President Trump Slams Amazon For 'Causing Tremendous Loss To the United States' (cnet.com) 61
President Trump escalated his attack on Amazon on Thursday, saying that the e-commerce giant does not pay enough taxes, and strongly suggested that he may try to rein in the e-commerce business. From a report: The president took aim at Amazon's tax contributions, its use of the US Postal Service and practices that put "many thousands of retailers out of business!" The accusations aren't new. The tweet was likely prompted by an Axios story on Wednesday that claimed Trump was weighing "going after" Amazon over alleged antitrust activities or violations of competition laws. The Axios story appeared to contribute to a selloff of Amazon stock Wednesday, with Amazon shares dropping 4.4 percent, even though Trump's disdain for Amazon and its CEO, Jeff Bezos, was already well-known. Bezos owns The Washington Post, whose coverage has been less than glowing about the new president, which may be a factor in Trump's attacks. Trump's tweet, in full: I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!
Use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy? (Score:5, Funny)
Isn't that, literally, why they exist?
Lawsuit in 3... 2... 1... (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: Lawsuit in 3... 2... 1... (Score:1)
Good luck proving that.
Re: (Score:3)
Good luck proving that.
Given that all statements Trump made regarding Amazon are demonstrably false, i think they wouldn't have much of a problem if they so choose to.
Re: (Score:2)
Trump is known as a bully, not as an intelligent man. Amazon could handle this idiot just fine.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't agree with what the dude said, but I do find it interesting that folks tend to have missed a perfect opportunity to admire his speaking about making the rich pay their Fair Share(tm).
I mean, damn... if there was ever a time when the entire left-wing could've gotten together and said " Yeah! Make the evil corporation pay!!! "
Oh well. Mod this post on down for pointing that out, I got karma to burn off *shrug*.
Okay, meanwhile, there's a vast difference between some politician's ramblings, and the issu
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, if only he could have gotten a massive tax reform bill through congress... if that happened there would be a clear opportunity to actually do something about amazon not paying any taxes.
Oh wait, that did happen... so either the new tax plan fixes this problem in which case what is trump bitching about, or it doesnt' do shit to fix this problem and he is just being a blowhard to distract from other shit.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes you can and no he's not. I'll leave figuring out why your wrong as an exercise for the reader; it shouldn't take anyone with a room-temp-or-higher IQ more than a few seconds.
Re: (Score:3)
You can't sue POTUS, dumb shit.
Richard Nixon, is that you?
Besides, Trump is 100% right.
He is not. Amazon a) pays a shitload of taxes and b) it is not causing any loses to the US by using the USPS for deliveries. If anything, Amazon alone might very well be what's keeping the US Post Service afloat these days.
Re: (Score:2)
I thought he was already dead and we are ruled by his hairpiece.
I for one welcome our hairpiece overlord.
Re: (Score:2)
It's called 'smash and grab' and has been common practice in DC for many decades. (Deliberately crashing a company's stock price so your friends can buy it up).
Did you object when any other admin did it? No...Well fuck off.
Re: (Score:2)
Again, his wording makes it hard to agree with. But with the way
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
All Trump has to do is be speaking in his official duties to be immune from any type of slander/libel lawsuit. Those laws were passed
... a hundred years ago? maybe two hundred?
All _elected_ members of the Federal Government, when speaking in an official capacity and going about their elected duties are specifically excluded from being sued/prosecuted for anything they say. I believe the same protections are enjoyed by elected state officials as well, but I'm not positive on it.
I suspect that Trump is
Re: (Score:2)
Probably the only thing keeping the postal service afloat right now is Amazon. And pretty sure I pay sales tax on purchases through amazon if purchased from amazon.
1. The post office runs a deficit of about $5 billion per year when you include their retirement funding requirements, so in a very strong sense they are undercharging for delivery or overpaying for retirement. Either way, the taxpayers in general are supporting delivery instead of the deliverer/deliveree.
2. There is no federal government sales tax, of which Trump is the chief executive. From his department's point of view, Amazon pays little tax. Your local state/city/county government gets the sales taxes
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The USPS retirement funding obligation is high because the congress forced them to fund it at a much higher rate than normal corporations.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, even this article, which takes a fairly critical view of the deal Amazon has with the USPS, indicates that package delivery is a critical part of keeping the USPS afloat:
https://www.thenation.com/arti... [thenation.com]
The biggest issue appears to be that infrastructure changes necessary for handling a much higher percentage of packages have not been made. That seems like a USPS duty - not Amazon.
Trump is a rambling dottard tilting at windmills (Score:1, Insightful)
Putting retailers out of business? I thought we like the free market around here?
Not paying taxes? I thought not paying taxes was smart?
Am I missing something? (Score:2)
use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy
Isn't that, like, LITERALLY their entire job and purpose to exist?
Re: (Score:1)
He's killing SNL and Onion writer jobs by delivering their material verbatim.
Re: (Score:2)
Grandpa's off the reservation again (Score:3)
Saying a conglomerate doesn't pay enough taxes is Republican Sacrilege. GOP needs to get the message to Fox so they can tell him to STFU on TV, like they did on gun control when he wandered off script.
