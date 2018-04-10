Democratic Senators Propose 'Privacy Bill of Rights' To Prevent Websites From Sharing Or Selling Sensitive Info Without Opt-In Consent (arstechnica.com) 42
Democratic Senators Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) today proposed a "privacy bill of rights" that would prevent Facebook and other websites from sharing or selling sensitive information without a customer's opt-in consent. The proposed law would protect customers' web browsing and application usage history, private messages, and any sensitive personal data such as financial and health information. Ars Technica reports: Markey teamed with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) to propose the Customer Online Notification for Stopping Edge-provider Network Transgressions (CONSENT) Act. You can read the full legislation here. "Edge providers" refers to websites and other online services that distribute content over consumer broadband networks. Facebook and Google are the dominant edge providers when it comes to advertising and the use of customer data to serve targeted ads. No current law requires edge providers to seek customers' permission before using their browsing histories to serve personalized ads. The online advertising industry uses self-regulatory mechanisms in which websites let visitors opt out of personalized advertising based on browsing history, and websites can be punished by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) if they break their privacy promises.
The Markey/Blumenthal bill's stricter opt-in standard would require edge providers to "obtain opt-in consent from a customer to use, share, or sell the sensitive customer proprietary information of the customer." Edge providers would not be allowed to impose "take-it-or-leave-it" offers that require customers to consent in order to use the service. The FTC and state attorneys general would be empowered to enforce the new opt-in requirements. The bill would require edge providers to notify users about all collection, use, and sharing of their information. The bill also requires edge providers "to develop reasonable data security practices" and to notify customers about data breaches that affect them.
The consent shouldnâ(TM)t be for using or sharing your data, it should be for collecting it in the 1st place
A good effort in principle but ultimately worthless, all websites/apps will do is add "you explicitly consent to allow X" in their TOS and carry on as usual. a firmer action would be to make any TOS that is over 1 A4 page long legally invalid.
Precisely what I came into here to comment on. You nailed it. No teeth.
When you're the minority party in congress you can make a bunch of "good effort" bills that sound great to the voting masses but have no prayer of passing so as to not anger your donors.
Both sides do it. I'm honestly not sure why we even let minority parties propose bills when the answer is just going to be "haha, no." Even if it was a damn good bill that everyone agreed on, they'd still block it simply so they could propose it themselves. Passing a bill is a good metric on your record. Hell, remember how much they fought over RomneyCare? They'd even fight it on the principle that the other side proposed it.
It could be argued that FB has farmed as much data as possible already (since its popularity is more or less shrinking now). Zuck's move is "I got mine, now let's make sure nobody else gets hands on it".
Reminder that this discussion isn't about privacy, but straight competition between data brokers. Massive, and accurate human behavior corpuses, of which FB is one of the largest repository will be monetized in machine learning models soon enough.
I also wonder if google search will become pay service now, or what?
These rules should apply to all businesses (and people) who obtain private information for a particular purpose.
This is, at best, a half measure.
now we have to give them more permission to steal our data
Because you need to use Facebook? Because you deserve it? You have a right to use it?
Shit, the nutters are right, we have raised a fucking gibmedat entitlement generation.
Now we have a bill doing the opposite, I'm interested to see the argument they make in opposition to this one. Granted, since they're not overturning an existing rule they don't need to work as hard in justifying it, so they'll probably just trot out one of their old standbys. Something like: "Regulations bad! Thog smash responsible government!"
However, I would love it if they just flipped that shit around and went full doublethink on us.
Customer Online Notification for Stopping Edge-provider Network Transgressions (CONSENT) Act
Initially I balked at the introduction of a new bullshit term like "edge-provider", but that's a mighty fine acronym.
And why do online services get specific punishment? Why not apply this to grocery stores? I don't want HyVee telling anyone I buy 10lbs vats of mayonnaise. (don't judge me).
How about we extend "Browsing history" to the real world. I don't think we want companies tracking and who entered their store and what they looked at. The age of ubiquitous cameras, face-recognition, and customer databases is upon us. With a high enough resolution camera, they could even track where your eyeballs are pointed.
Do you want a list of everyone who ever entered a gun store? Do you want to see who shops at the thrift-mart AND the
... gucci-emporium? Do you want your health insurance provider to know how often you stop at McDonalds?
If you're going to squawk at Facebook abusing "customer" data, you might as well take a closer look at the potential abuse of everyone else's databases.
That's what exactly salesmen do whenever you walk into a store, only instead of storing the information magnetically, they store it in their own grey matter. But I like your way of thinking--let's ban salesmen!
If they develop mentats that can remember a timestamp of every customer that walks in through the door for decades, then YES, that should be addressed.
But as for now, we should probably acknowledge that computers fundamentally change the nature of the game and keeping databases of everyone's movements turns what was a perfectly normal and more or less unabuseable tidbit of knowledge into the building block of a dystopian nightmare.
AND, remember, this bill is NOT about what people remember or what databases
This is, quite literally, an attempt by Congress to make a law limiting the Freedom of Speech: prohibiting them from telling others something they've learned... Learned without any prior promise not to tell others...
If the Amendment protects the right of newspapers to publish state secrets [theatlantic.com], why wouldn't it also protect "social media" companies' right to publish our private little ones?
Once something digital is out of your control it is gone. Everything from electronic medical records to the new AC/DC cd. Gone. Trying to regulate it into a box is futile. Collecting, copying, storing, sending costs almost nothing. No barrier. Everything will eventually be leaked or hacked.
The answer is to keep the electronic records/data from being created in the first place (offline storage= very very good). That means someone like me will never use or touch Facebook and will block every IP address
Re: (Score:3)
