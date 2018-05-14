Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Google Employees Resign in Protest Against Pentagon Contract (gizmodo.com) 112

Posted by msmash from the in-protest dept.
Kate Conger, reporting for Gizmodo: It's been nearly three months since many Google employees -- and the public -- learned about the company's decision to provide artificial intelligence to a controversial military pilot program known as Project Maven, which aims to speed up analysis of drone footage by automatically classifying images of objects and people. Now, about a dozen Google employees are resigning in protest over the company's continued involvement in Maven.

The resigning employees' frustrations range from particular ethical concerns over the use of artificial intelligence in drone warfare to broader worries about Google's political decisions -- and the erosion of user trust that could result from these actions. Many of them have written accounts of their decisions to leave the company, and their stories have been gathered and shared in an internal document, the contents of which multiple sources have described to Gizmodo.

  • and yet (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    they are happy to sell cloud services to even worse people

  • Of course (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Brett Buck ( 811747 ) on Monday May 14, 2018 @11:59AM (#56608778)

    They were all in when it was a creepy private data mining operation, but do something to support the legitimate aims of government and defend the nation, and it goes against their precious principles.

        We are creating a generation of sociopaths, who have inverted their priorities and have no notion of right or wrong.

    • Re:Of course (Score:4, Interesting)

      by stephanruby ( 542433 ) on Monday May 14, 2018 @12:12PM (#56608862)

      We are creating a generation of sociopaths, who have inverted their priorities and have no notion of right or wrong.

      We're talking about AI being used to control drones.

      It's a slippery slope. At a certain point, those drones won't need any humans remote controlling them.

      And those drones definitely won't "have any notion of right and wrong".

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Nutria ( 679911 )

        What else is a slippery slope, that these snowflakes enthusiastically supported at the giant advertising and private data slurping company that is Google?

        • I don't care if Google wants to know if I'm more interested in diapers or Depends.

          The problem is can government track stuff like that, to misuse in a Panopticon?

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Nutria ( 679911 )

            As if corporations are somehow less evil, less prone to abuses of power than governments?

          • I don't care if Google wants to know if I'm more interested in diapers or Depends.

            In either case, I think Google will just point you to 4chan /d/.

        • Whereas snowflakes like you are having a hissy fit over people not wanting to work for the government.

      • > We're talking about AI being used to control drones.

        No, we're talking about AI being used for analysis of the data provided by those drones. To weed through the thousands of hours of pictures to make it easier for humans to make decisions. At least, that was the original story that caused these people to promise to resign if it happened.

        It's stuff these people were already developing AI to do - just a different user base. Rather than delivery targeted advertising, it might be something else targeting t

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

      We are creating a generation of sociopaths, who have inverted their priorities and have no notion of right or wrong.

      You're right, but you're wrong on who the sociopaths are. The sociopaths are the ones using drones to bomb weddings. A lot of what the US does to "protect the nation" is counterproductive, because all it does is breed more enemies. A perfect example would be, oh, I don't know, supporting and approving apartheid by moving the embassy to Jerusalem.

      • The sociopaths are the ones using drones to bomb weddings.

        Uh... The people using the drones are the ones asking for an AI to tell them "Even though the local informant said this was a training camp, it looks more like a wedding".

        • Except now the people giving the orders will not be so careful who the order to be bombs. "Google will tell us if it's not a valid target, so send it everywhere."

          Better yet, now when a bunch of civillians get killed, it's Google's fault, not the military's.

          • That's pretty much what already happens. Drone operators are told "we have a report of a training camp holding a meeting here... go find it". Then the op flies around looking for a meeting, sees a bunch of gathered people, and with no indication to the contrary, command orders the strike. The idea that it might be a wedding never crosses anyone's mind.

            Adding an AI means there is now an unbiased process looking for alternative interpretations. The AI doesn't care what it's "looking for"... it just tries to g

    • Re:Of course (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Monday May 14, 2018 @12:21PM (#56608946) Journal
      "Legitimate aims of government" indeed.

