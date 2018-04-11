Trump Signs Law Weakening Shield For Online Services (vice.com) 88
President Donald Trump has signed a new law aimed at curbing sex trafficking. From a report: The bill -- a mashup of the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA) and the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act (SESTA), which is commonly referred to as the latter -- passed Congress in March. It makes websites liable for what users say and do on their platforms, and many advocacy groups have come out against the bill, saying that it undermines essential internet freedoms.
It could be months -- or as late as January 2019 -- before FOSTA is enacted and anyone could be charged under the law. But even in the days immediately after the bill passed in Congress, platforms started scrambling to proactively shut down forums or whole sites where sex trafficking could feasibly happen. Fringe dating websites, sex trade and advertising forums, and even portions of Craigslist were taken down in the weeks following, while companies like Google started strictly enforcing terms of service around sexual speech. Commenting on the development, EFF said, "As we've already seen, this bill silences online speech by forcing Internet platforms to censor their users."
It could be months -- or as late as January 2019 -- before FOSTA is enacted and anyone could be charged under the law. But even in the days immediately after the bill passed in Congress, platforms started scrambling to proactively shut down forums or whole sites where sex trafficking could feasibly happen. Fringe dating websites, sex trade and advertising forums, and even portions of Craigslist were taken down in the weeks following, while companies like Google started strictly enforcing terms of service around sexual speech. Commenting on the development, EFF said, "As we've already seen, this bill silences online speech by forcing Internet platforms to censor their users."
Re: (Score:2)
This would all be much simpler if we'd just legalize & regulate prostitution already.
Re: (Score:3)
As an afficionado of trolling attempts; this one caught my eye. Notice the playful way in which he's attempting to elicit a response by hitting the key points of "think of the children" and then accusing those who disagree of being zealots. Then by calling out founding father's and using a bit of
.. what can only be called "psychic wizardry" to ascertain what a group of people who died 200 odd years ago were actually thinking (despite them being very, very clear in the phrasing) he's attempting to reel y
Dichotomy (Score:3)
Without picking a side, I'd like to point out the interesting dichotomy we have here.
On the one had, with regards to the Second Amendment, some people are more than willing to infringe on Rights when they believe the greater good would be served . Often making the argument that the Second is outdated, that the founders never saw Semiautomatic weapons coming, etc.
On the other hand, presumably those same people absolutely stand against a law the also arguably infringes on Free Speech rights and arguably for a
Re: (Score:2)
In the immortal words of W.C. Fields
Go away, kid, ya bother me.
Re: (Score:2)
Minors aren't allowed to own hand guns in most jurisdictions. They are quite capable of handling small rifles if adequately supervised. Some kids start hunting at that age. The Boy Scouts also train kids that age in handling guns (and archery).
When are you going to come for the knives (like our idiot cousins across the pond)?
You must have been great fun in industrial arts class.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
On the one had, with regards to the Second Amendment, some people are more than willing to infringe on Rights when they believe the greater good would be served . Often making the argument that the Second is outdated, that the founders never saw Semiautomatic weapons coming, etc.
Not really. The 2nd Amendment specifically refers to "a well-regulated militia". Almost no other parts of the Constitution and Amendments include a rationale, so the only reasonable interpretation is that the rationale was included for a specific reason. It's no different than advocating for patent reform because one feels that the current system is not meeting the purpose explicitly given in the Constitution.
Re: Dichotomy (Score:2)
And every other right in the Bill of Rights is acknowledged as an individual Right.
Supremes agree the Second is an individual Right also
All able bodied 18-45 in militia (Score:2)
Not really. The 2nd Amendment specifically refers to "a well-regulated militia".
In constitutional days well-regulated meant equipped and trained to an effective level, it did *not* mean having all your regulatory paperwork and permissions in order.
Also to this day by federal law the federal militia includes all able bodied male citizens age 18-45. There is no enlistment, no signup, no requirement to show up anywhere and train, you are in automatically. This is the "inactive" component component of the militia, the national guard is the "active" component of the militia. The national
Re: (Score:2)
After all, the Founding Fathers could never had imagined that a 12 year old girl could be purchased anywhere on the continent with the click of a button.
Make sure and provide reputable links when making outlandish claims.
Re: (Score:2)
You seriously don't think human trafficking is a thing, eh?
Are you also denying that Pagepage.com was pimping underage women? [npr.org]
Seriously?
Maybe someone should be checking your computer.
Re: Dichotomy (Score:2)
After all, the Founding Fathers could never had imagined that a 12 year old girl could be purchased anywhere on the continent with the click of a button. (Ironically, 12 year old girls were practically marriage material back then.)
Adding a button into the process doesn't change anything. It would have been FAR easier to purchase a 12 year old girl back in their time than it is today, especially given that age of consent laws were nonexistent, bordellos were considered a legitimate business, and girls as young as 11 worked as prostitutes.
Plus there was that whole "slavery" thing back then which meant that you could buy a black girl of any age you wanted whenever the hell you pleased.
Campaign websites will become targets (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
I am looking for junior representatives in government -- young, willing, and eager to please me by enacting policies of my choosing, without citing their "seniority" as independence from me as a special interest. Make me feel like a very special interest. I want to feel your warmth in my pocket.
