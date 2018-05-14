Google Employees Resign in Protest Against Pentagon Contract (gizmodo.com) 112
Kate Conger, reporting for Gizmodo: It's been nearly three months since many Google employees -- and the public -- learned about the company's decision to provide artificial intelligence to a controversial military pilot program known as Project Maven, which aims to speed up analysis of drone footage by automatically classifying images of objects and people. Now, about a dozen Google employees are resigning in protest over the company's continued involvement in Maven.
The resigning employees' frustrations range from particular ethical concerns over the use of artificial intelligence in drone warfare to broader worries about Google's political decisions -- and the erosion of user trust that could result from these actions. Many of them have written accounts of their decisions to leave the company, and their stories have been gathered and shared in an internal document, the contents of which multiple sources have described to Gizmodo.
and yet (Score:1)
they are happy to sell cloud services to even worse people
Of course (Score:4, Insightful)
They were all in when it was a creepy private data mining operation, but do something to support the legitimate aims of government and defend the nation, and it goes against their precious principles.
We are creating a generation of sociopaths, who have inverted their priorities and have no notion of right or wrong.
Re:Of course (Score:4, Interesting)
We are creating a generation of sociopaths, who have inverted their priorities and have no notion of right or wrong.
We're talking about AI being used to control drones.
It's a slippery slope. At a certain point, those drones won't need any humans remote controlling them.
And those drones definitely won't "have any notion of right and wrong".
Re: (Score:2)
What else is a slippery slope, that these snowflakes enthusiastically supported at the giant advertising and private data slurping company that is Google?
Re: (Score:2)
I don't care if Google wants to know if I'm more interested in diapers or Depends.
The problem is can government track stuff like that, to misuse in a Panopticon?
Re: (Score:2)
As if corporations are somehow less evil, less prone to abuses of power than governments?
Re: (Score:2)
I don't care if Google wants to know if I'm more interested in diapers or Depends.
In either case, I think Google will just point you to 4chan
/d/.
Re: Of course (Score:2)
Whereas snowflakes like you are having a hissy fit over people not wanting to work for the government.
Re: (Score:3)
> We're talking about AI being used to control drones.
No, we're talking about AI being used for analysis of the data provided by those drones. To weed through the thousands of hours of pictures to make it easier for humans to make decisions. At least, that was the original story that caused these people to promise to resign if it happened.
It's stuff these people were already developing AI to do - just a different user base. Rather than delivery targeted advertising, it might be something else targeting t
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
We are creating a generation of sociopaths, who have inverted their priorities and have no notion of right or wrong.
You're right, but you're wrong on who the sociopaths are. The sociopaths are the ones using drones to bomb weddings. A lot of what the US does to "protect the nation" is counterproductive, because all it does is breed more enemies. A perfect example would be, oh, I don't know, supporting and approving apartheid by moving the embassy to Jerusalem.
Re: (Score:2)
The sociopaths are the ones using drones to bomb weddings.
Uh... The people using the drones are the ones asking for an AI to tell them "Even though the local informant said this was a training camp, it looks more like a wedding".
Re: Of course (Score:2)
Except now the people giving the orders will not be so careful who the order to be bombs. "Google will tell us if it's not a valid target, so send it everywhere."
Better yet, now when a bunch of civillians get killed, it's Google's fault, not the military's.
Re: (Score:2)
That's pretty much what already happens. Drone operators are told "we have a report of a training camp holding a meeting here... go find it". Then the op flies around looking for a meeting, sees a bunch of gathered people, and with no indication to the contrary, command orders the strike. The idea that it might be a wedding never crosses anyone's mind.
Adding an AI means there is now an unbiased process looking for alternative interpretations. The AI doesn't care what it's "looking for"... it just tries to g
Re:Of course (Score:4, Insightful)
Thye don't want their work being used for weapons systems, that's not what they signed up for, and their moral compass dictates that leaving is the right move. Are you actually claiming that they should be punished for not living according to their own conscience, that their employer or the government should have the right to force them to do work that goes against their own conscience? If so then how un-American of you.
