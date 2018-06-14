Kaspersky Halts Europol Partnership After Controversial EU Parliament Vote (bleepingcomputer.com) 16
An anonymous reader writes: Kaspersky Lab announced it was temporarily halting its cooperation with Europol following the voting of a controversial motion in the European Parliament. The Russian antivirus vendor will also stop working on the NoMoreRansom project that provided free ransomware decrypters for ransomware victims.
The company's decision comes after the EU Parliament voted a controversial motion that specifically mentions Kaspersky as a "confirmed as malicious" software and urges EU states to ban it as part of a joint EU cyber defense strategy. The EU did not present any evidence for its assessment that Kaspersky is malicious, but even answered user questions claiming it has no evidence. The motion is just a EU policy and has no legislative power, put it is still an official document. Kaspersky software has been previously banned from Government systems in the US, UK, Netherlands, and Lithuania.
My take (Score:1)
Personally I think the EU has gone mad.
Bam! (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
"Treason," is not the word you're looking for.
It has two components that do not apply:
1.) No United States citizen has declared war on the United States.
The last time that happened was the Civil War.
2.) The United States has no list of enemies.
The last time that happened was WWII.
*The United States has, at times, considered a list of enemies, but the idea fell through because of the complications that arise in that it would nullify many treaties that the United States has with other countries.
U.S. Constitution
Article III
Section 3.
Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort. No person shall be convicted of treason unless on the testimony of two witnesses to the same overt act, or on confession in open court.
The Congress shall have power to declare the punishment of treason, but no attainder of treason shall work corruption of blood, or forfeiture except during the life of the person attainted.
Re: (Score:1)
You're right, though I shudder at the thought.
A new way to create cyber-weapons manufacturer (Score:3)
The way things are going, Kaspersky will become the victim of "we can't prove it but they are evil" global campaign, eventually leaving the company very few options to survive. A natural shift would be to cyber-security offensive tools - a cyber weapon manufacturer if you will. While the US may balk at using Kaspersky as a defense tool, I don't think the FBI will blink if they can buy a better iPhone hacking tool from Kaspersky, or US or Chinese army if they can buy a better cyber-weapon. They'll rename it for security reasons I'm sure, so it won't be Kaspersky iPhone hacking or electrical grid crashing tool, it will be ACME Inc.
That's one way to create cyber-weapon manufacturers in today's world. No need to wait for someone to start it and get funding from investors with no scruples.
Re: (Score:2)
Good points.
Kaspersky is a business, and a damned good one, at that.
It will make money; the question is, "How?"|
Any entity good at defense knows the offensive tactics, and Kaspersky is right up there among the best.
AND
...
If Kaspersky is truly evil, it has embedded itself in all the key points around the globe.
$$$$
Evidence? Who needs evidence? (Score:4, Insightful)
Can someone please provide a post or a link to any credible information as to what Kaspersky actually has done wrong? The authorities in the EU and the US has pretty much called them a malware manufacturer but I have never heard of anyone victimized by malware they were alleged to have made.
My guess is that they refused to play footsie with the U.S. security state and this is the payback.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Kaspersky dared to reveal NSA malware, when all other "anti"virus company cooperated.
Meanwhile, back at the ranch... (Score:1)
Symantec and Norton go unpunished for their numerous crimes against society.