      Thye don't want their work being used for weapons systems, that's not what they signed up for, and their moral compass dictates that leaving is the right move. Are you actually claiming that they should be punished for not living according to their own conscience, that their employer or the government should have the right to force them to do work that goes against their own conscience? If so then how un-American of you.

      ..oh, and never mind the fact that these so-called 'AIs' (which are pseudo-intelligent at best, not real Artificial Intelligence) will inevitably make mistakes, which will lead to non-combatants being targeted and killed. That's at the core of why these people are 'quitting in protest', and that's why people make a moral choice to not work on weapons of war.

      • which are pseudo-intelligent at best, not real Artificial Intelligence

        Pseudo, fake, artificial. That's what artificial means.

      • Being used for weapons system to help innocent people (correctly identifying and categorizing people leads to fewer civilian deaths).

        What they were doing was taking part in a massive effort to mine and actively HARM innocent people through data collection. Indeed what they were supporting before was vastly more harmful to more people than any weapon system.

        • Indeed what they were supporting before was vastly more harmful to more people than any weapon system.

          I'd strongly dispute that. While I am a strong advocate for privacy rights, having Google scrape your personal data doens't make you bleed out or lose limbs. I find your argument to be invalid.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by vux984 ( 928602 )

      "We are creating a generation of sociopaths, who have inverted their priorities and have no notion of right or wrong."

      People ostensibly working for a civilian advertising company; don't want to contribute directly to the development of autonomous military drone killing machines. And you call them 'sociopaths' who have no notion of right or wrong?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by macraig ( 621737 )

      Just one, you reckon? You haven't been paying attention for very long. We've been doing it for many more than one. How do you suppose we acquired a sitting sociopathic President?

    • We are creating a generation of sociopaths, who have inverted their priorities and have no notion of right or wrong.

      Well... do you think Presidents, Senators and House Representatives grow on trees?

  • Why did they quit? Did they think noone would step up and do it instead of them? There's no shortage of developers out there.. All top brass sees is maybe a 6 month setback hiring and training, and yeah that sucks, but that's not going to institute change.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AvitarX ( 172628 )

      If they're related to this project, is that necessarily true?

      I keep reading about a shortage in AI people that will take a few years to be met.

    • Emotions don't have to make sense.

      They could just get a job at Apple. Apple has a clause in their terms of services against military use.

      All top brass sees is maybe a 6 month setback hiring and training,

      A 6 months delay before Skynet, I'll take it!

      No, but seriously, even if their departure doesn't delay anything, they could just be happier going to work for someone else.

      They obviously can't control what Google does, but they can at least control what they personally do as individuals. And just like Google can easily replace them, they can also easily replace their employe

    • Why did they quit?

      Presumably because Google crossed a line for them on their personal moral compass. Might or might not be something you care about.

      Did they think noone would step up and do it instead of them?

      Why would that be a relevant consideration for them? The point is that THEY did not want to be a part of doing that job. They cannot control what others do. Other people do lots of jobs I don't want to do. When I've quit jobs the last thing I give a shit about is whether someone will take my place and do it for me since I don't control that. Furthermore if they work at Goog

  • Now they'll be a defense contractor like Boeing et al. While I can understand a company wanting to make money how does this line up with "Do no harm?"

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      First of all, it's "Don't be evil."

      You seem to be leaving a lot of your opinions unexpressed.
      Is it evil for a company to contract with the Department of Defense?
      Should the military have to invent all of its technology itself?
      Is it wrong for the military to use algorithms to analyze reconnaissance imagery?
      Should the USA have no military?
      Do the answers depend on which political party controls Congress or the presidency?

      • Should the USA have no military?

        Only if we're following the constitution, which states that we should have no standing army in time of peace. Which we're not. (And if you're going to mention the "war on terror", first find me a congressional declaration of war (and i don't mean an "authorization to use military force")).

    • how does this line up with "Do no harm?"

      It was never "Do no harm". It is "Don't be evil" [wikipedia.org]. Harming one's legitimate enemies is not only not evil, but perfectly just and, indeed, noble.

      Indeed, refusing to help America's military to do so would be evil — especially for an entity, which is itself enjoying the considerable freedoms and safety thanks to that same military.

