Trump Personally Pushed Postmaster General To Double Rates on Amazon, Other Firms: Report (washingtonpost.com) 130
President Trump personally urged the leader of the U.S. Postal Service to double the rates the agency charges Amazon and other firms for delivery packages in several private conversations in 2017 and 2018, The Washington Post reported Friday (alternative source). From the report: Postmaster General Megan Brennan has so far resisted Trump's demand, explaining in multiple conversations occurring this year and last that these arrangements are bound by contracts and must be reviewed by a regulatory commission, the three people said. She has told the president that the Amazon relationship is beneficial for the Postal Service and gave him a set of slides that showed the variety of companies, in addition to Amazon, that also partner for deliveries.
Despite these presentations, Trump has continued to level criticism at Amazon. And last month, his critiques culminated in the signing of an executive order mandating a government review of the financially strapped Postal Service that could lead to major changes in the way it charges Amazon and others for package delivery. Few U.S. companies have drawn Trump's ire as much as Amazon, which has rapidly grown to be the second-largest U.S. company in terms of market capitalization. For more than three years, Trump has fumed publicly and privately about the giant commerce and services company and its founder Jeffrey P. Bezos, who is also the owner of The Washington Post.
Firstly, they do have their own private courier service.
Second, if USPS suddenly is pushed by the Administration or whatever upon which the Administration manages to lean, it will become more-expensive than FedEx, UPS, DHL, and so forth. The other clients will then go to those lower-cost providers. Then the USPS will go bankrupt, like the three casinos Trump managed to trash.
They're not subsidizing Amazon. They were turning a mild profit until they were forced to pre-pay pensions by law instead of acting like any other government or private entity.
Even if everyone agrees with you that forcing the USPS to prefund pensions is a good idea, bitching about their finances when they have to go through this huge change is dumb, if anything we should be expanding their services so that they are more profitable. Including lost cost banking services would be a good place to start.
They're not subsidizing Amazon. They were turning a mild profit until they were forced to pre-pay pensions by law instead of acting like any other government or private entity.
Are you giving this as a complaint? Should the Post Office not fund their pension plans and go broke like any other government entity?
They are being forced to pre-fund pension plans FAR in advance of their obligation. That is singularly different than ANY other company or entity. It is literally starving them of resources. They can't adequately keep their facilities updated, clean, or expand services. The Post Office is one of the few things specifically mentioned in the Constitution as a service the Government is expected to provide.
If it were not for companies like Amazon and others, the Post Office would have gone bankrupt.
Re:How do you know it's more expensive? (Score:5, Informative)
Did you miss the part where the postmaster general said that these arrangements are beneficial to the post office?
Is there any data to back up your claim that they're losing money on the deal?
The whole issue here is that the USPS is subsidizing Amazon delivery, by charging rates lower than what it actually costs to ship things. Other mail fees are subsidizing Amazon, how is that right???
That is a lie.
USPS financial report [usps.com]
The USPS has publish information multiple times debunking this statement.
The primary reason that the USPS makes a profit on Amazon even though the indivitual package price is very low is that Amazon fills the shipment.
An analogy would be a standby ticket. They need to charge passengers $200 for the flight but there are often empty seats so charging someone $50 for those IS profitable because those were unsold tickets and the new passenger costs only a little bit extra.
The USPS has obligations for certain d
They don't provide the same quality of service as the other carriers though, they are cheaper and thats great and on the volume that Amazon needs they are probably a good option (hence the reason Amazon uses them) but if they cost as much as Fedex, but loose more packages then nobody is ever going to use them.
Plus the service provided by the USPS is not nearly as reliable as the other providers. My previous employer tried moving from Fedex to a Fedex/USPS last mile solution and the result was a huge increase in missed deliveries. For amazon this might not be a big deal, the cost of replacing the lost items might not be higher than the saving of using USPS but for my employer, with a limited inventory of items that are produced in one off batches, it was unacceptable. If the cost of USPS goes up and the qualit
Re: (Score:3)
FedEx and UPS often just handle the long-haul portion of a shipment and rely on the USPS for delivery from a USPS distribution center to a customer. If the USPS goes away. FedEx and UPS will not take its place. We'll all just be stuck with very expensive, not very convenient shipping.
