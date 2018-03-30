Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Government Transportation Politics Science

EPA Prepares To Roll Back Rules Requiring Cars To Be Cleaner and More Efficient (nytimes.com) 104

Posted by msmash from the next-up dept.
Coral Davenport and Hiroko Tabuchi, reporting for The New York Times: The Trump administration is expected to launch an effort in coming days to weaken greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy standards for automobiles, handing a victory to car manufacturers and giving them ammunition to potentially roll back industry standards worldwide. The move -- which undercuts one of President Barack Obama's signature efforts to fight climate change -- would also propel the Trump administration toward a courtroom clash with California, which has vowed to stick with the stricter rules even if Washington rolls back federal standards. That fight could end up creating one set of rules for cars sold in California and the 12 states that follow its lead, and weaker rules for the rest of the states, in effect splitting the nation into two markets.

Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, is expected to frame the initiative as eliminating a regulatory burden on automakers that will result in more affordable trucks, vans and sport utility vehicles for buyers, according to people familiar with the plan. An E.P.A. spokeswoman confirmed that Mr. Pruitt had sent a draft of the 16-page plan to the White House for approval. Further reading: EPA to its employees: Ignore science when talking about climate change (ArsTechnica)

EPA Prepares To Roll Back Rules Requiring Cars To Be Cleaner and More Efficient More | Reply

EPA Prepares To Roll Back Rules Requiring Cars To Be Cleaner and More Efficient

Comments Filter:

  • Disadvantage US manufacturers? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Midnight Thunder ( 17205 ) on Friday March 30, 2018 @04:07PM (#56355005) Homepage Journal

    Surely this change in regulation would do more to hurt US car companies that help them? If they don't design and build for efficiency, then surely this would limit their ability to export to any market that cares about efficiency or where fuel costs are already high? This feels like another short term action, just like trying to protect the coal industry, that will end up hurting more in the long run, than doing any real good.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      No, no, it's MAGA! Making Americans Get Asphyxiated!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      American car companies make money on trucks and SUVs, not high MPG cars.

      • Re: (Score:1, Flamebait)

        by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 )
        Only because a lot of cowards think that a behemoth is saaaaaaafer than a "normal" car. Plus they can use cheaper/less-developed powertrains, since the fuel economy standards for trucks/SUVs aren't as strict.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by oic0 ( 1864384 )
      If it's better for their worldwide margins to build more efficient cars, they will continue to do so. They pay people a lot of money to help them come up with their market strategies. Also, you may actually see an increase in fuel economy. Emissions hardware tends to sap power or require a motor to run in an inefficient manner to achieve the parameters needed to reduce emissions. You usually push your foot down harder to compensate and hence burn more fuel. I'm not saying this whole thing is a good idea, ju
    • they've been doing that for Europe for years. The problem with fuel efficiency is that we subsidize gas with our military, using it to keep a lid on the cost of gas by stabilizing the flow of cheap oil from the middle east (yes, I'm aware we are currently a net exporter, but the oil market is global, and if the price of oil out of the mid east shoots up then US producers will sell overseas at higher prices and the domestic price goes up as a result, globalism's a bitch).

      Anyway for my money anything that

      • >half our budget just went to the military.

        Umm, no.

        US Military budget is around 630 billion dollars. Total Federal budget is north of 4 trillion dollars.

        Even if you only count discretionary spending, the military budget is maybe 40% of the budget, at most.

    • As someone who has been shopping for a new vehicle lately, I am dismayed by how many of the new vehicles have implemented desperate measures to achieve the higher CAFE requirements. The low hanging fruit in efficiency improvements seems to have all been picked. Now things like start/stop, exotic transmissions, and some poor turbo implementations are making the vehicles drive worse than the previous generation. And with electric/hybrid vehicles, many hidden costs remain a question, including rumored safet

    • So, what you're saying is that American car makers cannot make efficient, clean cars unless there is a law that requires them to? I don't know if I believe that.

  • Burden won't change (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Scott Pruitt should know other parts of the world are moving forward on this and companies like Ford and GM will have to to meet them no matter what the laws are in the US.

  • CAFE (Corp Average Fuel Economy) standards were always a silly way of doing things, since they specified average economy within a given class of vehicle. Car, truck, later there were more categories based on wheelbase and width. It encouraged automakers to make more "trucks" that were used as cars, actually lowering real-life average fuel economy for the cars on US roads.

