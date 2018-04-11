Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Trump Signs Law Weakening Shield For Online Services (vice.com) 88

President Donald Trump has signed a new law aimed at curbing sex trafficking. From a report: The bill -- a mashup of the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA) and the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act (SESTA), which is commonly referred to as the latter -- passed Congress in March. It makes websites liable for what users say and do on their platforms, and many advocacy groups have come out against the bill, saying that it undermines essential internet freedoms.

It could be months -- or as late as January 2019 -- before FOSTA is enacted and anyone could be charged under the law. But even in the days immediately after the bill passed in Congress, platforms started scrambling to proactively shut down forums or whole sites where sex trafficking could feasibly happen. Fringe dating websites, sex trade and advertising forums, and even portions of Craigslist were taken down in the weeks following, while companies like Google started strictly enforcing terms of service around sexual speech. Commenting on the development, EFF said, "As we've already seen, this bill silences online speech by forcing Internet platforms to censor their users."

  • Campaign websites will become targets (Score:3)

    by jimbolauski ( 882977 ) on Wednesday April 11, 2018 @01:32PM (#56418755) Journal
    I for one can't wait until the politicians who approved this bill have users post links "illegal" sites and they get hauled off to jail.

    • I am looking for junior representatives in government -- young, willing, and eager to please me by enacting policies of my choosing, without citing their "seniority" as independence from me as a special interest. Make me feel like a very special interest. I want to feel your warmth in my pocket.

      If you or some people you're able to acquire are able to perform this service for me, please contact. You'll find me to be a generous friend.

    • The next time Antifa groups stage a riot with damage or physical harm, all online companies who helped them to meet should be penalized to the maximal extent of the law.

      The passage of this bill is a HUGE tool for attacking pretty much anyone you look. Should be interesting times ahead.

      • It's ok. Any law that tangentially severely stifles speech has always been upheld as constitutional by the Supreme Court.

      • It's going to be really funny when they have to shut down Twitter and the POTUS will have no way to communicate with the outside world.

    • I for one can't wait until the politicians who approved this bill have users post links "illegal" sites and they get hauled off to jail.

      Nah, lawmakers will make certain there's an exemption for those in power just like the exemptions Congress has to "insider trading" laws so that they may enrich themselves via their foreknowledge regarding new laws, Acts. and actions of the government that affect stock prices.

      I wonder how many people are checking to see if anyone in Congress has a softball game scheduled?

      Strat

  • Now we can go after Backpage (Score:3)

    by Sniper98G ( 1078397 ) on Wednesday April 11, 2018 @01:37PM (#56418789)

    Since everyone in Congress told us this bill was necessary to take down Backpage.com, are they going to after them now?

    • Charges were unsealed and the people who run the site were arrested at the same time.

      That was before the law was officially signed which tells you just how badly some people were wanting to take the site down.

      • Or that this law is completely unnecessary and Backpage was just a strawman to get this power grab passed.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by H3lldr0p ( 40304 )

          Considering that the law literally gives people the ability to go after sites for things they did before the law the passed, I'm pretty certain that this is the backup plan to these charges.

          • This law gives THE GOVERNMENT the ability to go after sites for things that are most definitely not what Backpage did. Under the old law, if you contributed to sex trafficking though your own actions your immunity was revoked. Under the new law, if a user does something that the government decides you should have known about and stopped, your immunity is revoked. That's a huge difference, and includes a nice little bit where the government can dispense arbitrary justice by picking and choosing who should

        • The more logical conclusion is that these things are unrelated.

  • Play stupid games win stupid prizes (Score:3)

    by RightwingNutjob ( 1302813 ) on Wednesday April 11, 2018 @01:45PM (#56418849)
    And hope no one notices that the loudest agitators for "net neutrality" and a "free and open internet" have also been caught red-handed censoring perfectly legal user content they disagree with.
  • This is where Trump gets booted off of Twitter, right?
  • Trump didn't act unilaterally this time. The bill passed in the Senate 97-2: https://www.democrats.senate.g... [senate.gov]

    • Yes, after being told by everyone in the freaking world--police, investigators, sex trafficking experts--that it will actually cause more harm to victims of sex trafficking and make it harder for police to find them and intervene.

      There are a ton of proposals out there that actually do things like put more funding up for investigation resources. FOSTA covers up the problem so we don't have to look at it, and causes it to fester even worse. People will die for this. 15-year-old hookers will be pimped and

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jythie ( 914043 )
        At the end of the day, scared suburban parents who think brown pimps are waiting around every corner ready to snatch their daughters vote en-mass, while sex workers living on the edge of financial disaster generally don't.

  • Yeah - this will totally work.

    Guvf jvyy gbgnyyl fbyir gur ceboyrz naq erqhpr genssvpxvat

  • All long-term, philosophical implications aside (Score:3)

    by bjdevil66 ( 583941 ) on Wednesday April 11, 2018 @03:03PM (#56419335)

    It's hard to stomach a law meant to curb bad sexual behavior signed by Mr. "Grab 'em by the pussy".

  • I've been contemplating how to relate this to the real world.

    I think this is equivalent to being able to criminally and civilly charge a hotel chain if any prostitution occurs on their property that they didn't take measures to stop. They must then spy on all of their clients to at least try to be able to prove that they were taking reasonable steps to make sure that no prostitution is occurring on their property. Since that would be nearly impossible to perfectly perform, the only solution they'd have to b

  • Who could have seen this coming, besides anyone who gave it a moment’s thought?

    The new federal legislation that closed down Backpage.com "is creating an actual market for pimps." [blogspot.nl]
    WaPo reports on the unintended consequences of the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act. [thelily.com]
    According to The Guardian [theguardian.com], the site allowed sex workers to screen potential online clients before meeting them in person. It was a simple layer of safety without resorting to pimps for protection. These deals, that were once handled online, wil

  • Our Craiglist personal pages work just fine. Now if you'll excuse me, I have to write a reply to a woman who only wants to go shopping at Holt Renfrew in exchange for me to experience her one hour bikini Jello wrestling in-call only services.