Re: (Score:3)
What sort of "like, really smart... and very stable genius" manages to lose money in the gambling industry?
Re: (Score:3)
In several markets, Amazon already does have their own carrier services known as AMZL. They even market it out as a public courier service in India.
Trump continues to be idiot (Score:2, Troll)
This is NOT news.
Wake me up when he does something not boneheaded.
Re: (Score:3)
Stopped? USPS is still honoring their contract that still makes them money.
If not with USPS, then they will use Fedex or UPS (Score:5, Insightful)
I am sorry the company CEO is hurting the Presidents fragile Ego. But shouldn't he be Mr. Business man? Who looks at the big picture and works to make profitable deals no matter what your personal feelings are to the other person? Just as long as Amazon and like companies are not being charged at a loss at such bulk rates this is money to the USPS system, that isn't going to its competitors of FedEx and UPS. Doubling the Rates will not hurt Amazon that much, It will just hurt the USPS because Amazon will just move to the next cheapest shipping method.
Trump is personally going to Prison (Score:1)
He'll put his personal touch into 6x9 feet of the luxurious Trump Wing at Leavenworth Downs. Treason is not too strong a word.
For what?
Well, I can tell you this, it won't be before January 20, 2025. At the rate the Muller investigation is going, he's got nothing and you cannot charge a sitting president.
Demand curve (Score:5, Informative)
You'd think that as a self-professed "businessman", Trump would understand how demand curves work -- if you double the price of a product, demand decreases, if other suppliers (UPS, Fedex, Ontrac, Amazon's own service, etc) can deliver for less, then the postoffice loses out on income for a business that costs very little to provide when they are already sending workers out to every address.
Though I'd be happy to see Amazon stop using the USPS -- they are the least reliable of all of the other services Amazon uses, packages sometimes show up days after they were marked "delivered", or don't show up at all. I fairly often get packages meant for neighbors, I assume this is the source of the delayed packages.
Fedex and UPS are the best, packages show up on time. Amazon's own delivery service has been ok, but seem to have a high number of rescheduled deliveries when they've run out of time to deliver. Maybe I'm on the end of the route.
Re: Demand curve (Score:3, Informative)
Trump isn't a business man. No business man worth his salt could lose money on a casino. He's also not pro business as we can see from this asking his many other feuds with the business community
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Demand curve (Score:5, Insightful)
... Though I'd be happy to see Amazon stop using the USPS -- they are the least reliable of all of the other services Amazon uses, packages sometimes show up days after they were marked "delivered", or don't show up at all.
...
This may depend on where one lives and the mail box situation. Where I live we have community mail boxes that are locked when a package is delivered. Only the USPS has access to these boxes so there's some security involved. Packages aren't just dropped on the front step and stolen by people following the mail carrier or the mail carrier's truck. Not everyone has this advantage but I'd recommend groups of neighbors to set up community postal boxes. It's easy to do.
I've never had a miss delivered package
He's not a businessman, but he plays one on TV.
But seriously, he's not a businessman. He's a guy who inherited a fortune from his father, ran up debts, ran his businesses into the ground, and didn't pay his bills. He had become famous for being a failure until a reality TV show started selling him as a businessman. At that point, "Trump" started making a bunch of money for their branding, but claiming that Trump's company is making money because of his shrewd business judgement is like saying Disney mak
Amazon is a horrible monopoly and is killing small businesses. It needs to be trust-busted.
That's a slippery slope and there are a lot of monopolies and oligopolies that need to be broken up if you really want a fair market place.
But if you really think Amazon needs to be broken up, you don't break up a monopoly by forcing one of their shippers to raise rates.
hmm (Score:2)
Dunno if Amazon is being wronged here or not. Quite possibly they are.
I must say though that it's heartening to see Democrats be so fond of multi-bazillionaire captains of industry also owning major media outlets. A tad unexpected, but heartening.
Re:hmm (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Despite your disingenuous "heartening" comment, actually most of us want EVERYONE to succeed,including our political rivals, heck, even the "evil" large business owners, as long as they play the game by the rules, and don't SCREW the people or the environment to make their profits.