If you or some people you're able to acquire are able to perform this service for me, please contact. You'll find me to be a generous friend.
Anything related to Antifa is toast (Score:1, Troll)
The next time Antifa groups stage a riot with damage or physical harm, all online companies who helped them to meet should be penalized to the maximal extent of the law.
The passage of this bill is a HUGE tool for attacking pretty much anyone you look. Should be interesting times ahead.
Re: (Score:2)
It's ok. Any law that tangentially severely stifles speech has always been upheld as constitutional by the Supreme Court.
Re: (Score:2)
It's going to be really funny when they have to shut down Twitter and the POTUS will have no way to communicate with the outside world.
Re: (Score:2)
I for one can't wait until the politicians who approved this bill have users post links "illegal" sites and they get hauled off to jail.
Nah, lawmakers will make certain there's an exemption for those in power just like the exemptions Congress has to "insider trading" laws so that they may enrich themselves via their foreknowledge regarding new laws, Acts. and actions of the government that affect stock prices.
I wonder how many people are checking to see if anyone in Congress has a softball game scheduled?
Strat
Re: (Score:2)
Most UGC is being claimed as copyrighted by the providers, if they want the rights to it then deal with the consequences. The solution here is decentralization and self-hosting of your content.
Re: (Score:3)
For most sites with User-Generated content for the business model. Normally have ways to find and remove inappropriate material.
Otherwise their forums would fall apart from all the chatter and abusers. Doing this type of work to keep the forums clean in general is a good business practice to keep their business model.
The sites at risk are ones who just say "don't do that" with a wink-wink-nudge-nudge and cry when they are being targeted because there is illegal activity going on and they are not doing anyt
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That removal is now a business critical action. The concept of what actions will show that a service took reasonable precautions to prevent being a party to any trafficking will be a moving bar defined by 12 jurors at a time.
Also, what sites this applies to is very unclear. To be safe, you had better be reading it as all sites on which people may publicly or privately communicate. News sites with editors approving every article and no commenting allowed should be safe, but little else.
It is also not limited
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think Slashdot knowingly assisted you in sex trafficking.
Re: (Score:2)
Which would have been sufficient under the old system. Under the new rules they can be held responsible if the government thinks they should have know about it and stopped it.
Now we can go after Backpage (Score:3)
Since everyone in Congress told us this bill was necessary to take down Backpage.com, are they going to after them now?
Re: (Score:2)
But how would they do that without this law that they needed?
Re: (Score:3)
pro-tip: anytime you're engaged in an illegal activity of ANY kind at scale; you will almost by definition be involved in money laundering. (unless you have shoe-boxes full of cash in your house.. which is probably illegal all by itself in 2018)
Re: (Score:2)
No, Backpage was claiming that they had no connection to, and therefore wasn't responsible, for what users posted and what business was initiated, using their site.
Yes. On Monday. (Score:2)
Charges were unsealed and the people who run the site were arrested at the same time.
That was before the law was officially signed which tells you just how badly some people were wanting to take the site down.
Re: (Score:3)
Or that this law is completely unnecessary and Backpage was just a strawman to get this power grab passed.
Re: (Score:2)
Considering that the law literally gives people the ability to go after sites for things they did before the law the passed, I'm pretty certain that this is the backup plan to these charges.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
The more logical conclusion is that these things are unrelated.
Play stupid games win stupid prizes (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I know what this means... (Score:1)
How does anyone run an online dating site (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
From outside of the US, I imagine.
Bill was Bipartisan 97-2 (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, after being told by everyone in the freaking world--police, investigators, sex trafficking experts--that it will actually cause more harm to victims of sex trafficking and make it harder for police to find them and intervene.
There are a ton of proposals out there that actually do things like put more funding up for investigation resources. FOSTA covers up the problem so we don't have to look at it, and causes it to fester even worse. People will die for this. 15-year-old hookers will be pimped and
Re: (Score:2)
xeS roF ginkooL (Score:1)
Yeah - this will totally work.
Guvf jvyy gbgnyyl fbyir gur ceboyrz naq erqhpr genssvpxvat
All long-term, philosophical implications aside (Score:3)
It's hard to stomach a law meant to curb bad sexual behavior signed by Mr. "Grab 'em by the pussy".
What's the physical world equivalent to this? (Score:2)
I've been contemplating how to relate this to the real world.
I think this is equivalent to being able to criminally and civilly charge a hotel chain if any prostitution occurs on their property that they didn't take measures to stop. They must then spy on all of their clients to at least try to be able to prove that they were taking reasonable steps to make sure that no prostitution is occurring on their property. Since that would be nearly impossible to perfectly perform, the only solution they'd have to b
The Pimps' union must have good lobbyists (Score:2)
Who could have seen this coming, besides anyone who gave it a moment’s thought?
The new federal legislation that closed down Backpage.com "is creating an actual market for pimps." [blogspot.nl]
WaPo reports on the unintended consequences of the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act. [thelily.com]
According to The Guardian [theguardian.com], the site allowed sex workers to screen potential online clients before meeting them in person. It was a simple layer of safety without resorting to pimps for protection. These deals, that were once handled online, wil
I Canada, meanwhile ... (Score:2)