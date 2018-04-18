Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Iran Bans State Bodies From Using Telegram App, Khamenei Shuts Account (reuters.com) 16

Posted by msmash from the my-way-or-highway dept.
Iran banned government bodies on Wednesday from using the popular Telegram instant messaging app as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office said his account would shut down to protect national security, Iranian media reported. From a report: ISNA news agency did not give a reason for the government ban on the service which lets people send encrypted messages and has an estimated 40 million users in the Islamic Republic. The order came days after Russia -- Iran's ally in the Syrian war -- started blocking the app in its territory following the company's repeated refusal to give Russian state security services access to users' secret messages. Iran's government banned "all state bodies from using the foreign messaging app," according to ISNA.