Re: (Score:2)
which are pseudo-intelligent at best, not real Artificial Intelligence
Pseudo, fake, artificial. That's what artificial means.
Re: (Score:2)
Being used for weapons system to help innocent people (correctly identifying and categorizing people leads to fewer civilian deaths).
What they were doing was taking part in a massive effort to mine and actively HARM innocent people through data collection. Indeed what they were supporting before was vastly more harmful to more people than any weapon system.
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed what they were supporting before was vastly more harmful to more people than any weapon system.
I'd strongly dispute that. While I am a strong advocate for privacy rights, having Google scrape your personal data doens't make you bleed out or lose limbs. I find your argument to be invalid.
Re: (Score:2)
"We are creating a generation of sociopaths, who have inverted their priorities and have no notion of right or wrong."
People ostensibly working for a civilian advertising company; don't want to contribute directly to the development of autonomous military drone killing machines. And you call them 'sociopaths' who have no notion of right or wrong?
Re: (Score:2)
Just one, you reckon? You haven't been paying attention for very long. We've been doing it for many more than one. How do you suppose we acquired a sitting sociopathic President?
By voting for Nixon, obviously.
By voting for Nixon, obviously.
Re: (Score:2)
We are creating a generation of sociopaths, who have inverted their priorities and have no notion of right or wrong.
Well... do you think Presidents, Senators and House Representatives grow on trees?
Won't do nothing
Re: (Score:1)
If they're related to this project, is that necessarily true?
I keep reading about a shortage in AI people that will take a few years to be met.
Re: (Score:2)
Emotions don't have to make sense.
They could just get a job at Apple. Apple has a clause in their terms of services against military use.
All top brass sees is maybe a 6 month setback hiring and training,
A 6 months delay before Skynet, I'll take it!
No, but seriously, even if their departure doesn't delay anything, they could just be happier going to work for someone else.
They obviously can't control what Google does, but they can at least control what they personally do as individuals. And just like Google can easily replace them, they can also easily replace their employe
You can only do what you control (Score:2)
Why did they quit?
Presumably because Google crossed a line for them on their personal moral compass. Might or might not be something you care about.
Did they think noone would step up and do it instead of them?
Why would that be a relevant consideration for them? The point is that THEY did not want to be a part of doing that job. They cannot control what others do. Other people do lots of jobs I don't want to do. When I've quit jobs the last thing I give a shit about is whether someone will take my place and do it for me since I don't control that. Furthermore if they work at Goog
Google branching out.. (Score:2)
Now they'll be a defense contractor like Boeing et al. While I can understand a company wanting to make money how does this line up with "Do no harm?"
Re: (Score:1)
First of all, it's "Don't be evil."
You seem to be leaving a lot of your opinions unexpressed.
Is it evil for a company to contract with the Department of Defense?
Should the military have to invent all of its technology itself?
Is it wrong for the military to use algorithms to analyze reconnaissance imagery?
Should the USA have no military?
Do the answers depend on which political party controls Congress or the presidency?
Re: (Score:3)
Only if we're following the constitution, which states that we should have no standing army in time of peace. Which we're not. (And if you're going to mention the "war on terror", first find me a congressional declaration of war (and i don't mean an "authorization to use military force")).
Don't be evil (Score:2)
It was never "Do no harm". It is "Don't be evil" [wikipedia.org]. Harming one's legitimate enemies is not only not evil, but perfectly just and, indeed, noble.
Indeed, refusing to help America's military to do so would be evil — especially for an entity, which is itself enjoying the considerable freedoms and safety thanks to that same military.
From TFA:
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Better just to kill everyone? (Score:5, Insightful)
You're more likely to be killed slipping in a bathtub or crossing the street than in a terrorist attack in the US. We grossly over-reacted after 9/11. What we should have done is blockaded, sanctioned, and embargoed Saudi Arabia, the source of funding for the perpetrators that caused 9/11. Would have been cheap AND effective, even if we'd have felt some pain as far as oil prices in the short run.
