Comey, Who Investigated Hillary Clinton For Using Personal Email For Official Business, Used His Personal Email For Official Business (buzzfeed.com) 34
An anonymous reader shares a report: Former FBI Director James Comey, who led the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of personal email while secretary of state, also used his personal email to conduct official business, according to a report from the Justice Department on Thursday. The report also found that while Comey was "insubordinate" in his handling of the email investigation, political bias did not play a role in the FBI's decision to clear Clinton of any criminal wrongdoing.
The report from the office of the inspector general "identified numerous instances in which Comey used a personal email account (a Gmail account) to conduct FBI business." In three of the five examples, investigators said Comey sent drafts he had written from his FBI email to his personal account. In one instance, he sent a "proposed post-election message for all FBI employees that was entitled 'Midyear thoughts,'" the report states. In another instance, Comey again "sent multiple drafts of a proposed year-end message to FBI employees" from his FBI account to his personal email account.
You are a conservative.
Well... I'll never! Color me shocked
... shocked, I TELL YOU!
What I don't understand about Comey is that he all but threw the election to Trump while panning Trump left and right.
Comey was a useful idiot for the others trying to undermine the Trump campaign and then overthrow the election.
But did he send any classified information? (Score:3, Interesting)
No it's still illegal because it circumvents the FOIA laws. That was the reason Clinton set that server up in the first place - so she could decide which emails would be preserved.
Strzok and Page also used personal email to conduct FBI business. And yes, it was probably illegal - their work-related communications must be subject to FOIA’s disclosure provisions.
Cybersecurity needs to be a real concern in Washington, for everyone, regardless of party. This tit for tat thing will only backfire since everyone is guilty.
Can we maybe talk about how Trump's administration is moving to end protections for pre-existing conditions [huffingtonpost.com]? That's kinda big news if you're a human being with a body.
Keep things in perspective.
Re:Keep things in perspective (Score:4, Insightful)
But he's still subject to the same records retention laws that Clinton was willfully subverting.
The OIG report also says Comey claims he didn't know Anthony Weiner was married to Clinton's chief of staff Huma Abedin...
Director of the FBI.
I've long suspected that use of personal email accounts is so rampant in government that if the FBI did prosecute, half of congress would be torn between destroying their own emails and trying to dig up anything the other party sent them from a person address. It's only a big deal with it can be turned into a political weapon.
Meanwhile the IG report drops and results in no new indictments, no firings... a big nothing burger... yawn.
so nothing confidential at all, just employee memo drafts?