Trump Withdraws US From Iran Nuclear Deal (nytimes.com) 104

Posted by BeauHD from the my-way-or-the-highway dept.
President Trump on Tuesday announced he is withdrawing the United States from the Iran nuclear deal, a historic accord signed in 2015 that aims to limit Tehran's nuclear ability for more than a decade in return for lifting international oil and financial sanctions against the country. "This was a horrible one-sided deal that should never, ever been made," Mr. Trump said at the White House in announcing his decision. "It didn't bring calm, it didn't bring peace, and it never will." The New York Times reports: Mr. Trump's announcement, while long anticipated and widely telegraphed, plunges America's relations with European allies into deep uncertainty. They have committed to staying in the deal, raising the prospect of a diplomatic and economic clash as the United States reimposes stringent sanctions on Iran. It also raises the prospect of increasing tensions with Russia and China, which also are parties to the agreement.

One person familiar with negotiations to keep the accord in place said the talks collapsed over Mr. Trump's insistence that sharp limits be kept on Iran's nuclear fuel production after 2030. The deal currently lifts those limits. As a result, the United States is now preparing to reinstate all sanctions it had waived as part of the nuclear accord -- and impose additional economic penalties as well, according to another person briefed on Mr. Trump's decision. Despite Trump's decision, President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran would remain committed to a multinational nuclear deal. "If we achieve the deal's goals in cooperation with other members of the deal, it will remain in place. [...] By exiting the deal, America has officially undermined its commitment to an international treaty," Rouhani said in a televised speech. "I have ordered the foreign ministry to negotiate with the European countries, China and Russia in coming weeks. If at the end of this short period we conclude that we can fully benefit from the JCPOA with the cooperation of all countries, the deal would remain," he added.

Trump Withdraws US From Iran Nuclear Deal

  • Nice (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Now they can build bombs bow instead of in ten years.

  • New York Times Magazine [nytimes.com] piece where Ben Rhodes explained how he led the administration’s efforts to misrepresent the truth in order “to sell” the JCPOA to the press.

    • New York Times Magazine [nytimes.com] piece where Ben Rhodes explained how he led the administration’s efforts to misrepresent the truth in order “to sell” the JCPOA to the press.

      That's not what the article says, at all.

    • Misrepresent the truth, yes, to help the region deescalate. Too bad Trump and Netanyahu seem to be trying to inflame the situation.

  • I have a feeling that a lot of Trump's nonsense will be corrected once Trump is gone.

    I think there is a potential for Trump to be like the Mule in the Foundation Trilogy; in the same way that he's extremely disruptive in the moment, but may ultimately have little effect on the course of history.

    The Paris Accord, the Iran deal, the Wall, ... if the rest of the planet just holds shit together until Trump is gone, the next president is reasonably likely to just put a lot of the pieces pretty much back where th

    • Re:If I were Iran I'd just wait it out (Score:5, Insightful)

      by pesho ( 843750 ) on Tuesday May 08, 2018 @06:59PM (#56577098)
      What Trump did is not going to be corrected for decades. Sure, next administration may reinstate these treaties. What they cannot fix is the total loss of credibility. Who is going to negotiate with US in good fate when they now that any accord may be gone with the next administration? US has had a strong influence on the world and steady allies, because of steady policy, generous aid, certain moral high ground, and ideas like free trade and democracy. All this is now gone or on the way out.

    • The sheer force of sucking vacuosity is threatening to disrupt the space time continuum.

      The waves of lies after lies are beating down the defenses of the still sane.

      He's steering his nuclear-armed bumper car into every obstacle at full throttle, while he races down the track backwards against the traffic.

      My slashdot username is truly relevant again. I coined it in the lead-up to the J.W. Bush "weapons of mass delusion" Gulf War.
      I could never have imagined a more dumb-ass president than JW. Boy was I wrong.

  • This is not for /. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by CaptainDork ( 3678879 ) on Tuesday May 08, 2018 @06:44PM (#56577018)

    ... because it hasn't got a goddam thing to do with news for nerds or stuff that matters.

    But, what the fuck: it's here.

