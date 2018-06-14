Comey, Who Investigated Hillary Clinton For Using Personal Email For Official Business, Used His Personal Email For Official Business (buzzfeed.com) 136
An anonymous reader shares a report: Former FBI Director James Comey, who led the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of personal email while secretary of state, also used his personal email to conduct official business, according to a report from the Justice Department on Thursday. The report also found that while Comey was "insubordinate" in his handling of the email investigation, political bias did not play a role in the FBI's decision to clear Clinton of any criminal wrongdoing.
The report from the office of the inspector general "identified numerous instances in which Comey used a personal email account (a Gmail account) to conduct FBI business." In three of the five examples, investigators said Comey sent drafts he had written from his FBI email to his personal account. In one instance, he sent a "proposed post-election message for all FBI employees that was entitled 'Midyear thoughts,'" the report states. In another instance, Comey again "sent multiple drafts of a proposed year-end message to FBI employees" from his FBI account to his personal email account.
Re: (Score:2)
So? That's not illegal.
It is only Illegal if... (Score:1, Insightful)
You are a conservative.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
The rhetoric about this issue is highly partisan, including your post. However, I don't think this is a liberal/conservative issue, really.
As a state employee, I'm allowed to use my personal email address for official business. Once in awhile I do so, if I want to have a particular discussion outside of work hours while not checking my work email for other business. Nothing I'm doing is sensitive, and I'm allowed to do it provided the emails are sent to an official state email address reasonably soon.
If
Re: (Score:2)
Hypocrisy in government? (Score:2)
Well... I'll never! Color me shocked
... shocked, I TELL YOU!
What I don't understand about Comey is that he all but threw the election to Trump while panning Trump left and right.
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
Comey was a useful idiot for the others trying to undermine the Trump campaign and then overthrow the election.
Whut? (Score:3)
If anything, he was Trump's tool.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
No, Congressional testimony under oath.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Plenty of people holding clearances and many whose careers were ended (or put in jail) for far less cared about that shit.
Re: (Score:2)
"Comey arguable lost Clinton the presidency (or at least contributed to it) by announcing the email investigation etc at with what we'll call "very interesting timing", or at best amounts to simply bad luck for Clinton."
Well then by all means Clinton should run again in 2020. Pretty please?
Re: (Score:2)
What I don't understand about Comey is that he all but threw the election to Trump while panning Trump left and right.
It's easy to understand. Comey and the rest of the beltway didn't even suspect Trump might get elected. The purpose of that farcical reopen/close stunt was to clean the slate; Clinton would win the election and enter office with no outstanding investigative hangups.
Re: (Score:2)
Comey was covering his ass after "clearing" Clinton only to find out months later that Anthony Weiner had more of her classified emails on his laptop.
But did he send any classified information? (Score:5, Informative)
Re:But did he send any classified information? (Score:5, Insightful)
No it's still illegal because it circumvents the FOIA laws. That was the reason Clinton set that server up in the first place - so she could decide which emails would be preserved.
Re: (Score:2)
And using an external email service is legal for conducting official (and probably confidential) business?
Re: But did he send any classified information? (Score:2)
That wasn't illegal in 2010. That was made illegal following Clinton leaving secertary of state position.
It is currently illegal and yet Trump has not just one but multiple private data channels sitting on top of classified data daily. My favorite was a photo with the media that showed classified docents sitting underneath an unsecured phone in the room with reporters.
That makes Clinton look sane. And that takes quite a bit
Re: (Score:2)
Clinton wasn't sending copies from her gov't email address to her @clintonemail.com, that WAS her gov't email address. She refused to use her @state.gov account.
Re: (Score:1)
No it's still illegal because it circumvents the FOIA laws.
I believe that should read, "Maybe? It's still illegal _IF_ it circumvented the FOIA laws (and other data archiving laws)".
Clinton's server was not archiving data in compliance with the law, had emails deleted that were not archived, later had a bunch of emails deleted/wiped because her people decided which were personal, and it went missing to boot. FWIW, I'm not a republican, nor am I a Trump supporter, and I think enough has been done regarding the Clinton email server stuff, and we should move on, but I
Re:But did he send any classified information? (Score:4, Interesting)
How so? The email sent from his FBI account, to his Gmail account circumvented the FOIA laws because magically the sent email was not retained and preserved?
Really?
Re: (Score:2)
How so? The email sent from his FBI account, to his Gmail account circumvented the FOIA laws because magically the sent email was not retained and preserved?
Really?
> fwds official email from gov't account to personal
> now has original sender's address in personal email address book
> send all future communications from personal address, using personal email address book.
Pretty simple.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Wrong. Clinton's intent is not mentioned once in the report. That is not its purpose.
