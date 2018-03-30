EPA Prepares To Roll Back Rules Requiring Cars To Be Cleaner and More Efficient (nytimes.com) 104
Coral Davenport and Hiroko Tabuchi, reporting for The New York Times: The Trump administration is expected to launch an effort in coming days to weaken greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy standards for automobiles, handing a victory to car manufacturers and giving them ammunition to potentially roll back industry standards worldwide. The move -- which undercuts one of President Barack Obama's signature efforts to fight climate change -- would also propel the Trump administration toward a courtroom clash with California, which has vowed to stick with the stricter rules even if Washington rolls back federal standards. That fight could end up creating one set of rules for cars sold in California and the 12 states that follow its lead, and weaker rules for the rest of the states, in effect splitting the nation into two markets.
Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, is expected to frame the initiative as eliminating a regulatory burden on automakers that will result in more affordable trucks, vans and sport utility vehicles for buyers, according to people familiar with the plan. An E.P.A. spokeswoman confirmed that Mr. Pruitt had sent a draft of the 16-page plan to the White House for approval. Further reading: EPA to its employees: Ignore science when talking about climate change (ArsTechnica)
Surely this change in regulation would do more to hurt US car companies that help them? If they don't design and build for efficiency, then surely this would limit their ability to export to any market that cares about efficiency or where fuel costs are already high? This feels like another short term action, just like trying to protect the coal industry, that will end up hurting more in the long run, than doing any real good.
No, no, it's MAGA! Making Americans Get Asphyxiated!
American car companies make money on trucks and SUVs, not high MPG cars.
US automakers have subsidiaries in quite a few non-US countries
For some reason, that phrase amused me and brought up an interesting question. I can grasp what non-US countries are . . .
. . . but what are US countries . . . ? Besides the US itself, of course.
Anyway for my money anything that
Umm, no.
US Military budget is around 630 billion dollars. Total Federal budget is north of 4 trillion dollars.
Even if you only count discretionary spending, the military budget is maybe 40% of the budget, at most.
As someone who has been shopping for a new vehicle lately, I am dismayed by how many of the new vehicles have implemented desperate measures to achieve the higher CAFE requirements. The low hanging fruit in efficiency improvements seems to have all been picked. Now things like start/stop, exotic transmissions, and some poor turbo implementations are making the vehicles drive worse than the previous generation. And with electric/hybrid vehicles, many hidden costs remain a question, including rumored safet
Scott Pruitt should know other parts of the world are moving forward on this and companies like Ford and GM will have to to meet them no matter what the laws are in the US.
CAFE (Corp Average Fuel Economy) standards were always a silly way of doing things, since they specified average economy within a given class of vehicle. Car, truck, later there were more categories based on wheelbase and width. It encouraged automakers to make more "trucks" that were used as cars, actually lowering real-life average fuel economy for the cars on US roads.
Better solution would be to tax fuel at a fairly high rate and let the markets decide what to buy. Use the tax money to subsidize clean
US government has been picking winners and losers since the 60s. See also: the US's unhealthy willingness to go on military homicide sprees (aka wars) to preserve access to oil, and to help stabilize oil-rich Middle Eastern "allies" like the Saudis and Kuwaitis.
If all of the money spend on Middle Eastern homicide sprees over the past 50 years were spend on rolling out electric vehicles and the power generation/delivery structure for them, we wouldn't be driving gassers today.
That fight could end up creating one set of rules for cars sold in California and the 12 states that follow its lead, and weaker rules for the rest of the states, in effect splitting the nation into two markets.
Supremacy Clause.
Here's three more words.
Interstate Commerce Clause.
California, start your V8 engines!
Strat
California already has stricter emission standards that have held up in court (for new cars, you can still bring a "Federal standard" used car into CA if it exceeds 15,000 miles on the clock).
Some counties ban alcohol sale, others allow it year around. Some states allow AR-15s, others ban them from sale. States don't have an obligation to allow a given item to be sold in their state or city.
I like your optimism that the EPA will behave differently than the FCC [slashdot.org].
LOL, anyway, I'm sure _this_ will be the time that the courts side with the Trump administration, over the last 50 years of California's regulation of emissions produced by vehicles in their state.
