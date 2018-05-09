Senate Democrats Force a Vote To Restore Net Neutrality (theverge.com) 143
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) and 32 other Democrats have submitted a new discharge petition under the Congressional Review Act, setting the stage for a full congressional vote to restore net neutrality. Because of the unique CRA process, the petition has the power to force a Senate vote on the resolution, which leaders say is expected next week. The Congressional Review Act allows Congress to roll back regulations within 60 legislative days of introduction, a process that today's resolution would apply to the internet rules introduced by FCC chairman Ajit Pai in December. Pai's rules reversed the 2015 Open Internet Order, which had explicitly banned blocking, throttling, and paid prioritization by internet providers. To successfully undo the Pai order and restore the 2015 rules, today's resolution would need a bare majority in both the Senate and the House, as well as the president's signature.
This is how you win votes. (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
If that's how they think they can win votes, by holding useless votes, then power to them. Even if it passes, it won't be signed by Trump.
I'm afraid though, if this is their wedge issue this go around, they got problems bigger than Trump.
Re: This is how you win votes. (Score:5, Insightful)
Actually it's incredibly different. A Net Neutrality continuance is something that is overwhelmingly approved by the public, across party lines. However, it's not an issue that actually gets anyone other than the most fervent advocates to actually support, or reject, a candidate.
In contrast, ACA repeal votes were highly partisan and thus not as well supported throughout the electorate, but was an issue that people cared enough about to cause candidates to earn / lose votes.
There's more than one dimension to most political issues, which is why pollsters not only ask if you support an issue, but also ask how likely a stance on that issue is to change your vote towards a candidate / party. Example: lots of people care about flag burning too, but a very small quantity of voters make a decision based on if a candidate supports / rejects a constitutional amendment against flag burning.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Trump was just found to be taking what might be illegal campaign contributions from AT&T through the fake consulting company which paid for Stormy Daniel's silence.
He can be played such that he'll sign.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Oh Yea... It took you nearly a year and a half of nearly weekly claims of "We got him now!" to finally find this? And you think this won't end up like the last 50 things that where going to surely bring him down that didn't pan out? Cute..
I'd like to point to point out a couple of facts that don't make sense if you are right.
First, you are alleging a crime which *WOULD* be squarely in Muller's wheelhouse. So one would assume Muller would already know about this, yet, instead of charging Trump's lawyer
Re: (Score:1)
So one would assume Muller would already know about this, yet, instead of charging Trump's lawyer himself, Muller passes this off to a local prosecutor?
The president could pardon his lawyer for a federal charge. A local prosecutor can try the lawyer on state charges, and would require the state's governor to issue a pardon, as that's a power reserved to the states. This is not by accident.
Re: (Score:2)
Unfortunately the New York Cohen case is still a federal case, just in a different federal district. Perhaps that makes it easier for the state to file charges, I dunno.
Re: (Score:1)
First, you are alleging a crime which *WOULD* be squarely in Muller's wheelhouse. So one would assume Muller would already know about this, yet, instead of charging Trump's lawyer himself, Muller passes this off to a local prosecutor? How's that? Muler just lets this guy skate but he's charging Russians who are not even in his jurisdiction? Not looking good for this narrative..
First off: you make it sound like Mueller is 'going after' Trump. Given his reputation, IMHO he's simply following where the trail leads him, and he doesn't care whether it reaches Trump or not. Mueller is a registered Republican after all (and so it his boss, Rosenstein--who Trump incidentally appointed).
Further, making it a federal case opens up the possibility of a commuting or presidential pardon. Mueller passed it off to the state level, where a presidential pardon has no sway. Mueller took it to Rosen
Re: (Score:2)
Mueller indicted three Russian companies with a charge "Conspiracy to Defraud the United States of America." But one of the companies, Concord Management, is calling out Meuller's bluff. Fact is, he has diddly squat in terms of evidence. As such, they entered a plea of not guilty. That's huge! It now forces Meuller to disclose any and all evidence brought against them, again, of which he as NONE!. Knowing this would expose this fraud for what it is, Meuller asked the court to postone the trial on a technica
Re: (Score:1)
I DID read the Nunes memo. It DID state the info given to the FISA court was false, it also stated that without that false info the FISA warrant wouldn't have been sought according to McCabe's testimony under oath. Of course McCabe has been proven to have lied under oath 3 times.
