Trump Withdraws US From Iran Nuclear Deal

Posted by BeauHD from the my-way-or-the-highway dept.
President Trump on Tuesday announced he is withdrawing the United States from the Iran nuclear deal, a historic accord signed in 2015 that aims to limit Tehran's nuclear ability for more than a decade in return for lifting international oil and financial sanctions against the country. "This was a horrible one-sided deal that should never, ever been made," Mr. Trump said at the White House in announcing his decision. "It didn't bring calm, it didn't bring peace, and it never will." The New York Times reports: Mr. Trump's announcement, while long anticipated and widely telegraphed, plunges America's relations with European allies into deep uncertainty. They have committed to staying in the deal, raising the prospect of a diplomatic and economic clash as the United States reimposes stringent sanctions on Iran. It also raises the prospect of increasing tensions with Russia and China, which also are parties to the agreement.

One person familiar with negotiations to keep the accord in place said the talks collapsed over Mr. Trump's insistence that sharp limits be kept on Iran's nuclear fuel production after 2030. The deal currently lifts those limits. As a result, the United States is now preparing to reinstate all sanctions it had waived as part of the nuclear accord -- and impose additional economic penalties as well, according to another person briefed on Mr. Trump's decision. Despite Trump's decision, President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran would remain committed to a multinational nuclear deal. "If we achieve the deal's goals in cooperation with other members of the deal, it will remain in place. [...] By exiting the deal, America has officially undermined its commitment to an international treaty," Rouhani said in a televised speech. "I have ordered the foreign ministry to negotiate with the European countries, China and Russia in coming weeks. If at the end of this short period we conclude that we can fully benefit from the JCPOA with the cooperation of all countries, the deal would remain," he added.

  • If I were Iran I'd just wait it out (Score:5, Interesting)

    by vux984 ( 928602 ) on Tuesday May 08, 2018 @06:40PM (#56576996)

    I have a feeling that a lot of Trump's nonsense will be corrected once Trump is gone.

    I think there is a potential for Trump to be like the Mule in the Foundation Trilogy; in the same way that he's extremely disruptive in the moment, but may ultimately have little effect on the course of history.

    The Paris Accord, the Iran deal, the Wall, ... if the rest of the planet just holds shit together until Trump is gone, the next president is reasonably likely to just put a lot of the pieces pretty much back where they were.

    Not that I really expect trump to resign or anything, and we may have several more years of his chaotic nonsense, but he will ultimately have to go and unless America decides to double down and elect Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Camacho for president... or maybe Ted Nugent, things will probably return to normal pretty quickly.

    • Re:If I were Iran I'd just wait it out (Score:5, Insightful)

      by pesho ( 843750 ) on Tuesday May 08, 2018 @06:59PM (#56577098)
      What Trump did is not going to be corrected for decades. Sure, next administration may reinstate these treaties. What they cannot fix is the total loss of credibility. Who is going to negotiate with US in good fate when they now that any accord may be gone with the next administration? US has had a strong influence on the world and steady allies, because of steady policy, generous aid, certain moral high ground, and ideas like free trade and democracy. All this is now gone or on the way out.

      • Re:If I were Iran I'd just wait it out (Score:5, Interesting)

        by vux984 ( 928602 ) on Tuesday May 08, 2018 @07:59PM (#56577474)

        "What they cannot fix is the total loss of credibility."

        I think this is particularly where the analogy to the Mule is apt.

        Trump has damaged America's credibility, but honestly, we're largely trading on Trumps credibility right now, not "America's"; so when Trump goes, the rest of the world will breathe a collective sigh and assume things go back to normal -- provided they do, a do so quickly the long term damage should be small -- the chaos will belong to "Trump" not so much to "America"; especially if America is seen struggling to contain Trump, which it is; and things go back to normal when he's gone.

        America's credibility is only damaged to the extent that Trump was elected in the first place. But after that, to quote Mulaney... he's like a horse loose in a hospital.

