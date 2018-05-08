Trump Withdraws US From Iran Nuclear Deal (nytimes.com) 104
President Trump on Tuesday announced he is withdrawing the United States from the Iran nuclear deal, a historic accord signed in 2015 that aims to limit Tehran's nuclear ability for more than a decade in return for lifting international oil and financial sanctions against the country. "This was a horrible one-sided deal that should never, ever been made," Mr. Trump said at the White House in announcing his decision. "It didn't bring calm, it didn't bring peace, and it never will." The New York Times reports: Mr. Trump's announcement, while long anticipated and widely telegraphed, plunges America's relations with European allies into deep uncertainty. They have committed to staying in the deal, raising the prospect of a diplomatic and economic clash as the United States reimposes stringent sanctions on Iran. It also raises the prospect of increasing tensions with Russia and China, which also are parties to the agreement.
One person familiar with negotiations to keep the accord in place said the talks collapsed over Mr. Trump's insistence that sharp limits be kept on Iran's nuclear fuel production after 2030. The deal currently lifts those limits. As a result, the United States is now preparing to reinstate all sanctions it had waived as part of the nuclear accord -- and impose additional economic penalties as well, according to another person briefed on Mr. Trump's decision. Despite Trump's decision, President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran would remain committed to a multinational nuclear deal. "If we achieve the deal's goals in cooperation with other members of the deal, it will remain in place. [...] By exiting the deal, America has officially undermined its commitment to an international treaty," Rouhani said in a televised speech. "I have ordered the foreign ministry to negotiate with the European countries, China and Russia in coming weeks. If at the end of this short period we conclude that we can fully benefit from the JCPOA with the cooperation of all countries, the deal would remain," he added.
Now they can build bombs bow instead of in ten years.
According to everyone including Netanyahu, they were not building nuclear weapons. I guess you must be smarter than all of Mossad and the CIA put together. Or you are complete doofus.
The UN observers, US Secretary of Defense and the joint chiefs of staff are satisfied that Iran is following the terms of the agreement. You're so desperate to believe that Iran is doing stuff in secret, *somehow*, that it becomes an easy chip to play for political gain for Trump. It's almost too easy.
Did you see the intel from Israel about WMDs in 2003?
The "intel from Israel" consisted of a PowerPoint presentation with a slide that said, "Iran is Cheating". You could change the word "Iran" to "Iraq" in everything that's been presented by Israel and you'd get an exact copy of the run-up to the Iraq War. Coincidentally, the people who are most keen to believe the "intel from Israel" are the exact same people who insisted that Saddam was hours away from being able to sen
Ben Rhodes admitted lying to sell it (Score:2)
New York Times Magazine [nytimes.com] piece where Ben Rhodes explained how he led the administration’s efforts to misrepresent the truth in order “to sell” the JCPOA to the press.
That's not what the article says, at all.
Misrepresent the truth, yes, to help the region deescalate. Too bad Trump and Netanyahu seem to be trying to inflame the situation.
If you realize that this is a complex issue then why would you suggest such a simplistic and short-sighted action? Also, we don't produce anywhere near the amount of oil needed to match our consumption.
https://www.eia.gov/energyexpl... [eia.gov]
If you realize that this is a complex issue then why would you suggest such a simplistic and short-sighted action? Also, we don't produce anywhere near the amount of oil needed to match our consumption.
https://www.eia.gov/energyexpl... [eia.gov]
Um.... Well, to though a few bombs into the fray...
I think we have enough fossil fuels to survive over in our hemisphere. We might have to alter a few things like using more NG than we do now, but we could make a go of it.
That's not to say I'm for letting the middle east just self destruct nor should we arm a couple of proxies over there and let them do it.
Re:Petro-dollar is so 20th century anyway (Score:5, Insightful)
The US absolutely can not produce all the oil it needs domestically, even with fracking. The US consumes approximately 20 million barrels of oil per day and imports just over half of that. Doubling domestic oil production is just not something that the US can do. Even if it could (it can't) that production would require a huge investment and would be very short-lived.
More to your meaning, the US could probably live without imports from the middle-east (about 2.6 million barrels of oil per day). It would be immensely painful. Certainly, many many countries would like to see the US pull out of the region, but I think US interests in the region have as much to do with the Jewish community's strong connection to Israel as oil interests.
I realize this is a complex issue but I always come back to: Pull out of the region and let them and Israel/Saudi settle their own disputes. Who cares? We can produce all the oil needed domestically now anyway thanks to fracking tech.
That last bit is an even as dumber idea as the first bit since both Iran and Israel have nuclear weapons, both are run by fanatical fascist lunatics and nuclear fallout does not respect national borders. Oh, and if you really think the future lies in oil, coal and gas I've got some shares in a buggy whip company you might be interested in.
We tried doing that with Syria, letting them just sort their own shit out. The resulting civil war led to a refugee crisis and the rapid growth of ISIS, and then let Russia expand its military reach into the Mediterranean.