So coming here and outright lying I don't think is going to work for you. Especially when that memo is 2 pages and easy to read.
Re: (Score:2)
If that's how they think they can win votes, by holding useless votes, then power to them. Even if it passes, it won't be signed by Trump.
Good, then let Trump go on record as well for going against the senate, the house, and the people of the United States. Let's see how that works out.
Re: (Score:2)
From what we've seen so far, his supporters won't care.
Re: (Score:2)
True, but there will be a smidgen fewer.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm generally a conservative. I didn't vote for Trump (mostly because he's an ass), but I support some of his actions. I also look at each issue and make up my own mind, and sometimes I find myself agreeing with the liberal position (SHOCKING). I'm not certain why NN should be considered a liberal position, but I support it, and see no logical reason why anyone shouldn't unless they're beholden to AT&T, Verizon, Comcast and others. Ajit can bite my ass...he should be tarred and feathered, and so sho
Re: (Score:2)
What would be interesting is if a veto changes enough Congress-critters opinions to override. If there's one thing the House and Senate can agree on in a bi-partisan way, it's that they don't like when the will of the Congress is stymied by one obstinate guy a few blocks down Pennsylvania Ave.
By the way, this would be his first veto - a veto on an issue that has greater than 80% support across party lines. That being said, it's not an issue that actually drives people to change votes the way others do, su
Re: (Score:2)
If there's one thing the House and Senate can agree on in a bi-partisan way, it's that they don't like when the will of the Congress is stymied by one obstinate guy a few blocks down Pennsylvania Ave.
I don't think there is much the House and Senate can do, both are weak after many years of increasing Executive power in addition to McConnell policy of saying no to everything by Obama. So not much experience and loss of knowledge working with the Executive branch. End result is power vacuum in both House and Senate that Trump can easily fulfill. i.e. void treaty with Iran and House and Senate have absolutely no say in that matter.
Re:This is how you win votes. (Score:5, Insightful)
If that's how they think they can win votes, by holding useless votes, then power to them.
Well, the house voted 50+ times (and failed) to repeal the ACA during the last administration. Now we've got Trump and the GOP owns both houses. Maybe it works?
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
This bill won't pass the Senate, and if it does Trump won't sign. This is a wedge issue vote, for show. And I'm saying that as a wedge issue it's pretty ineffective.
IF this is all they got, the midterms are going to be disappointing to them.
Re: (Score:1)
And I'm saying that as a wedge issue it's pretty ineffective.
Yes, you would say that, but you're a hardcore apologist for the right-wing, who was desperately making hay for Arpaio and Moore the past few months, and has made a post at least every day sucking up to your hero, Donald Trump.
What's your opinion really worth? Could you stand to criticize Donald Trump if he were caught in bed with Vladimir Putin and your own mother?
IF this is all they got, the midterms are going to be disappointing to them.
Ah, somebody's pretending there's not fifteen hundred other things? That's almost three a day that the Great Bloviating Buffoon has provided.
Re:This is how you win votes. (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed. They're going to be worried about voting against this. This will help get people who don't normally vote come out. Not a big deal in a primary, but in a general election, that's very dangerous.
Re: (Score:1)
Agreed. They're going to be worried about voting against this. This will help get people who don't normally vote come out. Not a big deal in a primary, but in a general election, that's very dangerous.
I guess we will have to see won't we. IF we see a group of Republicans peal off and vote for this, then you are likely right, they are worried. If we don't, if they vote party line as I expect, then your hope to use this as a wedge issue is going to fall flat because Republicans obviously are not worried.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Dumping Net Neutrality was all on the Trump Administration, Republican congress-critters were thoroughly insulated. This vote puts them on record.
