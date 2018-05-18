Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Government The Almighty Buck United States Politics

Trump Personally Pushed Postmaster General To Double Rates on Amazon, Other Firms: Report (washingtonpost.com) 130

Posted by msmash from the my-way-or-highway dept.
President Trump personally urged the leader of the U.S. Postal Service to double the rates the agency charges Amazon and other firms for delivery packages in several private conversations in 2017 and 2018, The Washington Post reported Friday (alternative source). From the report: Postmaster General Megan Brennan has so far resisted Trump's demand, explaining in multiple conversations occurring this year and last that these arrangements are bound by contracts and must be reviewed by a regulatory commission, the three people said. She has told the president that the Amazon relationship is beneficial for the Postal Service and gave him a set of slides that showed the variety of companies, in addition to Amazon, that also partner for deliveries.

Despite these presentations, Trump has continued to level criticism at Amazon. And last month, his critiques culminated in the signing of an executive order mandating a government review of the financially strapped Postal Service that could lead to major changes in the way it charges Amazon and others for package delivery. Few U.S. companies have drawn Trump's ire as much as Amazon, which has rapidly grown to be the second-largest U.S. company in terms of market capitalization. For more than three years, Trump has fumed publicly and privately about the giant commerce and services company and its founder Jeffrey P. Bezos, who is also the owner of The Washington Post.

Trump Personally Pushed Postmaster General To Double Rates on Amazon, Other Firms: Report More | Reply

Trump Personally Pushed Postmaster General To Double Rates on Amazon, Other Firms: Report

Comments Filter:

  • Won't that just push... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Friday May 18, 2018 @04:16PM (#56635052)
    Won't that just push Amazon to set up their own private courier services? Not that I feel sympathy for either side of this fight.

    • Re:Won't that just push... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by bluefoxlucid ( 723572 ) on Friday May 18, 2018 @04:19PM (#56635080) Homepage Journal

      Firstly, they do have their own private courier service.

      Second, if USPS suddenly is pushed by the Administration or whatever upon which the Administration manages to lean, it will become more-expensive than FedEx, UPS, DHL, and so forth. The other clients will then go to those lower-cost providers. Then the USPS will go bankrupt, like the three casinos Trump managed to trash.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Altus ( 1034 )

        Plus the service provided by the USPS is not nearly as reliable as the other providers. My previous employer tried moving from Fedex to a Fedex/USPS last mile solution and the result was a huge increase in missed deliveries. For amazon this might not be a big deal, the cost of replacing the lost items might not be higher than the saving of using USPS but for my employer, with a limited inventory of items that are produced in one off batches, it was unacceptable. If the cost of USPS goes up and the qualit

      • FedEx and UPS often just handle the long-haul portion of a shipment and rely on the USPS for delivery from a USPS distribution center to a customer. If the USPS goes away. FedEx and UPS will not take its place. We'll all just be stuck with very expensive, not very convenient shipping.

      • What sort of "like, really smart... and very stable genius" manages to lose money in the gambling industry?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by thomn8r ( 635504 )
        Privatizing the USPS has been a Republican wet dream for years.

    • In several markets, Amazon already does have their own carrier services known as AMZL. They even market it out as a public courier service in India.

    • This is NOT news.

      Wake me up when he does something not boneheaded.

  • If not with USPS, then they will use Fedex or UPS (Score:5, Insightful)

    by jellomizer ( 103300 ) on Friday May 18, 2018 @04:19PM (#56635078)

    I am sorry the company CEO is hurting the Presidents fragile Ego. But shouldn't he be Mr. Business man? Who looks at the big picture and works to make profitable deals no matter what your personal feelings are to the other person? Just as long as Amazon and like companies are not being charged at a loss at such bulk rates this is money to the USPS system, that isn't going to its competitors of FedEx and UPS. Doubling the Rates will not hurt Amazon that much, It will just hurt the USPS because Amazon will just move to the next cheapest shipping method.

  • Trump is personally going to Prison (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    He'll put his personal touch into 6x9 feet of the luxurious Trump Wing at Leavenworth Downs. Treason is not too strong a word.

    • For what?

      Well, I can tell you this, it won't be before January 20, 2025. At the rate the Muller investigation is going, he's got nothing and you cannot charge a sitting president.

  • Demand curve (Score:5, Informative)

    by hawguy ( 1600213 ) on Friday May 18, 2018 @04:19PM (#56635086)

    You'd think that as a self-professed "businessman", Trump would understand how demand curves work -- if you double the price of a product, demand decreases, if other suppliers (UPS, Fedex, Ontrac, Amazon's own service, etc) can deliver for less, then the postoffice loses out on income for a business that costs very little to provide when they are already sending workers out to every address.