    Better solution would be to tax fuel at a fairly high rate and let the markets decide what to buy. Use the tax money to subsidize clean

  • That fight could end up creating one set of rules for cars sold in California and the 12 states that follow its lead, and weaker rules for the rest of the states, in effect splitting the nation into two markets.

    Supremacy Clause.

    Here's three more words.

    Interstate Commerce Clause.

    California, start your V8 engines!

    Strat

    • Re:Two Words (Score:5, Informative)

      by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Friday March 30, 2018 @04:14PM (#56355061)

      California already has stricter emission standards that have held up in court (for new cars, you can still bring a "Federal standard" used car into CA if it exceeds 15,000 miles on the clock).

      Some counties ban alcohol sale, others allow it year around. Some states allow AR-15s, others ban them from sale. States don't have an obligation to allow a given item to be sold in their state or city.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Jahoda ( 2715225 )
      ...b...b...b..ut you guys keep telling us about states' rights and limited government interference! Surely you aren't just a sour-grapes hypocrite more concerned with "sticking it" to whatever you imagine liberalism and by extension California to be?

      LOL, anyway, I'm sure _this_ will be the time that the courts side with the Trump administration, over the last 50 years of California's regulation of emissions produced by vehicles in their state.

  • "EPA Prepares To Roll Back Rules Requiring Cars To Be Cleaner..."

    Armor All and Simoniz are going be very upset about this.

  • There's like, the 49-state version and then there's a California version with extra emissions equipment. At least that's the way it's been in the motorcycle world since.... the 80's?

    But I don't think any of this matters, what Trump EPA does or what Obama EPA did. World will pretty much be all electric in the near future. Not because of ideological beliefs, but because of the march of (technological) progress means it will simply make more economic sense for people to buy electric cars than petrol burning ca

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Holi ( 250190 )
      Several states follow California

      Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico , New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington, as well as the District of Columbia.

      So it's not quite 49 to 1.

  • It's time to amiably split the USA. The civil war never really ended, and we don't get along. Let's end this ugly tug-of-war.

    The right is poisoning people & Earth for profit, reject inconvenient science and subject experts, fill the country with dangerous firearms, embed the evangelical agenda into government, discriminate against non-evangelicals, and select dangerous ADHD clowns as leaders.

    • Cheers.

      Though calling him an "ADHD clown" gives a bad name to entertainers with ADHD. How about a harmful sociopath?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by taskiss ( 94652 )

      It's time to amiably split the USA. The civil war never really ended, and we don't get along. Let's end this ugly tug-of-war.

      The right is poisoning people & Earth for profit, reject inconvenient science and subject experts, fill the country with dangerous firearms, embed the evangelical agenda into government, discriminate against non-evangelicals, and select dangerous ADHD clowns as leaders.

      The right feeds the left, or haven't you looked at the political demographics of the US farming communities?. Have fun feeling superior for however long you last.

      • It's not the middle ages anymore, no matter how much you wish it to be otherwise. Food is a global commodity.

    • California's waver is up for renewal in 2025. One plan is to let that expire in order to force the state's environmental policy to fall in line behind the federal rollback. Until then, expect most US cars to not deviate far from that standard... with some exceptions (like the reintroduction of the small truck in other states).

      Trump's up for reelection in two years. If you can get him out of there, and if he doesn't succeed in revoking it early, you can protect California's emission regulations. If you can p

  • Really? So if Ford was offering a 10mpg car and Honda was offering a 35mpg comparable car, you gonna buy the Ford? How many car manufacturers are out there? You are free to buy from the most fuel efficient car maker. And buying a more fuel efficient car saves you money, so why would you need a law to force you to buy the more fuel efficient model? Why not a law to force CPU makers minimum flops? Or RAM makers minimum Ram speeds? Or hard driver makers minimum terabytes?

    • Because gas is cheap in the US and cowards equate brute size with safety.

      Me? I'll keep riding 50-60mpg motorcycles, because I don't really care...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by oic0 ( 1864384 )
      It's easier to make a car more fuel efficient if emission standards are more lax. Restrictive exhaust systems sap power which you in turn make up for by pushing the pedal down further.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      So if Ford was offering a 10mpg car and Honda was offering a 35mpg comparable car, you gonna buy the Ford?

      People buy Ford trucks all the time. Low MPG vehicles are trucks and SUVs.

      How many car manufacturers are out there?