It doesn't handicap us -- cars sold outside the US by the same makers won't be subject to US standards anyway. If anything, it will force them to do research to meet future EU/China/Japan standards NOW, and make them more prepared to compete when those laws come down.
Higher US standards would also favor US manufacturers over foreign ones as far as sales in the US.
"EPA Prepares To Roll Back Rules Requiring Cars To Be Cleaner..."
Armor All and Simoniz are going be very upset about this.
I swear to God, if Obama had found the cure for cancer, these f.cking trumptards would repell it, and in a sickening display of intellectual travesty, they would somehow claim that this is a Good Thing (tm).
If Obama had found a cure for cancer it would probably involve having a government issued monitoring device involuntarily wedged up your ass 24/7 for your entire life, along with a law saying you either had to consent to it or pay thousands of dollars a month in fees.
So yeah, reversing that "cure" would be a Good Thing (tm).
Actually, Obamacare/ACA plans are severely restricted from rating people for anything other than 3 factors:
(1) Age.
(2) County of residence.
(3) Smoking status.
In any case, the ratio between highest rate and lowest rate can't exceed 3:1 in a given state. Lower in some states that set their own limits -- NY state is 1:1.
If anything, Obamacare has made insurance LESS intrusive on private lives.
Moreover, this "debate" is like most others - the so-called champions of science have long since abandoned any attempt to convince people about their theories or prove them - and instead simply want to decide amongst themselves and then coerce everyone else by force of law to go along. That's the left's way - have elite chosen few (in this case, with *no claim to credentials whatsoever* like a morbidly obese failed politician) simply decide what to do, everyone else be damned, freedom or independence be dam
There's like, the 49-state version and then there's a California version with extra emissions equipment. At least that's the way it's been in the motorcycle world since.... the 80's?
But I don't think any of this matters, what Trump EPA does or what Obama EPA did. World will pretty much be all electric in the near future. Not because of ideological beliefs, but because of the march of (technological) progress means it will simply make more economic sense for people to buy electric cars than petrol burning ca
Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico , New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington, as well as the District of Columbia.
So it's not quite 49 to 1.
It's time to amiably split the USA. The civil war never really ended, and we don't get along. Let's end this ugly tug-of-war.
The right is poisoning people & Earth for profit, reject inconvenient science and subject experts, fill the country with dangerous firearms, embed the evangelical agenda into government, discriminate against non-evangelicals, and select dangerous ADHD clowns as leaders.
Cheers.
Though calling him an "ADHD clown" gives a bad name to entertainers with ADHD. How about a harmful sociopath?
It's time to amiably split the USA. The civil war never really ended, and we don't get along. Let's end this ugly tug-of-war.
The right is poisoning people & Earth for profit, reject inconvenient science and subject experts, fill the country with dangerous firearms, embed the evangelical agenda into government, discriminate against non-evangelicals, and select dangerous ADHD clowns as leaders.
The right feeds the left, or haven't you looked at the political demographics of the US farming communities?. Have fun feeling superior for however long you last.
It's not the middle ages anymore, no matter how much you wish it to be otherwise. Food is a global commodity.
California's waver is up for renewal in 2025. One plan is to let that expire in order to force the state's environmental policy to fall in line behind the federal rollback. Until then, expect most US cars to not deviate far from that standard... with some exceptions (like the reintroduction of the small truck in other states).
Trump's up for reelection in two years. If you can get him out of there, and if he doesn't succeed in revoking it early, you can protect California's emission regulations. If you can p
Really? So if Ford was offering a 10mpg car and Honda was offering a 35mpg comparable car, you gonna buy the Ford? How many car manufacturers are out there? You are free to buy from the most fuel efficient car maker. And buying a more fuel efficient car saves you money, so why would you need a law to force you to buy the more fuel efficient model? Why not a law to force CPU makers minimum flops? Or RAM makers minimum Ram speeds? Or hard driver makers minimum terabytes?
Because gas is cheap in the US and cowards equate brute size with safety.
Me? I'll keep riding 50-60mpg motorcycles, because I don't really care...
More often than not, you are correct, even though you are probably trolling. Consumers are stupid and have proven that they will make the same bad choices over and over again.
So if Ford was offering a 10mpg car and Honda was offering a 35mpg comparable car, you gonna buy the Ford?
People buy Ford trucks all the time. Low MPG vehicles are trucks and SUVs.