    The rest of the world needs to recognize and appreciate that America is becoming a shithole country and move along without the US.

    Isolationist, nationalist, Islamophobic, anti-immigration, anti-refugee, intolerant of its own people, warmongering, and oligarchical, America's beacon has dimmed and she is doomed.

    I hope Iran, Russia, China, and the EU pick up the slack and prosper from trade deals with each other.

    America is tainted and tarnished and that's OK. It's what the American people want.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zippo01 ( 688802 )
      Agreed. The main reason I slashdot is I'm tired of reading main stream news. This was my escape, a way to read interesting articles without all the other noise. Not anymore. Stop slowly killing yourself /.

      • So I saw a TRS-80 at the Smithsonian museum several years ago.

        I got mine in February of 1978.

        I wrote articles for Kilobaud Microcomputing back in 1980.

        How'd you get your start?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by j33px0r ( 722130 )

      Hahaha! Please clarify...it almost sounds like you feel that anyone who disagrees with you is an idiot.

      • Sorry for the disclarification.

        Put in lay terms, I don't think this article rises to the level of news for nerds; stuff that matters.

  • Amazing to watch politicians defend a lousy deal.. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by kenh ( 9056 ) on Tuesday May 08, 2018 @06:46PM (#56577028) Homepage Journal

    ...Because without this lousy deal we'd have no deal!

    It wasn't a legally enacted treaty - never went to Congress for approval as all treaties must.

    We were prevented from inspecting numerous locations considered 'military' by Iran's leaders - which is the most likely place to develop a nuclear program.

    Even the staunchest supporter of this deal will admit that Iran has a history of lying - yet supporters argue that we have to accept their kids or we have no deal!

    As I type this the news on tv is showing me Schumer, Menendez, and other democrats speaking AGAINST the Iran deal in 2015 - who now oddly embrace the deal they were against because Trump ended it.

    • Lies, not kids - autocorrect!

    • Um... or they might be for it because it's working now? There are lots of potential reasons.

    • 61% percent of congress both democrats and republicans said "Nah dawg, no way, no deal" so Obama did it without approval.

    • Kenh, you are being lied to (Score:4, Insightful)

      by gman003 ( 1693318 ) on Tuesday May 08, 2018 @07:07PM (#56577178)

      It wasn't a legally enacted treaty - never went to Congress for approval as all treaties must.

      It's not a treaty. It's an agreement. Iran agreed to do a thing, the UNSC permanent members and the EU agreed to do a thing, all within the bounds of their respective executive powers. Congress's approval was not necessary, because nothing in the deal required legislative authority.

      We were prevented from inspecting numerous locations considered 'military' by Iran's leaders - which is the most likely place to develop a nuclear program.

      False - that is categorically and unquestionably incorrect.

      The agreement provided for guaranteed inspection of *any* location the International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors deem potentially in violation. Iran has a limited ability to push back - they have a 24-day window to negotiate an alternative, but if we decide we *need* to see it, we will see it or the sanctions will kick back in. 24 days is not enough to hide a nuclear weapons facility from close inspection - particularly not when we have satellite surveillance and can easily see any large movement of equipment and materiel away from the site.

      Additionally, a term of the agreement required Iran to accede to the "Additional Protocol", which has even more stringent requirements allowing short-notice inspections of any site by the IAEA - and that protocol will *not* expire with the rest of the agreement.

      As I type this the news on tv is showing me Schumer, Menendez, and other democrats speaking AGAINST the Iran deal in 2015 - who now oddly embrace the deal they were against because Trump ended it.

      Schumer and Menendez were the *only* two Democrat senators to oppose the deal. A symbolic resolution decrying the bill was passed through the House on party-line vote, and was never formally voted on in the Senate due to lack of sufficient votes. And I have not seen either of them publicly support the deal to this day. I strongly suspect your sources are being misleading on this, as they clearly are on other issues.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The deal gave Iran billions of dollars, while ignoring the much larger debt that Iran owed to the US for stealing US-owned equipment, land, kidnapping diplomats, terrorist attacks against the US - all of which were still unpaid claims that Obama ignored. And much of that money went to fund the largest, deadliest terrorist organization in the world - Hezballah.