      More than you think. Dozens. Maybe hundreds.

      You are free to buy from the most fuel efficient car maker. And buying a more fuel efficient car saves you money, so why would you need a law to force you to buy the more fuel efficient model?

      Non-believers must be forced to obey the commandments of the environmental religion.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by hawguy ( 1600213 )

      Really? So if Ford was offering a 10mpg car and Honda was offering a 35mpg comparable car, you gonna buy the Ford? How many car manufacturers are out there? You are free to buy from the most fuel efficient car maker. And buying a more fuel efficient car saves you money, so why would you need a law to force you to buy the more fuel efficient model? Why not a law to force CPU makers minimum flops? Or RAM makers minimum Ram speeds? Or hard driver makers minimum terabytes?

      That's a strawman.

      The choice will be more like a 35mpg Honda and 25mph Ford that costs $2000 less, has a more powerful engine, but also emits a *lot* more pollutants of all types, not just CO2, but the smog inducing pollutants that have a direct link in killing people.

      Many people will take the cheap, faster car even if it kills children since that killing is an indirect link, which is why the regulation is needed.

  • Well it's clear what they're charged with "protecting" now.

    (Corporate) Economic Protection Agency

  • ..and anti-human life. That's what this is.

    Let's roll back the calendar to the Good Olde Days (approximately 50 to 75 years, that is), when we were totally ignorant about the impact we have on the planet we have to live on, we did what we wanted because that's the American Way, and God had the last word on everything!

    That's also what this is.

    The Dominionists should love this, it's one more thing to check off their to-do list: hasten destruction of the Earth, so Zombie Jesus will come back to them and take them Home that much sooner.

    We have to get the Trump administration out as soon as possible, while it may still be possible to repair the damage being done to pretty much everything.

  • Would gas tax be a good substitute? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Couldn't California accomplish almost the same effect by raising the gas tax? That will give residents an incentive to buy more efficient cars, as well as cut down on miles driven by existing cars.

    • Regressive tax (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Tax will have little impact for people who can afford more fuel thirsty vehicles (SUVs, trucks, and sports cars). Meanwhile it'll hi the working poor like ton of bricks.

      • Tax the fuel, subsidize the low end. Problem solved. Ironically, "sports cars" are actually pretty efficient. Drive an MR-2 and you'll find out that it gets around 40 mpg. It's muscle cars that guzzle like drunken pigs.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hawguy ( 1600213 )

      Couldn't California accomplish almost the same effect by raising the gas tax? That will give residents an incentive to buy more efficient cars, as well as cut down on miles driven by existing cars.

      A gas tax doesn't magically make cars reduce emissions -- it can have the opposite effect where manufacturers sacrifice emissions for efficiency. Otherwise we'd all be driving diesels.

      • So set ceilings for emissions, then tax gas. Manufacturers will be forced to work within the emissions standards and increase efficiency, maybe by (OMG!) selling smaller/lighter cars. Your average hausfrau doesn't need to drive a 18mpg Silverado.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by hawguy ( 1600213 )

          So set ceilings for emissions, then tax gas. Manufacturers will be forced to work within the emissions standards and increase efficiency, maybe by (OMG!) selling smaller/lighter cars. Your average hausfrau doesn't need to drive a 18mpg Silverado.

          Why not do both? Set emission and fuel efficiency standards? Forcing efficiency through fuel taxes turns into a regressive tax on the guy that can only afford a 10 year old 22mpg sedan instead of a modern 45mpg hybrid. And the guy with the $100K 14mpg BWM doesn't care. But tell BMW that they need a fleet average of XX mpg, and they'll be forced to sell afforable high MPG cars to offset the expensive low MPG cars.

          • The tax money is there -- partially use it to subsidize purchases of more efficient cars, use of transit, etc, below a certain income level.
  • Another sad day for the USA. From a sad administration...
  • You know, the Trump philosophy summarized simply as, "Fuck you, environment!" What bothers me is that they could make cars that got 50mpg 70 years ago, e.g. the Fiat 500. However, with all the safety rules they are now required to follow, they have to go to great lengths to build an efficient hybrid car... that still cannot do better than 50mpg. Technically, it is possible to build a vehicle that gets over 100mpg, but the regulations won't let you drive it on the street.

Slashdot Top Deals

"Bond reflected that good Americans were fine people and that most of them seemed to come from Texas." - Ian Fleming, "Casino Royale"

Close