A Saudi-Iran war would result in a refugee crisis bigger than any since WW2, an oil crisis bigger than any since ever, and if it went nuclear (Israel is a known-but-undeclared nuclear power, Iran and Saudi Arabia are just a serious political push and a year away from building their own nuk
If I were Iran I'd just wait it out (Score:2)
I have a feeling that a lot of Trump's nonsense will be corrected once Trump is gone.
I think there is a potential for Trump to be like the Mule in the Foundation Trilogy; in the same way that he's extremely disruptive in the moment, but may ultimately have little effect on the course of history.
The Paris Accord, the Iran deal, the Wall,
... if the rest of the planet just holds shit together until Trump is gone, the next president is reasonably likely to just put a lot of the pieces pretty much back where th
Re:If I were Iran I'd just wait it out (Score:5, Insightful)
I just hope we survive the Trump dark age (Score:2)
The sheer force of sucking vacuosity is threatening to disrupt the space time continuum.
The waves of lies after lies are beating down the defenses of the still sane.
He's steering his nuclear-armed bumper car into every obstacle at full throttle, while he races down the track backwards against the traffic.
My slashdot username is truly relevant again. I coined it in the lead-up to the J.W. Bush "weapons of mass delusion" Gulf War.
I could never have imagined a more dumb-ass president than JW. Boy was I wrong.
This is not for /. (Score:5, Insightful)
... because it hasn't got a goddam thing to do with news for nerds or stuff that matters.
But, what the fuck: it's here.
The rest of the world needs to recognize and appreciate that America is becoming a shithole country and move along without the US.
Isolationist, nationalist, Islamophobic, anti-immigration, anti-refugee, intolerant of its own people, warmongering, and oligarchical, America's beacon has dimmed and she is doomed.
I hope Iran, Russia, China, and the EU pick up the slack and prosper from trade deals with each other.
America is tainted and tarnished and that's OK. It's what the American people want.
So I saw a TRS-80 at the Smithsonian museum several years ago.
I got mine in February of 1978.
I wrote articles for Kilobaud Microcomputing back in 1980.
How'd you get your start?
It would not be too much for me, but ask the American people.
They have spoken.
So it is written, so let it be done.
Hahaha! Please clarify...it almost sounds like you feel that anyone who disagrees with you is an idiot.
Sorry for the disclarification.
Put in lay terms, I don't think this article rises to the level of news for nerds; stuff that matters.
The idea that Iran, who has lied,
Who hasn't?
The point of the deal is you didn't have to trust Iran because they're subjected to rigorous inspections.
who has claimed to want to destroy entire countries
You mean their blowhard former President once made a comment that sounds like that when translated and taken out of context.
But you can't relate to anything like that.
and it the worlds leading sponsor of terror,
Whether or not that's true is irrelevant. The deal was about Nukes, not missiles, Hezbollah support, or anything else.
would not use the principle of Taqiyya (Shia being much more flexible in its use) to lie about their goals is ridiculous.
WTF? You think the only people on the planet capable of lying are Muslims following your distorted understandin
Amazing to watch politicians defend a lousy deal.. (Score:4, Interesting)
...Because without this lousy deal we'd have no deal!
It wasn't a legally enacted treaty - never went to Congress for approval as all treaties must.
We were prevented from inspecting numerous locations considered 'military' by Iran's leaders - which is the most likely place to develop a nuclear program.
Even the staunchest supporter of this deal will admit that Iran has a history of lying - yet supporters argue that we have to accept their kids or we have no deal!
As I type this the news on tv is showing me Schumer, Menendez, and other democrats speaking AGAINST the Iran deal in 2015 - who now oddly embrace the deal they were against because Trump ended it.
Lies, not kids - autocorrect!
Um... or they might be for it because it's working now? There are lots of potential reasons.
61% percent of congress both democrats and republicans said "Nah dawg, no way, no deal" so Obama did it without approval.
Kenh, you are being lied to (Score:4, Insightful)
It wasn't a legally enacted treaty - never went to Congress for approval as all treaties must.
It's not a treaty. It's an agreement. Iran agreed to do a thing, the UNSC permanent members and the EU agreed to do a thing, all within the bounds of their respective executive powers. Congress's approval was not necessary, because nothing in the deal required legislative authority.
We were prevented from inspecting numerous locations considered 'military' by Iran's leaders - which is the most likely place to develop a nuclear program.
False - that is categorically and unquestionably incorrect.
The agreement provided for guaranteed inspection of *any* location the International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors deem potentially in violation. Iran has a limited ability to push back - they have a 24-day window to negotiate an alternative, but if we decide we *need* to see it, we will see it or the sanctions will kick back in. 24 days is not enough to hide a nuclear weapons facility from close inspection - particularly not when we have satellite surveillance and can easily see any large movement of equipment and materiel away from the site.
Additionally, a term of the agreement required Iran to accede to the "Additional Protocol", which has even more stringent requirements allowing short-notice inspections of any site by the IAEA - and that protocol will *not* expire with the rest of the agreement.
As I type this the news on tv is showing me Schumer, Menendez, and other democrats speaking AGAINST the Iran deal in 2015 - who now oddly embrace the deal they were against because Trump ended it.
