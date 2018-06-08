In a Blow To E-Voting Critics, Brazil Suspends Use of All Paper Ballots (arstechnica.com) 118
An anonymous reader shares a report: In a blow to electronic-voting critics, Brazil's Supreme Court has suspended the use of all paper ballots in this year's elections. The ruling means that only electronic ballot boxes will be used, and there will be no voter-verified paper trail that officials can use to check the accuracy of results. In an 8-2 majority, justices on Wednesday sided with government arguments that the paper trails posed a risk to ballot secrecy, Brazil's Folha De S.Paulo newspaper reported on Thursday. In so doing, the justices suspended a requirement that 5 percent of Brazil's ballot boxes this year use paper. That requirement, by Brazil's Supreme Electoral Court, already represented a major weakening of an election reform bill passed in 2015. Speaking in support of Wednesday's decision, Justice Gilmar Mendes equated proponents of voter-verified paper trails to conspiracy theorists. "After the statements made here [by those who defend paper votes], we have to believe that perhaps we did not actually reach the moon," Mendes was quoted as saying. "There are beliefs and even a religion around this theme."
I'm posting up here in answer to the other AC, and as an AC myself, to point out Gilmar Mendes is a judge with an extensive track record of voting against anti-corruption legislation and in favor of corrupt politicians (whose lunches and dinners he openly attends) and of those who are clients of lawyer business family members of his are employees of, all the while suing those who criticize him. Anything he says is almost always crafted so as to empower the powerful and to weaken the weak. Quoting him for an
They didn't hit the moon (Score:4, Insightful)
For the love of FSM, mod this plus infinity insightful. Computerphile does a brilliant job of summarizing why e-voting is an absolutely terrible idea.
Wrong. It will HELP the e-voting critics! (Score:2, Offtopic)
You assume that the votes from the boxes will actually be taken into account when determining the final result. How cute.
And because some hypersensitive Trumpophile thought they detected a dig in your comment, you picked up a cowardly Offtopic mod. Congratulations!
In other news (Score:2)
I'm not the ludite (Score:5, Insightful)
The fact in the matter is - once you have paper voting, performing fraud is so much harder then changing some numbers.
When I make a vote on a paper with a ball pen, it's nearly impossible to change it without a mark without replacing whole box. If someone gives me a tablet or a computer. How do I know that when I click my vote was marked correctly? Without me personally inspecting the code, then inspecting the hardware, I can never be sure.
Some sources: http://thehill.com/policy/cybe... [thehill.com] It took hackers _minutes_ to hack into several different voting machines, and once it's modified there's really no way to prove the vote was different.
Love to see you hack my single pull single throw lightswitches
The bi-metal thermostat in my home
My analog toaster oven
My mechanical sprinkler timer (Hell if you can figure out how to get it to go off at the right time and length of time I would like to see that)
The up down control on my boat lift
My paper tape reader
or even my mark sense card reader
I could hack your thermostat's temperature sensor so it never turns off. I could hack your toaster by *adding* a microcontroller to its power circuit, to make the timing digital; same with your sprinkler timer. Hack your boatswitch by flipping the function of the buttons, or adding a remote trigger
You have an awfully low id...
*says nothing*
Seeing as you have no direct access to any of them it would be a truly outstanding hack.
Indeed. All known approaches pose exposure and tamper risks; it's a matter of weighing the level.
Maybe It'll take a bad event to wake them up. Let's hope ethical hackers bust in and leave a harmless but illustrative warning. Change some votes to Mr. Goatse or something. The look on the inspectors' faces when they google it will be
The electronic voting machine i used in this past Tuesday's election used a monitor, scroll wheel, and buttons to let you select which candidates you wanted to vote for. After you finished voting, it showed you your votes on the screen and asked you to make sure those votes were correct. Then it printed your
Then it printed your votes onto a piece of paper, and asked you to confirm that the printed ballot accurately reflected your choices. That seemed to me a sensible method of electronic voting. Use a computer to reduce the expense and confusion of custom-printed ballots for every election.
Uh, as long as there's a qualification process of sorts pre-printing a ton of ballots for each candidate at a printing press is likely to be far cheaper than doing it at every voting booth. Don't get me wrong I see a lot of privacy and security advantages of paper ballots but economics is not one of them. All that manual labor is expensive. Dealing with physical paper is expensive. The eVote is cheaper.