Re: (Score:2)
The USPS is already rolling their vehicles so the extra wear and tear is going to be minimal, in fact it's been proven that Amazon reduces fuel used to deliver goods to consumers in almost all cases so it should be going down.
The Dealmaker! (Score:2)
I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!
So, using the company intended to deliver parcels to do Amazon deliveries is somehow destroying America.
Hot take: Trump might not be very business-savvy after all.
Pot, meet Kettle (Score:4, Insightful)
Hasn't Trump been the master of manipulating the tax code to his own benefit? Didn't he say during one of the debates that not paying taxes for multiple years, because of a bankruptcy filing, made him "smart"?
It's not as though the USPS does it for free! (Score:1)
Amazon has to pay for all the packages it ships; it's not as though FedEx, UPS and USPS do it for free.
The USPS is an independent agency of the US government, and receives minimal subsidies...
Re: (Score:3)
You're a fucking idiot then.
As if it wasn't obvious even at the time that Trump was vastly more corrupt and much more of a liar than Clinton.
well its not exactly new.... (Score:4, Interesting)
they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments
Blame late-stage capitalisms race to the bottom on the state level. Without tax reform states like georgia, indiana, and missouri are basically 25-50 year shelters where companies set up shop, import H1B stem labor, churn out private profit, and leave with a superfund site to be cleaned up by taxpayers. you might get a high-rise with a name on it, or a city park/mural dedicated to the companies $important_figure or two, but none of that does anything to patch roads or fund schools.
use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.)
Blame...your own party. Republicans have been trying to deliver the killing blow to the USPS for 40 years. unable to sink it with future debt and price control, and unable to privatize it because private industries dont want the job, they've incentivised public private partnerships where companies like UPS hand-off to local carriers for last mile delivery. since every system uses barcodes and tracking exclusive to their supply chain systems, the USPS doesnt have any real tracking data to begin with and must handle these packages in a largely manual fashion. The whole end result is a package that takes 20 days to reach its destination half crushed with 40 labels and no customer savings. but hey! we "privatized" the post office!
and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!
the 90s called and they want their destructive business practices back. Wal-Mart started this trend by bankrupting suppliers into offering products with no profit margin (vlasic pickle for example.) Fast forward and theres a wal-wart on every street corner offering cut-rate oil changes and flavourless apples the size of softballs for pennies. I mean, surely you didnt snore through the 20 years it took for a single american company to bankrupt every small business in the midwest just to show up and bitch about Amazon, did you?
Trump is not wrong, but it is tainted (Score:2)
It Is A Frigging Mystery Is It Not (Score:3)
This isn't about Amazon's business practices. This is about Donald Trump attacking the Washington Post, a news outlet that reports true but unflattering things about the President.
I mean, come on. There is literally no question why Trump has chosen Amazon as one of his favorite bugbears. Trump's well-known "disdain" for Jeff Bezos and WaPo is the lede, not an aside buried under the fold.
Trump is going after an entire corporation simply because a part of it has the sheer temerity to say things about him that he doesn't like.
winners and losers (Score:3)
I thought Republicans don't believe in the government picking winners and losers?
There is so much wrong with this tweet, and the entire line of thought. There are thousands of mom and pop places that consider Amazon a priceless tool in keeping their own costs down. Also, they are one of USPS biggest customers, and package delivery revenues are up. The reason USPS is losing billions has nothing to do with Amazon, and everything to do with first class mail and pension legal requirements. Most (all?) people pay sales tax on Amazon purchases these days, too, so a notion of an additional Internet tax is just stupid.
It's almost like everything Trump tweets is exactly wrong. SAD!
A few points to make: (Score:3)
2. Considering Donald Trump's personality, as he demonstrates it to be, I find it much more credible an idea that what he's really all upset about is the fact that Amazon/Jeff Bezos is orders of magnitude more successful a businessman than he is, and Trump is throwing one of his typical temper-tantrums over that fact.
3. Trump claims to want to 'make America great again', and bring back jobs for American citizens from overseas. However intentionally damaging Amazon, who employs at least 341,000 people, will likely cause some of those people to lose their jobs; how is that going to make us 'great again'? (It won't)
4. Meanwhile, the guy who allegedly knows 'The Art of the Deal', and claims to be such a successful businessman, can't even keep things coherent in his own Cabinet, hiring and firing people left and right at a furious pace, and appointing cronies and yes-(wo)men to top positions instead of the people who would be best for the Country as a whole; how the actual fuck can you run the government of ostensibly the most powerful Country in the free world when there is no consistency whatsoever to the people who are making it run?
Seriously, folks, all poking the Trump supporters with a stick aside: this clown has got to go, before he completely wrecks this country.
Of course even if he left office today, it'll still likely take a full decade to repair the damage done to everything -- and we'd be stuck with Mike Pence, which in significant ways would be orders of magnitude worse. Can we just all wish real hard that a meteor falls from the sky and kills them all at the same time?
Most of those retailers are out of businesses (Score:2)
If Trump doesn't like the post office subsidizing Amazon there's a really, really easy solution: raise the rates. Problem solved. And if he doesn't like ho