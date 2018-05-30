Kaspersky Suits Tossed, Fed Bans Will Continue (axios.com) 17
A Washington D.C. court has dismissed Kaspersky Lab's lawsuits against the U.S. government over two different rules banning Kaspersky products from federal systems. From a report: Both a federal law passed as part of last years National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA,) and a binding operational directive (BOD) issued by the Department of Homeland Security, prohibit federal agencies from using Kaspersky products. Both portrayed Kaspersky, a Moscow based company, as a national security risk. Kaspersky sued to prevent the two rules from coming into place, claiming the NDAA was a form of unlawful punishment against a specific company known as a bill of attainder. The judge reasoned that "The NDAA does not inflict 'punishment' on Kaspersky Lab. It eliminates a perceived risk to the Nation's cybersecurity and, in so doing, has the secondary effect of foreclosing one small source of revenue for a large multinational corporation." Because the NDAA ruling remains in effect, the judge ruled the BOD case was more or less a moot point. Further reading: Who's Afraid of Kaspersky?, and US Government Can't Get Controversial Kaspersky Lab Software Off Its Networks.
Re: (Score:1)
Wow, amazing the power of 13 Twitter trolls paid a total of $100,000 against the billion dollar Democratic campaign.
Have you seen some of these posts? What is their magical power to sway entire populations? And why couldn't the Democrats use the same technology?
Re: (Score:2)
Wait.. What?
Are you saying the Russians spent $100K to get Trump elected? Or that they managed to bribe a billionaire real-estate developer for $100K?
You do see how either of these ideas are just flat crazy right?
LOL
Re: (Score:2)
Donald's co-conspirators are already facing serious criminal charges
Hmmm.. Let me see... We have the following...
Defrauding the US Government (basically income tax evasion) and conspiracy to do this, a decade ago, for two people.
Lying to investigators, for two people..... (Like Scooter Libby did?) Oh yea, that's horrible....
13 + 3 foreign entities charged with trying to sway the election (for both candidates in turn) though $100K's worth of social media ads, but nothing coordinated with either campaign...
Shesh.... That's it? That's "serious criminal charges" ?
I got t
In mother Russia.... (Score:2)
You don't sue government for hurting your business...
The government just ends your business...
Re: (Score:2)
The government just ends your business...
Now why would they want to end it if it is doing OK . . . ?
They will just end you instead . . . and take over the business themselves.