Comey wasn't the only one (Score:4, Interesting)
Strzok and Page also used personal email to conduct FBI business. And yes, it was probably illegal - their work-related communications must be subject to FOIA’s disclosure provisions.
Bush admin lost 22 million emails (Score:1, Interesting)
Cybersecurity needs to be a real concern in Washington, for everyone, regardless of party. This tit for tat thing will only backfire since everyone is guilty.
Re: (Score:2)
>that would be murder,
At what point is the murder justified if you save thousands of lives with it?
Re: (Score:2)
"At what point is the murder justified if you save thousands of lives with it?"
...said the Roman soldier as he plunged the spear in.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
>that would be murder,
At what point is the murder justified if you save thousands of lives with it?
After the fact.
If you killed Hitler before he did anything wrong, there'd be no justifiable reason to kill Hitler.
Re: (Score:2)
The definition of histrionic. Calm down before Hippocrates fumigates your vagina.
Re: (Score:2)
The other name for this is calling Trump to account for his past actions. Under rule of law, these investigations are slow and deliberate. This would also be true for any common criminal, when the law is working as the constitution intends.
Furthermore, investigations into wealthy criminals is almost always a slow process, because they can afford to erect so many barriers of du
Keep things in perspective (Score:1, Insightful)
Keep things in perspective.
Re:Keep things in perspective (Score:4, Informative)
But he's still subject to the same records retention laws that Clinton was willfully subverting.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
But he's still subject to the same records retention laws that Clinton was willfully subverting.
And how would sending an email from his official FBI account to a personal Gmail account subvert any record retention laws? In one case there are no records retained in government servers, in the other case there are. This does not sound like the same thing. Possible leaking of secure information is another matter, but that is not the main problem from my understanding.
The OIG report also says (Score:5, Interesting)
The OIG report also says Comey claims he didn't know Anthony Weiner was married to Clinton's chief of staff Huma Abedin...
Director of the FBI.
Re: (Score:2)
My jaw dropped when I read that in the OIG executive summary.
But in a way this seems consistent with Comey's various misjudgments. He made some really naive errors.
Comey may be a case of the Peter Principle, a man who has "risen to the level of his incompetence". For him that level was where he had to handle matters with political implications. Comey made a complete hash of those when all he had to do was do things the usual way.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Comey is the quintessential empty suit and everyone in Washington knows it. Senator Graham toyed with him once during a hearing. He asked Comey if guns ordered on the Internet would be shipped to his house, avoided a background check. This is the director of the FBI employed during Fast and Furious; a person who should have detailed knowledge of FFL laws in the US. So what did he think?
"... I assumed it's shipped to you, but I don't know for sure actually
..."
Graham didn't pursue it. He knew what h
Re: (Score:2)
Those "Russian ad buys" were in favor of progressive causes though. They funded Black Lives Matters, Clinton campaign rallies, etc.
Re: (Score:2)
Not to mention most of those "Russian ad buys" occurred after the election.
Unsurprising. (Score:5, Insightful)
I've long suspected that use of personal email accounts is so rampant in government that if the FBI did prosecute, half of congress would be torn between destroying their own emails and trying to dig up anything the other party sent them from a person address. It's only a big deal with it can be turned into a political weapon.
Powell did too (Score:5, Insightful)
1,2,3 the righties scream
Meanwhile the IG report drops and results in no new indictments, no firings... a big nothing burger... yawn.
Re: (Score:1)
Of course there was no political bias, James Comey is a Republican and his second in command, Andrew McCabe, is a Republican too. Yet the GOP blowhards constantly tell their base this is a conspiracy by the Democrats.
It is the same with the special prosecutor Robert Mueller. He was selected by Rod Rosenstein, the Deputy Attorney General, who was appointed by Trump. Both Rosenstein and Mueller are Republicans. In fact Mueller was the FBI Director under Bush.
Re: (Score:2)
That's kind of a puzzle there, that the White House didn't have an email server. I worked at NASA HQ just down the street in the mid-90's and we had email servers (I ran them) and I knew people who worked at the White House who'd come from NASA. It's weird to me that they had a web site but no email server.
[John]
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Nice to see "Whataboutism" is alive and well and upthumbed when used against an alleged "Republican" who is a well-known supporter of Hillary. While we're playing the "whataboutism" game, how many times did Trump hypocritically defend Colin Powell? I'm pretty sure the number is zero.
But where was Powell's server exactly?
Inappropriately using a non-official address is *not* equivalent to setting up an incompetently secured server in your bathroom.
How many classified emails were confirmed to have been hacked
Re: (Score:2)
Just a friendly reminder:
No one is going to believe any story on Fox News who doesn't already agree with you. You should try finding a more neutral source if you want to convince people.