And if it passes and Trump doesn't sign, it will clear them again... But it won't pass the Senate. There is zero need to knuckle under for this in the senate, democrats are in deep trouble in the Senate, facing a number of incumbent races in states where Trump's win was well past double digits and few possible pickups in places where things are close... Democrats have little hope of gaining seats in the Senate, and will likely drop a few.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I wrote my Republican critter about this issue.. his response was 100% political (even though my letter was focused on not trusting the monopolies to make changes to benefit the consumers). Freshman critter as well... I will vote against him every chance I get assuming the other candidate is at least somewhat competent.
The other candidate? You assume you can only vote for one of two parties? I've written in candidates more than once, I think I will do it more often in the future - and don't listen to those big-eyed experts who tell you that "oh you're just wasting your vote on a long-shot candidate!" It's none of their business what you waste.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Maaaaybe if the Obama admin had actually made it a law instead of reinterpreting existing laws it would have been better?
Maybe if the Republicans who controlled congress hadn't started with "make Obama a 1-term president" as their primary stated goal and pretty much refused anything he put forward whether or not they or their constituents agreed with it or it was good for the country.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe if the Republicans who controlled congress hadn't started with "make Obama a 1-term president" as their primary stated goal
That's every parties goal. Do you honestly think the democrats are trying to not assist Trump?
and pretty much refused anything he put forward whether or not they or their constituents agreed with it or it was good for the country.
On the high publicity stuff there were fundamental differences of opinion on what was good for the country. Overall, during Obama's tenure congress passed almost 2 thousand new laws, over 3500 resolutions, and almost 50 thousand other pieces of legislation. https://www.govtrack.us/congre... [govtrack.us]
When you compare Trumps first year to Obama's you see who Obama was very successful. Heck, if you compare Trumps first y
Re: (Score:2)
> I'm afraid though, if this is their wedge issue this go around
Net Neutrality and Federal Cannabis Decriminalization are pretty good "wedge" issues, if they want them, and if the Republicans don't just evaporate them by suddenly flipping. Net Neutrality seems like it would be really hard for the Republicans to flip on, so maybe that's the strat- I don't know.
So far they have seemed to be running on "take all the guns", even having plenty of their people openly demanding the destruction of the second am
Re: (Score:2)
I don't fault the democrats for doing this, power to them... I'm just pointing out that if this is an important part of what they got, we are in for a unusual midterm election because the democrats are going to get creamed.
This is WAY to soon. Way to unimportant and they will lose the vote. IF democrats see this as a plus, that means they see issues shoring up their base and motivating them to vote in the midterms because it's only their base that cares about NN at this point.
Doesn't Matter. (Score:2)
Your bill will go up anyway.
I love the United States. (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Are you in the US ? Maybe try ways to do something about it.
I'm not, but maybe look into doing something about, here are some ideas (they might be stupid ideas, I don't know, I don't know US culture):
Maybe:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Or:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re:I love the United States. (Score:4, Insightful)
And the Bill of Rights is already in serious jeopardy. The 2nd has been obliterated and the push to remove the last vestiges of it has plenty of support from judges.
The 4th has been very thoroughly weakened thanks to drugs, terror, and CP. "A dog trained to please me said the search was ok" is actually accepted. We're electronically surveilled without limit.
The 5th? 3 words: Civil Asset Forfeiture. Now the courts are also starting to undermine the right against self-incrimination by ruling that people can be held for decades if they can't remember something the court wants them to say.
The 6A right to a speedy trial? LOL. And let's not even get started on how indigent defense funding denies effective assistance of counsel for the poor.
8A says no excessive bail or fines... this is so thoroughly ignored it's not even funny, thanks to the wonderful assumption that if it's not excessive for the rich, it's not excessive for the poor either. Cruel and unusual punishment? Please. Destroying someones life with years in prison because they were using the wrong plant extract is the epitome of cruel.
The 9th is being rapidly flipped on its head; lots of people think any right not in the BoR doesn't exist.
The 10th might as well be void since there's no power the federal government doesn't have.
What's worse, with the exception of the 2nd, support for trashing our rights is strongly bipartisan. The 1st isn't immune either, with the right going after free press and the left trying to get a hate-speech exemption (that will undoubtedly be used against them by the right, a fact it takes an incredible level of naivete to not see).
