Senate Democrats Plan To Force Vote On Net Neutrality

Posted by BeauHD
Senator Edward J. Markey tweeted earlier today that Democrats will force a floor vote to restore net neutrality rules on May 9th. "[Democrats] had the signatures in favor of restoring the rules since January, along with a companion House bill (with 80 co-sponsors)," reports Engadget. "Senator Edward J. Markey also introduced a formal Congressional Review Act 'resolution of disapproval' in February." From the report: Of course, this last-ditch attempt to save net neutrality can only help congressional supporters of as they move into mid-term elections. "We're in the homestretch in the fight to save net neutrality," Senator Chuck Schumer said in a statement. "Soon, the American people will know which side their member of Congress is on: fighting for big corporations and ISPs or defending small business owners, entrepreneurs, middle-class families and every-day consumers." Still, even if the Senate passes the Democrat's proposal, notes Politico, it's unlikely it would get through the House or avoid a Trump veto. Also taking place on May 9, net neutrality activists and websites like Etsy, Tumblr, Postmates, Foursquare and Twilio will post "red alerts" to protest the FCC's effort to roll back net neutrality protections.

Senate Democrats Plan To Force Vote On Net Neutrality

  • Where is the text of their bill? (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Train0987 ( 1059246 ) on Monday April 30, 2018 @05:11PM (#56532707)

    Just calling it "Net Neutrality" is meaningless. What is in the bill? If its true neutrality it will pass with a huge margin and Trump will sign it.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      "We have to pass the bill before you can read it"

          -- Nancy Pelosi, Democrat Representative

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sims 2 ( 994794 )

        Come on at least quote verbatim:
        "We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it, away from the fog of the controversy."

        -- Nancy Pelosi, Democratic House Minority Leader

        • Um.. Yea, still got to say, Nancy was crazy back then too..

          Also recall that they HAD to pass this bill NOW or it would be nothing doing in the Senate. They where just about ready to certify the election of a Republican to the vacated Ted Kennedy seat and bust the Democrats nearly 2 year strangle hold on congress and let the Republicans actually have any kind of say.

    • Just calling it "Net Neutrality" is meaningless. What is in the bill? If its true neutrality it will pass with a huge margin and Trump will sign it.

      But it's not really what the name seems to mean... Typical political ploys and silly partisan games... Call your bill or law something NOBODY can vote no on, regardless of if it actually accomplishes what the title says or not.... So you get stuff like "Aid for Starving Children" act that feeds nobody or "Don't throw Grandma off the cliff!" law that provides wheelchairs so you can roll her instead.

      The Net Neutrality rules did little of what it's name implies, it just loaded up the internet with soon to be

      • I suspect the same. They'll call it "Net Neutrality" and then insert a dozen poison pills to guarantee that it can't pass.

        All so they can have a pathetic wedge issue to run on for November.

  • The problem with all this is the government. More government isn't going to fix it. Only distort it more. Open the polls, remove anit-competition laws many cities and states have. This will allow more companies into the market and the problem will be fixed in the long term. The way it is now, only a select few are capable of entering the market and maintains the status quo. More GOOD will come from opening up the infrastructure, the giant companies have lawyers and will simply find work around to what they
    • No, it won't, none of that will work. Shit companies like Comcast and AT&T will just use a Starbucks-like strategy, saturate the market, offer loss-leader deals people won't turn down, and raise lease rates on the physical lines they own that the smaller companies have to use to provide their service. They drive the small guys out of business, buy them out for pennies on the dollar, sell everything off for scrap, and dominate the market. Rinse repeat. Has been happening for years. Why do you think there

    • remove anit-competition laws many cities and states have

      The free market lobbied for those laws. You really can't trust these companies. If they don't use the rule of law, they'll just use the next link down the chain. Internet service is a natural monopoly like electric and water and the barrier to entry is natural due to the infrastructure required.

  • It is so sad watching ppl freak out over revoking of Title II status. Title II is the absolute WRONG way to address net neutrality. It simply doesn't need it. It can be done entirely without it. Title II is nothing more than a power grab by the government, those that don't see this are either on board with this, or intentionally ignorant. It wasn't needed for most of the existence of the internet. It isn't needed now. Probably never will be needed.