Powell's the one who suggested Hilary do it (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Hillary set up a private server and used it for all her official email. She never used her state.gov email account.
Comparing the two is like comparing someone who occasionally drives over the speed limit, with someone who always drives 100+ MPH.
Re: (Score:2)
Go back to the Bush administration and Colin Powell had a personal server too... and he too used it for business...
Aren't people getting tired of whataboutism like this? It's a logical fallacy and it doesn't help the conversation.
Re:Powell did too (Score:4, Informative)
Powell never used his personal email for official government related emails. That is a lie. The Left tried to get him on it and it failed for that precise reason.
To the contrary, he did. But it wasn't illegal to use personal servers for government related email. It only became policy after Hillary left office: https://www.wsj.com/articles/c... [wsj.com]
https://www.politico.com/story/2016/09/colin-powell-defends-personal-email-227889
https://www.politico.com/story/2016/02/fbi-colin-powell-email-probe-218748
(it was probably illegal for him to not archive them, though.
In fact, it was Powell who advised Hillary on use of personal e-mail: https://abcnews.go.com/Politic... [go.com]
Re: (Score:2)
But it wasn't illegal to use personal servers for government related email. It only became policy after Hillary left office
Then why, in his original testimony to Congress, did Comey specifically state that Clinton did break the law? He chose not to pursue the case because, in his opinion, she had no intent to commit those felonies, but he did, very specifically, state that she committed them.
I guess maybe he was referring to the willful destruction of evidence in an ongoing investigation, a la interns with phones and hammers?
right (Score:3)
so nothing confidential at all, just employee memo drafts?
Almost two years after Trump won... (Score:1)
...and butthurt is strong in the liberal fortress of Slashdot.
:)
Trump 2020, damn right!
This is what the Trump administration wants (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
You don't have a degree in Gender Studies, therefore you are uneducated. How dare you doubt your betters in Government!
Personal SERVER, not personal email (Score:2)
Clinton had her own email server in her bathroom. Comey probably used gmail/aol/yahoo. There's a difference.
Re: (Score:2)
Clinton had her own email server in her bathroom. Comey probably used gmail/aol/yahoo. There's a difference.
It's the difference between a true geek and a luser. Who here doesn't have a server in every room?
4 more years! (Score:2)
...of "bbb-but her emails" as the nation crumbles from within....*sigh*.
Re:Sites back, grabs a tub of popcorn... (Score:4, Interesting)
Ok. Clinton wasn't accused of using personal email for business. She was accused of transmitting top secret documents over unsecured personal email
Classified, actually. Top Secret is considerably higher; "classified" is not the same as "top secret".
Amusingly, her server turns out to have been more secure than the State Department server. The State Department got hacked, but the Clintons didn't. https://securityintelligence.c... [securityintelligence.com]
(very illegal),
In fact, all she had to do was issue an exemption stating that her server was allowed for classified email. As Secretary of State, she had the authority to declare what server are secure!
Re: (Score:2)
Then how did those darn Russians get her emails? The alternative to badly secured server hacked by Russians is the Seth Rich conspiracy theory. Pick your poison carefully.
Re: (Score:1)
Of course every foreign intelligence server had access to her server. That's what foreign intelligence agencies exist to do - not to mention it was Exchange 2010 with an internet-facing webmail login. Hell, I could've gotten into it.
Re: (Score:2)
foreign intelligence server = foreign intelligence agency
No, Different leak [Re:Sites back, grabs a tub...] (Score:3)
Then how did those darn Russians get her emails? The alternative to badly secured server hacked by Russians is the Seth Rich conspiracy theory. Pick your poison carefully.
The DNC email leak was from the DNC, not the Clinton server (and was years after Hillary left the Secretary of State office). It was done by phishing John Podesta's account: https://www.apnews.com/dea73ef... [apnews.com]
https://www.engadget.com/2017/11/03/ap-investigation-russia-hack-dnc-clinton-emails/
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
"Amusingly, her server turns out to have been more secure than the State Department server. The State Department got hacked, but the Clintons didn't. https://securityintelligence.c... [securityin...gence.c...] [securityintelligence.com] "
The OIG report released today SAYS that foreign governments had at least one of her emails marked Secret - from her server.
Re: (Score:3)
That doesn't mean she wasn't hacked, it means that the state department detected their hack, while Hillary didn't.
Re: (Score:3)
"As Secretary of State, she had the authority to declare what server are secure!"
Not true. The Sec of State only has classification authority over documents originating with the Dept of State. The classified info they found originated in other agencies.
Re: (Score:3)
You jest. But the discussion is already filled with ACs who'd just as soon see someone dead than be civil about their political opponents.
Re: (Score:2)