The idea is the computer system knows the numbers and that gets reported nearly instantly when the election is over and then scrutineers check the paper ballots to verify it matches the info that the computer sent out. That sort of system would be very handy for preferential voting.
I expect a secure electronic voting system is impossible but I would love to see it because like most automation, it could eliminate an entire class of useless middlemen - namely politicians.
Scantron paper ballots have done this for a long, long time. Then poll workers call in the results (but this could be done via an app I guess). e-voting has no benefits over paper ballot other than the ability to hack an entire election at once with no audit trail. If these voting systems were highly secure and added something to the election somehow then I would support them, but the simple fact is, they don't.
All that manual labor is expensive
Democracy is important enough that any place should have enough volunteers.
Uh, as long as there's a qualification process of sorts pre-printing a ton of ballots for each candidate at a printing press is likely to be far cheaper than doing it at every voting booth.
Instead of printing a complete ballot on a piece of card stock, you're only recording voting results on a piece of receipt paper. I'd be shocked if it weren't cheaper.
Brazil is the biggest democracy in the world
Bzzzt. Wrong. That would be India. Thanks for playing.
Brazil is the biggest democracy in the world
Bzzzt. Wrong. That would be India. Thanks for playing.
Also Brazil has fewer people than the US so its not even the second biggest democracy. Of course, technically the US isn't even the second biggest democracy, that would be Russia but if they count as a democracy is a matter of opinion.
Russia's population is around the same as Nigeria's. Not that it matters, as the USA is a republic, not a democracy. And that is a big difference.
The USA has nation-wide democratic elections, so despite the details, most people would count it as a democracy. The UK, for example, also doesn't directly elect its leader. I'm not sure how many nations do, absolutely directly.
... Worse than the Brazilian e-vote is the American Electoral College. That is a real PITA.
The American Electoral College works exactly as it was intended to work, and provides for more stability in the country than other ways. The US is not a pure democracy, which would be unstable. It is a modified Republic, as it was designed to be.
By the way, a pure democracy has less power for each voter. As measured by the likelyhood of being the swinging vote, a system that breaks down into sub-blocks (like States) is better for voters. (But not for incumbent politicians...)
. . . and many of them were shown to be hackable . . .
I think pretty much all of them [wired.com] have been shown to have more holes than a sieve. You can thank me for the dramatic hyperbole later.
The UN has set 'best practices'.
These include: Paper ballots, clear ballot boxes, immediate counting, boxes and polling places secured by representatives of all interested parties, voter registration, picture ID, Ink marking of fingers.
I'd be happy with that here in the USA...but picture ID is racist or something.
The devil is in the details, paper ballots are worse if it's not done right. e.g. Ballot boxes being 'found' in the trunk of a partisan's car, right after one party finds out exactly how man
What problem does picture ID help you solve? Who has the time to drive round to dozens of different polling stations and impersonate someone (who the ballot official may know, and who may already have voted). And how would that swing an election anyway?
On the other hand, picture ID obviously does create some problems. US and UK citizens are not required to have ID by the state. But they do have a right to vote. So now they are having their right to vote qualified. That's not OK. The fact that the qualificat
What problem does picture ID help you solve?
Well, it helps ensure the person voting is who they say they are and is eligible to vote.
Who has the time to drive round to dozens of different polling stations and impersonate someone
Democratic party activists; the same unemployed cranks who have the time to show up at massive political rallies.
(who the ballot official may know, and who may already have voted).
I'm sure there are quite a few ballot officials who would happily participate in fraud, as long as it supported their preferred candidate.
And how would that swing an election anyway?
Well, in a Narrow election, a few people who spend all day voting. (vote early! vote often!) could certainly swing the vote by a few hundred.
On the other hand, picture ID obviously does create some problems.
Yes, it makes it harder to ste
You know, it's difficult to take someone seriously when they have a clever clever nick that's spelled incorrectly.
It's also difficult when they parade a series of one-liners they evidently believe are case-closed, rock-solid, zingers, but are in fact a crock of shit.
Also, when they Randomly capitalise a letter, as though apeing the writing conventions of the 17th century somehow adds weight to their argument.
Ask the UN. It's their standard.
