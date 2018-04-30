Senate Democrats Plan To Force Vote On Net Neutrality (engadget.com) 32
Senator Edward J. Markey tweeted earlier today that Democrats will force a floor vote to restore net neutrality rules on May 9th. "[Democrats] had the signatures in favor of restoring the rules since January, along with a companion House bill (with 80 co-sponsors)," reports Engadget. "Senator Edward J. Markey also introduced a formal Congressional Review Act 'resolution of disapproval' in February." From the report: Of course, this last-ditch attempt to save net neutrality can only help congressional supporters of as they move into mid-term elections. "We're in the homestretch in the fight to save net neutrality," Senator Chuck Schumer said in a statement. "Soon, the American people will know which side their member of Congress is on: fighting for big corporations and ISPs or defending small business owners, entrepreneurs, middle-class families and every-day consumers." Still, even if the Senate passes the Democrat's proposal, notes Politico, it's unlikely it would get through the House or avoid a Trump veto. Also taking place on May 9, net neutrality activists and websites like Etsy, Tumblr, Postmates, Foursquare and Twilio will post "red alerts" to protest the FCC's effort to roll back net neutrality protections.
The bill will likely not pass, but it will get the opponents on record as voting against it, which can be used against them in the November mid-terms. 80% of voters support NN [thehill.com], so this should be a winning issue for the Democrats in an election where many Republicans incumbents are already struggling.
Have you read the proposed bill? Then how on earth can you be for or against it?
"The Democrats don't expect to win this vote."
These dishonest political tactics are exactly how you got Trump, by the way.
Where is the text of their bill? (Score:3, Interesting)
Just calling it "Net Neutrality" is meaningless. What is in the bill? If its true neutrality it will pass with a huge margin and Trump will sign it.
It doesn't matter what I think - I just want to read the bill instead of just jumping on board the meme train to false narrative-ville.
You know, like how the "Affordable Care Act" turned out to be anything but affordable and the "Patriot Act" was about the most unpatriotic thing ever.
Partisan hacks gonna partisan hack I suppose.
"We have to pass the bill before you can read it"
-- Nancy Pelosi, Democrat Representative
Come on at least quote verbatim:
"We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it, away from the fog of the controversy."
-- Nancy Pelosi, Democratic House Minority Leader
Um.. Yea, still got to say, Nancy was crazy back then too..
Also recall that they HAD to pass this bill NOW or it would be nothing doing in the Senate. They where just about ready to certify the election of a Republican to the vacated Ted Kennedy seat and bust the Democrats nearly 2 year strangle hold on congress and let the Republicans actually have any kind of say.
Just calling it "Net Neutrality" is meaningless. What is in the bill? If its true neutrality it will pass with a huge margin and Trump will sign it.
But it's not really what the name seems to mean... Typical political ploys and silly partisan games... Call your bill or law something NOBODY can vote no on, regardless of if it actually accomplishes what the title says or not.... So you get stuff like "Aid for Starving Children" act that feeds nobody or "Don't throw Grandma off the cliff!" law that provides wheelchairs so you can roll her instead.
The Net Neutrality rules did little of what it's name implies, it just loaded up the internet with soon to be
I suspect the same. They'll call it "Net Neutrality" and then insert a dozen poison pills to guarantee that it can't pass.
All so they can have a pathetic wedge issue to run on for November.
Posted this earlier today:
"Wireless Internet Service Providers Association, which represents small fixed wireless companies that typically operate in rural America, surveyed its members and found that over 80% “incurred additional expense in complying with the Title II rules, had delayed or reduced network expansion, had delayed or reduced services and had allocated budget to comply with the rules.”
Also, the ISP we've used for over fifteen years almost went out of business after a new investor b
Dammit Let the market work. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
remove anit-competition laws many cities and states have
The free market lobbied for those laws. You really can't trust these companies. If they don't use the rule of law, they'll just use the next link down the chain. Internet service is a natural monopoly like electric and water and the barrier to entry is natural due to the infrastructure required.
Title II != Net Neutrality (Score:1)
It is so sad watching ppl freak out over revoking of Title II status. Title II is the absolute WRONG way to address net neutrality. It simply doesn't need it. It can be done entirely without it. Title II is nothing more than a power grab by the government, those that don't see this are either on board with this, or intentionally ignorant. It wasn't needed for most of the existence of the internet. It isn't needed now. Probably never will be needed.
