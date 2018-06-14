Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Comey, Who Investigated Hillary Clinton For Using Personal Email For Official Business, Used His Personal Email For Official Business (buzzfeed.com) 136

Posted by msmash from the how-about-that dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Former FBI Director James Comey, who led the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of personal email while secretary of state, also used his personal email to conduct official business, according to a report from the Justice Department on Thursday. The report also found that while Comey was "insubordinate" in his handling of the email investigation, political bias did not play a role in the FBI's decision to clear Clinton of any criminal wrongdoing.

The report from the office of the inspector general "identified numerous instances in which Comey used a personal email account (a Gmail account) to conduct FBI business." In three of the five examples, investigators said Comey sent drafts he had written from his FBI email to his personal account. In one instance, he sent a "proposed post-election message for all FBI employees that was entitled 'Midyear thoughts,'" the report states. In another instance, Comey again "sent multiple drafts of a proposed year-end message to FBI employees" from his FBI account to his personal email account.

  • It is only Illegal if... (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Zorro ( 15797 )

    You are a conservative.

    • Did Fox buy Slashdot?

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The rhetoric about this issue is highly partisan, including your post. However, I don't think this is a liberal/conservative issue, really.

      As a state employee, I'm allowed to use my personal email address for official business. Once in awhile I do so, if I want to have a particular discussion outside of work hours while not checking my work email for other business. Nothing I'm doing is sensitive, and I'm allowed to do it provided the emails are sent to an official state email address reasonably soon.

      If

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Ksevio ( 865461 )
      Comey's a conservative, so is it illegal for him? A lot of Trump's team also say they are conservative so it's illegal for them too?

  • Well... I'll never! Color me shocked ... shocked, I TELL YOU!

    What I don't understand about Comey is that he all but threw the election to Trump while panning Trump left and right.

    • Re: (Score:1, Insightful)

      by Train0987 ( 1059246 )

      Comey was a useful idiot for the others trying to undermine the Trump campaign and then overthrow the election.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tailhook ( 98486 )

      What I don't understand about Comey is that he all but threw the election to Trump while panning Trump left and right.

      It's easy to understand. Comey and the rest of the beltway didn't even suspect Trump might get elected. The purpose of that farcical reopen/close stunt was to clean the slate; Clinton would win the election and enter office with no outstanding investigative hangups.

      • Comey was covering his ass after "clearing" Clinton only to find out months later that Anthony Weiner had more of her classified emails on his laptop.

  • But did he send any classified information? (Score:5, Informative)

    by MrNJ ( 955045 ) on Thursday June 14, 2018 @04:13PM (#56785710)
    That was the issue with Clinton. Handling classified material improperly. Bid difference.

    • Re:But did he send any classified information? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Train0987 ( 1059246 ) on Thursday June 14, 2018 @04:21PM (#56785788)

      No it's still illegal because it circumvents the FOIA laws. That was the reason Clinton set that server up in the first place - so she could decide which emails would be preserved.

      • And using an external email service is legal for conducting official (and probably confidential) business?

      • That wasn't illegal in 2010. That was made illegal following Clinton leaving secertary of state position.

        It is currently illegal and yet Trump has not just one but multiple private data channels sitting on top of classified data daily. My favorite was a photo with the media that showed classified docents sitting underneath an unsecured phone in the room with reporters.

        That makes Clinton look sane. And that takes quite a bit

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        No it's still illegal because it circumvents the FOIA laws.

        I believe that should read, "Maybe? It's still illegal _IF_ it circumvented the FOIA laws (and other data archiving laws)".

        Clinton's server was not archiving data in compliance with the law, had emails deleted that were not archived, later had a bunch of emails deleted/wiped because her people decided which were personal, and it went missing to boot. FWIW, I'm not a republican, nor am I a Trump supporter, and I think enough has been done regarding the Clinton email server stuff, and we should move on, but I

      • Re:But did he send any classified information? (Score:4, Interesting)

        by DRJlaw ( 946416 ) on Thursday June 14, 2018 @04:57PM (#56786128)

        No it's still illegal because it circumvents the FOIA laws. That was the reason Clinton set that server up in the first place - so she could decide which emails would be preserved.

        How so? The email sent from his FBI account, to his Gmail account circumvented the FOIA laws because magically the sent email was not retained and preserved?

        Really?

        • No it's still illegal because it circumvents the FOIA laws. That was the reason Clinton set that server up in the first place - so she could decide which emails would be preserved.

          How so? The email sent from his FBI account, to his Gmail account circumvented the FOIA laws because magically the sent email was not retained and preserved?

          Really?

          > fwds official email from gov't account to personal

          > now has original sender's address in personal email address book

          > send all future communications from personal address, using personal email address book.

          Pretty simple.

      • Note that this report directly contradicts your assertion that she was using it to evade FOIA laws. The FBI found that she wasn't, and this report supports that decision as not being biased. The classified info thing was a red herring from the beginning. The issue was FOIA all along.

  • Comey wasn't the only one (Score:4, Interesting)

    by ASCIIxTended ( 4777373 ) on Thursday June 14, 2018 @04:17PM (#56785754)

    Strzok and Page also used personal email to conduct FBI business. And yes, it was probably illegal - their work-related communications must be subject to FOIA’s disclosure provisions.

