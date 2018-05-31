Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Alibaba Co-founder Says Many Americans 'Want To Stop China' From Upgrading Its Tech (cnbc.com) 45

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
With the threat of Trump's ever-looming trade war with China and his administration's sanctions on Chinese companies like ZTE, it's hard to remember a more contentious period between the two countries in recent times. Adding fuel to the conversation, an Alibaba co-founder alleged that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative. From a report: Chinese media outlets have repeatedly asserted that American complaints about the tech sector are really just efforts to slow the country's rise as a global power. "There's nothing wrong with a country wanting to upgrade its own manufacturing sector, go higher tech, be more innovative," Tsai said. "But then, from the Chinese perspective, what we're seeing is there are a lot of people in America that want to stop China from doing that." After three decades of producing low-end manufacturing goods, Tsai said, China recognizes the need to develop better technology, upgrade its manufacturing sector and focus more on value-added areas like robotics, aeronautics and high-tech medical equipment.

  • or... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by GoTeam ( 5042081 ) on Thursday May 31, 2018 @11:28AM (#56705608)
    American companies prefer to not have their IP stolen by foreign companies. Also, don't start with something as silly and foolish as: "it's hard to remember a more contentious period between the two countries in recent times". Really? Is it that hard to remember more contentious countries? Let me get you started: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    • Maturity curve [Re:or...] (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 ) on Thursday May 31, 2018 @11:39AM (#56705686) Journal

      Basically he's denying China cheats like the wind. To be fair, when USA industry was young, we played intellectual property games with Europe also.

      But when you become a trading super-power, your scrappy "street-smarts" 3rd-world tendencies need to be corrected or you will face retaliation. You can no longer fly under the radar. China has yet to kick its bad habits.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by llamalad ( 12917 )

        How does the wind cheat?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ranton ( 36917 )

        But when you become a trading super-power, your scrappy "street-smarts" 3rd-world tendencies need to be corrected or you will face retaliation. You can no longer fly under the radar. China has yet to kick its bad habits.

        In fairness, China may be a trading super-power but it is still a developing nation. Its GDP (PPP) per capita needs to double if not triple until it can really be considered a developed power house like the top European nations or the US. China's shear size allows it to compete with more developed economies in the industries it chooses, but it likely has at least a decade or two until it would be considered a truly developed nation on the same level playing field as countries such as the UK, Germany, or US.

      • THere was a difference. Europe was forcing all other nations/colonies to cater to them with resources.
        America does not do that. In fact, up until now, we have allowed/encouraged manufacturing to go offshore. The idea was to help other nation's get rich to have better 2 way trade. Problem is, when the other nation puts up massive barriers even once they are equals in many aspects.
        That has been insane.

        Of course, Trump's approach with the rest of our western allies is just as insane.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by bigpat ( 158134 )

        Basically he's denying China cheats like the wind. To be fair, when USA industry was young, we played intellectual property games with Europe also.

        Yup. If the Chinese economy gains advantage and then comes to rely on intellectual property and trade secrets and the US tries to catch up by stealing trade secrets and not enforcing intellectual property laws of just Chinese companies I expect they would feel the same way as US companies do now.

        And the hypocrisy and lack of empathy on both sides is palpable. China is in many ways following a US model of development... including the theft of intellectual property from competitors.

        Also, fundamentally our t

    • And American employees want to stop seeing their jobs shipped overseas. I know and have actively resisted the Chinese invasion in several "American" companies who realized that engineers are cheaper in China just like everything else. That said, in three past employers I have seen technology blatantly stolen by a certain Chinese company, and those statements are backed by arrests and convictions.

      So yes, absolutely they're correct. So what? Want it to stop? Simple, throw out your government, replace it with

      • But as long as it's a corrupt dictatorship, we absolutely should fight them to the death.
        But you are not fighting that corrupt dictatorship, you are fighting the people there. And that makes you an asshole and murderer. And a pretty dumb one on top of that.

      • yup. I have dealt with 2 Chinese spies as well. We actually arrest and deport a lot more spies than ppl realize. And the amount of chinese spying that goes on is amazing.

      • You know China has the biggest parliamentary body in the world? People tell me we can't have 1,000 Representatives in Congress because it would be a mad house; China has 2,980.

        Those 2,980 are elected. Their elections are ridiculous: people elect local officials, who then elect officials in broader assemblies, and so forth, equivalent to how the US used to elect the Senate (and US elections today are largely controlled by Central Committee, notably in the Democratic Party, by way of influencing voters).

    • As an American, I'd simply appreciate if a Chinese calling himself "Joe" didn't try to put words in my mouth.

  • China will develope something new; but until then its business as usual.

  • Contentiousness (Score:3)

    by JBMcB ( 73720 ) on Thursday May 31, 2018 @11:37AM (#56705674)

    it's hard to remember a more contentious period between the two countries in recent times.

    Well, Saudi Arabia is bombing the crap out of Yemen. Russia has been covertly sending troops into Ukraine. Israel and Iran are almost at war.

    So yeah, one country increasing tariffs on another is probably the most contentious thing going on right now.

  • Who doesn't want their greatest rival to be struggling?

    While I want to watch China suffer another two centuries of "shame" (which most working poor Chinese don't even care about), America needs a worthy rival.

    Otherwise, this country stagnates which is what has happened since the Soviet Union went belly up in 1991. Another cold war won't hurt anyone and would probably start another space race. All good things in my eyes.

    Innovate away ON YOUR OWN China, just don't expect to get the free USA ride you've been g

  • Maybe they just want to stop having tech stolen and show up in Chinese products that largely look like clones of the stolen products that are in turn then sold back to the foreign markets at much lower cost. There is no way any american laws or tariffs would prevent or even could prevent China from having its own ideas, creating new product categories, and then selling them to other countries that would feel safe using them

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      China can't invent because their schools & culture punish innovation and new ideas. Even when they steal product ideas, they don't make small improvements other than crudely cutting corners to save on cost. Mainland china completely relies on Taiwan for any Chinese sourced innovation & design.

  • I fail to see the connection between the Americans deciding they don't want to import some stuff, or import less of it, and the Chinese upgrading or not upgrading their own country's stuff. What prevents them from doing so?
  • China continues to require that nearly all companies that operate in CHina to have 51% chinese ownership (though cars are now exempted, though they will still pay high tariffs). Likewise, the companies will be required to turn over IP to Chinese owners.
    And yet, this is America's fault for a western company wanting to keep their IP, while Chinese companies will sue for theft of their IP.
    Yeah, totally makes sense.

    Now, if Trump would just do his GD job or at least keep a few of his promises esp for dealing with CHina.
  • ZTE broke an International embargo and then blatantly lied about implementing the remedies it had agreed to. There is a general unease with China's grown economic and military power but ZTE's case had absolutely nothing to do with any of that. Chinese companies need to learn that being cozy with the Chinese Communist party can't protect them in the world stage

