Placing Election Ads On Google Will Require a Government ID

Google announced new policies Friday that will require advertisers to prove they are a U.S. citizen or permanent resident when buying election ads. "Under the new guidelines, Google will ask advertisers -- be they individuals, organizations, or political action committees -- to prove they are who they claim to be," reports Gizmodo. "It will also require the ads to include a clear disclosure of who is paying for it." From the report: The change comes after Google and other social media companies revealed their advertising platforms were abused by foreign actors, including the Russian government-backed troll farm Internet Research Agency, during the 2016 U.S. presidential election. It also places Google's policies in line with U.S. laws for traditional media that restrict foreign entities from running election ads. Where Google's effort falls short, at least in its current iteration, is the new policies only cover ads featuring candidates running for office. So-called "issue ads" that advocate a certain point of view on hot-button topics are not covered in Google's policies.
Russians hiring shady US promotion agency in 3..2...1...
Yeah, because if there's one thing foreign intelligence organizations are totally incapable of and stymied by, it's creating a fake ID.
It's all good. The best is when there are no ads.
Unfortunately, it's easy enough to fake a scan of a driver's license or passport.
Also, I'm glad this doesn't extend to issue ads. The US and state governments have a history of vindictiveness on certain issues -- drug legalization, mass incarceration, etc. I can see how people supporting those issues might want to remain anonymous while still participating and trying to change public views.
Seems perfectly reasonable to only allow citizens of a country to buy political adverts in that country during an election cycle.
Can't wait to see how some people slam this new regulation as an attack on the free speech of Russians...
Unfortunately, they can still *vote* in many areas, legally or not, and many proposals to require ID have been rejected.
Can't wait to see how some people slam this new regulation as an attack on the free speech of Russians...
I'm not going to slam this as I believe that Google is free to do as it likes as a private company, but what I will say is that I find it humorous that the people most likely to be in favor of this move are probably also the same people who are most likely to disapprove of any laws requiring a valid government ID to actually vote in an election.
