North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Says He'll Give Up Weapons if US Promises Not to Invade (nytimes.com) 46
Several readers have shared a report: North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un, told President Moon Jae-in of South Korea when they met that he would abandon his nuclear weapons if the United States would agree to formally end the Korean War and promise that it would not invade his country, a South Korean government spokesman said Sunday. In a faith-building gesture ahead of a summit meeting with President Trump, Mr. Kim also said he would invite experts and journalists from South Korea and the United States to watch the shutdown next month of his country's only known underground nuclear test site.
The comments by Mr. Kim were made on Friday when the leaders of the two Koreas met at Panmunjom, a village on their shared border, the spokesman, Yoon Young-chan, said on Sunday, providing additional details of the meeting. "I know the Americans are inherently disposed against us, but when they talk with us, they will see that I am not the kind of person who would shoot nuclear weapons to the south, over the Pacific or at the United States," Mr. Kim told Mr. Moon, according to Mr. Yoon's account of the meeting. It was another dramatically conciliatory statement by Mr. Kim, whose country threatened to do exactly those things during the height of nuclear tensions last year.
I am not familiar with the details beyond the occasional headline, but it sure looks like one or both of these things has happened:
1) Kim Jong-un did not inherit his father's insanity; he was merely raised within it's influence. Now that he has been on his own for a while, he is actually sane enough to listen to some reasonable advisers and shake off the nonsense his father imposed. He is grasping the big picture; including the nature of the global economy and how his country desperately needs to get on b
Instead of ignoring mostly-Chinese companies that do business with North Korea (as Presidents past have done), Trump is actually going after them:
US unveils largest sanctions yet on ships, companies trading with North Korea [go.com]
The illegal foreign trade that Kim Jong-un uses to keep his army loyal is being threatened if not actually cut off. And he's squirming. Finally.
1) Is contra-indicated by his behavior up until this year. Reportedly in some ways he was even more ruthless than his father. His rhetoric was even more aggressive.
2) More likely this, specifically the aftermath of the nuclear test site collapse seemed to be a key turning point. Not only would this have likely set back their program, perhaps beyond recovery, it also demonstrated how much damage their messing around could do to the geology, right on China's border.After that point, everything toned downed
Another way of looking at it is that Kim built up his political capital bother at home and abroad with the nuclear weapons and missile programmes. The war of words with Trump and the fact that his threats ultimately proved hollow, combined with the election of a liberal, progressive president in South Korea gave Kim the opportunity to sue to peace.
Now Kim is putting all the responsibility for this failing on America. He has made huge concessions, and all it needs is for the US to do the same. If Trump refus
But yeah, today Fox News suggests we give Trump the Nobel Peace Prize... in the same article they are gushing about what Kanye West is wearing and posting on Twitter... My, it really has changed from the days of O'Reilly.
It will probably take the withdrawl of US forces from SK and aid to NK, and the formal acknowledgment of the continuation of the current NK regime in order to denuclearize NK. Even then, I wouldn't be certain they don't retain an actual nuke or two secretly now that they have them. This still probably won't address the effectively bigger threat of a
"withdrawl of US forces from SK"
I suspect that may be a bit too far a bridge to cross. Sudden feel-good let's get along rhetoric is certainly welcome, but I don't think the world is going to trust the sincerity of those words quite yet. Only way I could see that would be commitment for the UN to replace with equivalent non-US forces. If non-US coutnries were to pony up, that would mean SK would remain protected *and* NK regime would have a nice narrative consistent with their propaganda to evolve things
The vendetta against Gaddafi [telegraph.co.uk] after he had capitulated to giving up his nuclear weapons program is the primary reason NK hasn't given up its weapons program.
Thanks, Obama.
(And Hillary!, too.)
"We come in peace!"
The US can be trusted iff you have no oil (Score:1)
Just make sure they never find oil in NK and you'll be safe, Mr Kim.
The problem being that if NK is the least bit insincere about their intentions, they may be able to roll over SK and Japan in such a case.
Of course, it does seem imbalanced and rightfully worrisome for the *US* to be doing most of the presence, and a more internationally balanced force might be able to do the same. Of course that means a lot of nations have to pony up some investment to make that happen, but if it did, that could save the US a lot of money.
I think they said denuclearize the peninsula meaning the Us must take it's nucs home as well. Then it is down to the biggest conventional army.
More accurately: (Score:3)
It's: My guy can do no wrong. And the other side's guy is Hitler/Stalin/$Satan_Figure.
If something good happens while my guy is in office it's totally his doing. If something good happens while the other side's guy is in office it's totally due to luck/the previous guy.
Etc, Etc, lather rinse repeat.
And my side is virtuous unlike the immoral other side that has mostly the same human in_group/out_group motivations.
Moral equivalence is weak and beneath you. It indicates a lack of discernment and is the facile argument of cowards.
Geez (Score:3)
Just how badly *did* they screw up their nuclear test site? I mean - this about face is looking a bit too desperate. These guys need to bluff a little better (or did they also keep all their newly minted nuclear weapons at the same site and lost them too?)
Talk is cheap. (Score:2)
But skeptics warned that North Korea previously made similar pledges of denuclearization on numerous occasions, with little or no intention of abiding by them. Mr. Kim’s friendly gestures, they said, could turn out to be nothing more than empty promises aimed at lifting sanctions on his isolated country.
The sanctions shouldn't lifted until it's been verified to be fully denuclearized. That would reduce that two year estimate.
I guess the moral of this story should be... (Score:1)
...whether Mr. Kim lying to a known lying sack of sh** (Resident Chump) even constitutes a moral turpitude rather than simple self-defense, for himself and his country.
mnem
"Don't trust a word he says; not even 'Hello'..."
If you think Clinton would have done any better then there's only one chump here.
Out of the goodness of his heart (Score:3)
Trust, but verify (Score:2)
That the North Koreans will keep their word. I don't have much expectation of Kim Jong Un but it appears that he may be afraid of Trump or at least cannot predict what Trump will do if he rattles his saber much longer. Strength through superior firepower.
Don't get all worked up (Score:3, Insightful)
OK, we promise! (Score:1)