        • Re:If I were Iran I'd just wait it out (Score:5, Interesting)

          by aaarrrgggh ( 9205 ) on Tuesday May 08, 2018 @09:27PM (#56577924)

          The one life experience I have that makes me hope you are right: In ~2000, I was in western Cambodia that was bombed to hell by the US. I asked people what they thought about the people that bombed them back then, and they were rightly infuriated with those Damn Nixon's... but they love Americans. I just hope things get sorted out for good and not just this bullshit ping-pong shit going on now.

        • Re:If I were Iran I'd just wait it out (Score:4, Insightful)

          by crunchygranola ( 1954152 ) on Wednesday May 09, 2018 @02:45AM (#56578946)

          Trump has damaged America's credibility, but honestly, we're largely trading on Trumps credibility right now, not "America's"; so when Trump goes, the rest of the world will breathe a collective sigh and assume things go back to normal -- provided they do, a do so quickly the long term damage should be small -- the chaos will belong to "Trump" not so much to "America"; especially if America is seen struggling to contain Trump, which it is; and things go back to normal when he's gone.

          Umm... no. Trump has sucked the entire Republican Party into supporting his constant lying and (as the revelation today of Putin's buddy Viktor Vekselberg paying half a million into Trump's slush fund to silence women prior to the election) proven collusion with an enemy state. They are working hard to protect him in every way they can, an entire two generations of Republican politicians, from the oldest to the youngest.

          Other nations will not believe that any Republican administration can be trusted for a few decades at least, until a new generation (or two) has replaced the current ones. So believing things will "go back to normal" after Trump requires one to believe that other nations will assume, with high confidence, that no Republican will again control Congress or the White House for that whole span of time.

      • Re:If I were Iran I'd just wait it out (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 08, 2018 @08:49PM (#56577746)

        How about this? Negotiate with those with treaty making authority, e.g. the Congress. None of what Trump has undone is a recognized 'treaty' in the US. Only Congress can pass treaties, Presidents can't. So if you don't want your agreements undone by another Administration don't make agreements with the Administration, make it with Congress. Anything else & you're setting yourself up for failure AND you are treating the President as a Monarch.

        You may have a treaty undone by a new Congress but that's far less likely and harder to occur.

      • thats more obamas fault for abusing his "pen and paper" and making all these unilateral decisions without explicit support of congress. be it this, or DACA or many other things that usually go through congress but obama decided why bother??

        so the way I see it, trump is just giving congress their power back, which was usurped by the obama admin

    • I just hope we survive the Trump dark age (Score:5, Insightful)

      by presidenteloco ( 659168 ) on Tuesday May 08, 2018 @07:14PM (#56577236)

      The sheer force of sucking vacuosity is threatening to disrupt the space time continuum.

      The waves of lies after lies are beating down the defenses of the still sane.

      He's steering his nuclear-armed bumper car into every obstacle at full throttle, while he races down the track backwards against the traffic.

      My slashdot username is truly relevant again. I coined it in the lead-up to the J.W. Bush "weapons of mass delusion" Gulf War.
      I could never have imagined a more dumb-ass president than JW. Boy was I wrong.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by shanen ( 462549 )

        Hear, hear, especially as regards Dubya. Actually I'm almost shocked by the amount of insight I've seen in the so-modded comments I've seen so far.

        You didn't mention one important aspect, however. The reason for this mess and the real driver of Iran's increasing power is Dubya's mess in Iraq, brought to you by the very same fools who have produced today's fiasco. The power vacuum they created in Iraq had to be filled in some way. The only problem is whether to describe it as "irresistible" or "inevitable",

        • Re:I just hope we survive the Trump dark age (Score:5, Insightful)

          by quantaman ( 517394 ) on Tuesday May 08, 2018 @11:44PM (#56578462)

          Hear, hear, especially as regards Dubya. Actually I'm almost shocked by the amount of insight I've seen in the so-modded comments I've seen so far.

          You didn't mention one important aspect, however. The reason for this mess and the real driver of Iran's increasing power is Dubya's mess in Iraq, brought to you by the very same fools who have produced today's fiasco. The power vacuum they created in Iraq had to be filled in some way. The only problem is whether to describe it as "irresistible" or "inevitable", but the bottom line is that the winners of Dubya's wars were Iran in Iraq and the Taliban in Afghanistan. On America's tab--which is still open and bleeding.