    Though I'd be happy to see Amazon stop using the USPS -- they are the least reliable of all of the other services Amazon uses, packages sometimes show up days after they were marked "delivered", or don't show up at all. I fairly often get packages meant for neighbors, I assume this is the source of the delayed packages.

    Fedex and UPS are the best, packages show up on time. Amazon's own delivery service has been ok, but seem to have a high number of rescheduled deliveries when they've run out of time to deliver. Maybe I'm on the end of the route.

    • Simply stated: I agree. Thanks for a well thought-out post

    • Re: Demand curve (Score:3, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Trump isn't a business man. No business man worth his salt could lose money on a casino. He's also not pro business as we can see from this asking his many other feuds with the business community

      • Wasn't that casino mostly paid for by other investors? If you're a little bit crooked and play your cards right, you can make money on failures if you get other people to invest significant amounts.
    • If that man has ever deigned to gaze upon a demand-curve (or any other form of graphed data) and actually understood it, then I am bear in the woods who is also the Pope.

    • Re:Demand curve (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Friday May 18, 2018 @04:37PM (#56635256) Journal
      Trump is making policy decisions based on personal grudges and personal vendettas, his ego is blinding him to facts.

    • ... Though I'd be happy to see Amazon stop using the USPS -- they are the least reliable of all of the other services Amazon uses, packages sometimes show up days after they were marked "delivered", or don't show up at all. ...

      This may depend on where one lives and the mail box situation. Where I live we have community mail boxes that are locked when a package is delivered. Only the USPS has access to these boxes so there's some security involved. Packages aren't just dropped on the front step and stolen by people following the mail carrier or the mail carrier's truck. Not everyone has this advantage but I'd recommend groups of neighbors to set up community postal boxes. It's easy to do.

      I've never had a miss delivered package

    • He's not a businessman, but he plays one on TV.

      But seriously, he's not a businessman. He's a guy who inherited a fortune from his father, ran up debts, ran his businesses into the ground, and didn't pay his bills. He had become famous for being a failure until a reality TV show started selling him as a businessman. At that point, "Trump" started making a bunch of money for their branding, but claiming that Trump's company is making money because of his shrewd business judgement is like saying Disney mak

  • Dunno if Amazon is being wronged here or not. Quite possibly they are.

    I must say though that it's heartening to see Democrats be so fond of multi-bazillionaire captains of industry also owning major media outlets. A tad unexpected, but heartening.

    • Re:hmm (Score:4, Insightful)

      by F.Ultra ( 1673484 ) on Friday May 18, 2018 @04:32PM (#56635220)
      It's less about "fond of multi-bazillionaire captains of industry" and more about understanding how businesses and demand curves work. It's not Amazon that needs protection from Trump here but the USPS which are about to be forced to loose major contracts if Trump will have his way.

    • Despite your disingenuous "heartening" comment, actually most of us want EVERYONE to succeed,including our political rivals, heck, even the "evil" large business owners, as long as they play the game by the rules, and don't SCREW the people or the environment to make their profits.

      Of course, there are exceptions and outliers on either side of the aisle, and there are the psychopathic types that just want to see the world burn, but for the most part, most of us want everybody to succeed in life. As long as

  • The USPS is bringing in tons of money through their deals with companies like Amazon. They're not somehow getting screwed. Like in a lot of cases, if you're going to buy a large amount of a product or service, you can generally negotiate to get it at a lower bulk rate. That's not somehow unusual.

    It's essentially guaranteed business for USPS. If they double the rate, I'm sure FedEx, UPS, etc., will be quite happy to carry Amazon's packages instead, and the USPS will wind up being the one that loses.

    But, what

  • Case-in-point: why Trump is not a good POTUS (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Friday May 18, 2018 @04:34PM (#56635242) Journal
    This story about the U.S. Postal Service, Amazon/Jeff Bezos, and Donald Trump, is case-in-point as to why he never was Presidential material, why he is not a good President now, and why he never will be a good President, ever: Donald Trump is incapable of de-coupling his ego from his personality when it comes to his duty as President of the United States. The lies, the staffing choices based on personal loyalty and not personal integrity and aptitude, the grandstanding (attention whoring, basically), the temper-tantrums when he doesn't get his way, and decision-making based on personal grudges and personal vendettas (as is the case here specifically) are all anyone with two eyes and a functioning brain need to see that he is not now and won't ever be someone who should have been allowed to be elected in the first place. Never mind that he may well be at least as crooked as Tricky Dick or not (we may never really know, but boy oh boy does it look likely), or that he's flat-out incompetent politically (vis-a-vis Israel/Jerusalem), what we've seen since January 2017 is so far as I and so many others are concerned more than enough evidence that Donald J. Trump as POTUS was one of the worst electoral mistakes in the history of the United States, one that this country will spend decades living down with the rest of the world.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by OzPeter ( 195038 )

      Donald Trump is incapable of de-coupling his ego from his personality when it comes to his duty as President of the United States.