  • Bush admin lost 22 million emails (Score:1, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Cybersecurity needs to be a real concern in Washington, for everyone, regardless of party. This tit for tat thing will only backfire since everyone is guilty.

  • Comey wasn't Secretary of State sending top secret information pertaining to foreign Governments....
    Keep things in perspective.

    • Re:Keep things in perspective (Score:4, Informative)

      by Train0987 ( 1059246 ) on Thursday June 14, 2018 @04:23PM (#56785808)

      But he's still subject to the same records retention laws that Clinton was willfully subverting.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward
        But the scope and the scale matter.

      • But he's still subject to the same records retention laws that Clinton was willfully subverting.

        And how would sending an email from his official FBI account to a personal Gmail account subvert any record retention laws? In one case there are no records retained in government servers, in the other case there are. This does not sound like the same thing. Possible leaking of secure information is another matter, but that is not the main problem from my understanding.

  • The OIG report also says (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Train0987 ( 1059246 ) on Thursday June 14, 2018 @04:19PM (#56785770)

    The OIG report also says Comey claims he didn't know Anthony Weiner was married to Clinton's chief of staff Huma Abedin...

    Director of the FBI.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      My jaw dropped when I read that in the OIG executive summary.

      But in a way this seems consistent with Comey's various misjudgments. He made some really naive errors.

      Comey may be a case of the Peter Principle, a man who has "risen to the level of his incompetence". For him that level was where he had to handle matters with political implications. Comey made a complete hash of those when all he had to do was do things the usual way.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Tailhook ( 98486 )

      Comey is the quintessential empty suit and everyone in Washington knows it. Senator Graham toyed with him once during a hearing. He asked Comey if guns ordered on the Internet would be shipped to his house, avoided a background check. This is the director of the FBI employed during Fast and Furious; a person who should have detailed knowledge of FFL laws in the US. So what did he think?

      "... I assumed it's shipped to you, but I don't know for sure actually ..."

      Graham didn't pursue it. He knew what h

  • Unsurprising. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by SuricouRaven ( 1897204 ) on Thursday June 14, 2018 @04:20PM (#56785776)

    I've long suspected that use of personal email accounts is so rampant in government that if the FBI did prosecute, half of congress would be torn between destroying their own emails and trying to dig up anything the other party sent them from a person address. It's only a big deal with it can be turned into a political weapon.

  • Powell did too (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sdinfoserv ( 1793266 ) on Thursday June 14, 2018 @04:20PM (#56785784) Homepage
    Go back to the Bush administration and Colin Powell had a personal server too... and he too used it for business...
    1,2,3 the righties scream .. but, but, but, but, but ..... HILLARY!!!!
    Meanwhile the IG report drops and results in no new indictments, no firings... a big nothing burger... yawn.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by CajunArson ( 465943 )

      Nice to see "Whataboutism" is alive and well and upthumbed when used against an alleged "Republican" who is a well-known supporter of Hillary. While we're playing the "whataboutism" game, how many times did Trump hypocritically defend Colin Powell? I'm pretty sure the number is zero.

      But where was Powell's server exactly?
      Inappropriately using a non-official address is *not* equivalent to setting up an incompetently secured server in your bathroom.

      How many classified emails were confirmed to have been hacked

      • Just a friendly reminder:
        No one is going to believe any story on Fox News who doesn't already agree with you. You should try finding a more neutral source if you want to convince people.

    • to her credit she didn't throw him under the bus for it.
    • Powell didn't have a private server. He had a private email account (accessed via dialup on a laptop no less), and used both it and his official state.gov email account.

      Hillary set up a private server and used it for all her official email. She never used her state.gov email account.

      Comparing the two is like comparing someone who occasionally drives over the speed limit, with someone who always drives 100+ MPH.

    • Go back to the Bush administration and Colin Powell had a personal server too... and he too used it for business...

      Aren't people getting tired of whataboutism like this? It's a logical fallacy and it doesn't help the conversation.

  • right (Score:3)

    by viperidaenz ( 2515578 ) on Thursday June 14, 2018 @04:26PM (#56785832)

    so nothing confidential at all, just employee memo drafts?

  • Almost two years after Trump won... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ...and butthurt is strong in the liberal fortress of Slashdot. :)

    Trump 2020, damn right!

  • The Trump administration wants you to see this, so that you will come away thinking Comey did a shitty job of prosecuting a terrible crime in the spirit of covering his own ass. Naturally conservative echo chambers like slashdot are happily sharing this breaking news with all of us because it's good for the Administration. Once sufficient doubt is sewn regarding the Clinton email matter, it can be opened up again and used as another giant distraction so we don't notice what other atrociously illegal things the Trump administration is doing this week.

  • Clinton had her own email server in her bathroom. Comey probably used gmail/aol/yahoo. There's a difference.

    • Clinton had her own email server in her bathroom. Comey probably used gmail/aol/yahoo. There's a difference.

      It's the difference between a true geek and a luser. Who here doesn't have a server in every room?

  • ...of "bbb-but her emails" as the nation crumbles from within....*sigh*.