      "The deal cut in half the number of centrifuges that Iran could run!" supporters claim. But at the same time, Iran was allowed to upgrade those cent

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by SirSlud ( 67381 )

      It's almost impressive how many wrong things you can cram into one post.

    • Even the staunchest supporter of this deal will admit that Iran has a history of lying - yet supporters argue that we have to accept their [lies] or we have no deal!

      The Deal has many many parts, most of which directly involve gathering evidence that Iran is complying.

      So, you know less than nothing about this topic: the number of easy to disprove lies that you embrace are greater than the actual true facts you know.

  • That's the point... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's one-sided in the sense that basically a very large portion of their economy has been cut off, and held in account until they comply with terms.

    Imagine if essentially all investments not currently in the US (AKA, most corporate income) were cut off from use by our stock market, until we confirmed that all our nuclear missile silos were confirmed filled with cement and free of any traces of radiation.

    We'd go along with that plan pretty quickly if it meant that much of our finances were cut off from us.

    He

    • That's kind of why nuclear disarmament for EVERYONE is a better idea

      Free money for everybody is a better idea. WTF does that mean, though? And what does it have to do with what political party somebody is affiliated with? Clean out your mushbrain, dude.

  • Good riddance (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The deal gave Iran a get-out-of-genocide card in Syria. The regime could do everything it wanted with complete immunity - first, this was in order to allow the negotiations to happen. Later, since essentially all of the benefits to Iran were front-loaded, we needed to avoid pressuring them and give them more carrots so they stayed in the deal.

    Even then, the nuke benefit was extremely limited: Iran would have gotten so much stronger and more advanced*** the world could not have stopped a breakout after the i

  • Iran's president says if negotiations fail, Islamic Republic will enrich uranium 'more than before ... in next weeks.' This proves that Iran has the enrichment capacity to spin up HEU ("more than before?") as well as the raw materials to do so? But we were told it would take months for them to pull together pre-deal capacities.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by eepok ( 545733 )
      Something about that line stinks. I did a quick Google Search to check its veracity. (https://goo.gl/p6ni4E)

      It looks like "someone" made the claim and every single newsbot out there reproduiced it on their respective sites... and JUST that line.

      TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s president says if negotiations fail, Islamic Republic will enrich uranium ‘more than before ... in next weeks’

      That's it. There are hundreds of articles out there made up of that one line.

  • He's keeping yet another campaign promise.

  • Trump Hands Iran the Win (Score:5, Insightful)

    by rahvin112 ( 446269 ) on Tuesday May 08, 2018 @07:09PM (#56577200)

    And in one fell stroke Trump handed Iran the win.

    The US has never had any material pressure economically against the Iranian regime. We've had sanctions on them for 30 years. The only thing that drew Iran to the table was European sanctions that through the hard work of the Obama administration was able to draw Europe to the table and get them to implement sanctions to drive Iran to a deal. By withdrawing the US from the deal all US pressure is now gone and the deal is directly between Europe and Iran (what Iran wanted from the beginning). The US will implement sanctions, Europe won't and Iran gets what they wanted, the US out of the deal and monitoring regime and Europe on board to maintain the deal and keep sanctions off.

    And with the stroke of a pen Trump snatched defeat from the Jaws of victory.

    It would be humorous if it wasn't so bloody SAD.

  • Trump will be willing to sign the exact same deal he just abandoned, just with his name on it instead of Obama's, which was the whole point from the beginning.
  • Why is this story illustrated with the EU flag? Neither Iran nor USA are part of EU.

  • of what America's word is worth when they make a "deal".

    Trump will one day be gone, but the USA's untrustworthiness will take much long to repair.

  • Well now, if there's an uptick in activity against U.S. interests from Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations that Iran has played sponsor to, we'll know why now won't we? With the Iran deal, we gave Iran enough rope to hang themselves -- assuming they weren't going to play things straight up. If they did play it straight, then great for everyone; if not, then we could all say "We tried! But you screwed the deal, you have no one but yourselves to blame, Iran!" and everyone could then pile on them en ma

