite rare, actually.
I prefer to listen to the experts in data security who have demonstrated for decades that it's quite easy to accomplish. Given that, do you really think it's quite rare?
Several years ago I saw a large group of older people who had come to the polling place by bus. As they were leaving, I heard one of them ask, "Where are we voting next?". I guess it was an all-day event for them.
Many (most?) states already have vote by mail and have done this for years, even true blue red states.
Utah is the reddest of the red and has universal vote-by-mail.
Yep they simply dont count those votes. If you issue 13,000 absentee ballots but the electronic voting shows the winner winning by more than 13,000 votes, guess what? They dont even bother to count them. Here is how you know when your mail in vote gets counted: when the results take more than a few hours. More on the magnitude of days.
I vote by mail. It's fairly secure, in that I _REQUESTED_ a vote-by-mail ballot. When I move to Texas in two months, I'll inform the Secretary of State that I'm no longer a California voter.
On California's case, Governor Navin Gruesome wishes to mail ballots to EVERY Californian. Including, presumably, the hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens who have received California drivers licenses, which automatically registers them to vote. Yes, it's been challenged, but the DMV continues to do it.
Based on n
Maybe you could show where those details are mostly incorrect.
How many of these also apply to vote by mail, the thing that the left is trying to force on us in the name of safety from the Wuhan Flu?
Records show us that Trump's been voting by mail since at least 2004 - so he must feel confident that it's safe.
If you believe a state government can put together a trustworthy mail-in voting system on a large/statewide scale In less than 6 months, youâ(TM)re as mad as Trump is any day of the week.
Trump sues anyone who keeps him from his goals, frivolously of otherwise. Its an economic war. I would not be surprised if he sued the secretary of state every time his candidate lost, claiming they failed to cast his vote.