It's not a good faith question. You know exactly what picture ID solves, you just don't consider that a feature, rather a bug.
The problem voter ID laws are trying to solve is "how do we make it difficult for people to vote for left of centre parties while convincing dumbshit voters that's not what we're doing?". And you, my friend, are proof positive that they've been very successful. Congratulations.
Diebold and Harris (Score:5, Informative)
Just a reminder that Republicans are fighting every initiative to require paper ballots in the US. Even in the rare red state where a paper ballot initiative has been put forth by a Republican lawmaker, the state party has fought it and they only passed with the full support of Democrats.
http://humphreyonthehill.tnjou... [tnjournal.net]
https://www.cnet.com/news/repu... [cnet.com]
http://www.governing.com/topic... [governing.com]
Just remember it was the butt-hurt Democrats that insisted on electronic voting after Al Gore showed Hillary how to win the popular vote but lose the election.
Before anyone decided to argue about stolen elections, just a reminder that the right wing newspaper the NY Timesdeclared that there was no way Al Gore could have won the 2000 election in Florida, and losing Florida cost him the Predidency.
No, sweetie. Democrats were demanding paper ballots and paper trails long before the 2000 election. The miserable way the Florida 2000 election was run, with the defective-by-design hole punch ballots, was just more incentive.
It's been 30 years since a Republican has won the popular vote for president. Think on that for a second.
He merely supplied the dots, and let you connect them. If you don't like the resulting picture, that's hardly his fault.
It's been 30 years since a Republican has won the popular vote for president. Think on that for a second.
You are wrong [wikipedia.org].
In 2004, Ohio and Pennsylvania used Diebold machines.
Rooster, you make it too easy.
https://www.rawstory.com/news/... [rawstory.com]
https://gizmodo.com/5825014/ho... [gizmodo.com]
https://www.vanityfair.com/new... [vanityfair.com]
https://www.nytimes.com/2004/1... [nytimes.com]
https://www.motherjones.com/me... [motherjones.com]
There. I've given you the truth. Do what you will.
Bullshit Wingnut Propaganda Sense is tingling (Score:2)
Fuck that noise.
1) In-person vote fraud is on the order of a few dozen votes out of billions cast. Voter ID is a solution in search of a problem.
2) The cases voter ID proponents point to invariably wouldn't have been prevented with ID's. Convicted felon? Voted in person and by mail? Have residences in more than one district or even state and voted in each? Not prevented by ID!
3) Voting is a right. You do not have
Now, I agree with you that voting IS a right - and, in the Constitution, it is reserved for citizens only:
Amendment 14: the right to vote at any election for the choice of electors for President and Vice President of the United States, Representatives in Congress, the Executive and Judicial officers of a State, or the members of the Legislature thereof, is denied to any of the male inhabitants of such State, being twenty-one years of age, and citizens of the United States
Amendment 15: The right of citizens of the United States to vote
Amendment 19: The right of citizens of the United States to vote
Amendment 24: The right of citizens of the United States to vote
Amendment 26: The right of citizens of the United States, who are eighteen years of age or older, to vote
Funny, each time the right to vote is mentioned it's brought up in terms of CITIZENSHIP. Non-citizens are NOT allowed to vote. I guess we ignore those who chose to break the law? Or do you believe we should p
Cultist (Score:2)
Repeating an argument that was just debunked is a sign of cult thinking. Go look at your own link - it's replete with duplicate votes, petition fraud, felons - NOT. PREVENTED. BY. VOTER. ID.
Undocumented immigrants aren't going to be voting because they don't want to bring attention from the state. Green card holders are going to have regular drivers licenses, so your precious voter ID laws
An ID requirement works *fairly* only in countries with universal/mandatory ID for all citizens.
Corrupt or incompetent. (Score:1)
They're smart men, so I'd opt for corrupt.
They're smart men, so I'd opt for corrupt.
Alas, here is the dilemma of the voter in a democracy. Do you vote for the knave, or the fool?
Answer: vote for the knave, because the knave is competent. But watch the knave like a hawk.
For readers in the USA: I leave it as an exercise to decide whether the knave or the fool ascended to the WH in 2016.
I leave it as an exercise to decide whether the knave or the fool ascended to the WH in 2016.