Re: (Score:2)
The decisive action against the Second actually dates to 1986, when owning an automatic firearm made after that date became illegal. Because of that bill, civilians can't buy modern infantry rifles. The Second mentions militia, which is military, so if it had any intent it was to allow people in general to own military weapons.
Re: (Score:2)
I wish the U.S. had a healthy government.
Believe it or not, this is how it is supposed to work -- factions fighting and offsetting the designs of other factions...and men.
Worry instead when there's smooth sailing, because either someone has too much power, or there's a war on.
Re:Look! the circuis is in town... (Score:5, Insightful)
No that's not quite right.
if it fails, they can use it as an issue against the whole Trump party.
If it succeeds, they can use that as a selling point for the Dems.
But it it fails OR if it succeeds, in every race, they can use a vote against network neutrality against the candidate. And any Republican who votes FOR this will lose money from big donors in the form of AT&T and Comcast.
Win, win, win.
This is not a pointless vote. This is good chess while being helpful for the country at the same time.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
It's nothing more than politics as usual.. Is basically what you are saying..
Um, just in case you haven't noticed, the guy in the Whitehouse right now doesn't play "politics as usual". In fact, that's pretty much what he campaigned with and won and how he's governing and yet still commands a very respectable 43.2% approval rating ( https://www.realclearpolitics.... [realclearpolitics.com] ) Also note that Bernie Sanders was running as an outsider (though not as convincingly) on the left and made a good showing.
I'd be careful
Re: (Score:2)
I'd be careful with this "politics as usual" play. I suspect it isn't as effective as it once was.
"Sweep the corrupt blokers out of office!" has been effective for decades, if not centuries. It's just politics as usual, and so is Trump.
Re: (Score:2)
Well.. I cannot disagree totally with that. However, Trump is pretty much the opposite of politically correct who has actually upended a bunch of apple carts on both sides of the isle... In this way, he's pretty unique, even if his appeal and rhetoric is from history.
He clearly ran anti-establishment on BOTH sides of the isle and has governed this way too. So where his campaign theme may seem familiar, is management style and personality are anything but politics as usual. In short, he not only ran prom
Re: (Score:2)
So where his campaign theme may seem familiar, is management style and personality are anything but politics as usual. In short, he not only ran promising change, he's actually TRYING to fulfill his promises and in some ways succeeding. I believe this is what keeps his supporters on board and why the overwhelming assault on Trump's character has been largely ineffective at reducing his approval ratings.
All of that could be said about Obama, too. Hope and Change.
Re: (Score:2)
So where his campaign theme may seem familiar, is management style and personality are anything but politics as usual. In short, he not only ran promising change, he's actually TRYING to fulfill his promises and in some ways succeeding. I believe this is what keeps his supporters on board and why the overwhelming assault on Trump's character has been largely ineffective at reducing his approval ratings.
All of that could be said about Obama, too. Hope and Change.
Except for one thing.. Obama wasn't being savaged in the press and hounded by 90% unfavorable coverage by the major news outlets. Quite the opposite, he was handled with kit gloves and given every benefit of the doubt imaginable while they turned a blind eye to some obvious ideological issues in his past. Not that they mattered, but they just never came up. Trump is getting an anal exam where every jot and tittle of his past is put under the microscope while a pile of talking heads try to "connect the do
Re: Look! the circuis is in town... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, "vote the bastards out" isn't all that effective. Have you looked at the number of incumbents who lose elections for Congress?
Re: Look! the circuis is in town... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Um, how did it work for Obama? Bush could not run again, so he wasn't running against an incumbent. The bastard was being thrown out on January 20, 2009 no matter what.
Re: (Score:2)
It's nothing more than politics as usual.. Is basically what you are saying..
This is awfully dismissive. The parent laid out why this move is particularly effective, and how the opposition party is acting against public sentiment. It certainly is politics, and it's not unique, but it's a little different from the usual.
I'm struggling to understand the argument that you're making here. You seem to be saying that people aren't rational anymore, and so we should just give up on that whole, outdated, "appealing to reason" business that people are used to.
