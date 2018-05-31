Alibaba Co-founder Says Many Americans 'Want To Stop China' From Upgrading Its Tech (cnbc.com) 45
With the threat of Trump's ever-looming trade war with China and his administration's sanctions on Chinese companies like ZTE, it's hard to remember a more contentious period between the two countries in recent times. Adding fuel to the conversation, an Alibaba co-founder alleged that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative. From a report: Chinese media outlets have repeatedly asserted that American complaints about the tech sector are really just efforts to slow the country's rise as a global power. "There's nothing wrong with a country wanting to upgrade its own manufacturing sector, go higher tech, be more innovative," Tsai said. "But then, from the Chinese perspective, what we're seeing is there are a lot of people in America that want to stop China from doing that." After three decades of producing low-end manufacturing goods, Tsai said, China recognizes the need to develop better technology, upgrade its manufacturing sector and focus more on value-added areas like robotics, aeronautics and high-tech medical equipment.
We do the R&D on new ideas, they use espionage (been going on for decades) to steal it and then "upgrade" their systems, to compete back with us.
Well, we sure as hell can't innovate ourselves! So our only recourse is to try to stop other countries from innovating! No way can we allow someone a chance at bettering themselves if we're not able to steal the betterment for our own use.
Regardless of the many problems the US has, not being able to innovate certainly isn't one of them. China is playing catch up in innovation, and who do you think they are trying to catch up to? The US is having a hard time dealing with not being the only game in town, but it is still top dog. Possibly not for long but it certainly still is today.
While there is certainly a significant portion of Americans who simply want China to fail, most of us just don't want China to steal. Even that is a bit misguided t
"we will need to compete on a level playing field."
Bullshit. The playing field will never be level, so long as Chinese companies continue to steal then undercut both quality and price.
Nearly all of AE still comes from America.
EV innovation is coming from America.
Space innovation is coming from America.
China/India are still trying to catch up with civil nuclear tech innovation from America's 60s.
Most of the items that are made in China but sold in America were innovated in America, not china.
BUT, America is not innovative?
You could only be Porky/Red Tide to have such egregious lies.
Basically he's denying China cheats like the wind. To be fair, when USA industry was young, we played intellectual property games with Europe also.
But when you become a trading super-power, your scrappy "street-smarts" 3rd-world tendencies need to be corrected or you will face retaliation. You can no longer fly under the radar. China has yet to kick its bad habits.
How does the wind cheat?
But when you become a trading super-power, your scrappy "street-smarts" 3rd-world tendencies need to be corrected or you will face retaliation. You can no longer fly under the radar. China has yet to kick its bad habits.
In fairness, China may be a trading super-power but it is still a developing nation. Its GDP (PPP) per capita needs to double if not triple until it can really be considered a developed power house like the top European nations or the US. China's shear size allows it to compete with more developed economies in the industries it chooses, but it likely has at least a decade or two until it would be considered a truly developed nation on the same level playing field as countries such as the UK, Germany, or US.
America does not do that. In fact, up until now, we have allowed/encouraged manufacturing to go offshore. The idea was to help other nation's get rich to have better 2 way trade. Problem is, when the other nation puts up massive barriers even once they are equals in many aspects.
That has been insane.
Of course, Trump's approach with the rest of our western allies is just as insane.
Basically he's denying China cheats like the wind. To be fair, when USA industry was young, we played intellectual property games with Europe also.
Yup. If the Chinese economy gains advantage and then comes to rely on intellectual property and trade secrets and the US tries to catch up by stealing trade secrets and not enforcing intellectual property laws of just Chinese companies I expect they would feel the same way as US companies do now.
And the hypocrisy and lack of empathy on both sides is palpable. China is in many ways following a US model of development... including the theft of intellectual property from competitors.
Also, fundamentally our t
And American employees want to stop seeing their jobs shipped overseas. I know and have actively resisted the Chinese invasion in several "American" companies who realized that engineers are cheaper in China just like everything else. That said, in three past employers I have seen technology blatantly stolen by a certain Chinese company, and those statements are backed by arrests and convictions.
So yes, absolutely they're correct. So what? Want it to stop? Simple, throw out your government, replace it with
But as long as it's a corrupt dictatorship, we absolutely should fight them to the death.
But you are not fighting that corrupt dictatorship, you are fighting the people there. And that makes you an asshole and murderer. And a pretty dumb one on top of that.
You know China has the biggest parliamentary body in the world? People tell me we can't have 1,000 Representatives in Congress because it would be a mad house; China has 2,980.
Those 2,980 are elected. Their elections are ridiculous: people elect local officials, who then elect officials in broader assemblies, and so forth, equivalent to how the US used to elect the Senate (and US elections today are largely controlled by Central Committee, notably in the Democratic Party, by way of influencing voters).
As an American, I'd simply appreciate if a Chinese calling himself "Joe" didn't try to put words in my mouth.
Yes, China steals a great deal. BUT, that does not mean that CHina's innovation is not up and coming. It is a horrible mistake to claim otherwise.
Just like Japan and India today, you have many ppl in CHina that are learning and are as innovative as any others.
it's hard to remember a more contentious period between the two countries in recent times.
Well, Saudi Arabia is bombing the crap out of Yemen. Russia has been covertly sending troops into Ukraine. Israel and Iran are almost at war.
So yeah, one country increasing tariffs on another is probably the most contentious thing going on right now.
Who doesn't want their greatest rival to be struggling?
While I want to watch China suffer another two centuries of "shame" (which most working poor Chinese don't even care about), America needs a worthy rival.
Otherwise, this country stagnates which is what has happened since the Soviet Union went belly up in 1991. Another cold war won't hurt anyone and would probably start another space race. All good things in my eyes.
Innovate away ON YOUR OWN China, just don't expect to get the free USA ride you've been g
China can't invent because their schools & culture punish innovation and new ideas. Even when they steal product ideas, they don't make small improvements other than crudely cutting corners to save on cost. Mainland china completely relies on Taiwan for any Chinese sourced innovation & design.
America's push to stop china's dumping/theft/etc (Score:3)
And yet, this is America's fault for a western company wanting to keep their IP, while Chinese companies will sue for theft of their IP.
Yeah, totally makes sense.
Now, if Trump would just do his GD job or at least keep a few of his promises esp for dealing with CHina.