It was the fool. Now what do I win?
conspiracy theorists (Score:2)
How are proponents of voter-verified paper trails the conspiracy theorists when the other side has
the crackpot conspiracy theory that "paper trails pose a risk to ballot secrecy"?
I have no problem with electronic voting systems but they all should print a receipt for the voter
and that receipt should be deposited in a ballot box before the voter leaves the building
which solves both problems nicely. No conspiracy required.
Who is to say the printed ballot has no water mark identifying you and your vote? Not that I think it is likely, but is at least possible.
This would be possible even with traditional paper votes, but a little bit harder to execute.
All your Brazil is belong to Russia (Score:1)
Sad.
Talk about fixed elections
...
Rigged elections on track (Score:4, Insightful)
They put Lula in jail but forgot to make him ineligible. Now forecasts tells he should win by a 10% margin. It was high time to make sure the people's vote would not be taken into account, hence electronic voting.
It was high time to make sure the people's vote would not be taken into account, hence electronic voting.
Well in that respect I think that Trump being in office shows the system is "working". Unless the tin foil hat brigade decides Trump is just a puppet and the plan all along. Who knows...
Well in that respect I think that Trump being in office shows the system is "working".
The question here is a lot about how democrats chosen their candidate
Perfect Solution! (Score:2)
No need to worry about your preferred candidate ever losing again! No more nasty anarchists, white supremacists and putin lovers causing problems. Never have a Trump, ever again! The only thing wrong with democracy is the voters and this neutralizes them perfectly.
Stalin approves. (Score:2)
I consider it completely unimportant who in the party will vote, or how; but what is extraordinarily important is this â" who will count the votes, and how.
He was referring to a Communist Party vote, but the same principle applies.
Let m get this straight.., (Score:3)
So because Brazil decides to go completely electronic voting that somehow invalidates the arguments against election technologies that provide an actual physical audit trail?
Having no physical audit trail simply means the government will be telling you 'just trust us' after they announce the election result.
It is a good thing (Score:1)
For the people commenting that now the elections will be rigged etc, please notice Brazil has been using e-voting machines for 20 years, that boat has sailed a long time ago.
I prefer the electronic voting, it is a lot faster to vote and get the results, and it is not like paper voting is any safer: https://www.bbc.com/news/av/wo... [bbc.com]
The best reason to go electronic is to avoid pressure on voters. People used to "sell" their vote for pennies, the ticket from paper voting was the proof they voted for the buyer.
Your "best reason" is wrong. Paper voting in Australia does not have that problem; the system is quick, efficient and designed specifically to prevent parties - political or criminal - from being able to change or know who you vote for.
Complete Secrecy (Score:4, Funny)
"In an 8-2 majority, justices on Wednesday sided with government arguments that the paper trails posed a risk to ballot secrecy."
The justices are right about one point, E-voting has complete ballot secrecy. The ballots are so secret that nobody knows if the ballot count is accurate.
Encrypted verified paper ballots (Score:1)
This is a presentation given by a google engineer about using encryption to verify paper ballot elections:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
I highly recommend watching because it's in depth but also tackles general election security. I don't know that this can be applied to electronic voting though.
multiple vote counting systems (Score:2)
No, it wouldn't. It would get a bit more expensive, though.
The typical e-voting fraud in Brazil so far has been to outright steal or damage the equipments located where the opposing candidate has a known majority. urn hacking is rare, expensive, and ends up resulting in the same as stealing it (all votes in that urn are invalidated).
Now, I would not be surprised if it did change into government-sponsored fraud on the next election. The guys who are directly getting benefits from the current government *a
A credible option? (Score:2)
Not a blow to the critics (Score:2)
"A blow to X" = "something causing X trouble" [collinsdictionary.com], so I've no idea why you insist on turning it backwards. The headline uses the idiom correctly, and you apparently know less about English than msmash does, which is
... something.
Welcome to the moon, judge Mendes (Score:3)
Where people hacking your voting machines within 90 minutes is apparently only a conspiracy theory:
http://fortune.com/2017/07/31/... [fortune.com]
I guess you believe in the easter bunny and the security of E-Voting?
E-Voting is bad (Score:2)
But people that do not grok IT, out of ignorance or malice, really love the idea of e-voting, and are surprisingly hard to convince of their error.