Re: (Score:2)
This isn't an appeal to reason. This is a politically driven action designed to elicit political results, not an appeal to reason designed to actually get something done. This move is about political division, not a debate on the merits of an idea.
Politics has long ago left the realm of reasonable debate, or haven't you noticed? Listen to the rhetoric being used sometime. Ever wonder why the term "Nazi" and such keeps coming up on one side? It's not that the other side are actually "Nazis", but that it
Re: (Score:2)
None of what people do in the actual halls of congress is debate: that goes on outside. Politicians show up with an already-formed notion of what legislation they w
Re: (Score:2)
As for your comment about Nazis: the reason why the term Nazi keeps coming up is because there are Nazis who have been holding political rallies recently and have been getting a lot of attention. It's not coincidence or hyperbole, that is something which is actually happening.
Really? And one party has been actively SUPPORTING such activity as is regularly alleged? I don't think so.
The number of people claiming to be Nazis in this country represent maybe a couple thousand. They have zero political power with their votes and as such NOBODY cares about them or supports their ideology both because it is offensive as well as contrary to the vast majority of people's principles, even on the right.
Why are we discussing these idiots or showing up at their rallies? It's not the rig
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, of co
Re: (Score:2)
No, I'm calling this politics as usual, in a era where the usual politics has been falling out of favor.
I'm calling this a circus side show act, with all the same implications. It may be entertaining, but it only serves to wrangle the rubes out of their money and time but produces no helpful result for those who watch and everybody on the stage knows it's all an act, an illusion, and/or a gimmick.
I'm also saying that the democrats are obviously in trouble if they think that this little side show on NN wil
Re: (Score:2)
You may find it important, but I will almost guarantee that the only people who care about this are already voting democratic anyway
Your guarantee is unfounded, network neutrality enjoys broad bipartisan support [publicconsultation.org] among voters. Once again you repeat this odd comment about this being "politics as usual." It is politics, yes, but it's unusual (not unheard of) for congress to act against something which has such broad public support. And, yadda yadda... We already had that discussion. It didn't make sense when you said it before, it doesn't make sense now. It's an odd phrase to pull out here, there's nothing particularly common about this si
Re: (Score:2)
Depends. If it carries, like maybe eighty percent of the population prefers, it gets something done. If it fails, it still has a political effect which will make it more likely to restore NN in the future.
This is politics. The way to accomplish things in politics is to do political things. You don't have to practice politics, but unless you're involved to some exte
Re: (Score:2)
The flaw is that most American's don't care about this.
wonkavader is right about how the democrats see it. The thing is, it's too transparent. Anyone that is pro-Trump will see right through it. Anyone that is against Trump will see this as buisness as usual. The people on the fence will either stay on the fence or see it as more pointless grandstanding politics.
This might be a critical or moving issue if we didn't have the Iran, Korea, Healthcare, tax, and job stuff in the news but we do.
Re:Look! the circuis is in town... (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
It's a show vote that has no point of passing and doesn't really do much. They ackwoldge it doesn't have a chance of passing.
It's being done just to force people to go on record for an issue that ranks very low on most people's list of concerns.
I might end up getting worse resolution on Netflix? Well I guess that outweighs my concerns on Health Care, Korea, Iran, taxes, jobs, etc... Most people outside of a small subset of people on tech sites do not think this way.
Honestly, would you vote for an pro-lif
Re: (Score:2)
There are many people who care about network neutrality, all of the protests and the news coverage should have convinced you of that. T
Re: (Score:2)
You didn't answer my question. Would that issue make you vote for a republican candidate that was pro-net neutrality (and lets say pro immigration?)
Are you really saying there is no single issue that would cause you not to vote for a person?
Re: (Score:2)
There's lots of issues that would cause me not to vote for a candidate, sure. If neither candidate fails on that account, I have to make a decision on smaller things. It's an inexpensive political maneuver that might pay off in a small way.