          Don't forget ISIS, that's pretty damn easy to attribute to the Iraq war. And Putin is probably a lot more manageable if the mid-2000's NATO expansion didn't convince him that the US was out to create a military alliance encircling Russia. Not to mention the other contributing factor in the invasion of Ukraine, the Iraq war lowering the international standards for invading other countries.

          Oh and Bush's bone-headed "temporary tax cut" that caused skyrocketing deficits in a time of economic prosperity, making the financial meltdown much worse than it needed to be.

          People spend so much time treating politics like a team sport they forget the actual consequences of political action. Hundreds of thousands of people died because the Bush administration make easily avoidable errors.

          That's not a minor thing, that's a very, very, big consequence of incompetent/irresponsible politicians.

          All these people just falling in line with Trump as he stumbles along making bone-headed decisions based on a Fox and Friends segment. Are they actually thinking about the consequences that kind of decision making will bring?

    • Re:If I were Iran I'd just wait it out (Score:5, Interesting)

      by rahvin112 ( 446269 ) on Tuesday May 08, 2018 @07:53PM (#56577450)

      There's nothing for Iran to wait out. They wanted the US out of the deal from beginning.

      The only reason they even came to the table was European sanctions, not US sanctions, that Obama got Europe to implement with the idea to draw Iran to the table. With the deal now directly between Europe and Iran all US leverage is gone. Iran got exactly what they wanted with this action. The US has no leverage in the deal anymore, Iran gets the European sanctions removed that actually hurt their economy and the US no longer has an leverage over the deal or enforcement of it's conditions.

      Iran wins, USA loses.

    • Re:If I were Iran I'd just wait it out (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Kohath ( 38547 ) on Tuesday May 08, 2018 @09:24PM (#56577914)

      the next president is reasonably likely to just put a lot of the pieces pretty much back where they were

      And then the President after him will just undo (or "correct", depending on which team you are on) it all and put it back to the way Trump has it.

      Instead of this, how about if Presidents start actually representing the people of the country? A good start would be not entering into international agreements that intentionally circumvent congressional approval because they could never be ratified by representatives of voters.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by pots ( 5047349 )
      My greatest fear in terms of fallout from Trump is the collapse of our ability to govern ourselves. Setting aside what he has done and not done legislatively (he's a very weak president, and I don't think his legislative stumbling will really matter much in the long term), he is the most flagrantly corrupt politician that I have ever seen in this country. Not necessarily the most corrupt mind you, but the most flagrant about his corruption. What he has done has demonstrated that even maintaining a pretense

  • Trump Hands Iran the Win (Score:5, Insightful)

    by rahvin112 ( 446269 ) on Tuesday May 08, 2018 @07:09PM (#56577200)

    And in one fell stroke Trump handed Iran the win.

    The US has never had any material pressure economically against the Iranian regime. We've had sanctions on them for 30 years. The only thing that drew Iran to the table was European sanctions that through the hard work of the Obama administration was able to draw Europe to the table and get them to implement sanctions to drive Iran to a deal. By withdrawing the US from the deal all US pressure is now gone and the deal is directly between Europe and Iran (what Iran wanted from the beginning). The US will implement sanctions, Europe won't and Iran gets what they wanted, the US out of the deal and monitoring regime and Europe on board to maintain the deal and keep sanctions off.

    And with the stroke of a pen Trump snatched defeat from the Jaws of victory.

    It would be humorous if it wasn't so bloody SAD.

  • North Korea will no doubt take note (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Kernel Kurtz ( 182424 ) on Tuesday May 08, 2018 @07:31PM (#56577316) Homepage

    of what America's word is worth when they make a "deal".

    Trump will one day be gone, but the USA's untrustworthiness will take much long to repair.

  • How does Trump stand to benefit from (Score:3)

    by waspleg ( 316038 ) on Tuesday May 08, 2018 @08:40PM (#56577680) Journal

    this personally? That will tell you all you need to know. He doesn't give a single fuck about the country or the world and never has.