But no, we were just itching to use the toys that we didn't have a chance to use during the Cold War. We wasted a few trillion and made the world LESS safe.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
There is still a human there. Maven is just an object-recognition system, that highlights objects in (usually low-resolution) drone video feeds. For example, it'll identify whether the 20-pixel object in the back of a pickup truck is actually a goat or a machine gun. It's still a human who decides whether to actually launch an attack or not.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't understand the objection to precision drone strikes.
Because it's a terrorist activity.
unemployable or passionate? (Score:1)
I'd have a hard time employing folks who "publicly" resigned in protest. My reason is that they'd similarly judge my company, and bring the wrong type of attention to my company. EVERYONE asks, "so, why'd you quit?"
That said, this type of move shows passion and putting their money where their mouth is. I really admire their conviction. Good for them.
I personally think Google has lost their moral compass. Stuff I've read about SREs doing, in flagging "bad" people who visit, would be grounds for immediate dis
Re: unemployable or passionate? (Score:2)
I want people that believe in our mission working at my company.
Resign or...
Re:B-Bye, I wish you well.... (Score:5, Insightful)
I doubt they'll be blacklisted, but if they are, nothing wrong with quitting the industry and working for an entity that actually has a conscience. Do education/development work in poorer parts of the US with an NGO. Go back to school, get an M.D. or nursing degree. Actually help fellow humans or do good research.
Life's too short to work in the ad-tech or military murder industries for the rest of one's life.
Re: (Score:2)
Do education/development work in poorer parts of the US with an NGO.
Any evidence they are doing anything like that?
Go back to school, get an M.D. or nursing degree.
They might do that, since it pays well. Maybe.
Life's too short to work in the ad-tech or military murder industries for the rest of one's life.
Except they were working happily in the ad-tech data abuse business. That didn't bother them at all.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Have we passed Peak Google? (Score:2)
Personally, I'm very happy with DuckDuckGo. In just a few years
Re:Have we passed Peak Google? (Score:4, Informative)
National Defense is Critical -- Cannot Deny It. (Score:2)
While there are many classically liberal views I agree with, sometimes I think they just go too far. National defense is a critical industry for the survival of the country and, although the United States is not perfect and certain has its share of blame for tragedies in the world, global dominance by Russia or China would be far, far worse..
In national defense, we've been falling backward (in relation to Russia and China) for the last few decades. Our main battle tanks are two generations behind Russia's
Re: (Score:2)
In national defense, we've been falling backward (in relation to Russia and China) for the last few decades. Our main battle tanks are two generations behind Russia's and their air defense systems are also greatly enhanced. Iran successfully took over one of our most sophisticated drones and captured in, a couple years ago, using electronic warfare... Although we have the F-22 and the F-35 jets, we are falling in most other areas and are even behind in some.
Also, the cost of war is very prohibitive for us as Congress requires subcontractors in virtually every state to fund any new project. Both potential enemies can easily outlast us in a protracted war, financially.
The answer to this is to de-privatize defense. It's obviously just a money sinkhole and spending more won't fix it. Our own military has enough people with advanced degrees that actual military members can create next-generation technology. The only contractors needed might be for construction labor - but those can be employees, not giant firms. That would also help avoid creating another huge bureaucracy.
"Maven"
"Maven" (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
One man's stigma is another man's ideal qualification.
Google's motto
I don't blame them
Re: (Score:2)
Can I be hired instead ? (Score:2)
In other news (Score:2)
Thousands of employees resigned from their employer because of policies they don't agree with.
No news at 11 because this is just another day.
What a bunch of idiots... (Score:2)
1. AI and expert systems are going to be a standard in war regardless of what google does or doesn't do.
2. The US government is hardly the only power trying to integrate this tech into its military.
3. For all the largely LARPy ire at US foreign policy, what is the alternative hegemonic power you would prefer from the available contenders? Currently - Russia, China, maybe one of the Islamic countries or a coalition there of Pakistan/Turkey/Iran/etc. Of those which would you prefer to be the hegemonic power?
Re: (Score:1)