Security Politics

More Evidence Ties Alleged DNC Hacker Guccifer 2.0 To Russian Intelligence (techcrunch.com) 36

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: It may be a while since you've heard the handle "Guccifer 2.0," the hacker who took responsibility for the infamous DNC hack of 2016. Reports from the intelligence community at the time, as well as common sense, pegged Guccifer 2.0 not as the Romanian activist he claimed to be, but a Russian operative. Evidence has been scarce, but one slip-up may have given the game away. An anonymous source close to the U.S. government investigation of the hacker told the Daily Beast that on one single occasion, Guccifer 2.0 failed to log into the usual VPN that disguised their traffic. As a result, they left one honest IP trace at an unnamed social media site.

That IP address, "identified Guccifer 2.0 as a particular GRU officer working out of the agency's headquarters on Grizodubovoy Street in Moscow," the Daily Beast reported. (The GRU is one of the Russia's security and intelligence organs.) Previous work by security researchers had suggested this, but it's the first I've heard of evidence this direct. Assuming it's genuine, it's a sobering reminder of how fragile anonymity is on the internet -- one click and the whole thing comes crashing down.

  • unnamed social media site (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 23, 2018 @10:17AM (#56312619)

    no wonder reddit wont cough up the logs

  • Yes, we should believe. I rather prefer to believe detailed technical reports like EFF do, with all details, than this bullshit with "well informed anonymous sources" that often turns to be "our imagination".
  • who has admitted contact with Guccifer 2.0 during the campaign.

  • The Clinton campaign used an online smear campaign to try to turn Sanders into the candidate whose supports are misogynists. Then Russian intelligence says "hold our vodka, we'll show you what professionals can do."

    And the best part? 95% of what they did was dump dirty laundry that would have destroyed her before the primary if the MSM had not been in her pocket. They didn't even have to deep dive into dezinformatsia to undermine her.

    Maybe if they'd run a candidate who didn't epitomize her nickname on the r

    • Poetic justice my ass.

      Things worked out the way they did because of the vote.

    • The MSM shat all over Hilary. Moreover without their consistent and favorable coverage of Trump he couldn't have won. By all accounts he got $6 billion of free advertising from them. If it wasn't for them supporting Trump to keep the horse race going she'd be in office.

      Now, to be fair if she'd just campaigned in the bloody swing states and took Trump (and the populist sentiment he represents) seriously she'd have won too. America doesn't want the right wing anymore. They _want_ the government to step in

  • IP addresses mean jack shit (Score:3, Informative)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Friday March 23, 2018 @10:30AM (#56312717)

    Every newbie hacker knows how to reroute his traffic or even (in some cases) make it appear to come from somewhere else. You just claim a "professional hacker" can't pull off what any scriptkiddy manages to do? Masking your IP address is hacking 101.

    Please. Give me better evidence than that. Quite bluntly, if I wanted to send you on a wild goose chase, I'd make sure to include one such "blunder".

    • It seems amazing that the GRU internet access would have IPs pointing back to them. The end point of their network would be set to something innocuous by default. This would be done be done at the network level, so it would be impossible to screw up and give your real ip. This is equivalent to "the professional assassin slipped up and left his passport on top of the victim".

    • I think most of us have fucked up on occasion.

    • > Masking your IP address is hacking 101.

      And even super smart people accidentally fucking up that one time out of 10,000 and getting caught has also been "getting caught 101" since the beginning of time.

      How'd they nail that Silk Road guy? Because he fucked up with his gmail address once. How'd they nail Berkowitz (aka the Son of Sam)? A parking ticket.

  • Hello there, my capitalist pigs! Why are you watching this channel, when my own comrades are already watching me and Yuri, and U.S.A! There is nothingk of interest here, but maybe you want to save a Nigerian prince, so if you just send me the winning powerball ticket, we can split the winnings 50-50!

    But the best news is that I will no longer use the nick Guccifer. I think Keyser Soze has a better ring to it.

  • It was Seth Rich, a bernie-bro, and he paid for his truth-telling already.

    https://www.thenation.com/arti... [thenation.com]

  • Assuming we are discussing the same DNC hacking instance.... The evidence shows that this was an inside job. At least the file copies where done locally based on the files creation times because the time offsets between the files wouldn't allow them to be transferred over standard speed internet links.

    It's hard to know for sure though until we find out how the intruder was getting in and data out. But... We won't really ever find out for sure. Seems the DNC didn't want the FBI's help on this at the time


  • I've been thinking and it seems to me now that Russia did not instigate the hacks...

    Russia is a country in which one can hire the facilities of the authorities to perform such hacks as the rule of law is lax.

    Ergo Russia may had a vested interest and indeed a motive but the people that used Russian hacking to their advantage were American.

    Russia has great hacking capabilities but if you are good at something, why do it for free?! -After all Russia's economy is not doing great, times are rough.

    One can

  • Top-level Russian Spy super-hacker just happened to use his Kremlin IP address. Yeah, I bet it happened just like that.