Schumer and Menendez were the *only* two Democrat senators to oppose the deal. A symbolic resolution decrying the bill was passed through the House on party-line vote, and was never formally voted on in the Senate due to lack of sufficient votes. And I have not seen either of them publicly support the deal to this day. I strongly suspect your sources are being misleading on this, as they clearly are on other issues.
The deal gave Iran billions of dollars, while ignoring the much larger debt that Iran owed to the US for stealing US-owned equipment, land, kidnapping diplomats, terrorist attacks against the US - all of which were still unpaid claims that Obama ignored. And much of that money went to fund the largest, deadliest terrorist organization in the world - Hezballah.
"The deal cut in half the number of centrifuges that Iran could run!" supporters claim. But at the same time, Iran was allowed to upgrade those cent
It's almost impressive how many wrong things you can cram into one post.
Even the staunchest supporter of this deal will admit that Iran has a history of lying - yet supporters argue that we have to accept their [lies] or we have no deal!
The Deal has many many parts, most of which directly involve gathering evidence that Iran is complying.
So, you know less than nothing about this topic: the number of easy to disprove lies that you embrace are greater than the actual true facts you know.
Even if he has to destroy the United States to do it. Who will trust a treaty with the US after this?
This wasn't a treaty... It never got ratified in the senate.. Obama/Kerry were making promises on behalf of the USA that they was powerless to keep.
You could argue that Obama was the one who changed the status quo by relaxing the economic sanctions on Iran BEFORE actually securing and verifying their compliance with the agreement and before getting the agreement ratified by the Senate.
Trump clearly ran on this issue and nearly half the people in the USA still voted for him. He did what he promised in th
That's the point... (Score:1)
It's one-sided in the sense that basically a very large portion of their economy has been cut off, and held in account until they comply with terms.
Imagine if essentially all investments not currently in the US (AKA, most corporate income) were cut off from use by our stock market, until we confirmed that all our nuclear missile silos were confirmed filled with cement and free of any traces of radiation.
We'd go along with that plan pretty quickly if it meant that much of our finances were cut off from us.
He
That's kind of why nuclear disarmament for EVERYONE is a better idea
Free money for everybody is a better idea. WTF does that mean, though? And what does it have to do with what political party somebody is affiliated with? Clean out your mushbrain, dude.
Israel claims they have a bunch of evidence and the US intelligence services have confirmed the information. Is that not enough for you?
You want to see a mushroom cloud before you believe the Iranians are building the bomb? Isn't that a bit too late?
Is that you? (Score:2)
Mr. Benjamin Notayahoo? "I'm not a yahoo!" "Seriously, how could you think I'm a yahoo? It's right there in my name."
Good riddance (Score:1)
The deal gave Iran a get-out-of-genocide card in Syria. The regime could do everything it wanted with complete immunity - first, this was in order to allow the negotiations to happen. Later, since essentially all of the benefits to Iran were front-loaded, we needed to avoid pressuring them and give them more carrots so they stayed in the deal.
Even then, the nuke benefit was extremely limited: Iran would have gotten so much stronger and more advanced*** the world could not have stopped a breakout after the i
President Rouhani Confirmed Iran Deal was a Sham (Score:2)
Iran's president says if negotiations fail, Islamic Republic will enrich uranium 'more than before
... in next weeks.' This proves that Iran has the enrichment capacity to spin up HEU ("more than before?") as well as the raw materials to do so? But we were told it would take months for them to pull together pre-deal capacities.
It looks like "someone" made the claim and every single newsbot out there reproduiced it on their respective sites... and JUST that line.
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s president says if negotiations fail, Islamic Republic will enrich uranium ‘more than before
That's it. There are hundreds of articles out there made up of that one line.
Obama did the same thing with net neutrality, and just look at the mess we have now because of that. We had the supermajority in the senate and majority in the house, but he didn't push for a law.
I can answer the question of "why"... Obama was powerless to attract 2/3rds of ANY Senate vote, either way, and he and Kerry needed a LEGACY to show for that 8 years.
Obama put it this way... "I have a pen and a phone" so that's what he used. Unfortunately, Obama's pen and phone doesn't make a treaty with anybody.
damnit (Score:2)
He's keeping yet another campaign promise.
Trump Hands Iran the Win (Score:5, Insightful)
And in one fell stroke Trump handed Iran the win.
The US has never had any material pressure economically against the Iranian regime. We've had sanctions on them for 30 years. The only thing that drew Iran to the table was European sanctions that through the hard work of the Obama administration was able to draw Europe to the table and get them to implement sanctions to drive Iran to a deal. By withdrawing the US from the deal all US pressure is now gone and the deal is directly between Europe and Iran (what Iran wanted from the beginning). The US will implement sanctions, Europe won't and Iran gets what they wanted, the US out of the deal and monitoring regime and Europe on board to maintain the deal and keep sanctions off.
And with the stroke of a pen Trump snatched defeat from the Jaws of victory.
It would be humorous if it wasn't so bloody SAD.
Doesn't Matter. (Score:2)
EU flag (Score:2)
North Korea will no doubt take note (Score:2)
of what America's word is worth when they make a "deal".
Trump will one day be gone, but the USA's untrustworthiness will take much long to repair.
Hezbollah (and others) (Score:2)