Of course, there are exceptions and outliers on either side of the aisle, and there are the psychopathic types that just want to see the world burn, but for the most part, most of us want everybody to succeed in life. As long as
Sour grapes (Score:2)
The USPS is bringing in tons of money through their deals with companies like Amazon. They're not somehow getting screwed. Like in a lot of cases, if you're going to buy a large amount of a product or service, you can generally negotiate to get it at a lower bulk rate. That's not somehow unusual.
It's essentially guaranteed business for USPS. If they double the rate, I'm sure FedEx, UPS, etc., will be quite happy to carry Amazon's packages instead, and the USPS will wind up being the one that loses.
But, what
This is about Trump not liking Jeff Bezos, because the Washington Post has the gall to call people's attention to it when Trump says something stupid.
Citation please?
http://www.lmgtfy.com/?q=trump+attacks+washington+post [lmgtfy.com]
This is about Trump not liking Jeff Bezos, because the Washington Post has the gall to call people's attention to it when Trump says something stupid.
Citation please?
http://www.lmgtfy.com/?q=trump+attacks+washington+post [lmgtfy.com]
I was asking for proof Trump has it out for Bozo, which was the theory I was addressing... Everybody knows Trump and the media are banging heads.
Given that there's absolutely no reason to dislike the deal, and many companies have similar arrangements with USPS, I can't see any other reason. Trump is not attacking the idea of bulk service contracts in general, just with Amazon, but he's provided no numbers to indicate it's actually a bad deal. Conversely, the USPS has, and the deal is serving them quite well. It's certainly good for Amazon as well, but well, business contracts are usually entered into because both parties stand to benefit from them.
A
Re: (Score:3)
It's fitting that the story comes from the Washington Post since this has nothing to do with Amazon and EVERYTHING to do with the smear job WAPO has been doing to Trump.
So you are claiming that a story about how Trump is pushing the Postmaster General to significantly increase the rates it charges Amazon... has nothing to do with Amazon? Are you saying Trump did not, in fact, press for Amazon's postal rates to increase? Because the Postmaster General has specifically and rather publicly stated why she cannot do that - which would be an odd and random thing for her to say if Trump hadn't asked for it.
How about a similar story from Fox News? Is this one a smear job too? Did
Case-in-point: why Trump is not a good POTUS (Score:5, Insightful)
Donald Trump is incapable of de-coupling his ego from his personality when it comes to his duty as President of the United States.
I basically said this on another forum a long time ago. My evidence at the time (which is still basically true) was that he initially posts stuff on *his* twitter account and then re-tweets on the POTUS account. Thus, in my opinion, he thinks of himself first and as POTUS second.
Well said... (Score:2)
I see things like this and imagine if he was able to actually just do what he wants, unencumbered by the little checks and balances we have left.
From just purely the words out of his mouth I could see us nearing third world status in a decade or two if he was left to his own devices. And I say that with not a bit of hyperbole.
"he is not now and won't ever be someone who should have been allowed to be elected in the first place."
Absolutely wrong here. It is critical to the functioning of a non-dictatorial government that be very, very few restrictions on who is allowed to be elected. It is critical because the alternative is that someone must choose who is allowed, and then that person or body is by definition dictatorial. The existing restrictions on who may run for the office of President of the United States are all the restri
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If Trump wants to increase Amazon's costs... (Score:5, Insightful)
...then he should get the states to increase their diesel taxes and weight-mile taxes on trucks. But this would harm the oil industry which pays big money to politicians and so it will never happen.
Always Examine the Hidden Agenda (Score:2)
So how has Amazon hurt trump in teh past? I have heard mention that it hurts him by de-valuing brick-and-mortar retail space that he is heavily invested in.
Amazon's newspaper flames Trump for charging more. (Score:2)
So:
- Trump says the Post Office is giving Amazon (owned by Jeff Bezos) a couple bucks of subsidies per package and orders the Post Office to readjust their special deal.
