US Keeps China, Puts Canada on IP Priority Watch List (reuters.com) 57
The Trump administration on Friday labeled 36 countries as inadequately protecting U.S. intellectual property rights, keeping China on a priority watch list and adding Canada over concerns about its border controls and pharmaceutical practices. From a report: The U.S. Trade Representative's annual report on global IP concerns is separate from the "Section 301" report on Chinese technology transfer practices that has led the world's two largest economies to threaten each other with tariffs. The so-called "Special 301 Report on Intellectual Property Rights" calls out China for its "coercive technology transfer practices" and "trade secret theft, rampant online piracy, and counterfeit manufacturing." It was the 14th straight year that China was placed on the "Priority Watch List." U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is due to travel to China next week along with other senior Trump administration officials for talks on U.S. demands for changes in Beijing's trade and intellectual property policies.
Badge of Honour (Score:1, Insightful)
Honestly, if you're on this list, it means you're a good guy in terms of global trade.
Not sufficiently enforcing draconian, nonsensical, economy crippling, IP laws?
Good.
The less countries that stifle innovation with absurdly long patent terms, and enablement of patent trolls the better. Any country on this list deserves the utmost respect for staying firm in the face of US IP imperialism.
Ironically enough the countries on the list don't innovate anything, they just steal other's work. Developing drugs costs money. None of the breakthoughs would exists without a profit motive.
Ironically enough the countries on the list don't innovate anything, they just steal other's work. Developing drugs costs money. None of the breakthoughs would exists without a profit motive.
I call bullshit - many many breakthroughs were made by scientists doing 'pure' science. We would NEVER have had, for one random example, lasers, if there had been a profit requirement behind the scientists doing the fundamental science that made it possible.
No one would have smelt a profit to be made from lasers?
Re:Badge of Honour (Score:4, Interesting)
Not at the time they were invented, no. Lasers were originally conceived and the foundation for them laid down in the 1920s. It took until the 1980s when they were actually something you could market.
You think any company invests into something with a 60 years development period?
We would NEVER have had, for one random example, lasers, if there had been a profit requirement
Lasers were developed at Bell Labs and Hughes Research Lab, which were both operated by for-profit companies. They funded research labs in the expectation that the R&D would be profitable.
China is one of the leading investors in Hollywood films. It's why garbage like The Transformers movies keep getting made.
The lack of dialog makes them easier to internationalize.
Like Star Wars, then?
That's OK ... (Score:1)
That's, OK, you're on our "assholes to try to stop doing business with" list.
So sorry we won't put our national sovereignty and our own legally enshrined rights behind those of asshole corporations -- as much as that's what they've paid your leaders to try to do.
It won't be long before the US shoots themselves in the foot and starts losing trade as other countries decide putting up with your bullshit isn't worth the effort.
But keep on trying to act like we all need you and are willing to sign terrible deals
[MIB 'Bug' voice]
"Your proposal is acceptable."
[/MIB 'Bug' voice]
Just remember who the nations are that own all the US debt. If enough nations call a sufficient amount of those securities etc in, the US is in very serious trouble. There's already a strong push on to switch to the Chinese Yuan as the international currency of trade as well. The US needs to be very careful right now. The US Dollar, the economy, stocks & bonds, et
WOOSH https://xkcd.com/1627/ [xkcd.com]
Canadian Pharmaceutical Practices? (Score:4, Insightful)
I'm going to assume this has something to do with generic drugs? I guess drug companies in the US are more concerned about making a buck than actually helping people. In Canada, most essential drugs have a generic or no-name equivalent which is often cheaper than the brand name drug and works just as well. I sure hope that isn't their complaint because that particular law makes drugs cheaper for the folks who need it.
Re:Canadian Pharmaceutical Practices? (Score:5, Interesting)
Actually when it comes to downloaded pirated videos, there's almost no way for content providers to come after you in Canada. In Canada, content providers are never provided the address or personal information of a subscriber because doing so would be a breach of Privacy. They actually need to be granted a search warrant first which is expensive and time consuming. All ISP's do is forward any warning messages from Content Providers to subscribers but there's no real obligation for a subscriber to do anyt
I printed one out and put it in my bbq.
still use a vpn though
I read that Star Trek TOS is public domain in Canada, some execs in USA must fumes!
Continued extensions are no longer necessary for that now that Disney has finally gotten around to trademarking the Mouse and its image. Trademarks do not have an expiry, and last for as long as the company is willing to protect them.
This doesn't technically stop people from freely copying old works whose copyright has expired, even if they feature the trademarked character, but it does stop anyone from being able to utilize the character in their own work, even if that work was derived from one that wa
One thing Canada doesn't allow is direct-to-consumer drug advertising. US commercials are filled with "Are you feeling XXX? Per
foxalopex posited:
I'm going to assume this has something to do with generic drugs? I guess drug companies in the US are more concerned about making a buck than actually helping people. In Canada, most essential drugs have a generic or no-name equivalent which is often cheaper than the brand name drug and works just as well. I sure hope that isn't their complaint because that particular law makes drugs cheaper for the folks who need it.
That's certainly part of it. Their Supreme Court's intolerance of patent abuse [theglobeandmail.com], and its willingness to punish it appropriately [wikipedia.org] is, I suspect, also a non-trivial consideration
...
Canada's border controls? (Score:3)
As for the "pharmaceutical practices" I don't know about IP issues, but I know the cost of drugs here isn't nearly as ridiculous as things are becoming in the U.S. Sorry we aren't letting drug companies rip off people as badly as they do in your country, Mr. President.
Canada should build a wall and send the bill to Trump.
Nice try, but we'll wait until you elect someone who actually pays his bills.
In other news... (Score:3)
https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
Only Trump would put Canada on this list (Score:2)
In addition, neither of them deserve the treatment that Trump has given them.
I now know how an East Germany felt.
pesky job killing regulations (Score:2)
A pain killer that as $138 in 2013 is now $2979 (http://money.cnn.com/2018/02/15/investing/drug-prices-vimovo-horizon-painkiller/index.html )
https://www.chausa.org/publica... [chausa.org]
This is how they (the GOP) will ultimately kill medicare.
If we ever want to bring health care costs, and being care to the masses, these companies must be broken. This is no longer about profit but gouging. The only way to get this c