      From TFA:

      nearly 4,000 Google employees have voiced their opposition to Project Maven in an internal petition that asks Google to immedia

  • unemployable or passionate? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'd have a hard time employing folks who "publicly" resigned in protest. My reason is that they'd similarly judge my company, and bring the wrong type of attention to my company. EVERYONE asks, "so, why'd you quit?"

    That said, this type of move shows passion and putting their money where their mouth is. I really admire their conviction. Good for them.

    I personally think Google has lost their moral compass. Stuff I've read about SREs doing, in flagging "bad" people who visit, would be grounds for immediate dis

  • Is resignation (where you will be replaced) the solution, or is slowing the project down with barely passable code while leaking details to the press a better solution? Read about what Wernher Heisenberg (the real one, not the one from Breaking Bad) may have done with the German atom bomb program.
  • At this time we may begin to wonder whether we have passed Peak Google. Now that the company is large enough to get itself tangled up in politics, people from all political persuasions are watching its every move and looking for things to get upset about. The privacy issue could also be Google's biggest systemic problem, raising distrust in the company similar to IBM and Microsoft before it. We know how this ends -- a long, slow decline.

    Personally, I'm very happy with DuckDuckGo. In just a few years

  • While there are many classically liberal views I agree with, sometimes I think they just go too far. National defense is a critical industry for the survival of the country and, although the United States is not perfect and certain has its share of blame for tragedies in the world, global dominance by Russia or China would be far, far worse..

    In national defense, we've been falling backward (in relation to Russia and China) for the last few decades. Our main battle tanks are two generations behind Russia's

    • In national defense, we've been falling backward (in relation to Russia and China) for the last few decades. Our main battle tanks are two generations behind Russia's and their air defense systems are also greatly enhanced. Iran successfully took over one of our most sophisticated drones and captured in, a couple years ago, using electronic warfare... Although we have the F-22 and the F-35 jets, we are falling in most other areas and are even behind in some.

      Also, the cost of war is very prohibitive for us as Congress requires subcontractors in virtually every state to fund any new project. Both potential enemies can easily outlast us in a protracted war, financially.

      The answer to this is to de-privatize defense. It's obviously just a money sinkhole and spending more won't fix it. Our own military has enough people with advanced degrees that actual military members can create next-generation technology. The only contractors needed might be for construction labor - but those can be employees, not giant firms. That would also help avoid creating another huge bureaucracy.

  • Maybe the developers were just told they would have to work with "Maven" and quit on the news (without knowing that it was also the name for some drone program). https://maven.apache.org/
  • I remember when Google launched and the company touted its motto "Don't be evil". I guess the employees believe assisting the military in its drone program is a form of evil; And, while some may complain that a dozen people quitting doesn't amount to a hill of beans, I give those employees one heck of a lot of credit for standing up for what they believe in in a way most of us will never know.
  • Allow me to explain this to those of you who don't get it: These people are 'quitting in protest' because they didn't sign up to work on weapons of war, and they have every right to quit over this because otherwise they're not living according to their own conscience. Having worked in the defense industry (by the way, what we worked on was training systems, not weapons systems; what we developed helped keep soldiers safe) it's far from the first time someone has made a decision like this, and in fact people
  • Seriously, can I be hired in place of one of those who left, probably the best job of their lives ? Over what ? A moronic principle. There is no company who can say they will not work with/for the government and/or military. Otherwise how will the government will spend the money, supposedly paid to $725 for single hammer or $2200 worth of toilet seats ? C'mon people. Be reasonable. Really,. if someone from google is looking for a replacement for one of their childish employees who left, I am here to replace

  • Thousands of employees resigned from their employer because of policies they don't agree with.

    No news at 11 because this is just another day.

  • 1. AI and expert systems are going to be a standard in war regardless of what google does or doesn't do.

    2. The US government is hardly the only power trying to integrate this tech into its military.

    3. For all the largely LARPy ire at US foreign policy, what is the alternative hegemonic power you would prefer from the available contenders? Currently - Russia, China, maybe one of the Islamic countries or a coalition there of Pakistan/Turkey/Iran/etc. Of those which would you prefer to be the hegemonic power?