How many car manufacturers are out there?
More than you think. Dozens. Maybe hundreds.
You are free to buy from the most fuel efficient car maker. And buying a more fuel efficient car saves you money, so why would you need a law to force you to buy the more fuel efficient model?
Non-believers must be forced to obey the commandments of the environmental religion.
Really? So if Ford was offering a 10mpg car and Honda was offering a 35mpg comparable car, you gonna buy the Ford? How many car manufacturers are out there? You are free to buy from the most fuel efficient car maker. And buying a more fuel efficient car saves you money, so why would you need a law to force you to buy the more fuel efficient model? Why not a law to force CPU makers minimum flops? Or RAM makers minimum Ram speeds? Or hard driver makers minimum terabytes?
That's a strawman.
The choice will be more like a 35mpg Honda and 25mph Ford that costs $2000 less, has a more powerful engine, but also emits a *lot* more pollutants of all types, not just CO2, but the smog inducing pollutants that have a direct link in killing people.
Many people will take the cheap, faster car even if it kills children since that killing is an indirect link, which is why the regulation is needed.
Well it's clear what they're charged with "protecting" now.
(Corporate) Economic Protection Agency
Let's roll back the calendar to the Good Olde Days (approximately 50 to 75 years, that is), when we were totally ignorant about the impact we have on the planet we have to live on, we did what we wanted because that's the American Way, and God had the last word on everything!
That's also what this is.
The Dominionists should love this, it's one more thing to check off their to-do list: hasten destruction of the Earth, so Zombie Jesus will come back to them and take them Home that much sooner.
We have to get the Trump administration out as soon as possible, while it may still be possible to repair the damage being done to pretty much everything.
Couldn't California accomplish almost the same effect by raising the gas tax? That will give residents an incentive to buy more efficient cars, as well as cut down on miles driven by existing cars.
Tax will have little impact for people who can afford more fuel thirsty vehicles (SUVs, trucks, and sports cars). Meanwhile it'll hi the working poor like ton of bricks.
Couldn't California accomplish almost the same effect by raising the gas tax? That will give residents an incentive to buy more efficient cars, as well as cut down on miles driven by existing cars.
A gas tax doesn't magically make cars reduce emissions -- it can have the opposite effect where manufacturers sacrifice emissions for efficiency. Otherwise we'd all be driving diesels.
So set ceilings for emissions, then tax gas. Manufacturers will be forced to work within the emissions standards and increase efficiency, maybe by (OMG!) selling smaller/lighter cars. Your average hausfrau doesn't need to drive a 18mpg Silverado.
Why not do both? Set emission and fuel efficiency standards? Forcing efficiency through fuel taxes turns into a regressive tax on the guy that can only afford a 10 year old 22mpg sedan instead of a modern 45mpg hybrid. And the guy with the $100K 14mpg BWM doesn't care. But tell BMW that they need a fleet average of XX mpg, and they'll be forced to sell afforable high MPG cars to offset the expensive low MPG cars.
Only the united states and canada has those standards at all...
Kinda fucking stupid to be the only ones doing it.
What are you talking about? Nearly every country has emissions standards:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Even under the stricter Obama led standards, the USA still lags most of the world in efficiency standards:
http://www.biologicaldiversity... [biologicaldiversity.org]
Only the united states and canada has those standards at all...
Kinda fucking stupid to be the only ones doing it.
Somebody has been watching WAY TOO MUCH Faux news!!!
Solar grand minimum just delays the problem until the next solar cycle. It doesn't go away.
Plus, oil has a limited supply. The goal should be to use it efficiently and eventually move to other tech for transportation. Leave the remaining oil for chemical processes that actually require it.
Strict emissions rules have resulted in companies cheating (eg VW)...
It results in higher prices for cars..
It has resulted in various other ways to game the system - eg there are rules on CO2 emissions, but no rules on emission of other things so cars now generate less CO2 and more things which aren't so heavily regulated, which are potentially worse for both health and the environment.
I don't drive much, maybe 1000 miles per year... I have an old car which is not terribly efficient, if i were to replace it
In the spirit of Good Friday, I'm not going to call you a dumb sonofabitch.
http://time.com/money/4702421/... [time.com]
OK, you're a dumb sonofabitch.
https://www.giss.nasa.gov/rese... [nasa.gov]