      I basically said this on another forum a long time ago. My evidence at the time (which is still basically true) was that he initially posts stuff on *his* twitter account and then re-tweets on the POTUS account. Thus, in my opinion, he thinks of himself first and as POTUS second.

    • I see things like this and imagine if he was able to actually just do what he wants, unencumbered by the little checks and balances we have left.

      From just purely the words out of his mouth I could see us nearing third world status in a decade or two if he was left to his own devices. And I say that with not a bit of hyperbole.

    • "he is not now and won't ever be someone who should have been allowed to be elected in the first place."

      Absolutely wrong here. It is critical to the functioning of a non-dictatorial government that be very, very few restrictions on who is allowed to be elected. It is critical because the alternative is that someone must choose who is allowed, and then that person or body is by definition dictatorial. The existing restrictions on who may run for the office of President of the United States are all the restri

  • If Trump wants to increase Amazon's costs... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Ichijo ( 607641 ) on Friday May 18, 2018 @04:51PM (#56635372) Journal

    ...then he should get the states to increase their diesel taxes and weight-mile taxes on trucks. But this would harm the oil industry which pays big money to politicians and so it will never happen.

  • So how has Amazon hurt trump in teh past? I have heard mention that it hurts him by de-valuing brick-and-mortar retail space that he is heavily invested in.

  • So:
    - Trump says the Post Office is giving Amazon (owned by Jeff Bezos) a couple bucks of subsidies per package and orders the Post Office to readjust their special deal.
    - The Washington Post (owned by Jeff Bezos) runs an article flaming Trump and making several claims - such as that the deal is good for the Post Office, Trump's underlings are fighting back, yadda yadda yadda.

    I trust nobody will be surprised if I take the Post article's claims with a grain (or a 50-pound block) of salt at thi

    • Maybe it IS a good deal for the post office. But let's see that from someone without skin in the game.

      You mean like the Post Master General?

    • So you will take the post office claims that they are abiding by the law that all deals must be profitable as dubious, and consider an almost pathological liar who uses FoxNews Channel as basically his cabinet and calls pretty much all news fake news that doesn't lick his boots?

      There is absolutely no reason to think this is some 'bad deal' for the taxpayer aside from The Whiner in chief having a beef with Bezos because he owns the WP and they have the audacity to call out Trump on his never ending stream of

      • They wouldn't want to admit they presided over a lousy deal would they? I don't know that it is a lousy deal but people have all kinds of reasons why they would misrepresent something.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ianbnet ( 214952 )

      I mean, how about the Post Office themselves? https://about.usps.com/news/statements/080117.htm. The USPS has been pretty damn clear on this. https://gizmodo.com/former-postmaster-general-says-trump-is-completely-wron-1825025953

      You should take the Post's claims with a grain of salt - not because Bezos owns them, but because any single source should be verified. But this has been, repeatedly.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by meglon ( 1001833 )
      Let me help you out with a piece of advice: google is fucking easy to use.

      https://www.nytimes.com/2018/0... [nytimes.com]

      http://observer.com/2018/04/tr... [observer.com]

      http://www.politifact.com/trut... [politifact.com]

      https://www.snopes.com/fact-ch... [snopes.com]

      https://angrybearblog.com/2018... [angrybearblog.com]

      http://www.businessinsider.com... [businessinsider.com]

      http://fortune.com/2018/03/29/... [fortune.com]

  • Bills of attainder are forbidden by the US Constitution. Federal regulations have the force of law, so no Donny, you can't fuck around with Amazon's contract with the USPS.

    Really, I understand he's not a lawyer, but he took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, a document with which he is manifestly completely unfamiliar. I think there's a case to be made that he can be forced to at least read it once. While wearing his glasses that he refuses to wear in public, which is wh

  • God forbid the man be right about something, even if it is motivated entirely by petty spite. The fact that the partnership is good for the USPS isn't equivalent to it being good for commerce in general. Amazon is too fucking big. It's dangerous.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ianbnet ( 214952 )

      God forbid the man be right about something, even if it is motivated entirely by petty spite. The fact that the partnership is good for the USPS isn't equivalent to it being good for commerce in general. Amazon is too fucking big. It's dangerous.

      That might (or might not) be true. But it's not the basis of the claims Trump is trying to make. This would be a very different conversation if it was about Amazon becoming a monopoly, or abusive of its power. That has nothing to do with the USPS.

  • Welcome Amazon Shipping and Postal Company.

  • Postmaster General Megan Brennan has so far resisted Trump's demand, explaining in multiple conversations occurring this year and last that these arrangements are bound by contracts and must be reviewed by a regulatory commission, the three people said.

    Yet another example of Trump encouraging illegal activities.

Slashdot Top Deals

"You need tender loving care once a week - so that I can slap you into shape." - Ellyn Mustard

Close