Re: (Score:2)
Of course I am saying that there is no single issue that would cause me not to vote for a person. There are some issues which would make it an unpleasant decision, but some elections are like that. There was an election in Louisiana not that long ago that came down to a choice between an individual who was obviously very corrupt, and another person w
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Of course I am saying that there is no single issue that would cause me not to vote for a person. There are some issues which would make it an unpleasant decision, but some elections are like that. There was an election in Louisiana not that long ago that came down to a choice between an individual who was obviously very corrupt, and another per
Re: (Score:2)
Unless being a "self-declared white supremacist" was the single issue that made enough people vote for the crook.
You just had another election where the possible under-age allegations against a candidature was enough to get someone not elected even though his party has a larger share of the vote
Re: (Score:2)
Unless being a "self-declared white supremacist" was the single issue that made enough people vote for the crook.
That's awfully twisted logic. I gave you a case where people considered a minimum of two factors, and obviously cared about both of those factors, and then made a decision.
As for your example: that's not the only reason why he lost, but it's the primary reason. However, it does nothing to support what you were suggesting above. Let me refresh your memory: You implied that people are all, or almost all, single issue voters. And since network neutrality is less important than other big issues, a voting rec
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Really? He's above Obama for this point in his term, if but barely. Plus, he's been trending up since April started.
https://www.washingtonexaminer... [washingtonexaminer.com]
https://www.realclearpolitics.... [realclearpolitics.com]
I think you are a bit misinformed.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Look at the data.. I use RCP's combined number as an actual because it's an average of all the polls and gives us 43.2% approval.
The WE article is pointing out that in ONE specific poll Trump is ABOVE Obama for the same date.
I'm objecting to the "Compared to other Presidents he's way down there" comment, saying that it's not so. He compares favorably to Obama's numbers, exceeding them in some polls.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You are missing the point on purpose I think.
I'm saying there is little difference between Trump's approval rating and Obama's for the same period while others are trying to say Trump is substantially below historical presidents, that people just don't like what he's doing. This is a misrepresentation at best and at most a lie. If Obama was typical, Trump is typical too. Trump enjoys about the same level of support as he did on his first day in office.
Now that Rasmussen has him pegged at 50% or so appr
Re: (Score:2)
Trump didn't win because he was more popular, he won because Clinton was less popular and people that were expected to vote for her didn't vote. Since Rasmussen always skews right, they "predicted" the surprise in this case. That doesn't make them more accurate.
Less popular than Jimmy Carter (Score:2)
Heh, Trump is less popular than Jimmy Carter after the botched mission to rescue those hostages the Iranians were holding.
Re:Restore (Score:5, Insightful)
your federal paper insulated wireline monopoly
...
How is going back to a NN protected monopoly going to move community broadband forward?
Consider the federal rules that protected monopoly paper insulated wireline for years.
That did not to result in competition, new network, faster networks.
With federal NN rules the existing monopoly networks got protection.
Time to start allowing some completion and new innovate services.
Using new federal rules to protect networks using NN will not result in innovate new services.
Open networking up to the free market and some real competition.
That's just not true. The purpose behind Net Neutrality is not some sinister, monopolistic protection. It simply outlaws preferential treatment of data. All data must be treated with equal weight, priority, and bandwidth. The reason for the lack of competition is that ISPs have local monopolies or duopolies and they collude to keep things this way. Companies like Verizon, Charter, Comcast, etc. are given virtual monopolies at the city, township, or municipal levels. The monopoly can be easily subverted by pooling resources together and building out a community-based wireless network. There is nothing in the terms of service that explicitly states that a broadband connection cannot be shared. So your argument is founded on entirely what you've heard the anti-Net Neutrality politicians scream and yell. Sadly, you are supporting a group of individuals that seek to undermine your internet experience.
Re: (Score:1)
The purpose behind Net Neutrality is not some sinister, monopolistic protection. It simply outlaws preferential treatment of data. All data must be treated with equal weight, priority, and bandwidth.
That is not what NN is about.
The reason for the lack of competition is that ISPs have local monopolies or duopolies
No, they do not. There is no limit on the number of ISPs that can serve an area. There never has been.