- The Washington Post (owned by Jeff Bezos) runs an article flaming Trump and making several claims - such as that the deal is good for the Post Office, Trump's underlings are fighting back, yadda yadda yadda.
I trust nobody will be surprised if I take the Post article's claims with a grain (or a 50-pound block) of salt at thi
Maybe it IS a good deal for the post office. But let's see that from someone without skin in the game.
You mean like the Post Master General?
So you will take the post office claims that they are abiding by the law that all deals must be profitable as dubious, and consider an almost pathological liar who uses FoxNews Channel as basically his cabinet and calls pretty much all news fake news that doesn't lick his boots?
There is absolutely no reason to think this is some 'bad deal' for the taxpayer aside from The Whiner in chief having a beef with Bezos because he owns the WP and they have the audacity to call out Trump on his never ending stream of
Re: (Score:2)
I mean, how about the Post Office themselves? https://about.usps.com/news/statements/080117.htm. The USPS has been pretty damn clear on this. https://gizmodo.com/former-postmaster-general-says-trump-is-completely-wron-1825025953
You should take the Post's claims with a grain of salt - not because Bezos owns them, but because any single source should be verified. But this has been, repeatedly.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/0... [nytimes.com]
http://observer.com/2018/04/tr... [observer.com]
http://www.politifact.com/trut... [politifact.com]
https://www.snopes.com/fact-ch... [snopes.com]
https://angrybearblog.com/2018... [angrybearblog.com]
http://www.businessinsider.com... [businessinsider.com]
http://fortune.com/2018/03/29/... [fortune.com]
Article I, Section 9 (Score:2)
Bills of attainder are forbidden by the US Constitution. Federal regulations have the force of law, so no Donny, you can't fuck around with Amazon's contract with the USPS.
Really, I understand he's not a lawyer, but he took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, a document with which he is manifestly completely unfamiliar. I think there's a case to be made that he can be forced to at least read it once. While wearing his glasses that he refuses to wear in public, which is wh
Okay (Score:2)
God forbid the man be right about something, even if it is motivated entirely by petty spite. The fact that the partnership is good for the USPS isn't equivalent to it being good for commerce in general. Amazon is too fucking big. It's dangerous.
That might (or might not) be true. But it's not the basis of the claims Trump is trying to make. This would be a very different conversation if it was about Amazon becoming a monopoly, or abusive of its power. That has nothing to do with the USPS.
Bye US Postal Service (Score:2)
Welcome Amazon Shipping and Postal Company.
Hmmm... (Score:2)
Postmaster General Megan Brennan has so far resisted Trump's demand, explaining in multiple conversations occurring this year and last that these arrangements are bound by contracts and must be reviewed by a regulatory commission, the three people said.
Yet another example of Trump encouraging illegal activities.
funny when Trumpies try deflecting from Mueller (Score:5, Insightful)
Donald is going to prison, the question is how deep is Pence's dick in the dirty business of Trump's backside deals?
There's nothing partisan about Republican Robert Mueller being allowed by a Republican Congress and Republican FBI director to continue and finish, come what may, his legitimate and legally appointed investigation into high crimes.
LOL.. Two things you need to know. First, You cannot charge a president with a crime while in office. Second, be careful what you wish for. Muller may actually find a crime on the democrat side and then where will we be?
Donald is going to prison. Donald Junior is going to prison. Others are going to prison. The question as asked, is Mike Pence also in legal jeopardy, stands as the most important thing we do not currently know much if at all.
Again, for what? Include citations and what crimes you think took place because this whole "He's obviously guilty!" without actually telling us of what is ridiculous political claptrap and wishful thinking.
BTW, Don Jr was pretty much out of harms way a this point. They released a pile o
"You cannot charge a president with a crime while in office. "
Sure, we'll wait a couple of years for those crimes to be punished, but this is also about the crimes that _Candidate_ Trump committed, those are not covered by immunity.
Re: (Score:1)
You are the first reasonable person to have said something very insightful regarding this topic. So many anon cowards who can't put a name to their comment, when spewing all the hatred on either side.
Yea, but my karma suffers... The liberals hate reasonable discussions about this whole crazy politically motivated claims of criminality and moderate me down.