Companies like Verizon, Charter, Comcast, etc. are given virtual monopolies at the city, township, or municipal levels.
Wireline telcos still have exclusive franchises. Comcast/Charter/etc are not wireline telcos and exclusive franchises are a violation of federal law.
The monopoly can be easily subverted by pooling resources together and building out a community-based wireless network.
A monopoly that is so easily "subverted" is not a government-backed monopoly. The fact is that it can be easily subverted by ANY company that wants to compete. I can call half a dozen ISPs just in this small town and get service. Th
Re: (Score:2)
It's about telling the ISPs that they can't route IP based on source or destination,
No, that is not what NN is about. The Internet MUST route based on destinations.
NN is about not giving preferential treatment to some kinds of data based on where it comes from. That's it. That isn't "routing", that's not "all data must be treated the same". It's pretty simple.
And the big players can see it's better not to break into someone else's turf
That statement makes no sense at all. Nobody is "breaking into someone else's turf".
Re: (Score:3)
This is utter doublespeak. in areas of the US, the local Internet providers are either monopolies or duopolies.
There's no one to open competition to without regulation forcing it open.
Re:Restore (Score:4, Insightful)
Not a single word of that is true or could be supported by anything in this bill of the original NN regulation.
It's easy to write accounts like yours off as a troll, but I think you're probably really and fucking crazy.
Re: (Score:2)
Yea, but..
I'm wrong, but...
Hillary would have been worse...
Re: (Score:1)
We have a stupid, petty, transparent president. As the poop hits the fan about how he took what looks a LOT like illegal money from AT&T, he will sign to show he's not being bought, provided the Dems push the AT&T connection hard.
Is this going to change how anyone votes? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Sure, if someone in my district or state votes against net neutrality I'm going to vote against them. Of course I've already been voting against them for years anyway for every other reason, to no avail.
The real question is whether this issue is significant enough to their base to compel them to change their votes. For the young? Maybe, they might call hypocrisy at seeing corporate america buy laws at the expense of the working man. The old probably don't care about the series of tubes.
To those that read the bill (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:To those that read the bill (Score:4, Informative)
Title 2 just means that it's a public communications line and that no special conditions can be created to block or hinder access and that all rates must be reasonable and across the board.
No, Title 2 is a group of regulations for specific classifications and depending on the classification will decide which and how regulations are applied. Are Internet Service Providers a Information Service Provider or are they a Telecommunication Service Provider? Title 2 cannot regulate Information Service Providers because that is the way the law is written. Currently, ISPs are classified as Information Service Providers and thus are less regulated. The Obama-era FCC rules that were repealed effectively said "ISPs are Telecommunication Service Providers and we are going to pick and choose which regulation will apply regardless what the law says.". That is a horrible thing to do because not only does the FCC not have the authority to pick and choose which laws or regulations apply to which classification but it will be a matter of time before the exceptions will be applied because the law says so and as soon as the judiciary gets involved. Some of those exceptions are for example, decency rules. No more offensive content on the internet just like TV or Radio that do fall under Title 2. TV and Radio are Telecommunication Service Providers and if you classify the internet as such you will have a sanitized internet just like TV and Radio because that is the law. It would only be a matter of time and lawsuit.
Re: (Score:2)
Nope. The reason TV and radio are sanitized is because they use public resources, specifically chunks of the EM spectrum. The spectrum is public property, and there are rules about what you can do with it. Cable isn't sanitized, because it doesn't use public property directly, and the First Amendment applies. The Net isn't sanitized, for the same reason.
1st Time For Everything I Guess... (Score:2, Insightful)
Oh we know what's going to happen (Score:2)
Democrats vote keep, Republicans vote repeal. Party lines. Every time.
This is just a smart way for democrats to get votes on record to campaign against the republicans.
Re: (Score:2)
Congratulations (Score:1)
Even if this ends up passing, I wonder if there is any technical solution to this? It'd be nice if there was a way to keep this kind of problem from being able to adversely affect users of the internet without having to rely on constantly making sure that our civil liberties are not being eroded; I guess that is political participation and democracy for you-and what the ACLU, EFF, and